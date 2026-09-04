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Prada! Proenza! Givenchy! Welcome to your quintessential fall shopping guide

A collage of Coveted selections for Image Magazine’s September 2026 Issue.
(Elizabeth Burr / Los Angeles Times; Photos from Prada, Boucheron, Miu Miu, Spinelli Kilcollin, Antosh Cimoszko, Tory Burch, Commes des Garçons, Proenza Schouler, Givenchy)
By Claire SalindaStaff Writer 
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Prada, jacket, price upon request

Prada, jacket.
(Prada)

Because only Prada can make deconstruction look this chic. Available at select Prada boutiques and prada.com.

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Boucheron, Lierre de Paris multiwear pendant earrings, $93,600

Boucheron, Lierre de Paris multiwear pendant earrings.
(Boucheron)

Because “lierre de Paris” sounds so much nicer than “overgrown American ivy.” Available at select Boucheron stores and boucheron.com.

Miu Miu, Bubble shoes, $1,170-$2,300

Miu Miu, Bubble shoes.
(Miu Miu)

Because their iconic treads do look like bubbles, and who wouldn’t want to walk on that? Available at select Miu Miu boutiques and miumiu.com.

Spinelli Kilcollin, Valen Max Marquise lariat, $25,900

Spinelli Kilcollin, Valen Max Marquise lariat.
(Spinelli Kilcollin)

Because it’s a one-carat diamond at the end of a lariat. Available at spinellikilcollin.com.

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Stüssy, Lazy Floral tee in white, $60

Stussy, Lazy Floral tee in white. Coveted selection for Image Magazine's September 2026 Issue.
(Antosh Cimoszko)

Because we all know summer in L.A. doesn’t end in September. Available at stussy.com.

Tory Burch, Runway Wrap sunglasses in green, $250

Tory Burch, Runway Wrap sunglasses in green. Coveted selection for Image Magazine’s September 2026 Issue. (Tory Burch)
(Tory Burch)

Because you don’t need a hangover for oversize sunglasses. Available at Tory Burch Rodeo Drive and toryburch.com.

Commes des Garçons Parfums X Denim Tears, Tears perfume, $180

Commes des Garcons Parfums X Denim Tears, Tears perfume.
(Commes des Garçons)

Because these tears smell like cotton after a rainstorm in rural Georgia. Available starting Sept. 18 at denimtears.com, Africa Diaspora Goods and select Dover Street Market locations and Comme des Garçons shops.

Proenza Schouler, Hex tote in walnut, $1,690

Proenza Schouler Hex tote in walnut.
(Proenza Schouler)
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Because we have many totes but we don’t have this tote. Available at Proenza Schouler flagship store and proenzaschouler.com.

Givenchy, Shark Pinch boot, $2,550

Givenchy's Shark Pinch boot.
(Givenchy)

Because while these boots may not have a telltale fin, people will still see you coming. Available at givenchy.com.

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Claire Salinda

Claire Salinda is a reporter with Image, the magazine on L.A. style, fashion and art at the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2025, and has been writing for Image since 2023. Salinda holds a master’s degree in literature and creative nonfiction writing from the Bennington Writing Seminars and a bachelor’s in English literature from Vassar College. Her work has appeared in the Missouri Review, Off Assignment, the Surfer’s Journal, Assay and other publications, including two print anthologies, “Pen and Ink: Tattoos and the Stories Behind Them” and “First Day, Last Day.”

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