A historically hot Paris Fashion Week photographed with a kid’s camera

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I took a kid’s camera to Paris Fashion Week, because was it ever really that serious? Yes and no. This men’s season happened during one of the hottest weeks in France’s recorded history, which inspired that specific brand of collective hysteria brought on by living through yet another unprecedented moment together — taking over our brains and ruining our plans to wear boots — and a grander reflection on what we were doing there and why. The throngs of teenagers doing back flips into the Canal Saint-Martin and playing soccer in the street set the mood for the week. If the world is ending, you might as well swim in dirty water and have fun doing it, no?

As far as the shows went, there was the coastal stoner energy of Tokyo-based Auralee — brightly colored leathers and furry flip-flops — that reminded me of the low-key elegance of hanging out in Southern California. At the Rick Owens show, Rick-heads made minimal weather-restrictive tweaks to their usual uniforms — platforms, leather, ground-grazing garments — making you appreciate the beauty in that level of ascetic dedication. Louis Vuitton built a literal beach as its runway, complete with sand and a giant wave that felt like a mirage: Is this a heat-induced hallucination or yet another buzzed-about set design under men’s creative director Pharrell Williams? At the Dries Van Noten show, there was an ice-cold beer fridge and popsicles, a chic and inspired detail only rivaled by a collection that was a breath of fresh air during a week where I Googled the symptoms of heat stroke more than once. The Willy Chavarria show was air-conditioned, pumped with Xinú perfume and felt expensive. Sven Marquardt, a Berlin photographer and Berghain’s most famous bouncer, was sitting in front of me, which I took as an incredibly good omen. The painted blue feet and Oakley collab sunglasses at the Kiko Kostadinov show felt auspicious as well.

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There were conversations floating around about how apocalyptic it felt sitting at a fashion show in over 100-degree Fahrenheit weather, our backs soaked, our minds dizzied, when the industry is responsible for something like 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions. The cognitive dissonance contributed to the thickness in the air that week.

At the Comme des Garçons show, called “If the War Were to End..,” models danced and ran and skipped out onto the runway for the finale, soundtracked by the joyous sound of children singing “You’re So Good to Me” by the Langley Schools Music Project. In that moment, we were happy, we were clapping, we might have even been hopeful. Humans have the capacity to hold a lot — a fan in one hand while attempting not to completely melt in the front row, and a fantasy that there might still be a future where we get to wear those leopard-print Dries shoes we fell in love with on the runway.

A look from the Auralee show. (Julissa James / Los Angeles Times)

The moments before the Comme des Garçons show. (Julissa James / Los Angeles Times)

Comme des Garçons show attendees. (Julissa James / Los Angeles Times)

Comme des Garçons, head-to-toe. (Julissa James / Los Angeles Times)

The Comme des Garçons show. (Julissa James / Los Angeles Times)

The Dries Van Noten show. (Julissa James / Los Angeles Times)

A chic and inspired detail at the Dries Van Noten show: ice-cold beer. (Julissa James / Los Angeles Times)

The ERL presentation. (Julissa James / Los Angeles Times)

Scenes from the ERL presentation. (Julissa James / Los Angeles Times)

The Issey Miyake show. (Julissa James / Los Angeles Times)

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The Kiko Kostadinov show. (Julissa James / Los Angeles Times)

Scenes from Paris. (Julissa James / Los Angeles Times)

Tapping in from Louis Vuitton beach. (Julissa James / Los Angeles Times)

Quavo at the Louis Vuitton show. (Julissa James / Los Angeles Times)

Scenes from after the Louis Vuitton show. (Julissa James / Los Angeles Times)

Scenes from the Louis Vuitton show. (Julissa James / Los Angeles Times)

Scenes from the Nahmias x Puma dinner at Gigi Paris. (Julissa James / Los Angeles Times)

Scenes from the On X Online Ceramics rave. (Julissa James / Los Angeles Times)

On at PFW. (Julissa James / Los Angeles Times)

The Rick Owens show. (Julissa James / Los Angeles Times)

Scenes from Rick Owens. (Julissa James / Los Angeles Times)

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At Silencio to see Venezuelan DJ and producer Safety Trance. (Julissa James / Los Angeles Times)

The Willy Chavarria show. (Julissa James / Los Angeles Times)

Scenes from Willy Chavarria. (Julissa James / Los Angeles Times)