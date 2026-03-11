Street style at the Hollywood Farmers Market feels like a magic Saturday evening

Over the course of three Sundays, Image contributing photographer Jennelle Fong captured stylish visitors with their bounty at the venerated Hollywood Farmers Market. “It didn’t have to be a Sunday morning, it could’ve been a Saturday evening,” says Fong. Walking up and down the cross of the four corridors of the farmers market felt like a runway: sweat pants mixed with Hermès, coordinated ERL looks, a Converse heel and an actual Balenciaga x Erewhon bag. Even the rolling carts served as extensions of people’s accessories. The energy was radiant, easygoing, alert and nothing short of magical.

Cameron Crotty wears Liberty London sweater, Adidas skirt and Converse Chuck 70 De Luxe Heel High Top sneakers.

Advertisement

Audrea Wah wears thrifted dress and top, customized by herself, pants from Santee Alley and Fumsup Silver necklace.

Paige McGowan wears a Hiroko Hata skirt, vintage shirt and vintage tote.

Detail of Paige McGowan’s vintage tote.

Samantha Klein with Variety Hour petal bag and Miu Miu loafers.

Samantha Klein in vintage and Variety Hour petal bag, and Aaron Klein, right, in vintage and Big Bud Press stripe bag.

Quincy Vadan wears his personal jewelry designs, under the brand Vadan.

At left, Austin Bachlor wears a Bellagio souvenir hat, and polo top, shorts and sneakers from ERL. At right, Carlos Bachlor wears vintage top from The Dig, shorts and boots from ERL and Balenciaga x Erewhon bag.

Dijah Malone and Kush.

Dijah Malone

Kush

Ace King in Adidas.

Pups Oliver and Koko wear a sunny yellow bucket hat.

Steven Pardo carries an Enorme bag.

Anastasiia Yermak in mirrored sunglasses.

Marina Mizruh

Ennis Kamcili