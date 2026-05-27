15 best beaches in L.A. County
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What makes a great beach? Is it water quality? Sand as far as the eye can see? Dreamy vibes? Easy parking? A cute restaurant with killer tacos nearby?
In selecting the best beaches of Los Angeles County, which includes the picks on our top 50 in Southern California plus a handful on the bubble, we tried to balance all of that. We wanted quintessential L.A. scenes with roller skaters, surfers, firepits and hang gliders. Expansive views. Accessibility. Hidden gems nearby. Some spots where dogs can come along.
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Noticeably, our list doesn’t include the one L.A. beach that made Heal the Bay’s “honor roll” when it released its latest water quality report card last week: Bluff Cove in Palos Verdes Estates. Yet we spotlight Santa Monica State Beach, a portion of which was its second dirtiest. Why? Bluff Cove offers pristine water, but it’s a rocky stretch at the bottom of a steep trail with street-shoulder parking. Meanwhile in Santa Monica, much of the 3.5 miles of coastline gets fine water quality scores in the summer, even as water around the pier does not — exasperating city officials throwing money at the problem. So stay away from the water by Santa Monica Pier and don’t wear flip flops if you head to Bluff Cove. (White Point/Royal Palms Beach on this list is also a rocky expanse, but has amenities.)
Besides the Santa Monica Pier bummer, other beaches below had good water quality for recreational use, according to Heal the Bay. In March, researchers reported that levels of harmful contaminants along the Los Angeles coast, which spiked following the January 2025 fires, were no longer harmful to human health.
Moreover, the beaches below offer pier strolls, Farmers’ Markets, recreational hot spots and quiet areas with stunning views. — Brittany Levine Beckman
Leo Carrillo State Beach
Make your visit a weekend getaway by booking one of its 135 campsites within walking distance from the water. Plan to reserve about six months ahead for spots during spring break and from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
A surprising feature? Alcohol is allowed on the beach, as long as it’s not in glass.
Best for: Exploring, surfing, lounging, fishing
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Parking lot near South Beach ($3 per hour, $12 per day) or for free along PCH (watch for no-parking signs). The North Beach parking lot also is available but is subject to closure due to high tides.
Dog-friendly: Yes, at North Beach, which is located north of Lifeguard Tower 3. Dogs are allowed in day-use areas at the park and on the campground but not on backcountry trails.
ADA-accessible: According to California State Parks, beach access isn’t ADA-compliant at this time because winter rainstorm water in the creek severely damaged the ramp to the beach from the parking lot. However, beach wheelchairs are available. Ask park staff upon entry or call (310) 457-8144.
What’s nearby: Neptune’s Net, a restaurant known for its laid-back, local vibes — motorcycles parked out front, fried calamari dotting the tables.
Nicholas Canyon Beach
Even if you’re not looking to surf, it’s entertaining to sit on the overlook and watch the surfers do their thing. There are also several picnic tables in the parking lot and on the bluff above this long, sandy beach accessed via staircase. Otherwise, there aren’t many amenities.
Best for: Surfing, sunbathing, lounging, strolling, picnicking
Bathrooms: Yes, there are port-a-potties.
Parking: Lot ranges from $3 to $16. You can park along PCH, but watch for no-parking signs. (All ADA parking with a placard is free Monday through Friday except on county-observed holidays or when the parking lot has an armed gate and is unattended.)
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: No, but one can take in the view from the overlook.
What’s nearby: If you’re interested in a brief but peaceful hike, head over to the Nicholas Pond Trail (111 feet elevation; a third of a mile).
El Matador State Beach
To get here, you’ll have to maneuver down a steep dirt hill, then walk down two staircases. You’ll be rewarded with massive rock formations, beautiful tide pools and distinctive sea caves, which are fun to explore when the tide is low. Don’t be surprised if you see engagement or maternity photo shoots here.
The waves are less consistent than at neighboring beaches, so surfers don’t come often, but swimmers can enjoy less rocky areas. Lifeguards are on duty during peak season, typically during spring break and in the summertime.
Best for: Snorkeling, swimming, tide pools, sunbathing, photos
Bathrooms: Yes, port-a-potties are located at the top of the bluff near the parking lot.
Parking: Small, busy lot ($3 per hour or $10 per day). You can park along PCH (watch for no-parking signs), but be prepared to walk. (It’s not uncommon for cars to idle until another vehicle leaves a parking spot.)
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: No
What’s nearby? Hiking trails including Charmlee Wilderness Park. The closest restaurant is Kristy’s Malibu, which serves salads, burgers and pasta. Also worth checking out are El Matador’s sister beaches, La Piedra and El Pescador, or a personal favorite, Lechuza Beach.
Zuma Beach
Best for: Swimming, surfing, diving, boogie boarding, lounging, strolling
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Eight lots, $3 to $20. You can park for free along PCH (watch for no-parking signs) and Westward Beach Road near Westward Beach. (ADA parking with a placard at all County beaches is free Monday through Friday, except on County-observed holidays and unless the parking lot has an armed gate and is unattended.)
Dog-friendly: No, but it’s common for people to walk their dogs in the massive parking lots.
ADA-accessible: Zuma has an access mat (April through October) and beach wheelchairs, which are available for checkout.
What’s nearby: Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar, an upscale family-friendly restaurant that serves Italian and American dishes, and the Sunset Restaurant, which, yes, has sunset views.
Point Dume Beach
Best for: Swimming, surfing, scuba diving, lounging, cave exploration, rock climbing, strolling
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Lot ranges from $3 to $20. You can park for free along PCH (watch for no-parking signs) or on Westward Beach Road. (ADA parking with a placard at all County beaches is free Monday through Friday, except on County-observed holidays and unless the parking lot has an armed gate and is unattended.)
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: Yes, but only from the main parking lot to the sand, not on the trails. Point Dume Beach has one beach wheelchair available on a first-come, first-served basis. You can request it at the closest lifeguard tower. Call (310) 457-2525.
What’s nearby: It’s across the street from the Sunset Restaurant, where you can enjoy a seafood platter and cocktail while watching the sunset. Wide and sandy Westward Beach — a.k.a. “Free Beach” — also is worth checking out.
Will Rogers State Beach at Temescal Canyon
If you like the energy of a crowded beach, set up near the entrance across from Temescal Canyon Road, which will put you near the bathrooms and the Beach Side Cafe. Head south through the parking lot for a more mellow experience.
Best for: Families, chilling
Bathrooms: Yes, on both ends of the beach.
Parking: Summer rates (May-September) are $9 on weekdays and $15 weekends and holidays. Winter rates (October-April) are $6 on weekdays and $9 on weekends and holidays. Will Rogers State Beach is one of the few California State Parks that does not accept the Annual Day Use Pass.
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: There are two beach wheelchairs available on a first-come, first-served basis. Pick them up at L.A. County Lifeguard Headquarters at 15100 Pacific Coast Highway. Call (310) 394-3261.
What’s nearby: Coffee from an Airstream, anyone? Rustic Coffee is about a 20-minute walk away. Take the mildly creepy tunnel that runs under Pacific Coast Highway across from West Channel Road and head up the hill.
Santa Monica State Beach
But swimming within 100 yards in either direction of the pier (or the Pico-Kenter storm drain) is not on the agenda. For the fifth year, that area made Heal the Bay’s dirtiest beaches list last week. Outside of those areas, the water tends to meet quality standards for the rest of the 3.5-mile stretch of shoreline. The city of Santa Monica has spent millions to fight the water pollution in that area to no avail. A new task force is underway.
Santa Monica State Beach is also the “birthplace” of beach volleyball, according to the city — it will host the sport during the 2028 Olympics — and there are ample courts along the sand. Don’t miss the Original Muscle Beach workout area and Chess Park, across from it.
Best for: Families, tourists, surfing
Parking: 13 beach lots, $7 to $15 for the day; limited free and metered street parking
Bathrooms: Yes
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: ADA parking in lots 3 and 4; ADA beach access at Annenberg Community Beach House, Montana Avenue, Arizona Avenue, immediately north of the pier as well as Bay Street, Ocean Park Boulevard and Ashland Avenue south of the pier; free electric beach wheelchairs available at Perry’s Cafe and Beach Rentals (1200 and 2400 locations) along with two manual ones at the Annenberg Community Beach House.
What’s nearby: Shutters on the Beach, Hotel Casa del Mar, Palisades Park and the public Annenberg Community Beach House, which has a pool ($10 day pass), volleyball courts and playground.
Venice Beach
The surf conditions here are slightly more advanced than in nearby Santa Monica and appropriate for intermediate surfers. The Venice Beach Skate Park, with athletes sailing through the air, is a tourist draw, as is the Muscle Beach Venice Gym, a private, on-beach gym for body builders. And there are courts galore along the beach: for tennis, basketball, volleyball, handball. There’s also a fishing pier on the southern end of the sand.
There’s a curated bike rental outlet at each parking lot. The one at the Washington Boulevard lot, for example, also has a robust selection of wetsuits.
Don’t leave Venice Beach without stopping for soft serve at the colorful Ocean Front Kitchen. Not into beach sports — or even beaches? Relax at Small World Books on the boardwalk.
Best for: Beachside amenities, people watching
Parking: Three lots, $5 to $18 for the day; limited free and metered street parking
Bathrooms: Yes
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: Beach access mat at the Venice Boulevard parking lot. Two beach wheelchairs available for free — ask the lifeguard.
What’s nearby: The Venice Pride Lifeguard Tower and the Venice Canals.
Dockweiler State Beach
“Firepitting” is not only a verb at Dockweiler State Beach, it’s a sport. And a competitive one at that. The beach hosts more than 80 free firepits on a first-come, first-served basis. Arrive early in summertime — we’re talking sunrise — and plan to guard your pit all day, until it’s bonfire time. The pits are ideal for roasting marshmallows by the sea or for a fire-adjacent singalong at sunset. Just project your voice loudly because — so close to LAX — planes roar overhead every few minutes.
Dockweiler also features L.A. County’s only beach-adjacent RV campground (137 spaces at $45 to $85 per night), open Feb. 1 through Dec. 31. Make reservations 90 days in advance for the best chance at scoring a spot.
There are also volleyball courts, jetties for fishing and bike path access. Windsports Hang Gliding offers lessons.
It’s the firepits, however, that give Dockweiler its personality — the scent of smoldering charcoal fills the air. This is urban camping at its finest. There are three nearby parking lots, which cost roughly $3 to $13 for the day. Limited free street parking is also available.
Manhattan Beach
Take a break from basking on the beach to stroll to the end of the pier and check out the Roundhouse Aquarium, a free, educational space where you can see local sea dwellers (eels, jellyfish and the like) up close.
Best for: Beach volleyball
Parking: Multiple lots within six blocks of the pier; the two closest to the beach (Lot 10 just north of the pier and Lot 11 just south of it) offer five-hour metered parking at $2.50 per hour.
Bathrooms: Yes
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: Two beach wheelchairs are available on a first-come, first-served basis by visiting 42nd Street lifeguard tower (4250 the Strand).
What’s nearby: For a brew with an ocean view, try the divey Shellback Tavern. If you’re looking for a sweet treat, grab a cone or candy at Manhattan Beach Creamery. If you’re feeling fancy, try Fishing With Dynamite two blocks off the beach north of the pier.
Hermosa Beach
Athletes apparently also appreciate this. Hermosa’s deep sand is said to be ideal training ground for beach volleyball because it makes competition elsewhere feel easier.
Featuring 71 public courts and regular tournaments, Hermosa has earned its spot as a premier hub for the sport. It’s also one of several cities considered the birthplace of surfing in California (along with Huntington Beach). The waves here tend to be gentler than nearby spots, attracting beginner and intermediate surfers alike.
The heart of the action is centered around the pier area, where the highest density of visitors are. At the end of the pier sits lifeguard headquarters, backed by a palm-lined promenade filled with restaurants, bars and surf shops. Scotty’s on the Strand stood out as an especially relaxed place to grab a fish taco and enjoy the ocean air, while Tower 12 drew a decent crowd with its beachy bar scene and romantic outdoor patio.
Best for: surfing, beach volleyball
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: $3 per house in metered lot or along streets
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: accessibility beach path; wheelchair also available at Lifeguard Headquarters; disabled parking at public lot 1101 Hermosa Ave.
What’s nearby: Hermosa Avenue and Pier Plaza are packed with food and drink options that stay lively well after sunset. Live music fans may want to check out the Lighthouse Cafe, a legendary jazz club that helped shape West Coast jazz history in the 1950s and ‘60s.
Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach feels like the kind of place where you can spend an entire afternoon wandering without ever setting foot in the water.
I went on a Thursday to check out the Market by the Sea farmers market on the south side of Veterans Park. It’s directly above the beach and open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each week. Complete with live music and around 40 stalls, I found everything from vegan dips and kefir, to beef tallow moisturizer and hand-poured candles. Plata’s Tamales (cash only) had an especially long line the day I was there. Grab a tamale or a strawberry coconut matcha and head to the sand to enjoy a sunny day.
If you’re a scuba diver, note the area just south of the pier across from Veterans Park. That’s where, from mid-December through March, you’ll find what California Diving News calls “one red-hot night dive spot that stands out against all of the rest”: a chance to experience a squid run up close. Mating squid swarm around divers, as egg baskets fill the scene.
Best for: shopping, dining, scuba diving at night
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: $2 per hour in nearby structure
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: Two wheelchairs available at the Lifeguard Headquarters on Avenue C
What’s nearby: Countless dining, shopping and nightlife options fill Redondo Pier. The scenic bike/rollerblade Marvin Braude Trail (known among locals as “The Strand”) connects Redondo directly to Manhattan Beach.
Torrance Beach
Best for: Surfing, scuba diving, bicycling
Parking: Lot is $3 Monday through Friday, $7 weekends and holidays.
Bathrooms: Yes
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: There is one first-come, first-served beach wheelchair available by visiting the lifeguard headquarters building (389 Paseo de la Playa) and an access mat halfway to the water’s edge.
What’s nearby: The closest eateries are a few blocks away (including Pedone’s Pizza & Deli’s Redondo location, which will deliver to you in the beach parking lot Wednesday through Sunday).
White Point/Royal Palms Beach
If you park in the upper parking and playground area, the experience starts to feel special before even reaching the water. Brass plaques placed throughout the bluff describe the area’s rich history, while dramatic, panoramic views of the rugged cliffs and stony coastline unfold below. From there, it’s about a 10-minute walk downhill to the beach itself. The rocky shore is not ideal for swimming, but scuba divers come to experience the underwater hot springs.
During a recent visit, construction equipment occupied one end of the beach due to work on a sewage line, though the lifeguard on duty assured me that treated wastewater is released about three miles offshore, where deep ocean currents disperse it before it can affect water quality at the coast.
Best for: dramatic views, tide-pooling, scuba diving, fishing
Bathrooms: Yes (additional portable toilets also available at bottom of hill)
Parking: Lot immediately after entrance (10 minutes downhill walk to beach) is free weekdays, $8 on weekends; there’s another lot right by the beach, which is $6 after 9 a.m. on weekdays, $8 on weekends
Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs are permitted on the paved trails beyond the rocks
ADA-accessible: ADA parking, but no wheelchair available due to the rocks
What’s nearby: The nearby White Point Nature Preserve offers 102 acres of coastal habitat and hiking trails. There isn’t much in terms of food or drink in this area, so bring sustenance and make use of the picnic tables on the beach’s upper bluff portion.
Outer Cabrillo Beach
Also worth checking out: the historic Mediterranean-style Cabrillo Beach Bathhouse (which offers kid-friendly programming), Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, tide pools, a coastal native plant garden and cliffs studded with shell fossils.
Best for: Families
Parking: Lot operates from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily, $1 per hour, $9 maximum (no cash or American Express cards)
Bathrooms: Yes
Dog-friendly: Not allowed on the beach (but permitted on-leash elsewhere)
ADA-accessible: Two beach wheelchairs are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the aquarium welcome booth. Call (310) 548-7562 for availability. There’s a path part of the way across the sand — but not to the water’s edge — on the harbor-side beach.
What’s nearby: Charlie’s Hot Dogs does brisk business selling hot dogs, cheeseburgers and nachos from a blue tent in the parking lot.