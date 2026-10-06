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The theme of this October shopping guide is pleasure

A Coveted collage
(Jacquemus X Nike, Louis Vuitton, Loewe, Le Specs, Poléne, Dior, Beaufille, Edie Parker, Rimowa)
By Claire SalindaStaff Writer 
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Alaïa, Le Teckel Flap, $2,800-$3,900

Alaïa Le Teckel Flap. (Alaïa)
(Alaïa)

Because it’s a new iteration of a signature bag from like a totally important designer. Available at Alaïa boutiques and maison-alaia.com.

Arlo Mott, Hendrix moto jacket in black, $1,795

Arlo Mott, Hendrix Motto Jacket. (Arlo Mott)
(Arlo Mott)
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Because put it on and you’re dressed. Available at arlomott.com.

Flamingo Estate, Croquembouche candle, $75

Croquembouche candle. (Flamingo Estate)
(Flamingo Estate)

Because why PSL when you can French wedding cake? Available at flamingoestate.com.

Valentino, Vendetta fragrances, $38-$185

Vendetta fragrances. (Valentino Beauty)
(Valentino Beauty)

Because V is for Valentino. Available at Valentino Beauty stores, Sephora and valentino-beauty.us.

Loewe, Whisker bag in check intarsio, $4,550

Loewe, Whisker bag. (Loewe)
(Loewe)

Because that’s not a print, it’s individually cut leather pieces. Available at select Loewe boutiques and loewe.com.

Le Specs, Thorned sunglasses in silver, $95

Le Specs Thorned sunglasses in silver. (Le Specs)
(Le Specs)
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Because minimalism can still be bold. Available at lespecs.com.

Louis Vuitton, Le Damier de Louis Vuitton double earcuff in yellow gold and diamonds, $5,100

Louis Vuitton, Le Damier de Louis Vuitton double earcuff in yellow gold and diamonds.
(Charlotte Stouvenot/Louis Vuitton)

Because we’re approaching cuffing season. Available at us.louisvuitton.com.

Edie Parker, Gemstoned crossbody lighter case in khaki, $95

Edie Parker, Gemstoned crossbody lighter case in khaki. (Edie Parker)
(Edie Parker)

Because you’ll literally never lose this lighter. Available at edieparker.com.

Rimowa, Never Still large leather duffel in anthracite, $2,350

Rimowa leather duffel bag. (RIMOWA)
(RIMOWA)

Because it’s the signature Rimowa grooves on a leather duffel. Available at select Rimowa stores and rimowa.com.

Image-House-Flag-Dark-SMALL-150px-001-Flat.png

The suitcase that can survive travel’s inner circle of hell (and look good doing it)

A Rimowa suitcase not only contains your life but becomes an extension of it.

Beaufille, Aiden blouse, $350

Beaufille, Aiden blouse. (Beaufille)
(Beaufille)

Because the color screams, “FALL …” while the single strap whispers, “ … in L.A.” Available at beaufille.com.

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Dior, DiorAlps stole, $1,250

Dior, DiorAlps stole. (Dior)
(Dior)

Because après-ski, meet après-El Niño. Available at Dior boutiques nationwide.

Polène, Boky bag, $880

Polène, Boky bag.
(Polene)

Because you can’t lose the plot with a book-inspired bag. Available at eng.polene-paris.com

Jacquemus X Nike, Moon shoe in emerald rise, $180

Jacquemus x Nike, Moon shoes in emerald rise.
(Dudi Hasson/Nike X Jacquemus)

Because it’s inspired by Miami and so are we. Available at jacquemus.com.

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ImageFashion
Claire Salinda

Claire Salinda is a reporter with Image, the magazine on L.A. style, fashion and art at the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2025, and has been writing for Image since 2023. Salinda holds a master’s degree in literature and creative nonfiction writing from the Bennington Writing Seminars and a bachelor’s in English literature from Vassar College. Her work has appeared in the Missouri Review, Off Assignment, the Surfer’s Journal, Assay and other publications, including two print anthologies, “Pen and Ink: Tattoos and the Stories Behind Them” and “First Day, Last Day.”

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