The theme of this October shopping guide is pleasure

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Alaïa, Le Teckel Flap, $2,800-$3,900
Because it’s a new iteration of a signature bag from like a totally important designer. Available at Alaïa boutiques and maison-alaia.com.
Arlo Mott, Hendrix moto jacket in black, $1,795
Because put it on and you’re dressed. Available at arlomott.com.
Flamingo Estate, Croquembouche candle, $75
Because why PSL when you can French wedding cake? Available at flamingoestate.com.
Valentino, Vendetta fragrances, $38-$185
Because V is for Valentino. Available at Valentino Beauty stores, Sephora and valentino-beauty.us.
Loewe, Whisker bag in check intarsio, $4,550
Because that’s not a print, it’s individually cut leather pieces. Available at select Loewe boutiques and loewe.com.
Le Specs, Thorned sunglasses in silver, $95
Because minimalism can still be bold. Available at lespecs.com.
Louis Vuitton, Le Damier de Louis Vuitton double earcuff in yellow gold and diamonds, $5,100
Because we’re approaching cuffing season. Available at us.louisvuitton.com.
Edie Parker, Gemstoned crossbody lighter case in khaki, $95
Because you’ll literally never lose this lighter. Available at edieparker.com.
Rimowa, Never Still large leather duffel in anthracite, $2,350
Because it’s the signature Rimowa grooves on a leather duffel. Available at select Rimowa stores and rimowa.com.
A Rimowa suitcase not only contains your life but becomes an extension of it.
Beaufille, Aiden blouse, $350
Because the color screams, “FALL …” while the single strap whispers, “ … in L.A.” Available at beaufille.com.
Dior, DiorAlps stole, $1,250
Because après-ski, meet après-El Niño. Available at Dior boutiques nationwide.
Polène, Boky bag, $880
Because you can’t lose the plot with a book-inspired bag. Available at eng.polene-paris.com
Jacquemus X Nike, Moon shoe in emerald rise, $180
Because it’s inspired by Miami and so are we. Available at jacquemus.com.