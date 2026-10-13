We re-created famous jewels stolen in heists. The results feel more valuable than the originals

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For this editorial, stylist RonBen worked with artist Braden Young to reconstruct some of the world’s infamous missing jewels and staged them on-model with just-stolen intensity. “There’s something campy and rebellious about putting the jewels on paper,” RonBen says. “It’s a way to highlight these pieces by not being so serious, while still honoring them.” In the end, the fake becomes more valuable than the original because it’s the only version that can be worn.
Empress Eugénie de Montijo’s jewels
Stolen on Oct. 19, 2025
Empress Eugénie’s diamond corsage bow brooch is a historic masterpieces of the French Crown Jewels. They were both stolen in the Musée du Louvre heist.
Marie-Louise’s emerald necklace and earring
Stolen on Oct. 19, 2025
Napoleon gifted the iconic necklace, featuring 32 Colombian emeralds and 1,138 diamonds, along with its matching emerald earrings, to Marie-Louise for their wedding in 1810. They were stolen in the Musée du Louvre heist.
Guided by mentors from Nike, Wilson Sporting Goods and Vuori, Otis juniors lock in for their end-of-year fashion show.
Sapphire parure jewels
Stolen on Oct. 19, 2025
This historic 19th century royal jewelry set featuring fine Ceylon sapphires, diamonds and gold, famously associated with Queen Hortense and Queen Marie-Amélie, was partially stolen in the Musée du Louvre heist.
The appeal of Prada is that it always feels slightly of the future. The brand’s new lab-grown jewelry collection is, paradoxically, telling a new kind of story about heritage.
The 1928 Cartier “Patiala Necklace”
Disappeared in 1948
Commissioned by the Maharaja of Patiala, Bhupinder Singh, this was one of the most spectacular pieces Cartier ever made, and it mysteriously went missing from the Maharaja’s treasury. It contained 2,930 diamonds, including the legendary 234-carat De Beers yellow diamond as its centerpiece, surrounded by seven other large diamonds and Burmese rubies.
The Eagle Diamond, Star of India sapphire, DeLong Star Ruby and Midnight Star sapphire
Stolen in 1964
These rare gems were among more than a dozen stolen in a heist from the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. The standout 16-carat Eagle Diamond, discovered in Eagle, Wis., in 1876, remains missing. But the Star of India, DeLong Star Ruby and Midnight Star were recovered and returned to display cases in the museum.
RonBen is a Peruvian-born, Los Angeles–raised stylist, specializing in blending vintage and contemporary aesthetics to create lo que no esperas.
Styling and creative direction RonBen
Photography Pele Joez
Production design Braden Young
Talent Moriah Star Vega
Hair artist Dominique St. Rose
Makeup Jazell Ricardo
Nails Nails by Carolyn
Videography Jesús D. Ochoa Solis
Photography assistant Hayoung Cho
Styling assistant Leo Breitenstein
Lighting tech Manny Gonzalez
Production Mere Studios
Production coordinator Victoria Kovios