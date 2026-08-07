Accessories are the spice of personal style. Here are our favorites this month

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Fendi, Ita charm, $1,150

(Fendi)

Because our accessories deserve their own accessories. Available at fendi.com .

Cartier, Panthère de Cartier sunglasses, $1,345

(Kering Eyewear)

Because if the Panthère ring is the established icon, the Panthère sunglasses are the fresh upstart. Available at select Cartier boutiques and cartier.com .

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JW Anderson X Diadora, Equipe trainers, $470

(JW Anderson)

Because you can tell your accountant that sneakers are always a practical wardrobe investment. Available at Nordstrom and jwanderson.com or diadora.com .

Loro Piana, Vase minaudière, $2,530

(Loro Piana)

Because it’s a clutch. Made. From. Glass. Available at loropiana.com.

Bottega Veneta, Baby Veneta bag, price available upon request

(Bottega Veneta)

Because you can carry around something cute and white and fluffy (without needing to feed it). Available at bottegaveneta.com.

Ferrari, Pillow bag in rosso cardinale, $3,100

(Ferrari)

Because a Ferrari-red bag will always stop traffic. Available in September at store.ferrari.com.

Tiffany & Co., Knot wire bangle in yellow gold, $5,900

(Tiffany & Co.)

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Because there’s something in the tension of a barbed wire-esque knot against a delicate wrist. Available at Tiffany & Co. stores and tiffany.com .

Panerai, Luminor Luna Rossa GMT PAM01791 watch, $11,400

(Panerai)