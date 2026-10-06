The theme of this October shopping guide is pleasure

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Alaïa, Le Teckel Flap, $2,800-$3,900

(Alaïa)

Because it’s a new iteration of a signature bag from like a totally important designer. Available at Alaïa boutiques and maison-alaia.com .

Arlo Mott, Hendrix moto jacket in black, $1,795

(Arlo Mott)

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Because put it on and you’re dressed. Available at arlomott.com.

Flamingo Estate, Croquembouche candle, $75

(Flamingo Estate)

Because why PSL when you can French wedding cake? Available at flamingoestate.com .

Valentino, Vendetta fragrances, $38-$185

(Valentino Beauty)

Because V is for Valentino. Available at Valentino Beauty stores, Sephora and valentino-beauty.us .

Loewe, Whisker bag in check intarsio, $4,550

(Loewe)

Because that’s not a print, it’s individually cut leather pieces. Available at select Loewe boutiques and loewe.com .

Le Specs, Thorned sunglasses in silver, $95

(Le Specs)

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Because minimalism can still be bold. Available at lespecs.com .

Louis Vuitton, Le Damier de Louis Vuitton double earcuff in yellow gold and diamonds, $5,100

(Charlotte Stouvenot/Louis Vuitton)

Because we’re approaching cuffing season. Available at us.louisvuitton.com .

Edie Parker, Gemstoned crossbody lighter case in khaki, $95

(Edie Parker)

Because you’ll literally never lose this lighter. Available at edieparker.com .

Rimowa, Never Still large leather duffel in anthracite, $2,350

(RIMOWA)

Because it’s the signature Rimowa grooves on a leather duffel. Available at select Rimowa stores and rimowa.com .

Beaufille, Aiden blouse, $350

(Beaufille)

Because the color screams, “FALL …” while the single strap whispers, “ … in L.A.” Available at beaufille.com .

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Dior, DiorAlps stole, $1,250

(Dior)

Because après-ski, meet après-El Niño. Available at Dior boutiques nationwide.

Polène, Boky bag, $880

(Polene)

Because you can’t lose the plot with a book-inspired bag. Available at eng.polene-paris.com

Jacquemus X Nike, Moon shoe in emerald rise, $180

(Dudi Hasson/Nike X Jacquemus)