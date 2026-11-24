It’s time to give your gift-giving plans a serious start, and our staff writers and editors are here to help you find the perfect presents for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Here are all 167 gift ideas from The Times’ 2026 Gift Guide in one super-sized, filterable list. From stylish kitchen items to products perfect for the great outdoors, our list has you covered with a variety of fun, cool and L.A.-branded gift ideas.

On a budget this holiday season? We have a list for you: gifts under $40. Prefer to drive around town and shop in person? We have a list for that too with 125 local stores worth visiting. Happy shopping!

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