Prada! Proenza! Givenchy! Welcome to your quintessential fall shopping guide

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

If you buy a product linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission. See all our Coveted lists of mandatory items here.

Prada, jacket, price upon request

(Prada)

Because only Prada can make deconstruction look this chic. Available at select Prada boutiques and prada.com.

Advertisement

Boucheron, Lierre de Paris multiwear pendant earrings, $93,600

(Boucheron)

Because “lierre de Paris” sounds so much nicer than “overgrown American ivy.” Available at select Boucheron stores and boucheron.com .

Miu Miu, Bubble shoes, $1,170-$2,300

(Miu Miu)

Because their iconic treads do look like bubbles, and who wouldn’t want to walk on that? Available at select Miu Miu boutiques and miumiu.com .

Spinelli Kilcollin, Valen Max Marquise lariat, $25,900

(Spinelli Kilcollin)

Because it’s a one-carat diamond at the end of a lariat. Available at spinellikilcollin.com .

Advertisement

Stüssy, Lazy Floral tee in white, $60

(Antosh Cimoszko)

Because we all know summer in L.A. doesn’t end in September. Available at stussy.com .

Tory Burch, Runway Wrap sunglasses in green, $250

(Tory Burch)

Because you don’t need a hangover for oversize sunglasses. Available at Tory Burch Rodeo Drive and toryburch.com .

Commes des Garçons Parfums X Denim Tears, Tears perfume, $180

(Commes des Garçons)

Because these tears smell like cotton after a rainstorm in rural Georgia. Available starting Sept. 18 at denimtears.com, Africa Diaspora Goods and select Dover Street Market locations and Comme des Garçons shops.

Proenza Schouler, Hex tote in walnut, $1,690

(Proenza Schouler)

Advertisement

Because we have many totes but we don’t have this tote. Available at Proenza Schouler flagship store and proenzaschouler.com .

Givenchy, Shark Pinch boot, $2,550

(Givenchy)