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Accessories are the spice of personal style. Here are our favorites this month

A collage of Coveted selections for Image Magazine’s August 2026 issue.
(Photos from Fendi, Cartier, JW Anderson X Diadora, Loro Piana, Bottega Veneta, Ferrari, Tiffany & Co., Panerai)
By Claire SalindaStaff Writer 
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Fendi, Ita charm, $1,150

Fendi, Ita charm. Coveted selection for Image Magazine's August 2026 Issue.
(Fendi)

Because our accessories deserve their own accessories. Available at fendi.com.

Cartier, Panthère de Cartier sunglasses, $1,345

Cartier, Panthere de Cartier sunglasses. Coveted selection for Image Magazine's August 2026 Issue.
(Kering Eyewear)

Because if the Panthère ring is the established icon, the Panthère sunglasses are the fresh upstart. Available at select Cartier boutiques and cartier.com.

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JW Anderson X Diadora, Equipe trainers, $470

JW Anderson X Diadora, Equipe trainers. Coveted selection for Image Magazine's August 2026 Issue.
(JW Anderson)

Because you can tell your accountant that sneakers are always a practical wardrobe investment. Available at Nordstrom and jwanderson.com or diadora.com.

Loro Piana, Vase minaudière, $2,530

Loro Piana, Vase minaudiere. Coveted selection for Image Magazine's August 2026 Issue.
(Loro Piana)

Because it’s a clutch. Made. From. Glass. Available at loropiana.com.

Bottega Veneta, Baby Veneta bag, price available upon request

Bottega Veneta, Baby Veneta bag. Coveted selection for Image Magazine's August 2026 Issue.
(Bottega Veneta)

Because you can carry around something cute and white and fluffy (without needing to feed it). Available at bottegaveneta.com.

Ferrari, Pillow bag in rosso cardinale, $3,100

Ferrari, Pillow bag. Coveted selection for Image Magazine's August 2026 Issue.
(Ferrari)

Because a Ferrari-red bag will always stop traffic. Available in September at store.ferrari.com.

Tiffany & Co., Knot wire bangle in yellow gold, $5,900

Tiffany & Co., Knot Wire bangle Coveted selection for Image Magazine's August 2026 Issue.
(Tiffany & Co.)
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Because there’s something in the tension of a barbed wire-esque knot against a delicate wrist. Available at Tiffany & Co. stores and tiffany.com.

Panerai, Luminor Luna Rossa GMT PAM01791 watch, $11,400

Panerai, Luminor Luna Rossa GMT PAM01791 watch. Coveted selection for Image Magazine's August 2026 Issue.
(Panerai)

Because it’s good enough — and looks good enough — for the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli sailing team. Available at the Panerai Boutique Beverly Hills and panerai.com.

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Claire Salinda

Claire Salinda is a reporter with Image, the magazine on L.A. style, fashion and art at the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2025, and has been writing for Image since 2023. Salinda holds a master’s degree in literature and creative nonfiction writing from the Bennington Writing Seminars and a bachelor’s in English literature from Vassar College. Her work has appeared in the Missouri Review, Off Assignment, the Surfer’s Journal, Assay and other publications, including two print anthologies, “Pen and Ink: Tattoos and the Stories Behind Them” and “First Day, Last Day.”

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