The exclusive fashion drops, art openings and collaborations injecting your May with motion

“Spectacular Brooding” by Harmony Holiday at REDCAT

Harmony Holiday, Excerpt from “Cry Variations,” 2026. Sprung dance-floor, Ballet barre, 2-camera documentation with camcorder and self-wear camera, Audio and Projection playback system, bench, mirrors with ephemera and written material, lightbox. (From the artist and REDCAT)

Contemporary artist, poet and Image contributing writer Harmony Holiday explores Black grief through an idea she calls the “Black Backstage” in her new show. With a gallery space split between a dance studio and a film editing room, the exhibition weaves elements of choreography, documentary, oral history and ritual. Open through July 5. 631 W. 2nd Street, Los Angeles. redcat.org

F1 X Louis Vuitton

(Louis Vuitton)

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Kicking off the start of the Formula 1 season in 2026, Louis Vuitton is displaying trophy trunks at every Grand Prix ceremony this year. For the winners, the champion trophy will emerge out of the monogrammed case. louisvuitton.com

“Several Eternities in a Day” and “Space Is the Place” at Hammer Museum

Guadalupe Maravilla, “Disease Thrower #16,” 2021. Gong, steel, wood, cotton, glue mixture, plastic, loofah, and objects collected from a ritual of retracing the artist’s original migration route. (From the artist and P·P·O·W, New York. Photo JSP Art Photography.)

Two shows open at the Hammer this spring, exploring cultural heritage across the Americas and the idea of “‘space’ as a conceptual framework,” respectively, through living material sculptures, paintings, installations and mixed media works. 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. hammer.ucla.edu

Gucci’s the Art of Silk Rodeo Drive exclusives

(Gucci)

Gucci’s new collection of silk scarves features two designs created exclusively for the Rodeo Drive store and LACMA, in time for the opening of the David Geffen Galleries. Available now. 347 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills. gucci.com

Clare Vivier X Wallshoppe

La-Garland, Blue-Olive (Thierry Vivier)

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Walls need refreshing too. Give your home a French lakeside feel with whimsical patterns from the Clare Vivier X Wallshoppe collab. wallshoppe.com

“Tokala” by Marcus Correa, Carlos Jaramillo and Thomas Lopez

(Carlos Jaramillo, Marcus Correa, Thomas Lopez)

“Tokala” is a new photography book illustrating climate and social justice through the lens of 13 activists from 11 regions, cultures and spaces across the country. Photographed by Carlos Jaramillo and styled by Marcus Correa, the book is available at Now Instant. 939 Chung King Road, Los Angeles.

Street Grandma opens in the Arts District

(Yaz Dinaully)

Playful, feminine, masculine, oversize shirts and pants. Street Grandma’s new showroom features its unique silhouettes in a space that feels — as the namesake suggests — like nana’s house. Open Saturdays by appointment only. 941 E. 2nd St., Los Angeles. streetgrandma.com

“Ninety-six and Pissed” by Magdalena Suarez Frimkess at Marciano Art Foundation

Magdalena Suarez Frimkess “Untitled,” 2025 Pencil and colored pencil on paper Unframed: 24 x 18 in. (From the artist and kaufmann repetto Milan / New York. Photo by Marten

Elder)

Part of an array of new openings for the spring, artist Magdalena Suarez Frimkess’ show “Ninety-six and Pissed” features more than 30 new cartoon drawings, expanding her universe of irreverent “caracteres.” Opening May 6. 4357 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. marcianoartfoundation.org

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“Nascence” by Maddy Inez at Megan Mulrooney

Maddy Inez “Blood Bloom,” 2026 Glazed Ceramic (From the artist and Megan Mulrooney, Los Angeles. Photo by Paul Salveson)

L.A.’s roots in colonial agriculture run long and deep. Sculptor Maddy Inez, granddaughter of Betye Saar, crafts a series of ceramic vessels — each an ode to different plants brought over during the transatlantic slave trade — reframing gardening as an act of resistance. Opening May 16. 7313 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood. meganmulrooney.com

Rocky’s Matcha X Community Goods

(Rocky’s Matcha)

Skip the line. Community Goods is coming straight home to you this month in a collaboration with Rocky’s Matcha. The unique blend from Yame, Japan, has a nutty taste, umami finish and comes in a bright orange tin. Available online at rockysmatcha.com.

Sprüth Magers 10-year anniversary

Kara Walker “Invasive Species (to be placed in your native garden)”, 2017 Bronze (From Sprüth Magers and Sikkema Malloy Jenkins)

The influential gallery is celebrating its 10th year in L.A. with an exhibition titled “10 Years LA!,” featuring works by Kara Walker, Cindy Sherman and Barbara Kruger. Opening May 15. 5900 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. spruethmagers.com

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Hunza G X Burberry

(Burberry)

Who said Burberry is just for winter city streets? The iconic beige check gets a casual revival in a collaboration with swim brand Hunza G. See it on totes, bucket hats, board shorts and slippers this summer. Available now at hunzag.com.

Supervsn X Lauren Halsey

(Supervsn. Photo by Russell Hamilton)

(Supervsn. Photo by Russell Hamilton)

For the grand opening of “sister dreamer” sculpture park in South-Central, Lauren Halsey collaborated with streetwear brand Supervsn on a new collection, Camo We Live In. As the name suggests, the collection reworks camouflage as a collage-like reflection of culture in public spaces. Available at supervsn.com.

Dover Street Market X Comme des Garçons sale

(Dover Street Market)

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Dover Street Market is hosting an L.A. sale, taking over Mica Studios in downtown. Called Market Market: Message Market, the sale will feature past season Comme des Garçons collections and Dover Street Market favorites with discounts of up to 70% off. Happening May 8 through 13. 356 S. Mission Road, Los Angeles. losangeles.doverstreetmarket.com