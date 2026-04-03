Design your dream social calendar with these April drops, openings and shows

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Fear of God women’s collection

The new womenswear collection from Fear of God brings a feminine touch to tailored classics. (Fear of God)

A longtime staple in men’s luxury streetwear, this month Fear of God debuts its first womenswear line for Collection Nine. The collection brings a feminine touch to tailored classics that the house is known for, with wool cashmere coats and wide-leg slouch pants. Accessories include leather bags inspired by the sport duffel, and minimalist footwear — ranging from flats to slippers to kitten heels — for elegance at every occasion. Shop the collection online at fearofgod.com.

Awe Inspired X Jhené Aiko

The new collection from Awe Inspired X Jhené Aiko is out April 23. (Awe Inspired)

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What is your talisman? Is it a crystal? Is it a lucky coin? Or could it be a gold, labradorite beetle ring from Awe Inspired’s newest jewelry collaboration with Jhené Aiko? The collection taps into the animal spirit, including celestial medallions, saber-teeth, horns, claws and symbolic engravings, in line with Aiko’s forthcoming album, “West$ide Whim$y.” The pieces are like guardian symbols, designed to protect their wearer. They can also be worn as a statement or layered for everyday versatility. aweinspired.com

Madhappy Malibu opening

The new Mahappy Malibu location was designed as both a retail space and a cafe concept. (Sean Davidson)

Madhappy has always been so L.A. Known for brightly lit, blue-floored stores, the brand opens its fourth permanent flagship in Malibu this month. After having to stall the opening because of last year’s fires, this retail location demonstrates the continued resilience of the L.A. community as they continue to fundraise and support local fire recovery efforts. Designed as both a retail space and a cafe concept, the store will feature collaborations with local favorites like Courage Bagels, Bianca and Beverly Hills Juice. 23465 Civic Center Way, Suite 860, Malibu. madhappy.com

“Portals” by Todd Gray at Perrotin

Todd Gray, “Portals (Antwerp, Paris),” detail, 2026. Three UV pigment prints on Dibond in artist’s frames. (From the artist and Perrotin)

Artist Todd Gray. (The Credit Line)

L.A.-based artist Todd Gray makes his debut at the Perrotin gallery with “Portals,” which combines eclectic photo sculptures inspired by the European Renaissance with landscapes from West Africa. The exhibition coincides with the unveiling of Gray’s commission at LACMA. Catch “Portals” through May 30. 5036 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles. perrotin.com

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Ricari Studios opening

Ricari Studios lands in the Peninsula Beverly Hills. (Ricari)

A new space for wellness and rejuvenation opens at the Spa in the Peninsula Beverly Hills: Ricari Studios. Known for its tech-forward treatments in blood circulation, tissue health and cellular vitality, the studio offers therapies for toning skin, relieving muscle soreness and lymphatic drainage. Treat yourself this April. 9882 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. ricaristudios.com

“Curtains” by Jack Pierson at Regen Projects

Installation view of “Curtains” by Jack Pierson at Regen Projects. (From the artist and Regen Projects)

Jack Pierson returns for his 11th exhibition at Regen Projects with “Curtains,” a collection of work that continues the artist’s exploration of language, using vintage signage and word sculptures coupled with old Hollywood lore like palm trees, clouds and roses. On view through April 18. 6750 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. regenprojects.com

Mykita’s new collection

(Mykita)

It’s only getting hotter and sunnier. Berlin-based eyewear brand Mykita kick-starts a sunglasses spring with new minimalist lens shapes and ultra-slender lightweight frames. Whether rounded for elegance, cat-eye for chicness or with a gradient lens for a dreaminess, sunnies finish a look. Take your pick at mykita.com.

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“Duets” by Josef Albers at David Zwirner

Josef Albers, “Study for a Homage to the Square,” c. 1970-1973, and “Study for a Homage to the Square,” c. 1970-1973. (From the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation and David Zwirner)

Balance is always about mastering duality. “Duets” by Josef Albers is a study on paired compositions that are in dialogue: in form, in color and in texture. Marking the late artist’s first significant L.A. exhibition in decades, Albers’ works will be on display at David Zwirner starting April 9. 606 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles. davidzwirner.com

Damson Madder’s Appreciation Society

(Damson Madder)

Gen Z’s favorite slow fashion brand, Damson Madder, is releasing its summer season “see-now-buy-now collection” that’s part-beach, part-city. Inspired by seaside U.K. town of Brighton, the collection pays homage to photographer Martin Parr’s candid stills of life by the beach. With tunic silhouettes, collars, ruffles, plaid and stripes, the pieces are a new playful summer uniform. damsonmadder.com

“Tatoo” by Ingrid Donat at Carpenters Workshop Gallery

Ingrid Donat, “Banquette aux Caryatides.” (From the artist and Benjamin Baccarani for Carpenters Workshop Gallery)

Bronze, leather, textile and wood are fused together in furniture-focused sculptures by Ingrid Donat. For her first L.A. exhibition at Carpenters Workshop Gallery, she combines form and function with benches, couches and tables in a style that is simultaneously Art Nouveau, Art Deco and global. On view through May 29. 7070 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. carpentersworkshopgallery.com

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“Free and Queer: Black Californian Roots of Gay Liberation” at CAAM

The Ache Project march, San Francisco, Calif. 1990s. Papers, General Collection, Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library, Yale University. (Lisbet Tellefsen)

Intersectionality is on display at the California African American Museum with “Free and Queer,” a show that puts Black LGBTQ+ Californians at the center of the civil rights movement. With archival photographs, film and newspapers, it spotlights voices from the movement and unheard historical narratives. On view starting April 7. 600 State Drive, Los Angeles. caamuseum.org