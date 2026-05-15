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Art is a sport, sport is an art. Both demand hustle — and make life worth living

Elisa Wouk Almino for the issue 07 Image magazine.
By Elisa Wouk Almino
Editor in Chief, Image Follow
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Image cover, May 2026

This story is part of Image’s May Momentum issue, which looks at art as a sport and sport as an art.

I love reading about artists’ processes and routines. Toni Morrison wrote before dawn, before her children awoke and she had to go to her publishing job. In the evenings, Maya Angelou cleaned and put away all her dishes before she sat with what she had written that morning. Louise Bourgeois only worked in complete silence. These rules and routines are reminders that art takes work — and immense amounts of energy.

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I grew up with parents who are also artists and had to find time for their projects between life and daily obligations. My father wrote in the early mornings; my mother painted in the hours after lunch and before we were done with school. It normalized for me the intentional carving out of time needed for writing, reading and creating. This has meant that I’m almost always busy doing something, and sometimes tired, but when I don’t carve that time, I’m guaranteed to be in a bad mood, like the hanger that comes from skipping a meal.

In Viv Chen’s interview with Tory Burch, the designer compares her workdays to being “like an athlete where it’s about discipline and grit and endurance.” It’s a sentiment that sums up much of the spirit of this issue, which looks at art as a sport and sport as an art. Whether you’re playing fútbol, sewing clothes or staging a performance, it’s a physical as well as mental game.

Above all, the artist-athletes in these pages show us the rewards of their commitments. We witness this in the sizzling images of Tory Burch shoes pounding the hot Los Angeles pavement and in the sportswear designs that Otis students worked on for months, the results literally glowing and electric. We witness this in the portraits of Betye Saar, regally dressed in a Gucci kaftan for what will likely be the last exhibition she’s involved in during her lifetime. We witness this in the image of our fútbol queen on the cover, strong, reverent and at peace. These stories are all reminders that dedication to one’s craft is not just life-giving, it’s what makes life worth living.

Image Magazine, May 2026, theme is Momentum

More stories from Momentum

Designing sportswear for the future with the fashion students at Otis

Discovering Betye Saar’s costume designs

Going 500% with fútbol looks

Talking fashion as sport with Tory Burch

Re-creating the radical covers of High Performance

Revisiting the board shorts that changed surf culture for girls

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Elisa Wouk Almino Editor in chief
Jess Aquino de Jesus Design Director
Julissa James Staff Writer
Claire Salinda Staff Writer
Keyla Marquez Fashion Director at Large
Elizabeth Burr Art Director
Jamie Sholberg Art Director, Web
Samantha Lee Editorial Intern
Jennelle Fong Contributing Photographer
Tyler Matthew Oyer
Contributing Photographer
Mere Studios Contributing Producer
Cecilia Alvarez Blackwell
Contributing Producer
Dave Schilling Contributing Writer
Harmony Holiday Contributing Writer
Goth Shakira Contributing Writer

Cover

Fashion Direction Keyla Marquez
Creative Direction Keyla Marquez
Photography Guicho Palma
Styling Julianna Aguirre Martinez
Talent Yusra, Natalie Renelle Muñoz,
Dylan D. Lopez
Hair Jeanette Ponce
Makeup Selena Ruiz
Nails Tatiana Calderon
Production Cecilia Alvarez Blackwell
Styling Assistant Matzi
Videographer Abraham Anzurez Galindo
Gaffer James Armas
Photo Assistants Monica Zulema,
Diego Luciano
Image Flag Bas van Brandwijk

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Elisa Wouk Almino

Elisa Wouk Almino is the editor in chief of Image, the magazine on L.A. style, fashion and art at the Los Angeles Times. Prior to joining Image, Wouk Almino was a senior editor at Hyperallergic, where she launched and ran the art magazine’s L.A. bureau. She has previously edited and written for various publications including Words Without Borders, n+1, the Paris Review, the New York Review of Books, Rizzoli, Guernica and the Nation.

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