Good personal style is self-preservation. Take it from Ferragamo, Acne Studios and Prada

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This story is part of Image’s November Preservation issue, living in a present that’s shaped by the past.

If you buy a product linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission. See all our Coveted lists of mandatory items here .

Ferragamo, Tramezza shoe, words by Mustafa the Poet, $1,750

(Ferragamo)

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(Ferragamo)

Because you can walk a mile in a poet’s shoes. Available as part of a capsule collection exclusive to the Ferragamo store on Rodeo Drive. ferragamo.com.

Acne Studios X Hussein Chalayan, patchwork 2009F Hussein Chalayan jeans in 100% cotton, $1,100

(Acne Studios)

Because the perfect everyday jeans are made in collaboration with one of the most underrated designers of all time. Available at selected stores worldwide and at acnestudios.com.

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CLED, Cadence bracelet in rainbow, $720

(CLED)

Because no one will know if it’s real gems or upcycled glass sparkling on your wrist. Available at thecled.com.

Prada, Re-Cashmere crew-neck sweater in cocoa brown, $1,990

(Prada)

Because unlike your ex, cashmere deserves a second chance. Available at select Prada boutiques and at prada.com .

Suss Knits, horse motif fringe knit poncho in baby blue, $150

(Suss Knits)

Because real whimsy is having a poncho with little horsies on it. Available at sussknits.com.

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J.Hannah, pendant 02_001 in 14 karat yellow gold, $3,500

(Elizabeth McAlevey / J.Hannah)

Because why wait to start your heirloom jewelry collection? Available at jhannahjewelry.com.

Agnes Baddoo, Sac 2 in espresso suede, $900

(Wendy Polish / Agnes Baddoo)

Because this holiday season, you’ll be thankful for a new everything bag. Available at agnesbaddoo.com.

Sadi Studios, Han boot in burnished green, $399

(Randijah Simmons & Michaela Quan)

Because “winter boots” can mean anything in L.A. Available at sadi.love.

Dior, Roadie Derby shoe in brown nubuck with beige and brown suede calfskin, $1,100

(Romain Roucoules / Dior)

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