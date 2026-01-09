From Wolfgang Tillmans to Chanel, here’s what’s new in the world of art, fashion and beauty this month

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Sarah Sze at Gagosian

Feel Free, 2025 (detail). (Sarah Sze Studio; Gagosian)

Known for working across video, sculpture, installation and painting, Sarah Sze returns to Gagosian for her first major show on the West Coast. “Feel Free” features two new immersive works, installed with Sze’s meticulous eye, to create a distinct visual experience that challenges modern understandings of sculpture. Open Jan. 29 through Feb. 28. 456 North Camden Drive, Beverly Hills. gagosian.com

Amoako Boafo at Roberts Projects

Top: Amoako Boafo, Bouquet of White Roses, 2025. Oil on canvas. 84.65 x 70.87 in (215 x 180 cm). (Amoako Boafo and Roberts Projects) Artist Amoako Boafo. (Julien Lanoo)

The title of Accra-based artist Amoako Boafo’s third solo show at Roberts Projects, “I Bring Home With Me,” is not hyperbole but an assertion. In the show, portraits of Black subjects, rendered in the artist’s signature of painting with his fingertips, are presented in a built-to-scale architectural re-creation of Boafo’s studio in Accra, Ghana. In doing so, the artist grants his subjects newfound interiority, as viewers are invited to convene and gather rather than simply stare. Open Jan. 17 through March 21. 442 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles. robertsprojectsla.com

Chanel’s new Coco Crush collection and muse

With its iconic quilted motif and an exclusive 18 karat beige gold alloy, Chanel’s Coco Crush fine jewelry line has always stood apart. Now, the line is seeing a rebirth with a new collection and a new muse, Gracie Abrams. The musician and house ambassador stars in a new Coco Crush campaign out Jan. 13 showcasing pieces from the collection that include bold cuffs, chokers and transformable earrings. chanel.com

Wolfgang Tillmans at Regen Projects

Memorial for the Victims of Organized Religions II, 2024. Forty-eight chromogenic prints. Dimensions overall: 107 7/8 x 399 1/4 inches (274 x 1014 cm). Dimensions each: 24 x 20 inches (61 x 50.8 cm). (Courtesy of Wolfgang Tillmans and Regen Projects)

Coming off a year showing across the world, Wolfgang Tillmans returns to Los Angeles for his ninth solo exhibit at Regen Projects. Interconnectedness, a central pillar of Tillmans’ work, underscores the show, aptly named “Keep Movin’.” The gallery centers “untitled” (2025), which is integrated into an updated version of “Truth Study Center” (2005-ongoing). The large-scale installation “Memorial for the Victims of Organized Religions” was first exhibited in 2006 but was re-created in 2025 to speak to the religious fundamentalism of this time. Open Jan. 15 through March 1. 6750 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. regenprojects.com

Dsquared2 X Tom Bianchi

Dsquared2’s pre-spring/summer ‘26 collection is a celebration of rebellion and freedom, told through photographer Tom Bianchi’s 1975-1983 Polaroid series of Fire Island. Featuring, naturally, men’s swim briefs, the collection is designed for the before, during and after of hitting the beach — but we also love the statement clutch that mimics a rolled up erotic magazine. Now available. dsquared2.com

(DISCOTHEQUE)

The oud base of [Eye Contact] represents an animalic turn in London-based perfumery Discothèque’s line of cult-favorite scents — but for a deliberate reason. For its first drop since expanding to the U.S., the brand transports the wearer into the hazy, debauched and sensual underground club scene of 1985 London. Enter if you dare. Now available. discothequefragrances.com

Miss Sixty X KNWLS

Empowered, yet playful; sensual, yet rugged: The Miss Sixty and KNWLS collection should be on any hot girl’s radar. Now available. misssixty.com knwls.com

Jacquemus X Nike Après Ski collection

(Jacquemus)

Longtime collaborators Jacquemus and Nike are back, this time with a collection honoring designer Simon Porte Jacquemus’ love of skiing and ski attire . The 18-piece collection centers around tailored triple-layer Gore-Tex jackets and pants, ensuring you never have to sacrifice style for performance on the slopes. Now available. jacquemus.com nike.com