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A tour of L.A. architecture as it’s actually experienced

Elisa Wouk Almino for the issue 07 Image magazine.
By Elisa Wouk Almino
Editor in Chief, Image Follow
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This story is part of Image’s April’s Thresholds issue, a tour of L.A. architecture as it’s actually experienced.

I lived part of my teen years in Brasília, the capital built from scratch whose architecture and urban planning have drawn equal parts fascination and disdain. Over the years I’ve grown accustomed to comments about how “wild” the spaceship-like buildings designed by Oscar Niemeyer must have looked, how “alienating” the car-centric city must have been. But when I first heard these kinds of comments, I was admittedly surprised, because my memories of living in the city were much more mundane — eating hot dogs on the dusty sidewalks, hanging with friends at the base of our apartment building, movie-hopping at the mall. In other words, I was just living my life.

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Now that I live in L.A., I sometimes hear echoes of what I used to hear about Brasília. They are both places with a mythic allure that nonetheless draw the same kinds of criticisms. How do you live in such a sprawling city where you have to drive everywhere? Isn’t it isolating? But as with Brasília, I’ve found that the way L.A. is perceived is much different than how it is lived.

Our April issue is about the lived experience of the city and its architecture. A postmodernist house in Baldwin Hills becomes a place for a family to dream. A billboard on the drive home becomes a personal landmark. A therapist’s room becomes a container for everything. A museum is held up as much by its walls as the people who work within them. We are part of our built environments, and nothing encompasses this more than our cover story on Lauren Halsey and her much-anticipated sculpture park, “sister dreamer lauren halsey’s architectural ode to tha surge n splurge of south central los angeles,” which is literally etched with the faces and stories of people from South-Central, where the artist grew up and still lives. On the cover photo, the artist stands in the back, in the shadows, allowing the people who shaped her project to take center stage.

Architects, I’m told, are obsessed with the idea of thresholds — corners, crossings, the in-between. This makes sense to me when I look at this cover, the group standing between four walls that don’t quite meet, the sky above and around them, inside and outside at the same time. It is a moving illustration of how a space can hold and contain — feel safe — while also holding an open sense of possibility.

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Elisa Wouk Almino Editor in chief
Jess Aquino de Jesus Design Director
Julissa James, Staff Writer
Claire Salinda Staff Writer
Keyla Marquez Fashion Director at Large
Elizabeth Burr Art Director
Jamie Sholberg Art Director, Web
Samantha Lee Editorial Intern
Jennelle Fong Contributing Photographer
Tyler Matthew Oyer Contributing Photographer
Mere Studios Contributing Producer
Cecilia Alvarez Blackwell Contributing Producer
Dave Schilling Contributing Writer
Harmony Holiday Contributing Writer
Goth Shakira Contributing Writer

Cover

Photography Shaniqwa Jarvis
Featuring Cheryl Ward, Margaret Prescod, Autumn Luckey, Lauren Halsey, Monique Hatter, Andre “Sketch” Hampton, Monique McWilliams, Kenneth Blackmon, Robin Daniels, Michael Towler, Emmanuel Carter, Dyani Luckey, Dominique Moody, Rosie Lee Hooks, Damien Goodmon, Londyn Garrison and Christopher Blunt.

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Image issue 42 theme thresholds

More stories from Thresholds

Celebrating Lauren Halsey’s new South-Central monument

Dreaming in a Black postmodernist family home

Monogramming everything you own and love

Rejecting the “neutral” aesthetics of therapy rooms

Recognizing LACMA’s curators through Catherine Opie’s lens

Blurring the lines between fake and real with Sophie Calle

Paying our respects to the Fashion Nova baddie with Sayre Gomez

Curating L.A.’s luxury vintage with intention at Archived

More to Read

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Elisa Wouk Almino

Elisa Wouk Almino is the editor in chief of Image, the magazine on L.A. style, fashion and art at the Los Angeles Times. Prior to joining Image, Wouk Almino was a senior editor at Hyperallergic, where she launched and ran the art magazine’s L.A. bureau. She has previously edited and written for various publications including Words Without Borders, n+1, the Paris Review, the New York Review of Books, Rizzoli, Guernica and the Nation.

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