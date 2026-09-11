These artists are guiding L.A. culture. Let them steer your way

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This story is part of Image’s September Image Makers issue, your guide to this city that refuses to be any one thing.
When I first moved to Los Angeles in 2018 as an arts journalist, people tried to explain to me the appeal of this city’s sprawl, how it shaped the art that was made here. There was no fixed center — the museums, galleries and studios were scattered all over town — which resulted in more play and experimentation, less uniformity, they said. I was intrigued and overwhelmed as I tried to make sense of the multiple cities that somehow existed within L.A. I bought a map and framed it on my desk. As with any place I visit, I sought to get to know it through its artists. I remember turning to Shelley Holcomb’s Curate LA, an impressively comprehensive guide to openings and events beyond the obvious. Within my first year here, I also saw Guadalupe Rosales’ archival photos of fashionable Latina youth partying at the raves in East L.A., projected on the walls of the Vincent Price Museum. I remember clocking how the artists here weren’t just based in L.A.; they were shaping and being shaped by it.
I know the city better now, but the artists within it have continued to steer my way. This is also how I see the Image Makers collected in this issue: as guides of the culture here. To learn about them is to learn about a different corner of L.A., from ERL’s Venice and Becky G’s Inglewood to Sage Elsesser’s Mid-City and Kiko Kostadinov’s Melrose Hill.
They are a multigenerational group, and regardless of which phase of life they’re at, many seem to share a desire, more than ever before, to be unapologetically themselves. Becky G is making music that is uncompromising and defiant. Sage Elsesser is being “intentional” with his energy and where he puts it. Micaiah Carter is ready to “freestyle” more in his photography and just be “in the present.” To paraphrase stylist Bailey Rose Quiñones, they’re ready to shed old selves. Or, as Rosales puts it: “I just feel like I’m more myself.”
These Image Makers are shedding expectations and weeding out the noise. They are making work that, like L.A. itself, is expansive and multiple. I invite you to let the 2026 Image Makers be your guide to this city that refuses to be any one thing.
More stories from Image Makers
Singer Becky G ushers in a creatively liberating moment
Designer Eli Russell Linnetz redefines iconography
Stylist Bailey Rose Quiñones is taking herself seriously
Musician-skater Sage Elsesser’s past and present lives
Photographer Micaiah Carter amplifies the beauty that’s there
Becky G Cover
Photography Gizelle Hernandez
Styling Keyla Marquez
Hair Tony Ibarra
Makeup Shanell Sorrells
Nails Patty Gomez
Styling Assistant Ronben
Production Design Daniel Luna
Videography Joey Barba, Joey Bueno Breese, DALI
Production Mere Studios
First Photography Assistant Mark Durling
Digital Tech David Maziarz
Second Photography Assistant Juan Roman
Set Assistant Cole Maxwell
Production Coordinator Victoria Kovios
Location EDGE Studios
Guadalupe Rosales Cover
Photography Sandy Kim
Styling Lyn Alyson
Hair Jocelyn Vega
Makeup Jaime Diaz
Videography Joey Barba, Joey Bueno Breese
Production Palma Villalobos
Market Stylist Emily Diddle
Hair Assistant Belen Gomez
Locations A&G Custom Motors, Estrada Courts
ERL Cover
Photography Eli Russell Linnetz
Styling Eli Russell Linnetz
Production Hilary Leigh Linnetz, Bei Wang
Casting Natalie Hazzout
Collectors of Japanese Fashion Cover
Creative Direction Keyla Marquez
Photography Dana Boulos
Featured Collectors Fiel, RiRia, Toreno Winn and Emilia Yin
Videography Quincy Bowie
Creative Assistant Matzi
Locations Collectors’ homes in Newport Beach, Culver City and Sawtelle, Wild West Social House
Image Flag & Lettering
Keyla Marquez