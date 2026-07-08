Welcome to the summer of hot store openings and must-see art shows in L.A.

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“Portraits 2019 - 2026” by Tyler Matthew Oyer at Night Gallery

“Location Unknown, 2023 - TANA 2023.” (Tyler Matthew Oyer and Night Gallery)

Experience Tyler Matthew Oyer’s photographic exhibition, “Portraits 2019-2026.” This immersive show moves through seven years of portraits through Oyer’s lens, capturing subjects’ raw individuality. Showcasing “the panoramic and the intimate,” the photographs line the entirety of the gallery in identical scales and frames, emphasizing that every face carries equal presence and beauty. The exhibition coincides with Oyer’s fifth portrait book release, which features selections from his extensive archive. Open July 18 through Aug. 15. 2050 Imperial St., Los Angeles. nightgallery.com

Paloma Wool opening

(Joshua White)

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Paloma Wool’s first permanent store in L.A. houses footwear, bags, a fresh new menswear line and exclusive specialty projects. This new space contrasts a bright, vivid backdrop with dark furnishings, alluding to the brand’s edgy, crisp designs. Open now. 8410 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles. palomawool.com

Noah Los Angeles opening

(Noah)

Founders Brendon Babenzien and Estelle Bailey-Babenzien bring the East Coast to L.A. this summer with the opening of Noah’s first West Coast location. Blending classic menswear with skate and surf culture, the space also features an in-store skate bowl, reflecting the brand’s roots while tapping into Los Angeles’ laid-back vibe. Open now. 911 N. Orange Drive, Los Angeles. noahny.com

H. Lorenzo opening

(H. Lorenzo)

H. Lorenzo’s new flagship store reflects the brand’s commitment to highlight both established and emerging designers from around the world. It also showcases rare collectible furniture, including pieces by woodworker George Nakashima. By day, the space takes on an ever-evolving approach to display; by night it transforms into a hub for cultural programming and community gatherings. Open now. 8801 Beverly Blvd. West Hollywood. hlorenzo.com

Bang & Olufsen opening

(Bang & Olufsen)

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Bang & Olufsen’s new flagship is using music to connect people from all over the world, reimagining the classic retail experience into an immersive sound house perfect for showcasing Los Angeles’ vibrant and diverse entertainment culture. Customers can experience the brand’s latest technology in a setting inspired by Nordic design and Southern California living. Open now. 370 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood. bang-olufsen.com

Maison Louis Marie opening

(Pablo Enriquez)

Upgrade your scent game this summer with a visit to Maison Louis Marie’s new flagship store in Silver Lake. Designed in collaboration with Via Clover, the fragrance house has curated a light, modern space, blending French and Californian aesthetics where customers browse everything from Fleur de la Passion hair and body mist to No. 10 Aboukir candles at their own pace. Open now. 3920 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles. maisonlouismarie.com

Molteni&C L.A. flagship redesign and new collection

(Molteni&C)

Italian craftsmanship and contemporary living come together in Molteni&C’s newly redesigned Beverly Hills flagship. After exploring thoughtfully curated living spaces featuring coffee tables designed by Vincent Van Duysen, be sure to check out the brands’ latest Outdoor Collection, ideal for the heat of L.A.’s long summers. Open now. 147 N Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood. molteni&c.com

Zegna’s new fragrance line

(Zegna)

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Zegna’s new fragrance line, Memorie, is shaped by place, ritual and intention. Inspired by the Alps of northern Italy, each of the six scents captures a moment, place or object from founder Ermenegildo Zegna’s life, preserving memory through fragrance. Available now. zegna.com

“Animals” by Alex Gardner at Perrotin

“Catapult,” 2025. Acrylic on canvas. Unframed: 48 1/16 x 96 1/16 inches. Framed: 51 7/8 x 99 3/4 x 5 inches. (Don Lewis/Alex Gardner; Perrotin)