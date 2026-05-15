Dressing well is an exercise. These activewear, beauty and fashion items will get you there this May

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This story is part of Image’s May Momentum issue, which looks at art as a sport and sport as an art.

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F.C.Real Bristol x Carhartt WIP, Game shorts, $188

(Theodor Guelat)

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Carhartt WIP and Tokyo-based F.C.Real Bristol have collaborated on a real capsule collection … for a fictional soccer club. The pieces, like these breathable nylon satin Game shorts, are designed for style and function both on and off the pitch, whether you’re wearing them to a real scrimmage or just one you’re dreaming of. Available at carhartt-wip.com .

Prada Re-Nylon for Sea Beyond, backpack, $1,990

(Prada)

For the third year in a row, 1% of the proceeds from the Prada Re-Nylon for Sea Beyond collection support ocean preservation and sustainability in partnership with the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO. This year’s five-piece capsule collection includes Prada’s iconic backpack, available in the brand’s core black but also a vibrant tropical palette. Made from recycled nylon material, the entire collection is also 100% recyclable if you decide to skip the archive. Available at select Prada boutiques and prada.com.

Snow Goose by Canada Goose, Celestia jacket, $1,275

(Tim Elkaïm)

Haider Ackermann’s spring/summer 2026 collection for Snow Goose by Canada Goose captures the lightness of spring in both design and feeling. Case in point: the featherweight quilted Celestia jacket with a highly reflective shell that, according to the designer, “comes alive with motion.” Available at canad a goose.com .

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Byredo, “sister dreamer” perfume, $350

(Kyle Goldberg/BFA)

If you bottled the hundreds of aromatic native plants, fruit trees and wildflowers in artist Lauren Halsey’s architectural park, “sister dreamer lauren halsey’s architectural ode to tha surge n splurge of south central los angeles” — not to mention its energy and radical joy — you’d get “sister dreamer,” the limited edition perfume in collaboration with Byredo. Even better: that bottle features a sleeve and label designed by Halsey herself, who declares the scent to be an ode to “smelling good n feeling good.” Available at byredo.com .

Miista, Andie socks, $160

(Miista)

Hear us out: socks with sandals. More specifically, the Andie socks from Miista’s spring/summer 2026 collection with their Samia sandals. Miista’s Andie make this usually verboten combination not only doable but downright sensual, with their silky cupro fabric, knee-high cut and thong toe. Available at miista.com .

Dries Van Noten, Hand and Body liquid soap, $90

(Adrien Sgandurra)

The introduction of Dries Van Noten’s Hand and Body line offers a new way to wear the brand. The liquid soap arrives with the unexpected scent combinations of Basil and Hinoki, Pepper and Rose and Soie and Amber that echo the emblematic Crazy Basil, Raving Rose and Soie Malaquais Eau de Parfums from the house. You can layer the soap with its corresponding perfume, body lotion and hand cream to build intensity, or, like the other Dries items in your collection, let it stand alone in its sublimity. Available at driesvannoten.com.

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ERL, sunfaded cargo pant, $565

(Eli Russell Linnetz)

ERL’s new Made in California collection embodies the brand’s ethos to capture the contradictions that make California what it is. To that end, these cargos are as intentional and well-lived as a perfectly executed skate trick: they’re hand-dyed, but also arrive bearing natural bleach, oil and scuff marks. Available at erl.com.

Patagonia, Long-Sleeved RØ Surf Top in blue sage, $65

(Patagonia)

No more lost keys, annoying top riding up on your pop up or rubbed-raw belly with the Long-Sleeved RØ Surf Top from Patagonia’s spring/summer 2026 collection. This rashguard is made for the surf with its connector at the front hem to link it to board shorts and a clutch pocket with key loop. And if those last two sentences sound like surf bro speak, the top’s UPF 40+ sun protection is equally functional for a volleyball game — or elicit paper bag beverage, if that’s your definition of beach sports — on the sand. Available at Patagonia stores and patagonia.com.