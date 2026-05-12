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Fútbol fashion at its extreme, in the best possible way

Fashion stylist and designer Keyla Marquez
By Keyla Marquez
Fashion Director at Large Follow
Creative direction by 
Keyla Marquez
Photography by 
Guicho Palma
Styling by 
Julianna Aguirre Martinez
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Image May 2026 Futbol.

Fútbol in Latino culture has been a part of our lives since we were kids. My dad used to play fútbol, and we used to see him play at this park in Sun Valley. For me, it was another thing we had to do — I was like, “Ugh, we have to sit under the sun and watch my papi play.” But now I’m so happy we got to do that and have those special moments with each other.

Fútbol has been living in my heart, body and soul. Whenever I create these looks, it comes from a place of infinite potential and creative magic. I wanted to create a story where I could use all of that with no limits. This editorial is special for everyone involved. We all grew up with fútbol. We’ve all worked on campaigns where we’ve been limited in terms of what we can show, so I told Guicho: “Let’s go 500%.”

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What I like about the fashions nowadays is that you can layer anything. For me, it’s never too much. With Latinos, we are the most. The way I styled these looks, it’s the way I live my life. This is what happens when you let us be ourselves. Why not celebrate that? Every look is extreme in the best possible way.

Dylan wears Adidas Bringback Remixed Japan kit, Zana Bayne choker, O’Neal motocross pants, A.W.A.K.E. Mode skirt, Nike goalie
Dylan wears Adidas Bringback Remixed Japan kit, Zana Bayne choker, O’Neal motocross pants, A.W.A.K.E. Mode skirt, Nike goalie gloves and New Rock shoes; Yusra wears Nike USMNT keeper kit, shoes and socks, Paco Rabanne skirt, Zana Bayne bracelet and Mugler choker; Natalie wears Asics Japan 1998 keeper kit, Nike trucker hat, gloves, socks and sneakers, Diesel skirt, Santee Alley corset and Levi’s bandanna.
Image May 2026 Futbol.
Image May 2026 Futbol.
Futbol looks
Dylan wears Nike Nigeria keeper kit and headbands, Garmette turtleneck, Fox Racing pants and New Rock boots; Yusra wears Nike Nigeria 2026 keeper kit and socks, Leak NYC necklace, stylist’s own earrings and rings, Only long sleeve top, Chopova Lowena skirt and Ancuta Sarca heels.
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Image May 2026 Futbol.
Image May 2026 Futbol.
For Image's story "Mi Familia/Bev Hills"
Image-House-Flag-Dark-SMALL-150px-001-Flat.png

They’re fronting, they’re flexing, they’re bonding. Celebrating an immigrant family photo tradition

Image’s fashion director at large Keyla Marquez and photographer Thalía Gochez go to Beverly Hills to re-create their family photographs.

Image May 2026 Futbol
Natalie wears Puma jacket and shoes, Justine Clenquet jewelry and vintage tutu; Yusra wears Nike Nigeria 2026 away kit, vintage jacket, sneakers and socks, Evgenia corset and LSOUL skirt.
Image May 2026 Futbol.
Image May 2026 Futbol.
Image May 2026 Fútbol
This is what happens when you let us be ourselves. Why not celebrate that? Every look is extreme in the best possible way.
Image May 2026 Futbol
Dylan wears Nike Jordan Brazil kit and sneakers, Gerogina Treviño necklace, Estudio Lip chain, Nancy Stella Soto skirt and Art Community Pants; Yusra wears Adidas Jamaica 2026 X Bob Marley home kit and cleats, Planeta necklace, Mexico City earrings, Tamahoochie cross, Krux Project jeans and vintage red octopus vest.
Image May 2026 Futbol.
Image October 2025 Paris Fashion Week
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A fresh and free Paris Fashion Week through the eyes of our fashion director at large

As Keyla Marquez writes, spring/summer 2026 felt like a celebration of the new.

Image May 2026 Futobol
Dylan wears Adidas Mexico kit, gloves and cleats, Pálida shorts, Krux Project jeans and Vitaly necklace; Natalie wears Adidas México scarves and cleats, & Other Stories long sleeve top, Justine Clenquet necklace, Georgina Treviño earrings, Hannah Jewett handcuff and soccer socks.
Image May 2026 Futbol.

Fashion & Creative Direction Keyla Marquez
Photography Guicho Palma
Styling Julianna Aguirre Martinez
Talent Yusra, Natalie Renelle Muñoz, Dylan D. Lopez
Hair Jeanette Ponce
Makeup Selena Ruiz
Nails Tatiana Calderon
Production Cecilia Alvarez Blackwell
Styling Assistant Matzi
Videographer Abraham Anzurez Galindo
Gaffer James Armas
Photo Assistants Monica Zulema, Diego Luciano

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Keyla Marquez

Keyla Marquez is the fashion director at large for Image. Since working with the magazine, she has styled and fashion-directed some of Image’s most inventive, high-impact shoots, including a feature that recreated the “Homies” figurines in real life and a collaboration with Sister Kokoro that dressed the L.A. Dance Project troupe in L.A. designers. A native of Los Angeles, Marquez is also a costume designer and creative consultant.

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