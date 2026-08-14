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These Dior accessories are shaped by L.A. culture

Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2027 runway show at LACMA's David Geffen Galleries. Tyler Matthew Oyer / For The Times.
By The Editors
Photography by 
Tyler Matthew Oyer

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This story is part of Image’s August Adornment issue, which dives into loud, expressive and distinctive accessories.

It was the accessories at Jonathan Anderson’s first Cruise show for Dior that left an impression months after the last streetlamp was turned off at the base of the David Geffen Galleries. We’re looking back at the headbands, earrings, shoes, sunglasses and bags that evoked L.A. most — captured backstage by Image contributing photographer Tyler Matthew Oyer.

Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2027 runway show at LACMA's David Geffen Galleries. Tyler Matthew Oyer / For The Times.
Dior embroidered long dress and mask earring.
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Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2027 runway show at LACMA's David Geffen Galleries. Tyler Matthew Oyer / For The Times.
Dior pétale pumps.
Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2027 runway show at LACMA's David Geffen Galleries. Tyler Matthew Oyer / For The Times.
Dior shirt and sunglasses.
Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2027 runway show at LACMA's David Geffen Galleries. Tyler Matthew Oyer / For The Times.
Dior dress and bee bag.
Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2027 runway show at LACMA's David Geffen Galleries. Tyler Matthew Oyer / For The Times.
Dior jacket and headband.
Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2027 runway show at LACMA's David Geffen Galleries. Tyler Matthew Oyer / For The Times.
Dior embroidered long dress, bow sandal and ladybug bag.
Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2027 runway show at LACMA's David Geffen Galleries. Tyler Matthew Oyer / For The Times.
Dior bow sandal.
Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2027 runway show at LACMA's David Geffen Galleries. Tyler Matthew Oyer / For The Times.
Dior dress.
Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2027 runway show at LACMA's David Geffen Galleries. Tyler Matthew Oyer / For The Times.
Dior asymmetric draped top and ball necklace.
Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2027 runway show at LACMA's David Geffen Galleries. Tyler Matthew Oyer / For The Times.
Dior jacket, flower stole and headband.
Dior hobo bag, snail bag and bouquet heels.
Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2027 runway show at LACMA's David Geffen Galleries. Tyler Matthew Oyer / For The Times.
Dior embroidered long dress.
Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2027 runway show at LACMA's David Geffen Galleries. Tyler Matthew Oyer / For The Times.
Dior bouquet sandal and cigale bag.
Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2027 runway show at LACMA's David Geffen Galleries. Tyler Matthew Oyer / For The Times.
Dior bag, mask earrings and pumps.
Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2027 runway show at LACMA's David Geffen Galleries. Tyler Matthew Oyer / For The Times.
Dior feathered pumps.
Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2027 runway show at LACMA's David Geffen Galleries. Tyler Matthew Oyer / For The Times.
Dior long embroidered dress, sunglasses, handbag and mask earring.

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Tyler Matthew Oyer

Tyler Matthew Oyer is a Los Angeles-based creative. His multimedia image and performance works have been exhibited and presented internationally over the last 15 years. He is an Aquarius.

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