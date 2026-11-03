From Miista to Mykita, it’s a fashion opening fall in L.A. Here’s everything you need to know this November

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Proenza Schouler opening

(Proenza Schouler)

Proenza Schouler’s first West Coast flagship store opened in September. The store’s onyx and custom plaster details reflect the edge and sophistication of the brand we know and love. Open now. 8424 Melrose Place, Los Angeles. proenzaschouler.com

“Richard Avedon: Hollywood” at Gagosian

“Marilyn Monroe, actress, dress by Norell, New York, May 1957.” (The Richard Avedon Foundation and Gagosian)

Advertisement

Old Hollywood gets a new look through the lens of photographer Richard Avedon’s over-half-century-long career in this exhibition, which shows rarely-seen images alongside his most iconic portraits of Marilyn Monroe, Charlie Chaplin and other famous figures. Open Nov. 4 through Dec. 19. 456 N. Camden Drive, Beverly Hills. gagosian.com

“Sable Elyse Smith: Sky Fence Ground” at Regen Projects

“A Clockwork,” 2021. Installation view of the 2022 Whitney Biennial, “Quiet as It’s Kept.” (Photo: Charles Benton; from Sable Elyse Smith, Regen Projects Los Angeles)

“There is a grammar to indoctrination,” artist Sable Elyse Smith writes in the introduction to her solo exhibition, “Sky Fence Ground,” in which she looks to reveal omnipresent structures of power and inequity. Her pieces include video, sculpture and woven multimedia that examine judicial and incarceration systems and racialized violence in America. Open Nov. 6 through Dec. 19. 6750 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. regenprojects.com

Miista opening

Welcome to L.A., Miista! (Emma Drew Berson)

Advertisement

European shoe brand Miista opens its first L.A. store in a space that brings together craft, music and culture, with a design inspired by movement and the energy of a stage. Open now. 8371 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. miista.com

“Patrisse Cullors: Wishes Made Material” at Skirball Cultural Center

Polaroid images documenting “Bridging Histories: Black-Jewish Dialogues for Peace and Unity,” 2024-2025, and community gatherings at the Skirball Cultural Center. (Patrisse Cullors)

Artist and activist Patrisse Cullors gives physical form to conversations between Black and Jewish communities in this exhibition. Through three new works, we find out what emerges when we are able to connect and listen — and what wishes may come true. Open now. 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles. skirball.org

“Barry McGee: Another Round” at Jeffrey Deitch

Art by Barry McGee for his show at Jeffrey Deitch through Jan 30. (Barry McGee and Jeffrey Deitch Los Angeles)

Raised on San Francisco street culture, Barry McGee helped bring graffiti art into museums and galleries. In his reunion with Jeffrey Deitch after 20 years, he builds on a legacy of communicating contemporary life through a unique art form that combines assemblage sculpture, tagging traditions and drawing skills. Open through Jan. 30. 7000 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. deitch.com

Arc’teryx opening

Arc’teryx’s new shop on Abbot Kinney. (Arc’teryx)

Advertisement

Buy some climbing gear, then test it out right away on the climbing wall at Arc’teryx’s new shop on Abbot Kinney. The store’s retail concept is exclusively dedicated to climbing, complete with a lounge, outdoor patio and beta board for local climbers to meet, hang (literally) and hold community events. Open now. 1116 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice. arcteryx.com

“Mario Ayala and Alfonso Gonzalez Jr.” at Long Beach Museum of Art

Mario Ayala, “Reunion,” 2021. Marple-McClintock Family Collection. (David Kordasnky Gallery)

Since 2020, Mario Ayala and Alfonso Gonzalez Jr. have worked as neighbors in the same L.A. studio, evolving their art in parallel with each other. This exhibition showcases their work from the last six years alongside pieces chosen by Ayala and Gonzalez from the museum’s permanent collection, highlighting how images are created and connected across generations. Open through Feb. 28. 2300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. lbma.org

“Lakers: An Official History of the Purple & Gold”

There’s a new official Lakers anthology on the shelves. (Taschen)

Wrapped in purple and gold, this new book is a love letter to the players, coaches and fans who have been a part of the Lakers team through its 79-year history. The official anthology takes readers through the Showtime era, 17 championship rings and features a collection of essays by Lakers icons, old and new, from Magic Johnson and Pat Riley to LeBron James and Luka Dončić. Available now. lakersstore.com

Mykita opening

Mykita has opened in Beverly Hills. (Mykita)

Advertisement

The Berlin-based luxury eyewear brand uses curved geometry and a clean, bright aesthetic to bring its refined design philosophy to a new Beverly Hills storefront. Open now. 9612 Brighton Way, Beverly Hills. mykita.com

Lauren Halsey X IBest Wines

Ingrid Best, Lauren Halsey and Yvonne Orji. (Ryan Handford / Hollywood Bowl Photography)

(Zac Evan)

For those who weren’t lucky enough to catch Lauren Halsey’s music festival at the Hollywood Bowl, take a look at this exclusive wine bottle made with IBest Wines as a consolation prize. This collaboration is fitting: IBest Wines’ founder, Ingrid Best, is an avid arts supporter and was already on the Hollywood Bowl wine program when Halsey tapped her for this project. The collab features custom artwork by Halsey inspired by her emajendat show. Two custom limited-edition labels were made for a total of 150 bottles. ibestwines.com

Ism’s Margin Arts and Books Fair

(Ism)

Don’t miss this free, all-ages art and book fair courtesy of L.A.’s favorite indie publisher, Ism. Open Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 8 from noon to 5 p.m. 524 S. Western Ave. Los Angeles. RSVP here.