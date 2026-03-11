Street style at the Hollywood Farmers Market feels like a magic Saturday evening

Over the course of three Sundays, Image contributing photographer Jennelle Fong captured stylish visitors with their bounty at the venerated Hollywood Farmers Market. “It didn’t have to be a Sunday morning, it could’ve been a Saturday evening,” says Fong. Walking up and down the cross of the four corridors of the farmers market felt like a runway: sweat pants mixed with Hermès, coordinated ERL looks, a Converse heel and an actual Balenciaga x Erewhon bag. Even the rolling carts served as extensions of people’s accessories. The energy was radiant, easygoing, alert and nothing short of magical.
Jennelle Fong is a contributing photographer for Image, the Los Angeles Times’ style and art magazine. Her work for the magazine started in 2021, covering art, fashion, culture and community. With a curious eye, Fong approaches visual storytelling with playfulness, spaciousness and feeling.