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Pleasure is presence. The out-of-reach luxuries are overrated and outdated

Elisa Wouk Almino for the issue 07 Image magazine.
By Elisa Wouk Almino
Editor in Chief, Image Follow
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Image Magazine, October 2026 Issue 46, Pleasure

This story is part of Image’s October Pleasure issue, which luxuriates in the personal pleasures of stylists, buyers, poets, designers and more.

The second definition for “luxurious” in Merriam-Webster is “pleasure loving.” It’s the definition I subscribe to, the state of existence I strive after.

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Some might associate luxury with indulgence or being out of touch, but it doesn’t have to be the case. I’ve been returning to something the author Naomi Klein recently said: It’s time we re-enchant ourselves with the world we live in, in order to save it. Connecting to those things that give us pleasure connects us to the here and now.

For our October issue, we invited stylists, buyers, poets, designers and more to share their personal pleasures. They include: dressing as bugs and butterflies, walking breathlessly on city streets, cosplaying as a French empress, encountering a beautiful piece of art, sleeping on a weightless mattress and eating a midnight snack.

Pleasure, here, is presence. The out-of-reach luxuries are overrated and even outdated. It’s what’s within reach but not held long enough that’s most desirable of all.

Pleasure's flag for IMAGE, October 2026 Issue 46, Pleasure

More stories from Pleasure

Finding lost jewels in paper recreations

Lingering on L.A.’s sexy sidewalks

Staying in uniform with Thom Browne

Luxuriating in the personal with fashion buyers

Searching for a mattress that feels like nothing

Toasting our 2026 Image Makers in Chinatown

Considering all forms of pleasure with Gabi Abrão

Cover

Styling and creative direction RonBen
Photography Pele Joez
Production design Braden Young
Talent Moriah Star Vega
Hair artist Dominique St. Rose
Makeup Jazell Ricardo
Nails Nails by Carolyn
Videography Jesús D. Ochoa Solis
Photography assistant Hayoung Cho
Styling assistant Leo Breitenstein
Lighting tech Manny Gonzalez
Production Mere Studios
Production coordinator Victoria Kovios
Image flag & lettering Reina Takahashi

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Elisa Wouk Almino

Elisa Wouk Almino is the editor in chief of Image, the magazine on L.A. style, fashion and art at the Los Angeles Times. Prior to joining Image, Wouk Almino was a senior editor at Hyperallergic, where she launched and ran the art magazine’s L.A. bureau. She has previously edited and written for various publications including Words Without Borders, n+1, the Paris Review, the New York Review of Books, Rizzoli, Guernica and the Nation.

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