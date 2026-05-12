Fútbol fashion at its extreme, in the best possible way

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Fútbol in Latino culture has been a part of our lives since we were kids. My dad used to play fútbol, and we used to see him play at this park in Sun Valley. For me, it was another thing we had to do — I was like, “Ugh, we have to sit under the sun and watch my papi play.” But now I’m so happy we got to do that and have those special moments with each other.

Fútbol has been living in my heart, body and soul. Whenever I create these looks, it comes from a place of infinite potential and creative magic. I wanted to create a story where I could use all of that with no limits. This editorial is special for everyone involved. We all grew up with fútbol. We’ve all worked on campaigns where we’ve been limited in terms of what we can show, so I told Guicho: “Let’s go 500%.”

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What I like about the fashions nowadays is that you can layer anything. For me, it’s never too much. With Latinos, we are the most. The way I styled these looks, it’s the way I live my life. This is what happens when you let us be ourselves. Why not celebrate that? Every look is extreme in the best possible way.

Dylan wears Adidas Bringback Remixed Japan kit, Zana Bayne choker, O’Neal motocross pants, A.W.A.K.E. Mode skirt, Nike goalie gloves and New Rock shoes; Yusra wears Nike USMNT keeper kit, shoes and socks, Paco Rabanne skirt, Zana Bayne bracelet and Mugler choker; Natalie wears Asics Japan 1998 keeper kit, Nike trucker hat, gloves, socks and sneakers, Diesel skirt, Santee Alley corset and Levi’s bandanna.

Dylan wears Nike Nigeria keeper kit and headbands, Garmette turtleneck, Fox Racing pants and New Rock boots; Yusra wears Nike Nigeria 2026 keeper kit and socks, Leak NYC necklace, stylist’s own earrings and rings, Only long sleeve top, Chopova Lowena skirt and Ancuta Sarca heels.

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Natalie wears Puma jacket and shoes, Justine Clenquet jewelry and vintage tutu; Yusra wears Nike Nigeria 2026 away kit, vintage jacket, sneakers and socks, Evgenia corset and LSOUL skirt.



This is what happens when you let us be ourselves. Why not celebrate that? Every look is extreme in the best possible way.

Dylan wears Nike Jordan Brazil kit and sneakers, Gerogina Treviño necklace, Estudio Lip chain, Nancy Stella Soto skirt and Art Community Pants; Yusra wears Adidas Jamaica 2026 X Bob Marley home kit and cleats, Planeta necklace, Mexico City earrings, Tamahoochie cross, Krux Project jeans and vintage red octopus vest.

Dylan wears Adidas Mexico kit, gloves and cleats, Pálida shorts, Krux Project jeans and Vitaly necklace; Natalie wears Adidas México scarves and cleats, & Other Stories long sleeve top, Justine Clenquet necklace, Georgina Treviño earrings, Hannah Jewett handcuff and soccer socks.

Fashion & Creative Direction Keyla Marquez

Photography Guicho Palma

Styling Julianna Aguirre Martinez

Talent Yusra, Natalie Renelle Muñoz, Dylan D. Lopez

Hair Jeanette Ponce

Makeup Selena Ruiz

Nails Tatiana Calderon

Production Cecilia Alvarez Blackwell

Styling Assistant Matzi

Videographer Abraham Anzurez Galindo

Gaffer James Armas

Photo Assistants Monica Zulema, Diego Luciano