It’s a Ferragamo fall in L.A. Here’s our list of hot September openings, collections and shows

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Ferragamo opening

Farragamo store opening. (Wonho Frank Lee)

The newly transformed space designed by architect Vincent Van Duysen blends contemporary Italian design with Old Hollywood heritage, featuring a Chambolle stone exterior and a custom glass table designed by Andrea Mancuso. Open now. 357 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills. ferragamo.com

Roy DeCarava at David Zwirner

Roy DeCarava, “Jackie at the barricade,” c. 1956; © (The Estate of Roy DeCarava. All rights reserved.)

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David Zwirner presents Roy DeCarava’s “the sound i saw,” bringing together photographs taken in the late 1940s and 1960s. The exhibition explores the connection between sight and sound through scenes of New York City alongside portraits of jazz musicians. The show is accompanied by a listening room inspired by DeCarava’s personal music collection. Open Sept. 19 through Oct. 31. 606 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles. davidzwirner.com

Jessica McCormack opening

Jessica McCormack store opening. (Jessica McCormack)

Diamonds are everyone’s best friend this fall at Jessica McCormack’s new boutique. The London-based jewelry brand brings a taste of the U.K. to California with a store design that’s vintage yet contemporary. Its fine jewelry is paired with wallpapers from French design house Mauny and fabrics by Pierre Frey and Lee Jofa. Open now. South Coast Plaza. 3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa. jessicamccormack.com

Sézane opening

Sézane’s store opening. (Sézane)

Sézane is reimagining the “jewelry box” in its permanent return to Brentwood. Following a series of pop-ups, the French brand finds home in a petite new space at Brentwood Country Mart, offering a curated selection of its clothing and accessories. Open now. 225 26th St., Santa Monica. sezane.com

Mother opening

Mother store opening. (MOTHER)

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Mother’s new L.A. flagship combines California’s serene ambience with old New York’s alluring charm. A reboot of the brand’s original Pacific Palisade’s project, the space doubles as both a retail experience and gathering space, complete with a cafe and cozy conversation pit. Open now. 351 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills. motherdenim.com

Leset opening

Leset store opening. (Simran Malik)

Leset founder Lili Chemla and designer Phoebe Little join forces to create the brand’s first L.A. store, marking its second permanent retail location. Located in Palisades Village, the new space takes inspiration from the warmth of coastal California homes, making the space feel more like the ideal closet rather than a traditional store. Open now. 15263 Palisades Village Lane, Suite 2-109, Pacific Palisades. leset.com

C2H4 FW26 collection

C2H4 FW26 Collection. (C2H4)

C2H4 expands its 012 Collection with fall/winter 2026 pieces. Drawing inspiration from 1950s and ’60s interior design, the L.A.- and Shanghai-based brand brings a refined, contemporary approach to outerwear, knitwear and layering. Available now. c2h4losangeles.com

Blue Elephant opening

Blue Elephant store opening. (Blue Elephant)

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South Korean eyewear brand Blue Elephant’s new flagship store is inspired by the city’s landscape and energy. The space features an “L.A.” letter installation and sculpted arches designed to create an immersive shopping experience. The brand will also showcase its new collection of 10 frames, which is exclusive to L.A. Open now. 300 N. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills. blueelephant.co

Reese Cooper opening

Reese Cooper store opening. (Sam Ziering)