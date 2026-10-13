We re-created famous jewels stolen in heists. The results feel more valuable than the originals

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For this editorial, stylist RonBen worked with artist Braden Young to reconstruct some of the world’s infamous missing jewels and staged them on-model with just-stolen intensity. “There’s something campy and rebellious about putting the jewels on paper,” RonBen says. “It’s a way to highlight these pieces by not being so serious, while still honoring them.” In the end, the fake becomes more valuable than the original because it’s the only version that can be worn.

Empress Eugénie de Montijo’s jewels

Stolen on Oct. 19, 2025

Empress Eugénie’s diamond corsage bow brooch is a historic masterpieces of the French Crown Jewels. They were both stolen in the Musée du Louvre heist.

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Marie-Louise’s emerald necklace and earring

Stolen on Oct. 19, 2025

Napoleon gifted the iconic necklace, featuring 32 Colombian emeralds and 1,138 diamonds, along with its matching emerald earrings, to Marie-Louise for their wedding in 1810. They were stolen in the Musée du Louvre heist.

Sapphire parure jewels

Stolen on Oct. 19, 2025

This historic 19th century royal jewelry set featuring fine Ceylon sapphires, diamonds and gold, famously associated with Queen Hortense and Queen Marie-Amélie, was partially stolen in the Musée du Louvre heist.

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The 1928 Cartier “Patiala Necklace”

Disappeared in 1948

Commissioned by the Maharaja of Patiala, Bhupinder Singh, this was one of the most spectacular pieces Cartier ever made, and it mysteriously went missing from the Maharaja’s treasury. It contained 2,930 diamonds, including the legendary 234-carat De Beers yellow diamond as its centerpiece, surrounded by seven other large diamonds and Burmese rubies.

The Eagle Diamond, Star of India sapphire, DeLong Star Ruby and Midnight Star sapphire

Stolen in 1964

These rare gems were among more than a dozen stolen in a heist from the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. The standout 16-carat Eagle Diamond, discovered in Eagle, Wis., in 1876, remains missing. But the Star of India, DeLong Star Ruby and Midnight Star were recovered and returned to display cases in the museum.

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RonBen is a Peruvian-born, Los Angeles–raised stylist, specializing in blending vintage and contemporary aesthetics to create lo que no esperas.