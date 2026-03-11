Advertisement
Image

Street style at the Hollywood Farmers Market feels like a magic Saturday evening

By Jennelle FongContributing Photographer 
Cameron Crotty wears Liberty London sweater, Adidas skirt, and Converse Chuck 70 De Luxe Heel High Top sneakers.

Over the course of three Sundays, Image contributing photographer Jennelle Fong captured stylish visitors with their bounty at the venerated Hollywood Farmers Market. “It didn’t have to be a Sunday morning, it could’ve been a Saturday evening,” says Fong. Walking up and down the cross of the four corridors of the farmers market felt like a runway: sweat pants mixed with Hermès, coordinated ERL looks, a Converse heel and an actual Balenciaga x Erewhon bag. Even the rolling carts served as extensions of people’s accessories. The energy was radiant, easygoing, alert and nothing short of magical.

Street-style fashion on Sundays at the Hollywood Farmers Market in Los Angeles, CA.
Cameron Crotty wears Liberty London sweater, Adidas skirt and Converse Chuck 70 De Luxe Heel High Top sneakers.
Cameron Crotty wears Liberty London sweater, Adidas skirt and Converse Chuck 70 De Luxe Heel High Top sneakers.
Advertisement
Audrea Wah wears thrifted dress and top, customized by herself, pants from Santee Alley and Fumsup Silver necklace.
Detail of mandarin oranges and Audrea Wah's hands.
Paige McGowan wears a Hiroko Hata skirt, vintage shirt and vintage tote.
Paige McGowan wears a Hiroko Hata skirt, vintage shirt and vintage tote.
Detail of Paige McGowan's vintage shirt and vintage tote.
Detail of Paige McGowan’s vintage tote.
Samantha Klein with Variety Hour petal bag and Miu Miu loafers.
Samantha Klein with Variety Hour petal bag and Miu Miu loafers.
Samantha Klein in vintage and Variety Hour petal bag, and Aaron Klein in vintage and Big Bud Press stripe bag.
Samantha Klein in vintage and Variety Hour petal bag, and Aaron Klein, right, in vintage and Big Bud Press stripe bag.
Quincy Vadan wears his personal jewelry designs, under the brand Vadan.
Quincy Vadan wears his personal jewelry designs, under the brand Vadan.
Quincy Vadan wears his personal jewelry designs, under the brand Vadan.
Austin wears a hat, polo top, shorts & sneakers. Carlos wears a top, shorts, boots and Balenciaga x Erewhon bag.
At left, Austin Bachlor wears a Bellagio souvenir hat, and polo top, shorts and sneakers from ERL. At right, Carlos Bachlor wears vintage top from The Dig, shorts and boots from ERL and Balenciaga x Erewhon bag.
Austin Bachlor wears a Bellagio hat, and polo top, shorts and sneakers. Carlos Bachlor wears vintage top, shorts and boots.
Dijah Malone and Kush.
Dijah Malone
Kush
Ace King in Adidas at the Hollywood Farmers Market in Los Angeles, CA.
Ace King in Adidas.
Street-style fashion on Sundays at the Hollywood Farmers Market in Los Angeles, CA. Ace King in Adidas
Street-style fashion on Sundays at the Hollywood Farmers Market.
Pups Oliver and Koko wear a sunny yellow bucket hat.
Pups Oliver and Koko wear a sunny yellow bucket hat.
Steven Pardo carries an Enorme bag.
Steven Pardo carries an Enorme bag.
Anastasiia Yermak in mirrored sunglasses.
Anastasiia Yermak in mirrored sunglasses.
Marina Mizruh
Street-style fashion on Sundays at the Hollywood Farmers Market in Los Angeles, CA.
Street-style fashion by Ennis Kamcili at the Hollywood Farmers Market in Los Angeles, CA.
Ennis Kamcili
Street-style fashion on Sundays at the Hollywood Farmers Market in Los Angeles, CA with Nancy Silverton.
Chef Nancy Silverton
Buckets of flowers at the Hollywood Farmers Market in Los Angeles, CA.

More to Read

ImageLifestyle
Jennelle Fong

Jennelle Fong is a contributing photographer for Image, the Los Angeles Times’ style and art magazine. Her work for the magazine started in 2021, covering art, fashion, culture and community. With a curious eye, Fong approaches visual storytelling with playfulness, spaciousness and feeling.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement