Embellish your social calendar with these new openings, books and collections this August

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Agolde opening

Agolde’s flagship store at Melrose Place in collaboration with artist Niki Haas. (Maria Rubtsova/BFA.com)

Craft your new denim wardrobe by visiting Agolde’s first-ever flagship store at Melrose Place. In collaboration with artist Niki Haas, the space features elegant marble furnishings while its exterior is classic brick. Open now. 8407 Melrose Place, Los Angeles. agolde.com

Lang opening

Lang founder Kayla Wong. (Alice Choi)

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Inspired by founder Kayla Wong’s time growing up in Hong Kong, Lang’s new flagship store houses the art and design of Asian creators, including Studio Paul Chan, which designed the space. Lang transform the classic retail experience into one that combines the spirit and aesthetics of Hong Kong and L.A. Open now. 777 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles. lang.com

Louis Vuitton X Alex Israel Woody Wagons Cologne collection

The Woody Wagons Cologne collection by Louis Vuitton in collaboration with Alex Israel. (Louis Vuitton)

Indulge in scents of the West Coast with the Woody Wagons Cologne collection by Louis Vuitton in collaboration with Alex Israel. The set, which includes six scents, is an ode to the renowned Route 66, with each fragrance representing different aspects of California culture. The bottles sit inside a handcrafted miniature Woody Wagon, which doubles as an art object. A limited number of 66 sets is available for preorder now. louisvuitton.com

Jacques Marie Mage: A Decade of Hopper

Jacques Marie Mage celebrates a Decade of Hopper, a limited edition collection of eyewear. (Purienne/Jacques Marie Mage)

Jacques Marie Mage celebrates a Decade of Hopper, a limited-edition collection of eyewear and accessories that mark the brand’s 10-year collaboration with the legacy of filmmaker Dennis Hopper. The collection features three distinct frames, each available in five colorways, along with the Chinchero ring, Mabel necklace and Rancho belt. Available now. jaquesmariemage.com

Betye Saar, “Let’s Get It On: The Wearable Art of Betye Saar”

“Let’s Get It On: The Wearable Art of Betye Saar.” (From the artist and Roberts Project, Los Angeles)

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In a new book highlighting her work as a designer and artist, L.A. icon Betye Saar — who passed away in July, just shy of turning 100 years old — dives deep into her extensive archive of sketches, garments, playbills and more. Available now. robertsprojects.com

Alfonso Gonzalez Jr., “No Parking”

“No Parking,” Alfonso Gonzalez Jr.’s 154-page artist’s book published by Alien Libros & Co. (Alfonso Gonzalez Jr.)

Artist Alfonso Gonzalez Jr. showcases a series of recent paintings and the reference materials that shaped them in a new 154-page artist’s book published by Alien Libros & Co., an experimental publishing house founded in Mexico City. Available now. alfonsogonzalezjr.com

Guizio store opening

Guizio has opened it’s first L.A. flagship store. (Guizio)

Guizio brings New York style to the streets of L.A. this summer with the opening of its first L.A. flagship store. The space taps into the brand’s chic, feminine energy, showcasing floral-print furniture and blending romantic, vintage-inspired designs with contemporary touches. Open now. 8723 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. guizio.com

Gallery Dept.’s new eyewear collection

Looks from Gallery Dept.’s first eyewear collection. (Gallery Dept.)

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Gallery Dept. releases its first eyewear collection designed by founder Josué Thomas. The collection yields a variety of frames, from sleek and minimalist to fashionable yet functional. Each of the five models is offered in assorted colors. Available now. gallerydept.com

Greta Garmel’s new collection

Greta Garmel’s new collection includes a series bags created in collaboration with NEAL. (Sam Williams/Greta Garmel)