These Dior accessories are shaped by L.A. culture

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This story is part of Image’s August Adornment issue, which dives into loud, expressive and distinctive accessories.

It was the accessories at Jonathan Anderson’s first Cruise show for Dior that left an impression months after the last streetlamp was turned off at the base of the David Geffen Galleries. We’re looking back at the headbands, earrings, shoes, sunglasses and bags that evoked L.A. most — captured backstage by Image contributing photographer Tyler Matthew Oyer.

Dior embroidered long dress and mask earring.

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Dior pétale pumps.

Dior shirt and sunglasses.

Dior dress and bee bag.

Dior jacket and headband.

Dior embroidered long dress, bow sandal and ladybug bag.

Dior bow sandal.

Dior dress.

Dior asymmetric draped top and ball necklace.

Dior jacket, flower stole and headband.

Dior hobo bag, snail bag and bouquet heels.

Dior embroidered long dress.

Dior bouquet sandal and cigale bag.

Dior bag, mask earrings and pumps.

Dior feathered pumps.