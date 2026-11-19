We keep saying we can’t believe it’s been five years since Image launched as a print magazine at the Los Angeles Times. At the same time, it makes sense. We’ve poured so much into the 47 issues since 2021 and the hundreds of stories published. We’re still young and evolving but clear about what we stand for: looking closely at Los Angeles, one of the most creatively interesting cities in the world.

To mark our anniversary, we reached out to the artists, photographers, writers, stylists, makeup artists and more who have created with us and asked them to pick their favorite images from our archive. No detail in styling or composition is random; behind every shoot are dozens of conversations. To make images that show L.A. in all its specificity, that contain people and their stories, requires deliberate, layered, time-consuming work. It literally takes a village.

These are a few of our contributors’ favorites. More awaits in “Images,” our first book, out December 7 and available for pre-order now.

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CHAPTER I

Ahead of her 100th birthday, we’re still learning new things about Betye Saar

Issue 43 | 2026

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Words Julissa James, Photography Gioncarlo Valentine, Styling Erik Ziemba, Hair Elonté Quinn, Makeup Zaheer Sukhnandan, Creative Direction Jess Aquino de Jesus, Production Mere Studios, Photo Assistant Darttny Ellis, Styling Assistants Miriam Brown, Xiomara Kaijah, Location Roberts Projects, Special Thanks Julie Roberts, Tracye Saar, Featured Betye Saar

Evan Nicole Brown, writer

This portrait of Betye Saar in her centennial year is a stunning encapsulation of her energy: bold, bright, regal and timeless. A true visionary and visual arts trailblazer who elevated vintage and forgotten objects to the stature of fine art (oftentimes with a whimsical wink and a strong yet subversive political stance), Saar, who died in July, made powerful assemblages that are not only an ode to the magic of her native Los Angeles, but also a representation of her curious spirit, which will surely inspire viewers for the next 100 years and beyond. | Read the story

A new dawn of clothing is here. Equihua’s ‘portal wear’ transports you to the origins

Digital Feature | 2023

Words Julissa James, Creative Director Brenda Equihua, Photography Aiden Samford Ulrich, Studio Director Rebeca Equihua, Horse Trainer Samuel Vazquez, Stylist Tony Soto, Project Manager Sorn Sadsad, Video Ricky Dorn, Hair Tanya “Nena” Melendez, Makeup Gabrielle Alvarez, Models Maria Maea, AJ Girard, Jesus Garcia, Jamie Foster, Horse Handlers Jaime Sagrero, Armando Hernandez, Naeem Alston, Horses Luna, Paloma, Chulo, La Lumbre



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Brenda Equihua, designer

This photo feels ancestral to me. The gaze of the models, the positioning, the coloring, the magic I felt in that moment. It feels cinematic and reminds me to trust where my ideas come from. This collection was born during one of the most challenging periods of my life, and it became a reminder of how creativity has continually saved me, and how important it feels to keep sharing art. To me, it’s more than just a photo. It’s about seeing others and feeling seen. That image feels incredibly powerful to me, especially as they gaze back at the viewer. | Read the story

A mesa é um altar, the table is an altar

Issue 15 | 2022

Words Elisa Wouk Almino, Photography Jennelle Fong, Featured Natalia Pereira



Jennelle Fong, Image contributing photographer

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There is a wondrous quality to this portrait of chef and artist Natalia Pereira that transports me back to her studio, full of beautiful paper creations, and to her kitchen, where the warm smell of pão de queijo baking in the oven permeates everywhere (thank you, Chef). The scent memory lingers, still. EIC Elisa Wouk Almino’s writing, as she reflects on her personal story in tandem with Natalia’s, imbues these images with even more meaning, and to me, is an example of the incredible storytelling at Image. I love that food, a fundamental element of Angelenos’ identity and diasporic narrative, is what brought us to Natalia’s table, and we’re here to celebrate. | Read the story

Elisa Wouk Almino, Image editor in chief

Jennelle Fong and I have collaborated a few times, where she photographs the subjects I interview. We have this wonderful symbiotic relationship where she likes to listen in on the interview as inspiration for her shoot, and then I use her photography session as further material for my piece. I like to think we add layers to each other’s work. This shoot is meaningful to me because it’s the first time I met Jennelle and began this dynamic with her. It’s also the first time I met the inspiring Natalia Pereira, a singular artist and chef who has continued to shift my view of the world. There were many laughs and tears shed on this day.

For these dancers, the pole is a portal for anyone curious to step into it

Issue 34 | 2025

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Words Darian Symoné Harvin, Photography Nori Rasmussen-Martinez, Styling Genesis Duran, Art Direction Jess Aquino de Jesus, Talent Cami Árboles, Devon Cherry, Mackenzie Palmer, Makeup Jaime Diaz, Production Mere Studios, Photo Assistants Jeremy Aquino, Hyaku Kubo, Zachary Serrano, Styling Assistant Lisa Li, Makeup Assistant Luna Vela, Production Assistant Victoria Kovios, Talent Management Jelena Grozdanich, Guardian Management, Location Tea at Shiloh





Nori Rasmussen-Martinez, photographer

These two pieces explored femininity among these incredible women, exploring ideas and movement beyond stereotypical softness and emphasizing grace, symbiosis and endurance.

Throughout my work, my emphasis is to create space for people to feel comfortable in their own elements and environments, capturing genuine, candid moments, both celebrating and empowering themselves through their own reflection. | Read the story

Also selected by: Darian Symoné Harvin, writer

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Imani Lindsey, Image contributing producer

This image is a visual of women supporting one another, trusting one’s self, and doing it with such grace.

The church of Channel Tres

Issue 17 | 2023

Words Julissa James, Photography Barrington Darius, Styling Keyla Marquez, Hair Victoria McGrath, Featured Channel Tres

Barrington Darius, photographer

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This moment with the shapes and colors all felt as if Tres was descending from a disco in heaven. I think creating a great image comes from setting the stage correctly. It always feels best in nature. | Read the story

We re-created radical covers from High Performance, the L.A. magazine made for and by artists

Issue 43 | 2026

Richard Newton, “My mother left me in a motel room in Brawley and I cried onions,” 2026, Highways Performance Space. Words Angella d’Avignon, Photography Tyler Matthew Oyer, Styling Dominick Barcelona, Creative Direction Samuel Vasquez, Hair Takuya Sugawara, Makeup Claire Brooke, Set Designer Synthea Gonzales, Production Mere Studios, Photo Assistant Mitchell Zaic, Styling Assistant Lauren Wathey, Set Design Assistant Nanichi Olivia, Special Thanks 18th Street Arts Center, Highways Performance Space



Richard Newton, “I take you to a room in Brawley and we smell onions,” 1975, High Performance #7 Vol. II, No. 3, 1979. Photo by Walter Wittel; from Linda Frye Burnham.

Elisa Wouk Almino, Image editor in chief

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Re-creating these High Performance magazine covers with Tyler and these artists was such a moving experience. Richard Newton re-created his 1979 cover, in which he posed as his mother. He was feeling a bit self-conscious about it the day of the shoot — commenting on how much older he’s gotten — but he looked so handsome, and in the end he sent me a very sweet note after the fact about it all. Tyler was the perfect person to shoot this, as he also has a background as a performance artist and totally “got” the prompt. This was a beautiful example of how our shoots become artworks in themselves. | Read the story

At rehearsal with Los Angeles Ballet, dancers perfect their roles — and themselves

Issue 44 | 2026

Words Claire Salinda, Photography Joelle Grace Taylor, Movement Direction Charissa Kroeger, Creative Direction Elisa Wouk Almino, Videography Trace Taylor, Featured Dancers of the Los Angeles Ballet, Cover from left to right Paige Wilkey, Boo, Nick Sedano, Cleo Taneja, Natalia Burns, Chloe Oronoz and Abigail Gross, Production Cecilia Alvarez Blackwell, Photo Assistant Dante Velasquez Jr.



Claire Salinda, Image staff writer

If someone saw only these images, I think they would understand that the magazine is about capturing what is not obvious about L.A. This is a moment that most people don’t think about. When they think about ballet, they think about the stage presence and the tutus. They don’t think about the sweatpants. And they also probably don’t think about the camaraderie and community. It was so clear in the studio with these dancers how much community they had and how they really felt like a family. That’s very much the ethos of Image as a magazine. We’re capturing communities, we’re part of our community. We all live in and love L.A. | Read the story

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CHAPTER II

Street style is nothing without the streets. On these intersections, see for yourself

Issue 18 | 2023

Photography & Art (Row 1) Brittany Bravo, Nichelle Dailey, Uber Lopez Enamorado, Alex Nazari, (Row 2) Maiwenn Raoult, James Michael Juarez, Henry R. Jones II, Kayla James, (Row 3) Mariah Tauger, Jennelle Fong, Featured (Row 1) Genai Nakama, Vally Campbell, Uber Lopez Enamorado, Christine Y. Kim, (Row 2) Safia Elhillo, Morgan Parker, Rush Davis, Samira Ibrahim, (Row 3) Anita Herrera, Fariha Róisín, Ann-Marie Hoang

Jennelle Fong, Image contributing photographer

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For Image’s 18th issue, “Mission,” the editors sent out nine photographers to meet 11 creatives, dressed in their street style best, at various street intersections around L.A. The result is a mix of written odes to the city, anecdotal stories of their dreams or generational memories, and a stunning postcard collage of all these unique voices in one (the team actually made these into postcards — a favorite keepsake). This compilation of individual love letters to L.A. is the perfect representation of what Image has been always about, since its inception. Los Angeles as a culture, a holder of its people’s history, a voice in fashion, and a distinctive identity will always be embedded at the heart of every story Image publishes — the pride runs deep and unabashed. | Read the story

Photography Nichelle Dailey Featured Vally Campbell of Freak City

Also selected by: Freak City, designers

OG photographer Estevan Oriol has the receipts

Issue 37 | 2025

Words Seulgi Oh, Photography Eriberto Oriol, Styling Keyla Marquez, Featured Estevan Oriol



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Estevan Oriol, photographer

This photo means a lot to me because this is where my dad took his most famous image, called ‘America’s Most Wanted.’ It was taken in 1989 from the fire escape at the Hayward Hotel where he was living at the time with his wife Angelica Gonzalez. It’s named after the song ”America’s Most Wanted” by Ice Cube because of what was happening in the city at that time. The original photo is of two police officers on a horseback searching and arresting seven guys that appeared to be homeless or addicted to drugs. | Read the story

Seulgi Burns, writer

I’m always so inspired by who and what L.A. Times Image chooses to cover. I think they are particularly in touch with the cultural zeitgeist of this city and its creative community, never more so when they are highlighting our true icons. The cover with Estevan Oriol is my favorite, not just because he is my dear friend and I was asked to conduct the interview, but because he represents everything I hold dear about L.A.: pride, history and a very unique sense of place. It was a real family affair to have our friends at Firmé Atelier volunteer to design his suit as well as have Estevan’s dad, Eriberto Oriol, shoot his portrait. It’s a perfect representation of the many facets of this diverse and complex city with fashion and photography, Korea and Mexico, streetwear and bespoke, OG’s and the Young Guns. To me, the Estevan cover is literally “THE” L.A. Times Image, a true son of L.A. who is best known for documenting his love for L.A., on the cover of a publication best-known for promoting the best of L.A.

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Meet Melody Barnett of Palace Costume, Hollywood’s most fashionable archive

Issue 37 | 2025

Words Cerys Davies, Photography Tyler Matthew Oyer, Styling Erik Ziemba, Makeup Nicole Walmsley, Hair Jake Gallagher, Production Mere Studios, Styling Assistant Miriam Brown, Location Palace Costume, Featured Melody Barnett



Tyler Matthew Oyer, Image contributing photographer

My first cover for Image! Photographing L.A. legend Melody Barnett with this stellar team was a true honor. | Read the story

Been about that bandanna print

Digital feature| 2023

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Words Astrid Kayembe, Photography Zamar Velez, Featured Barrington Darius, Styling Keyla Marquez, Hair Anthony Martinez Makeup Matthew Fishman, Styling Assistant Carmen Madera

Astrid Kayembe, writer

It was an honor to have been Image’s first fellow! This paisley story is one I had been yearning to tell for years, and I’m grateful Image gave it a home, becoming my first magazine byline ever. I am in awe of the team’s ability and willingness to work with and platform young and upcoming culture movers — like Zamar Velez, Salem Mitchell, Barrington Darius and Keyla Marquez — and how it allows us to see and tell stories that speak to the deep richness of L.A.’s culture from all corners of the city. Here, Barrington, a fellow South Angeleno, is adorned in paisley-inspired garments by L.A. designers, a storied pattern that holds so much weight where we come from. It speaks directly to this reclamation of L.A.’s narrative that artists, designers and this magazine are doing now. | Read the story

‘Chic’ carpet is the interior design trend born from the dustbin of American culture

Issue 11 | 2022

Words Dave Schilling, Photography JJ Geiger

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JJ Geiger, photographer

This was something I never thought I’d be photographing: carpet. It came from Kate Kuo. Her assignments felt bold, out of left field but something she always knew we’d accomplish. I wasn’t so certain though. I wanted to approach something so inanimate and abstract as carpet with a real humanity. I had to truly consider carpet. When I turned in the photos I was certain this was not my best work, that I didn’t capture the magic the assignment wanted. To my surprise, I was very wrong and this photo was the cover of Image magazine 11. | Read the story

The sacred figures he never saw: The artist painting Black angels across L.A. and the world

Issue 44 | 2026

Words Krysta Hawkins, Photography Jennelle Fong, Featured Anthony Lee Pittman



Ashley SP, Image audience marketing specialist

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Visiting Anthony Lee Pittman’s “Los Angelitos” mural in Compton for his shoot with photographer Jennelle Fong was the first session I sat in on after joining Image. Community members gathered around the scene, some standing, others settled into camp chairs in the grass, and you could sense how proud they were of the artist in front of them. As the sun began to set, Anthony reached out and touched his new mural with a tenderness that moved me. I wondered what he felt, and I hoped it was pride, too. Jennelle caught that moment in this photo, along with a feeling I won’t soon forget: the joy of knowing something special was just beginning. | Read the story

CHAPTER III

How a simple, white T-shirt became the soundtrack of L.A. and changed fashion forever

Issue 4 | 2021

Words Jason Parham, Photography Joyce Lee, Art Direction Jess Aquino de Jesus



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Jason Parham, writer

To me, a crisp white Pro Club has always been a singular entity. There is a special reverence L.A. natives have for the garment, and what Joyce Lee’s photo does so spectacularly is capture that relationship. I love the quiet exaltation of the image, the idea of the ordinary reframed as something with a holy, poetic force. | Read the story

Amy King, L.A. Times creative director and deputy managing editor

The Pro Club T-shirt is from an early issue of Image. This photo got me excited about Image. Made me happy that there’s a place in the L.A. Times where my smart co-workers can dream up a story like that and display it so beautifully. Once again, the light and shadows in Joyce’s photograph are lovely. The subtle movement. The way the T-shirt demands attention.

The case for monogramming everything you own and love

Issue 42 | 2026

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Words Dave Schilling, Photography Brandon Kaipo Moningka, Styling Christine Garcia, Visual Direction Jess Aquino de Jesus, Fashion Direction Keyla Marquez, Model Amanda Sebastian, Production Cecilia Alvarez Blackwell, Photography Assistant Matchi Cervantes

Brandon Kaipo Moningka, photographer

The way this project unfolded, the team involved, and the results of our labor were truly special. Working with Jess Aquino de Jesus again made this project heart-led for me. My partner and I were reflecting on how this photo is sort of like a metaphor for Image. Amanda’s face is cropped out, so it’s very wardrobe-driven. But there are so many layers to what’s happening with wardrobe. You have the intimacy of the underwear. You have the monogrammed pajamas from Dave [Schilling] himself. Like, those are his pajamas, which is epic. And then you have the Louis Vuitton raincoat, which sort of indicates protection. When you read Image, you’re getting very personal, intimate stories of artists and communities, but they’re able to project their identities, their shells, if you will. They can portray themselves how they want to. Which, to me, ties in with the raincoat. Like, this is my layer of protection, but I’ll give you a little window as to who I am. | Read the story

CHAPTER IV

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‘Georgette’s parents’: A portrait of an artist family

Issue 39 | 2025

Words Karla Marie Sanford, Photography Carolina Isabel Salazar, Styling Hoza Rodriguez, Makeup Valerie Vonprisk, Hair Sully Layo, Photography Assistant Malik Laing, Featured from left to right Linda Vargas, Valerie Vonprisk, Georgette, Hoza Rodriguez

Valerie Vonprisk, makeup artist

“I definitely have to vote for Issue 39: Kinship. Even thinking/typing about it makes my heart full and my eyes swell. :’) It was a blessing for our family. We felt so supported and seen with love from everyone. I read somewhere that babies bring good luck into our lives and my Georgette is full of magic. What a treasure L.A. Times Image is. | Read the story

Fútbol fashion at its extreme, in the best possible way

Issue 43 | 2026

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Words, Fashion & Creative Direction Keyla Marquez, Photography Guicho Palma, Styling Julianna Aguirre Martinez, Hair Jeanette Ponce, Makeup Selena Ruiz, Nails Tatiana Calderon, Talent Natalie Renelle Muñoz, Production Cecilia Alvarez Blackwell, Styling Assistant Matzi, Videographer Abraham Anzurez Galindo, Gaffer James Armas, Photo Assistants Monica Zulema, Diego Luciano

Keyla Marquez, Image fashion director at large

This story was clearly very dear to my heart because of my relationship with fútbol and how much it meant to my family growing up. Then we had Mexico play one of the best games toward the end of the 2026 World Cup against England and we all felt like there was a chance they may just make it. This photo really champions the culture and the women in fútbol that are oftentimes overlooked. | Read the story

Kwame Adusei is creating a reference point for an African fashion house in L.A.

Issue 37 | 2025

Words Julissa James, Photography Gioncarlo Valentine, Styling Kwame Adusei, Madeleine LaRochelle, Creative Direction Jess Aquino de Jesus, Talent Raiven Hallford, Sylvie Sérant, Makeup Paloma Alcantar, Hair James Earl Gilbert, Production Mere Studios, Styling Assistants RonBen, Midori Yamamoto, Photography Assistant Darttny Ellis, Makeup Assistant Sravya Vatsavai, Production Assistant Mark Millner, Special Thanks April Kosky, Sky Diaz



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Jess Aquino de Jesus, Image design director

The Kwame Adusei story is special to me for so many reasons. I was able to really dive deeper into the creative direction. I’ve been obsessed with the photographer Richard Avedon since art school. He photographed hundreds of fashion editorials for Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue for over four decades, and his later work focused on portraiture of everyday people. Avedon’s signature black-and-white photography is so dynamic and emotional. I have similar feelings about the work of photographer and dear friend Gioncarlo Valentine. I have dreamed about collaborating with Valentine on a fashion editorial because of his ability to pull you in closer to the moment and his shared love for Avedon. Julissa James’ piece on Kwame Adusei felt like the perfect story. Adusei creates purposeful and freeing silhouettes designed to fit any body type. He values sustainability and views his work and the world through a lens of hope and love. Avedon, Valentine and Adusei overlap in their care of humanity, and I wanted that to converge in this shoot and create visuals that feel suspended in time. There’s an intimacy to how Raiven and Sylvie hold each other. Their heads are pressed gently together and their legs overlap in their matching jumpsuits seemingly becoming one like an infinity sign beneath the shadows. It was July, and I was six and a half months pregnant on set, belly exposed, glowing with pride seeing the shoot and my dreams coming to life. Gio even snapped a few shots of me during the lighting tests. A couple months later, on September 10, 2025, I was eight months pregnant when we found out our son’s heart had stopped beating, and we had lost him. I gave birth to Keanu the following day, the same day that the Kwame story went live. I love these images because of everything it allowed me to create and experience with my son alongside people I love, captured forever in this embrace. | Read the story

A lot of sports love a runway. But a boxing outfit says you’re ready for anything

Issue 24 | 2023

Words Julissa James, Photography Callum Walker Hutchinson, Styling Keyla Marquez, Producer Chester Vincent Toye, Models Sierra Fujita, Muna Malik, Makeup Selena Ruiz, Hair Adrian Arredondo, Styling Assistant Izzy Hyun

Julissa James, Image assistant editor

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When I see this beautiful image shot by Callum Walker Hutchinson and styled by Keyla Marquez, I think of my grandpa. Let me explain: This photo was for an essay I wrote about my love of boxing-inspired fashion. Boxing is my family sport. My grandpa was a boxer, my uncles were boxers and my mom even boxed. My connection to it has always been through style — the silhouette, pageantry and spectacle. It’s one of the most meaningful pieces I’ve ever done because it’s about the family values instilled in me by my grandpa: Be tough, take personal responsibility for your wins and losses, and stay fly through it all. | Read the story

What does parenting look like? These four L.A. photographers capture its fluidity

Issue 3 | 2021

Words Julissa James, Photography Fabian Guerrero, Featured Pablo Simental (right) and his brother Angel

Nene Pablo, director

One of my favorite images published on Image was back in the family/parent issue when photographer Fabian Guerrero photographed my brother and me. He photographed us outside of our apartment in Inglewood (which we no longer live in), five years ago now. This is my favorite because it marked a moment in time in my family’s life. My brother was becoming a young adult and was starting school at SMC. I was just starting modeling and filmmaking, being in front of the camera as much as I could, while PA’ing every production I could. Since then, I’ve developed my own storytelling. The way the marine layer hits Inglewood will forever hug me by looking at this image. | Read the story

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Book Credits Elisa Wouk Almino Editor in Chief

Jess Aquino de Jesus Design Director

Ashley SP Audience Marketing Specialist

Symrin Chawla Print Designer

Quincy Bowie Jr. Videographer

Blake Hennon Copy Editor

Julissa James Assistant Editor

Claire Salinda Staff Writer

Keyla Marquez Fashion Director at Large

Elizabeth Burr Art Director

Annika Duneja Editorial Intern