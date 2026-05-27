15 best beaches in L.A. County

What makes a great beach? Is it water quality? Sand as far as the eye can see? Dreamy vibes? Easy parking? A cute restaurant with killer tacos nearby?

In selecting the best beaches of Los Angeles County, which includes the picks on our top 50 in Southern California plus a handful on the bubble, we tried to balance all of that. We wanted quintessential L.A. scenes with roller skaters, surfers, firepits and hang gliders. Expansive views. Accessibility. Hidden gems nearby. Some spots where dogs can come along.

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Noticeably, our list doesn’t include the one L.A. beach that made Heal the Bay’s “honor roll” when it released its latest water quality report card last week: Bluff Cove in Palos Verdes Estates. Yet we spotlight Santa Monica State Beach, a portion of which was its second dirtiest. Why? Bluff Cove offers pristine water, but it’s a rocky stretch at the bottom of a steep trail with street-shoulder parking. Meanwhile in Santa Monica, much of the 3.5 miles of coastline gets fine water quality scores in the summer, even as water around the pier does not — exasperating city officials throwing money at the problem. So stay away from the water by Santa Monica Pier and don’t wear flip flops if you head to Bluff Cove. (White Point/Royal Palms Beach on this list is also a rocky expanse, but has amenities.)

Besides the Santa Monica Pier bummer, other beaches below had good water quality for recreational use, according to Heal the Bay. In March, researchers reported that levels of harmful contaminants along the Los Angeles coast, which spiked following the January 2025 fires, were no longer harmful to human health.

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Moreover, the beaches below offer pier strolls, Farmers’ Markets, recreational hot spots and quiet areas with stunning views. — Brittany Levine Beckman