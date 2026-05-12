Fútbol fashion at its extreme, in the best possible way

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Fútbol in Latino culture has been a part of our lives since we were kids. My dad used to play fútbol, and we used to see him play at this park in Sun Valley. For me, it was another thing we had to do — I was like, “Ugh, we have to sit under the sun and watch my papi play.” But now I’m so happy we got to do that and have those special moments with each other.
Fútbol has been living in my heart, body and soul. Whenever I create these looks, it comes from a place of infinite potential and creative magic. I wanted to create a story where I could use all of that with no limits. This editorial is special for everyone involved. We all grew up with fútbol. We’ve all worked on campaigns where we’ve been limited in terms of what we can show, so I told Guicho: “Let’s go 500%.”
What I like about the fashions nowadays is that you can layer anything. For me, it’s never too much. With Latinos, we are the most. The way I styled these looks, it’s the way I live my life. This is what happens when you let us be ourselves. Why not celebrate that? Every look is extreme in the best possible way.
Image’s fashion director at large Keyla Marquez and photographer Thalía Gochez go to Beverly Hills to re-create their family photographs.
As Keyla Marquez writes, spring/summer 2026 felt like a celebration of the new.
Fashion & Creative Direction Keyla Marquez
Photography Guicho Palma
Styling Julianna Aguirre Martinez
Talent Yusra, Natalie Renelle Muñoz, Dylan D. Lopez
Hair Jeanette Ponce
Makeup Selena Ruiz
Nails Tatiana Calderon
Production Cecilia Alvarez Blackwell
Styling Assistant Matzi
Videographer Abraham Anzurez Galindo
Gaffer James Armas
Photo Assistants Monica Zulema, Diego Luciano