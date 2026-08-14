These Dior accessories are shaped by L.A. culture

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This story is part of Image’s August Adornment issue, which dives into loud, expressive and distinctive accessories.
It was the accessories at Jonathan Anderson’s first Cruise show for Dior that left an impression months after the last streetlamp was turned off at the base of the David Geffen Galleries. We’re looking back at the headbands, earrings, shoes, sunglasses and bags that evoked L.A. most — captured backstage by Image contributing photographer Tyler Matthew Oyer.
More stories from Adornment
Rehearsing the self with the Los Angeles Ballet
Talking lace, leather and hardware with Bryan Hearns
Getting bangs, the existential makeover
Wearing all the studs and spikes despite the hassle
Giving a famous Omega watch a more personal history
Painting Black angels across L.A. and the world