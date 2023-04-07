LA Times Today: Every weekend, the internet’s biggest K-pop fans swarm L.A. cafes

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

K-pop fans are coming together at events across Southern California known as cupsleeves. These gatherings are drawing in hundreds of fans from L.A., Orange and Ventura counties to build community around their love of the music.



L.A. Times contributor Kayti Burt told us about the popularity of K-pop cup sleeves.