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Where to go and what to wear this June — from the Art Parade, Frama at Canyon Coffee and a new Givenchy bag

From Catherine Opie's new exhibition "Holding Blue," and Henrik Vibskov's collaboration with Keen.
(Catherine Opie; Henrik Vibskov X Keen)
Los Angeles Times intern Samantha Lee
By Samantha Lee
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The Art Parade

The Voluptuous Horrors of Karen Black, “Tarantula Mobile,” 2005.
(Michael Schmelling/Jeffrey Deitch)

LACMA and Jeffrey Deitch present the Art Parade, showcasing L.A.’s thriving creative community with a colorful procession down Museum Row. The parade will feature “human-powered works only,” flooded with sculptures, banners, performances, costumes and more. June 20, 6 p.m. 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. deitch.com

Ann Demeulemeester X H. Lorenzo

Image June 2026 Drip Index
(Ann Demeulemeester)
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Don’t sleep on Ann Demeulemeester and H. Lorenzo’s limited-edition vinyl featuring the soundtrack to the brand’s spring/summer 2026 runway show, accompanied by a capsule collection of T-shirts and a jacket. Available now. anndemeulemeester.com hlorenzo.com

Image September 2025 Image Makers H.Lorenzo Mens
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In L.A., H. Lorenzo is where you go to be reminded that fashion can be high art

The store is not just a store. It’s not merely a set of walls and some clothes. It’s a humming, vibrant human expression.

L.A. Dance Project, “City of Dance”

Image June 2026 Drip Index
(L.A. Dance Project)

Nonprofit dance company L.A. Dance Project makes the city its stage this month with City of Dance. The multiday festival will feature free performances at iconic sites — including the Marciano Art Foundation, Tongva Park in Santa Monica, LACMA and Gloria Molina Grand Park — and will be followed by conversations, open rehearsals and free community classes. ladanceproject.org

“Holding Blue” by Catherine Opie at Regen Projects

Catherine Opie, “Untitled,” Fjord, 40 x 30.
(From the artist and Regen Projects)

Marking her 12th exhibition at Regen Projects, Catherine Opie shows a new collection of photographs and sculptures with “Holding Blue.” The works are an examination of the natural world, focused on depictions of the Norwegian countryside in blue hues. Open through July 3. 6750 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. regenprojects.com

Givenchy’s Voyou Bucket bag

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(Givenchy by Sarah Burton)
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The latest addition to the maison’s handbag family, Givenchy launches the Voyou Bucket. French slang for “mischief-maker,” the Voyou features a leather drawstring closure, suede lining and is made from calf leather in fine grain and a glossy finish. Available now. givenchy.com

Louis Vuitton’s L.A. city guide

Image June 2026 Drip Index
Image June 2026 Drip Index

(Louis Vuitton)

Whether a local or a traveler, there’s always more to explore in Los Angeles. This summer, experience L.A. the Louis Vuitton way with the brand’s city guide, which will take you on a tour of where to sleep, dine, wind down and shop. You may just find your new favorite spot. Available now both in print and digitally. louisvuitton.com

Image April 2026 LV Monograms
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The case for monogramming everything you own and love

It’s never been more important to assert your sense of personhood and independence.

Henrik Vibskov x Keen

Image June 2026 Drip Index
(Emily Wilson/Henrik Vibskov X Keen)

Your new summer shoe has entered the chat: the half-sneaker, half-sandal from the new Henrik Vibskov x Keen collab. Combining Vibskov’s distinctive knit construction with Keen’s signature two-cord system, it can take you from the beach to the boardwalk to the bar. Available now at select retailers and keenfootwear.com.

Frama x Canyon Coffee

Image June 2026 Drip Index
(Claire Preston/Frama)
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Echo Park staple Canyon Coffee is getting a furniture makeover this summer thanks to its collaboration with Frama. Café-goers will sip Canyon’s famous pistachio matchas perched on stools from the minimalist Danish design brand’s Tasca and Petit Rond series. 1559 Echo Park Ave., Los Angeles. framacph.com, canyoncoffee.co

“We Are Gods” by Edgar Arceneaux at Vielmetter Los Angeles

Edgar Arceneaux, “Mom And Dad."
(From the artist and Vielmetter / Brica Wilcox)

Abstractions of color and composition fill Vielmetter this month with a new exhibition by Edgar Arceneaux. As part of his series, “We Are Gods,” Arceneaux separates the reflecting skin of silver nitrate from glass mirrors to interrogate the act of seeing and perceiving. Open through June 27. 1700 S. Santa Fe Ave., #101, Los Angeles. vielmetter.com

Loewe’s 180th anniversary collection

Image June 2026 Drip Index
(Aurelio Paradelo Cortes/LOEWE)

To mark its 180th anniversary, Loewe is looking back with a capsule collection that revisits house signatures, from lion motifs stitched into ready-to-wear garments and leather goods, to a reworked Amazona bag. Available starting June 4 at loewe.com.

Image September 2025 Image Makers Casey Zhang
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Jonathan Anderson’s final act at Loewe cements his reputation as a champion of craft

There’s an underlying wit to the fall/winter ready-to-wear collection, which spotlights a collaboration with the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation.

Topologie’s Larchmont store opening

Image June 2026 Drip Index
(Topologie)
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Topologie has kept us strapped in with knots in every shape and size. This month, the brand is bringing its utilitarian-meets-outdoors aesthetic to Larchmont Village with a new storefront stocked with signature cross-body straps, climbing-inspired gear and customizable everyday essentials. Open now.138 N. Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles. topologie.com

Monos sunglasses collection

Image June 2026 Drip Index
(Monos)

Open your favorite Monos suitcase, because the brand is getting you geared up for the summer in every way with its first dip into eyewear. The collection — called Mira — features six distinct styles. Available now. monos.com

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Samantha Lee

Samantha Lee was a 2026 spring intern with the Los Angeles Times covering style, arts and culture for Image magazine. She’s currently studying journalism at USC and serves as editor in chief of SPEC Magazine. Previously, she covered news at the Straits Times in Singapore, where she was born and raised. When she’s not writing, she’s most likely experimenting with photography or catching a red-eye to a new city for its food.

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