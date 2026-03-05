Everything you need to feel hot and be outside this spring

-
Diotima, Grenada dress, $1,495
Diotima’s spring/summer 2026 show was titled “Bacchanal,” and designer Rachel Scott transported onlookers to Carnival in the Caribbean. With the Grenada dress, made of a crystal embellished fine mesh with a matching knit slip, the styling possibilities are endless. Available at diotima.world.
Clyde X Everybody.World, Trash hoodie scarf in cedar, $248
The Clyde X Everybody.World Trash hoodie scarf is the ideal wardrobe staple for an L.A. spring. (Trinh Huynh)
Everybody.World is known for its sumptuous and sustainable basics that are made in L.A. In collaboration with designer Dani Griffiths of Clyde, they’ve created the ideal wardrobe staple for an L.A. spring: the hoodie scarf, made entirely of reclaimed waste cotton. Available now at everybody.world and clyde.world.
Dior, Delft Bermuda shorts in green cotton twill, $6,300
When the Dior Delft Bermuda shorts walked the runway during Jonathan Anderson’s debut spring/summer 2026 show for the house, the collective awe was palpable. Here was a piece that not only spanned the entire spectrum of casual to formal, but ate it up in the volume of its layered pleats. Available at dior.com.
Chanel, brooch, $4,100
This cotton and silk flower brooch from Chanel’s spring/summer 2026 collection by Matthieu Blazy carries the kind of zingy energy powerful enough to make winter feel like a distant memory. Available in March at select Chanel boutiques nationwide. For more information, call (800) 550-0005 or visit chanel.com.
Flamingo Estate, Leather Appointment candle, $75
The Flamingo Estate offering, which relaunched this spring, has notes of leather, suede, orris butter, vanilla and bitter orange zest, filling your space with an aroma that while deeply grounded and delicately animalistic, offers a lively citric zing. Available now at flamingoestate.com.
Balenciaga, Bolero Bowling Bag medium in black, $3,950
Balenciaga’s spring/summer 2026 Bolero Bowler Bag, Pierpaolo Piccioli’s first bag design for the house, references the archives with its architectural construction and leathercraft heritage, using calfskin and lambskin. Available now at balenciaga.com.
Prada, Speedrock leather and mesh fabric sneakers in navy, $1,120
A sporty Prada sneaker never ceases to be relevant because it’s always felt from the future. The Prada Speedrock is no different, taking notes from a 1990s silhouette and applying it in two versions in the collection: a more cazh micro-mesh and the refined Re-Nylon and suede. Available now at prada.com.
Akila, Grace sunglasses, $220
There’s a pair of Akilas for every kind of L.A. person, which is precisely why the sunglasses brand feels so simpatico with the city itself. Throw on the Grace style — with matte silver titanium frames and perspective-shifting apricot lenses — on your morning coffee run after a night out and watch the world transform. Available now at akila.com.
Loewe, shorts in wool and cotton, $1,500
The brilliance of these spring/summer 2026 Loewe shorts is that from a certain angle they look like they could be crumpled boxers, and there is nothing cooler or sexier than that. A mix of patterns and materials with tweed tartan on top and washed wool and cotton flannel on the bottom, the shorts feature an embossed Loewe leather patch above the rear flap pockets. Available now at loewe.com.
Noto Botanics, Glassa Balm, $26
Those in the know have carried Noto Botanics in their bags for years. The natural, gender-fluid, multi-use beauty brand founded by Gloria Noto is based out of L.A. and responsible for many a holy-grail product, but the Glassa Balm is a pick for those of us attempting to feel hot and be outside this spring. Landing somewhere between a lip oil and a balm, Noto uses deeply nourishing ingredients like rosehip seed oil, olive oil and peppermint and spearmint oils to achieve a barely there sheen and burst of fresh. Available now at notobotanics.com.
Gucci Giglio, large tote bag in black leather, $3,600
The spring/summer 2026 Gucci Giglio tote bag is a workhorse. Sleek enough for everyday use, but also, let’s face it, a flex. This version made in smooth black leather with the Gucci Web trim and the GG emblem in gold is one of many variations of the Giglio tote, which also comes in coated fabric, canvas, denim and more. Available now at select Gucci stores nationwide and at gucci.com.
Penhaligon’s X Sten Studio, “Whispers of Halfeti,” price upon request
Perfume brand Penhaligon’s has collaborated with Mexico City design lab Sten Studio for a design object collection that features four stone totems and a “sculptural aroma object” inspired by the Halfeti perfume, with notes of black rose, citrus and woods. A limited edition run of eight totems each is now available for purchase through Sten Studio. stenstudio.com
Kiko Kostadinov x Asics, Tabi, $230
Kiko Kostadinov’s fruitful, ongoing collaboration with Asics has given birth to a new Tabi runner model, with a campaign shot and directed by artist Ryan Trecartin in Japan. The episodic campaign — described as “glossy, catchy, yet uncanny and absurd” — will debut in three acts throughout the year. Available now on kikokostadinov.com.
Celine ballet high lace-up boot in lambskin, $1,700
The low profile on this Celine spring/summer 2026 boxing boot lands somewhere between a boxing shoe and a ballet flat. Let the “ultra blue” kicks, which feature a removable Celine tag, speak for you this season. Available now celine.com.