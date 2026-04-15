Catherine Opie marks the opening of the new LACMA building with seven portraits

-
-
- Share via
Ahead of the opening of the new David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, curators gathered for the artist Catherine Opie, who offered to take their portraits. “I wanted to honor the teams of curators who form the cornerstone of any institution’s vision through the exhibitions they bring to the public,” says Opie. The photographs were inspired by Irving Penn‘s famous “corner portraits,” for which subjects like Marcel Duchamp, Duke Ellington and Georgia O’Keeffe stood or sat between two walls, the narrow space holding and sharpening them into focus. Opie captured the teams between the walls of a deep blue-glazed interior gallery designed by Peter Zumthor. Like the corner of a building, the curators of a museum help hold it up and frame our experience of it.
Here’s everything to know about David Geffen Galleries as a new LACMA emerges.