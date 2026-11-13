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Good personal style is self-preservation. Take it from Ferragamo, Acne Studios and Prada

Collage of items featured for Image Magazine's Coveted.
(Suss Knits; Dior; Prada; Ferragamo; Acne Studios; Agnes Baddoo)
By Annika Duneja
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This story is part of Image’s November Preservation issue, living in a present that’s shaped by the past.

If you buy a product linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission. See all our Coveted lists of mandatory items here.

Ferragamo, Tramezza shoe, words by Mustafa the Poet, $1,750

Ferragamo, Tramezza shoe, words by Mustafa the Poet.
(Ferragamo)
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Ferragamo, Tramezza shoe, words by Mustafa the Poet.
(Ferragamo)

Because you can walk a mile in a poet’s shoes. Available as part of a capsule collection exclusive to the Ferragamo store on Rodeo Drive. ferragamo.com.

Acne Studios X Hussein Chalayan, patchwork 2009F Hussein Chalayan jeans in 100% cotton, $1,100

Acne Studios X Hussein Chalayan, patchwork 2009F jeans.
(Acne Studios)

Because the perfect everyday jeans are made in collaboration with one of the most underrated designers of all time. Available at selected stores worldwide and at acnestudios.com.

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CLED, Cadence bracelet in rainbow, $720

CLED, Cadence bracelet in rainbow.
(CLED)

Because no one will know if it’s real gems or upcycled glass sparkling on your wrist. Available at thecled.com.

Prada, Re-Cashmere crew-neck sweater in cocoa brown, $1,990

Prada Re-Cashmere crew-neck sweater in cocoa brown.
(Prada)

Because unlike your ex, cashmere deserves a second chance. Available at select Prada boutiques and at prada.com.

Suss Knits, horse motif fringe knit poncho in baby blue, $150

Suss Knits, horse motif fringe knit poncho.
(Suss Knits)

Because real whimsy is having a poncho with little horsies on it. Available at sussknits.com.
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J.Hannah, pendant 02_001 in 14 karat yellow gold, $3,500

J.Hannah pendant in 14 karat yellow gold.
(Elizabeth McAlevey / J.Hannah)

Because why wait to start your heirloom jewelry collection? Available at jhannahjewelry.com.

Agnes Baddoo, Sac 2 in espresso suede, $900

Agnes, Baddoo Sac 2 in espresso suede.
(Wendy Polish / Agnes Baddoo)

Because this holiday season, you’ll be thankful for a new everything bag. Available at agnesbaddoo.com.

Sadi Studios, Han boot in burnished green, $399

Han boot in burnished green.
(Randijah Simmons & Michaela Quan)

Because “winter boots” can mean anything in L.A. Available at sadi.love.

Dior, Roadie Derby shoe in brown nubuck with beige and brown suede calfskin, $1,100

Dior, Roadie Derby shoes in brown nubuck with beige and brown suede.
(Romain Roucoules / Dior)
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Because a chic suede shoe for fall is forever. Available in select Dior boutiques and at dior.com.

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Annika Duneja

Annika Duneja is a business reporting intern at the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from the Hussman School of Journalism and Media and the Kenan Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she wrote for the Daily Tar Heel’s City & State Desk. She has previously worked at CNBC and NBC4 Washington, and is a native of Washington, D.C.

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