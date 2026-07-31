Advertisement
Image

Embellish your social calendar with these new openings, books and collections this August

Interior of Lang, left; Portrait of Betye Saar, right.
Interior of Lang’s new store, left; a portrait of the late L.A. legend Betye Saar, right.
(Alice Choi; David Sprague / Betye Saar / Roberts Projects, Los Angeles)
Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Madison Everlith
By Madison Everlith
Connect

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Agolde opening

Agolde’s flagship store at Melrose Place in collaboration with artist Niki Haas.
(Maria Rubtsova/BFA.com)

Craft your new denim wardrobe by visiting Agolde’s first-ever flagship store at Melrose Place. In collaboration with artist Niki Haas, the space features elegant marble furnishings while its exterior is classic brick. Open now. 8407 Melrose Place, Los Angeles. agolde.com

Lang opening

Lang founder Kayla Wong photographed in Lang's new flagship store designed by Studio Paul Chan.
Lang founder Kayla Wong.
(Alice Choi)
Advertisement

Inspired by founder Kayla Wong’s time growing up in Hong Kong, Lang’s new flagship store houses the art and design of Asian creators, including Studio Paul Chan, which designed the space. Lang transform the classic retail experience into one that combines the spirit and aesthetics of Hong Kong and L.A. Open now. 777 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles. lang.com

Louis Vuitton X Alex Israel Woody Wagons Cologne collection

Woody Wagon Colognes Collection a California Escape by Louis Vuitton x Alex Israel.
The Woody Wagons Cologne collection by Louis Vuitton in collaboration with Alex Israel.
(Louis Vuitton)

Indulge in scents of the West Coast with the Woody Wagons Cologne collection by Louis Vuitton in collaboration with Alex Israel. The set, which includes six scents, is an ode to the renowned Route 66, with each fragrance representing different aspects of California culture. The bottles sit inside a handcrafted miniature Woody Wagon, which doubles as an art object. A limited number of 66 sets is available for preorder now. louisvuitton.com

Jacques Marie Mage: A Decade of Hopper

Jacques Marie Mage celebrates a Decade of Hopper, a limited edition collection of eyewear.
(Purienne/Jacques Marie Mage)

Jacques Marie Mage celebrates a Decade of Hopper, a limited-edition collection of eyewear and accessories that mark the brand’s 10-year collaboration with the legacy of filmmaker Dennis Hopper. The collection features three distinct frames, each available in five colorways, along with the Chinchero ring, Mabel necklace and Rancho belt. Available now. jaquesmariemage.com

Image May 2026 Betye Saar
Image-House-Flag-Dark-SMALL-150px-001-Flat.png

Ahead of her 100th birthday, we’re still learning new things about Betye Saar

A new show at Roberts Projects lets us in on a different but equally foundational branch of Saar’s story: her costume design work.

Betye Saar, “Let’s Get It On: The Wearable Art of Betye Saar”

“Let’s Get It On: The Wearable Art of Betye Saar.”
(From the artist and Roberts Project, Los Angeles)
Advertisement

In a new book highlighting her work as a designer and artist, L.A. icon Betye Saar — who passed away in July, just shy of turning 100 years old — dives deep into her extensive archive of sketches, garments, playbills and more. Available now. robertsprojects.com

Alfonso Gonzalez Jr., “No Parking”

“No Parking,” Alfonso Gonzalez Jr.’s 154-page artist’s book published by Alien Libros & Co.
“No Parking,” Alfonso Gonzalez Jr.’s 154-page artist’s book published by Alien Libros & Co.
(Alfonso Gonzalez Jr.)

Artist Alfonso Gonzalez Jr. showcases a series of recent paintings and the reference materials that shaped them in a new 154-page artist’s book published by Alien Libros & Co., an experimental publishing house founded in Mexico City. Available now. alfonsogonzalezjr.com

Guizio store opening

Guizio has opened it's first L.A. flagship store.
(Guizio)

Guizio brings New York style to the streets of L.A. this summer with the opening of its first L.A. flagship store. The space taps into the brand’s chic, feminine energy, showcasing floral-print furniture and blending romantic, vintage-inspired designs with contemporary touches. Open now. 8723 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. guizio.com

Looks from Gallery Dept.'s first eyewear collection.
(Gallery Dept.)
Advertisement

Gallery Dept. releases its first eyewear collection designed by founder Josué Thomas. The collection yields a variety of frames, from sleek and minimalist to fashionable yet functional. Each of the five models is offered in assorted colors. Available now. gallerydept.com

Greta Garmel’s new collection

A bag from Greta Garmel's newest collection.
Greta Garmel’s new collection includes a series bags created in collaboration with NEAL.
(Sam Williams/Greta Garmel)

L.A.-based designer Greta Garmel’s newest collection uses a mix of fabric manipulation and pattern mixing, serving as an extension of Garmel’s unique approach to experimenting with deadstock materials and adding a playful, raw edge to classically feminine silhouettes. The collection also includes a series of wholly unique multitextured bags created in collaboration with NEAL. Available now. gretagarmel.com

More to Read

ImageLifestyle
Madison Everlith

Madison Everlith is an intern with Image, the magazine on L.A. style, fashion and art at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Stratford, Conn., Everlith is a rising senior at Pace University in New York City, where she is studying women and gender studies and peace and justice studies. As a Jeannette K. Watson fellow, she has explored issues of equity and care through internships with organizations such as the Century Foundation, where she analyzed Black maternal health policies and produced a commentary piece with Next100 on making internships at think tanks more inclusive. She is a staff writer at 47Magazine, a Gen Z run publication based in NYC, where she’s written stories ranging from hair and gender expression to nostalgic 2000s trends.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement