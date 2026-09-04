Prada! Proenza! Givenchy! Welcome to your quintessential fall shopping guide

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Prada, jacket, price upon request
Because only Prada can make deconstruction look this chic. Available at select Prada boutiques and prada.com.
Boucheron, Lierre de Paris multiwear pendant earrings, $93,600
Because “lierre de Paris” sounds so much nicer than “overgrown American ivy.” Available at select Boucheron stores and boucheron.com.
Miu Miu, Bubble shoes, $1,170-$2,300
Because their iconic treads do look like bubbles, and who wouldn’t want to walk on that? Available at select Miu Miu boutiques and miumiu.com.
Spinelli Kilcollin, Valen Max Marquise lariat, $25,900
Because it’s a one-carat diamond at the end of a lariat. Available at spinellikilcollin.com.
Stüssy, Lazy Floral tee in white, $60
Because we all know summer in L.A. doesn’t end in September. Available at stussy.com.
Tory Burch, Runway Wrap sunglasses in green, $250
Because you don’t need a hangover for oversize sunglasses. Available at Tory Burch Rodeo Drive and toryburch.com.
Commes des Garçons Parfums X Denim Tears, Tears perfume, $180
Because these tears smell like cotton after a rainstorm in rural Georgia. Available starting Sept. 18 at denimtears.com, Africa Diaspora Goods and select Dover Street Market locations and Comme des Garçons shops.
Proenza Schouler, Hex tote in walnut, $1,690
Because we have many totes but we don’t have this tote. Available at Proenza Schouler flagship store and proenzaschouler.com.
Givenchy, Shark Pinch boot, $2,550
Because while these boots may not have a telltale fin, people will still see you coming. Available at givenchy.com.