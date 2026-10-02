What’s new in the worlds of fashion and art this October?

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“Grrrl Germs: Punk feminism goes viral, 1991–2026” at Great Park Gallery

Death by Tampon in Quezon City, Philippines. Detail from “Grrrl Germs” exhibition curated by Astria Suparak and presented by Daisy Chain Fields at Great Park Gallery in Irvine. (Photo by Angelo Estrella, 2012; from Mich Dulce)

Supported by Loewe, Daisy Chain Fields presents an exhibition celebrating the Riot Grrrl movement and punk feminism across the world. On view at the Great Park Gallery in Irvine through Nov. 29. daisychainfields.com

“Bellosguardo” at the Bellosguardo estate

Maia Cruz Palileo, “Echoes,” 2026. (Photo by Christopher Stach; copyright: Maia Cruz Palileo; from the artist and David

Kordansky Gallery)

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Twenty-six artists, including Deana Lawson, Mary Weatherford, Mario Ayala and Chase Hall, will show work in “Bellosguardo,” a group exhibition held at the historic Bellosguardo estate in Santa Barbara and presented by David Kordansky Gallery. On view through Nov. 15. 1407 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara. davidkordanskygallery.com

“Lookout Weekend” by the Perez Bros. at Charlie James Gallery

The Perez Bros., “Grand National,” 2026. (Yubo Dong / ofstudio; from the artists and Charlie James Gallery)

Artists and twin brothers Alejandro and Vicente Perez expand their body of work rooted in lowrider culture with this exhibition at Charlie James Gallery, inviting us into the garage to partake in the rituals that happen in the leadup to a weekend of cruising. On view through Oct. 24. 961 Chung King Road, Los Angeles. cjamesgallery.com

Jennifer Meyer Palisades Village reopening

Jennifer Meyer sits in her newly reimagined space in Palasades Village. (Cole Moser)

The Jennifer Meyer shop has reopened in Palisades Village after the 2025 fires, marking a homecoming for the L.A. native jewelry designer. Redesigned by Mike Moser Studio, the newly imagined space is all clean lines and warm tones. Open now. 1050 N. Swarthmore Ave., Pacific Palisades. jennifermeyer.com

“The Numinous” by Jack Whitten at Hauser & Wirth

Jack Whitten, “Spiral: A Dedication to R. Bearden,” 1988. (Hauser & Wirth and the Whitten Foundation)

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This focused exhibition brings together a selection of Jack Whitten’s work from the 1980s, a particularly energized period in his 60-year career when he experimented with form, material and meaning. On view at Hauser & Wirth Downtown Los Angeles through Jan. 10. 901 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles. hauserwirth.com

“(Almost) Every Year: Sixty Years of Printmaking at Gemini G.E.L.”

Elizabeth Murray, “Fling,” 1997. (From Elizabeth Murray and Gemini G.E.L.)

Printmaking forever! An expansive selection of prints from over six decades at Gemini G.E.L. curated by Susan Dackerman and Helen Molesworth (and the second of two exhibitions marking the space’s anniversary). On view through Jan. 8. 8365 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles. geminigel.com

“Sincere” by Diana “Didi” Rojas at Arcane Space

Diana “Didi” Rojas, “I Wake Up Growling Apples and Dirt,” 2026. (From Diana “Didi” Rojas and Arcane Space)

“There is nothing more sincere than a button,” writes artist Diana “Didi” Rojas in the first line of a poem introducing this exhibition, which deifies and honors the humble button through a new series of sculptures. On view through Oct. 25. 324 Sunset Ave., Unit G, Venice. arcanespacela.com

Fear of God for “Amy Sherald: American Sublime”

Fear of God x Amy Sherald. (Fear of God)

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Amy Sherald’s landmark museum exhibition, “American Sublime,” at the High Museum of Art may have closed last month, but you can still cop a piece from the Fear of God capsule collection made in its honor as a keepsake. Available at fearofgod.com .

Felipe Suzuki at Karma

Felipe Suzuki, “Untitled,” 2026, oil on canvas mounted on wood, 125⁄8 x 201⁄2 in. (32 x 52 cm.) (From the artist, Simões de Assis and Karma)

It’s been said that the São Paulo-based artist paints through the lens of memory. What he’s said about his own work is that its “spirit is abstract.” Come see for yourself at Karma, where Suzuki’s solo exhibition is on view through Oct. 24. 7351 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood. karmakarma.org

“In the Studio: Louise Bourgeois”

Book photography of “In the Studio: Louise Bourgeois.” (Photo: Billy Tuttle; from Hauser & Wirth Publishers)