Accessories are the spice of personal style. Here are our favorites this month

-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
Fendi, Ita charm, $1,150
Because our accessories deserve their own accessories. Available at fendi.com.
Cartier, Panthère de Cartier sunglasses, $1,345
Because if the Panthère ring is the established icon, the Panthère sunglasses are the fresh upstart. Available at select Cartier boutiques and cartier.com.
JW Anderson X Diadora, Equipe trainers, $470
Because you can tell your accountant that sneakers are always a practical wardrobe investment. Available at Nordstrom and jwanderson.com or diadora.com.
Loro Piana, Vase minaudière, $2,530
Because it’s a clutch. Made. From. Glass. Available at loropiana.com.
Bottega Veneta, Baby Veneta bag, price available upon request
Because you can carry around something cute and white and fluffy (without needing to feed it). Available at bottegaveneta.com.
Ferrari, Pillow bag in rosso cardinale, $3,100
Because a Ferrari-red bag will always stop traffic. Available in September at store.ferrari.com.
Tiffany & Co., Knot wire bangle in yellow gold, $5,900
Because there’s something in the tension of a barbed wire-esque knot against a delicate wrist. Available at Tiffany & Co. stores and tiffany.com.
Panerai, Luminor Luna Rossa GMT PAM01791 watch, $11,400
Because it’s good enough — and looks good enough — for the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli sailing team. Available at the Panerai Boutique Beverly Hills and panerai.com.