Everything you need to feel hot and be outside this spring

Diotima, Grenada dress, $1,495

Diotima’s Grenada dress from its SS26 collection. (Ik Aldama)

Diotima’s spring/summer 2026 show was titled “Bacchanal,” and designer Rachel Scott transported onlookers to Carnival in the Caribbean. With the Grenada dress, made of a crystal embellished fine mesh with a matching knit slip, the styling possibilities are endless. Available at diotima.world.

Clyde X Everybody.World, Trash hoodie scarf in cedar, $248

The Clyde X Everybody.World Trash hoodie scarf is the ideal wardrobe staple for an L.A. spring. (Trinh Huynh)

Everybody.World is known for its sumptuous and sustainable basics that are made in L.A. In collaboration with designer Dani Griffiths of Clyde, they’ve created the ideal wardrobe staple for an L.A. spring: the hoodie scarf, made entirely of reclaimed waste cotton. Available now at everybody.world and clyde.world.

Dior, Delft Bermuda shorts in green cotton twill, $6,300

The Dior Delft Bermuda shorts were a highlight of Jonathan Anderson’s debut show for the house. (Dior)

When the Dior Delft Bermuda shorts walked the runway during Jonathan Anderson’s debut spring/summer 2026 show for the house, the collective awe was palpable. Here was a piece that not only spanned the entire spectrum of casual to formal, but ate it up in the volume of its layered pleats. Available at dior.com.

Chanel, brooch, $4,100

Matthieu Blazy’s accessories are powerful enough to make winter feel like a distant memory. (Chanel)

This cotton and silk flower brooch from Chanel’s spring/summer 2026 collection by Matthieu Blazy carries the kind of zingy energy powerful enough to make winter feel like a distant memory. Available in March at select Chanel boutiques nationwide. For more information, call (800) 550-0005 or visit chanel.com .

Flamingo Estate, Leather Appointment candle, $75

Flamingo Estate’s Leather Appointment candle has relaunched for spring. (Flamingo Estate)

The Flamingo Estate offering, which relaunched this spring, has notes of leather, suede, orris butter, vanilla and bitter orange zest, filling your space with an aroma that while deeply grounded and delicately animalistic, offers a lively citric zing. Available now at flamingoestate.com.

Balenciaga, Bolero Bowling Bag medium in black, $3,950

The Bolero Bowler Bag is Pierpaolo Piccioli’s first bag design for the house. (Balenciaga)

Balenciaga’s spring/summer 2026 Bolero Bowler Bag, Pierpaolo Piccioli’s first bag design for the house, references the archives with its architectural construction and leathercraft heritage, using calfskin and lambskin. Available now at balenciaga.com.

Prada, Speedrock leather and mesh fabric sneakers in navy, $1,120

The Prada Speedrock sneaker comes in a variety of colors and materials. (Prada)

A sporty Prada sneaker never ceases to be relevant because it’s always felt from the future. The Prada Speedrock is no different, taking notes from a 1990s silhouette and applying it in two versions in the collection: a more cazh micro-mesh and the refined Re-Nylon and suede. Available now at prada.com .

Akila, Grace sunglasses, $220

The Akila Grace sunglasses come in matte silver titanium frames with apricot lenses. (Akila Eyewear)

There’s a pair of Akilas for every kind of L.A. person, which is precisely why the sunglasses brand feels so simpatico with the city itself. Throw on the Grace style — with matte silver titanium frames and perspective-shifting apricot lenses — on your morning coffee run after a night out and watch the world transform. Available now at akila.com.

Loewe, shorts in wool and cotton, $1,500

(Loewe)

The brilliance of these spring/summer 2026 Loewe shorts is that from a certain angle they look like they could be crumpled boxers, and there is nothing cooler or sexier than that. A mix of patterns and materials with tweed tartan on top and washed wool and cotton flannel on the bottom, the shorts feature an embossed Loewe leather patch above the rear flap pockets. Available now at loewe.com.

Noto Botanics, Glassa Balm, $26

The Glassa Balm is Noto Botanics’ latest holy-grail product. (Noto Botanics)

Those in the know have carried Noto Botanics in their bags for years. The natural, gender-fluid, multi-use beauty brand founded by Gloria Noto is based out of L.A. and responsible for many a holy-grail product, but the Glassa Balm is a pick for those of us attempting to feel hot and be outside this spring. Landing somewhere between a lip oil and a balm, Noto uses deeply nourishing ingredients like rosehip seed oil, olive oil and peppermint and spearmint oils to achieve a barely there sheen and burst of fresh. Available now at notobotanics.com.

Gucci Giglio, large tote bag in black leather, $3,600

There are multiple variations of the Gucci Giglio tote bag, including smooth black leather. (Gucci)

The spring/summer 2026 Gucci Giglio tote bag is a workhorse. Sleek enough for everyday use, but also, let’s face it, a flex. This version made in smooth black leather with the Gucci Web trim and the GG emblem in gold is one of many variations of the Giglio tote, which also comes in coated fabric, canvas, denim and more. Available now at select Gucci stores nationwide and at gucci.com.

Penhaligon’s X Sten Studio, “Whispers of Halfeti,” price upon request

Sten Studio’s design object collection is inspired by Penhalingon’s Halfeti perfume. ()

Perfume brand Penhaligon’s has collaborated with Mexico City design lab Sten Studio for a design object collection that features four stone totems and a “sculptural aroma object” inspired by the Halfeti perfume, with notes of black rose, citrus and woods. A limited edition run of eight totems each is now available for purchase through Sten Studio. stenstudio.com

Kiko Kostadinov x Asics, Tabi, $230

There’s a new Tabi running model from Kiko Kostadinov X Asics.

Kiko Kostadinov’s fruitful, ongoing collaboration with Asics has given birth to a new Tabi runner model, with a campaign shot and directed by artist Ryan Trecartin in Japan. The episodic campaign — described as “glossy, catchy, yet uncanny and absurd” — will debut in three acts throughout the year. Available now on kikokostadinov.com.

Celine ballet high lace-up boot in lambskin, $1,700

(Celine)

The low profile on this Celine spring/summer 2026 boxing boot lands somewhere between a boxing shoe and a ballet flat. Let the “ultra blue” kicks, which feature a removable Celine tag, speak for you this season. Available now celine.com.