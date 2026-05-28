Where to go and what to wear this June — from the Art Parade, Frama at Canyon Coffee and a new Givenchy bag

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The Art Parade

The Voluptuous Horrors of Karen Black, “Tarantula Mobile,” 2005. (Michael Schmelling/Jeffrey Deitch)

LACMA and Jeffrey Deitch present the Art Parade, showcasing L.A.’s thriving creative community with a colorful procession down Museum Row. The parade will feature “human-powered works only,” flooded with sculptures, banners, performances, costumes and more. June 20, 6 p.m. 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. deitch.com

Ann Demeulemeester X H. Lorenzo

(Ann Demeulemeester)

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Don’t sleep on Ann Demeulemeester and H. Lorenzo’s limited-edition vinyl featuring the soundtrack to the brand’s spring/summer 2026 runway show, accompanied by a capsule collection of T-shirts and a jacket. Available now. anndemeulemeester.com hlorenzo.com

L.A. Dance Project, “City of Dance”

(L.A. Dance Project)

Nonprofit dance company L.A. Dance Project makes the city its stage this month with City of Dance. The multiday festival will feature free performances at iconic sites — including the Marciano Art Foundation, Tongva Park in Santa Monica, LACMA and Gloria Molina Grand Park — and will be followed by conversations, open rehearsals and free community classes. ladanceproject.org

“Holding Blue” by Catherine Opie at Regen Projects

Catherine Opie, “Untitled,” Fjord, 40 x 30. (From the artist and Regen Projects)

Marking her 12th exhibition at Regen Projects, Catherine Opie shows a new collection of photographs and sculptures with “Holding Blue.” The works are an examination of the natural world, focused on depictions of the Norwegian countryside in blue hues. Open through July 3. 6750 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. regenprojects.com

Givenchy’s Voyou Bucket bag

(Givenchy by Sarah Burton)

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The latest addition to the maison’s handbag family, Givenchy launches the Voyou Bucket. French slang for “mischief-maker,” the Voyou features a leather drawstring closure, suede lining and is made from calf leather in fine grain and a glossy finish. Available now. givenchy.com

Louis Vuitton’s L.A. city guide

(Louis Vuitton)

Whether a local or a traveler, there’s always more to explore in Los Angeles. This summer, experience L.A. the Louis Vuitton way with the brand’s city guide, which will take you on a tour of where to sleep, dine, wind down and shop. You may just find your new favorite spot. Available now both in print and digitally. louisvuitton.com

Henrik Vibskov x Keen

(Emily Wilson/Henrik Vibskov X Keen)

Your new summer shoe has entered the chat: the half-sneaker, half-sandal from the new Henrik Vibskov x Keen collab. Combining Vibskov’s distinctive knit construction with Keen’s signature two-cord system, it can take you from the beach to the boardwalk to the bar. Available now at select retailers and keenfootwear.com.

Frama x Canyon Coffee

(Claire Preston/Frama)

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Echo Park staple Canyon Coffee is getting a furniture makeover this summer thanks to its collaboration with Frama. Café-goers will sip Canyon’s famous pistachio matchas perched on stools from the minimalist Danish design brand’s Tasca and Petit Rond series. 1559 Echo Park Ave., Los Angeles. framacph.com , canyoncoffee.co

“We Are Gods” by Edgar Arceneaux at Vielmetter Los Angeles

Edgar Arceneaux, “Mom And Dad.” (From the artist and Vielmetter / Brica Wilcox)

Abstractions of color and composition fill Vielmetter this month with a new exhibition by Edgar Arceneaux. As part of his series, “We Are Gods,” Arceneaux separates the reflecting skin of silver nitrate from glass mirrors to interrogate the act of seeing and perceiving. Open through June 27. 1700 S. Santa Fe Ave., #101, Los Angeles. vielmetter.com

Loewe’s 180th anniversary collection

(Aurelio Paradelo Cortes/LOEWE)

To mark its 180th anniversary, Loewe is looking back with a capsule collection that revisits house signatures, from lion motifs stitched into ready-to-wear garments and leather goods, to a reworked Amazona bag. Available starting June 4 at loewe.com.

Topologie’s Larchmont store opening

(Topologie)

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Topologie has kept us strapped in with knots in every shape and size. This month, the brand is bringing its utilitarian-meets-outdoors aesthetic to Larchmont Village with a new storefront stocked with signature cross-body straps, climbing-inspired gear and customizable everyday essentials. Open now.138 N. Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles. topologie.com

Monos sunglasses collection

(Monos)

Open your favorite Monos suitcase, because the brand is getting you geared up for the summer in every way with its first dip into eyewear. The collection — called Mira — features six distinct styles. Available now. monos.com