16 best beaches of San Diego
You could travel the world and still come back to San Diego and look west from countless points to the mighty Pacific and think, “I’m grateful to be right here.”
When you visit San Diego County beaches, from the shores of Ocean Beach — one of California’s early beach towns — to the dramatic coast of La Jolla to North County, you quickly realize what all the hype is about. If you’re a surfer, you can revel in the variety of breaks, consistency of the waves and intriguing surf history. In terms of accessibility, San Diego is also home to one of the country’s best schools for adaptive surfing: the Surf Education Academy at La Jolla Shores.
About This Guide
Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.
If you don’t surf, San Diego beaches offer plenty of activities and amenities that don’t depend on the whims of the waves. Whether it’s a game of beach volleyball, a scenic stroll or refreshing swim, a fine meal or a blissful sunset, San Diego’s beaches will leave you wanting more. — Chris Dodds
San Onofre State Beach
“This amazing natural resource has a fascinating cultural history — home to the native Acjachemen nation, and also to the Camp Pendleton [military base], San Onofre has always featured gentle rolling waves and a lot of history,” said Long. “It is considered the spot where surfing developed as [it] exploded in the 1960s.”
“San O” boasts 6.5 miles of beach that extends from the bluffs to Cottons Point, which is in front of President Richard Nixon’s former home, called the Western White House.
San Onofre also features a volleyball court, outdoor showers and the San Mateo and Bluffs campgrounds, and it’s ideal for picnics. During the summer, the San Onofre Parks Foundation hosts a speaker series as well as other educational events and pop-up shops.
Best for: Surfing, stand-up paddleboarding, lounging, picnics
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: $15 a day in the lot; a dirt road along the beach has parking areas
Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs are allowed at the Trails park and paved areas but not on the sand.
ADA-accessible: One free beach wheelchair is available. To reserve, call the lifeguard tower at (949) 366-8592 any day during peak season (June 1 through Sept. 15) and on weekends for off-season rental.
What’s nearby: The closest surf gear shops are the Rip Curl Outlet and Stewart Surfboards. Consider Hapa J’s for post-beach-day Hawaiian cuisine.
Oceanside City Beach
Although the pier was partially closed due to a fire at the Ruby’s Diner last year, it is now 90% repaired and open. The beach south of the pier has volleyball courts, lots of space to spread out and an easy entry into the water. The lifeguard station offers peace of mind for beachgoers and surfers alike as piers can create microcurrents; be sure to keep your distance from the pylons.
The fun doesn’t stop once you brush off the sand. Like pies, movie history and nostalgia? Check out the “Top Gun House,” prominently featured in scenes with Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis, steps from the pier for a great photo opp. The house is home to High-Pie, which sells hand pies and other sweets. If arts and crafts are your thing, then head to the Dear Tomorrow art house. It offers unique workshops and events, such as hand tool woodworking, painting as meditation, plant dye classes and the art of movement. There are also farm-to-table dinners and cooking classes. Meanwhile, the nearby California Surf Museum offers a deep dive into surf culture and history.
Best For: Surfers, foodies, artists, families, swimming
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Yes, paid lot on the north end of the beach and paid street parking nearby.
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: Yes
What’s nearby: A bit of everything! Check out the LAB Collaborative for modern fare like poke bowls, hot honey and burrata or cauliflower with agave ponzu sauce.
Robert C. Frazee State Beach
Despite being close to shops, hotels and restaurants, what locals just call State Beach usually is less crowded than Carlsbad’s other beaches. There’s a walking path with great views along the top of the bluff paralleling Carlsbad Boulevard as well as a concrete seawall path for walking along the sand. Head south on either toward the Hubbs trail overlooking Agua Hedionda Lagoon.
“The sandbars aren’t as good as they used to be when I was a kid,” said Brent Reilly, who grew up surfing at State Beach. “But there’s plenty of sand for laying out a towel and umbrella compared to other beaches near downtown Carlsbad.”
State Beach also provides volleyball courts on the sand.
(Note: There’s no water quality data for Frazee but one block north, at the end of Carlsbad Village Drive, no significant contamination was detected during tests.)
Best for: Coastal walks, sunbathing, night-time Village strolls
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Small free lot at Ocean Street and Oak Avenue; free street parking
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: An asphalt ramp leads down to the beach, and there’s a concrete seawall path.
What’s nearby: A must-try is GONZO! Ramen, but if hot broth doesn’t mesh with your idea of a beach day, there are dozens of dining and shopping options along Grand Avenue and Carlsbad Village Drive.
Warm Waters
On any given day, you’ll see locals and visitors making the most of the volleyball courts and wide strand. There are lots of walkers and joggers, too. Parking is a few steps from the sand. The name comes from the warm water found near the rock jetties where water used to flow from the power plant behind the beach (it is decommissioned but the name remains). Surfers tend to stick close to the waves at the jetty, but southward is great for swimming.
A short walk south will bring you to the cliffs overlooking the waves at Terramar Beach, great for taking in the sunset from an elevated position, or to the plentiful tide pools at low tide. To the north, the promenade leads you all the way to the scenic overlook of Carlsbad Village Beach.
Best for: Volleyball, walkers and joggers, families, surfers
Bathrooms: Porta-potties
Parking: Free street parking along Coast Highway
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: Yes, paved sidewalk but no wheelchair beach paths
What’s nearby: If you crave seafood, a cold beer and cool surf vibes after a day at the beach, try Shoots Fish & Beer (order the Tuna Smash Burger). There’s coffee and pastries next door at Revolution Roasters and many other options around Carlsbad Village.
South Ponto Beach
Expect to see volleyball or slam ball players, family picnics and sandcastle construction aplenty. The beach is elevated — the sand sits about 15 to 20 feet above sea level — so keep in mind there are cobblestones that separate the sand from the shore. The descent into the water is steep near the jetties, but it’s a more gradual grade on the south end of the beach near the parking lot.
Ponto can be a fun place to surf too, but it is a beach break, meaning the waves are structured by shifting sandbars rather than a reef or point. There can also be a strong current near the jetties on the outgoing tides (high to low). The draining of the lagoon can create a strong pull. If in doubt, consult with the lifeguards and be cautious with children or inexperienced swimmers.
Best For: Volleyball, families, picnics
Bathrooms: Yes, with showers on the south end of the beach at the parking lot. Porta-potties are north of the jetty near the street.
Parking: Yes, paid lot on south end and free street parking on Coast Highway.
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: There are designated spots in the parking lot with a smooth path leading to the beach. Keep in mind, there are cobblestones just before reaching the shoreline.
What’s nearby: Alila Marea hotel hosts the Pocket and VAGA restaurants for casual fine dining and sunset cocktails. Roberto’s Mexican Food, Fish 101, the Leucadian Bar and URBN Encinitas, are all a short walk or drive south of Ponto.
Moonlight Beach
Those looking to surf will need to walk a couple of blocks north or south of Moonlight to get away from the strictly enforced swimming areas.
“Moonlight is a tourist beach and a locals beach commingling,” notes Encinitas resident and World Surf League commentator Chris Cote. “And within two blocks there are so many great dining options that are walkable from the sand.”
Best for: Families, large groups
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Free lot and street parking
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: Beach wheelchairs are available at Moonlight Beach Marine Safety Center on a first-come, first-served basis.
What’s nearby: Savor handmade ice cream at Cali Cream and grab Mexican food to-go at Raul’s Shack.
Swami's Beach
A long set of stairs leads you past the lifeguard tower, showers and down onto the beach. At high tide, the sand is limited to the area south of the stairs but still offers enough space to lounge and soak up the sun. At low tide, the rock reef that forms the famous waves is exposed, and tide pools are abundant as you walk north. Low tides are ideal for beach walks in either direction, as you can stroll north to Moonlight State Beach or south through San Elijo to Cardiff-by-the-Sea.
All levels can surf at Swami’s, but big winter swells are best left for advanced surfers. Waves reach 12 to 15 feet on the biggest days, drawing large crowds of spectators who watch from the cliffs as skilled surfers try their luck. Otherwise, expect a crowded lineup on days when waves are more than three feet. There tends to be more space to maneuver when the waves are smaller.
Best For: Surfing, sunsets, tide pools, coastal walks
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Small free lot and ample street parking along Coast Highway
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: The park atop the cliff is ADA accessible and has designated parking, but stairs make the beach inaccessible.
What’s nearby: Downtown Encinitas is a short walk or drive away. Check out Goodonya Organic Eatery for healthy eats or stroll over to the Union Kitchen & Tap or Encinitas Ale House for wide selections of beers and great burgers.
Fletcher Cove
A massive replenishment project completed last March filled what once was a tiny strip between the water and cliffs with more than 700,000 cubic yards of sand. As a result, Fletcher Cove is now a sandy delight.
Located less than half a mile from the Solana Beach train station, Fletcher Cove is one of San Diego County’s most accessible beaches by public transport. Be sure to check out the city’s summer concert series, Concerts at the Cove.
Best for: Families, surfing, pickup basketball
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Free lots at Fletcher Cove Park and across South Sierra Avenue, along with free street parking
Dog-friendly: No dogs permitted on the beach, but leashed dogs allowed on the grass.
ADA-accessible: A concrete ramp leads to the sand and beach wheelchairs are provided by Solana Beach Marine Safety Department on a first-come, first-served basis.
What’s nearby: Grab a pint brewed in-house at the original Pizza Port location, or scope the ocean view during brunch at Naked Cafe.
Del Mar Dog Beach
The surf can be fun on the right tides, but it is most often best for beginners unless the waves reach over 3 feet and begin to close out quickly. It is a popular spot with foil boarders who like to practice on the rolling waves commonly found on smaller days.
If you don’t like the occasional wag of a wet dog, you should pick another spot. There is a short trail leading up to the cliffs. From the top, you get a great view of the strand heading south into Del Mar with Torrey Pines and La Jolla in the distance. At high tides, you lose access to a strand that heads north to Solana Beach for short periods.
Best for: Dog lovers, volleyball, walkers and joggers, families
Bathrooms: Porta-potties
Parking: Paid street parking along Coast Highway
Dog-friendly: Yes, off-leash from the day after Labor Day to June 15 and from dawn to 8 a.m. the rest of the year, otherwise must be leashed.
ADA-accessible: Yes, paved ramp leading to the beach, but there is no path leading out onto the sand.
What’s nearby: The Del Mar Fairgrounds, home of the Sound, an indoor music venue that fits 1,900, is just behind the beach. Also, try the breakfast burrito at Ranch 45 Local Provisions.
Powerhouse Park
Best for: Surfing, families, dogs
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Metered street parking ($4 per hour) nearby, free street parking if you walk a couple of blocks. Seagrove Parking Lot starts at $30 for 2 hours.
Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs permitted year-round; no dogs allowed in Tot Lot playground.
ADA-accessible: Concrete ramps lead to sand from Powerhouse Park; the nearby Del Mar Lifeguard Headquarters at 17th Street provides beach access mats and beach wheelchairs.
What’s nearby: Swing by the original Board & Brew location for drool-worthy sandwiches and sign up for private surf lessons at Surf Sessions. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club presents horse racing July 20 through Sept. 8.
North Torrey Pines State Beach
The concrete beach access path adjacent to the North Torrey bathrooms offers unbeatable, up-close views of the Los Peñasquitos Lagoon and its confluence with the ocean. However, space on the sand can be limited around the river mouth, particularly during higher tides. So if you’re looking for more room, access the beach using the gravel trail located at the furthest north corner of the North Torrey Pines State Beach parking lot.
About five miles south of North Torrey, there’s another great option for escaping the masses: Black’s Beach. Park at the Torrey Pines Gliderport free of charge and you’ll find a well-maintained bluff trail. Make sure you’re ready to hoof your way back up the 370-foot cliffs. “Black’s Beach is a uniquely beautiful stretch of shoreline,” said Zach Plopper, the Surfrider Foundation’s senior environmental director. “Its towering cliffs provide habitat for peregrine falcons while offshore, dolphins, sharks, whales and fish find refuge.”
A part of the beach is also a known hot spot for nudists.
Best for: Low-key crowds, beach walks, hiking trails nearby
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: $15 for Torrey Pines North Beach lot, but there’s free street parking along Carmel Valley Road near the lot entrance.
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: No
What’s nearby: Grab a burrito at Roberto’s and coffee at Bird Rock Coffee Roasters. The reserve also offers guided hikes and mindful walks.
La Jolla Shores
You’ll need to make reservations for kayaking tours well in advance since spots fill up quickly during summer months. Expect to see harbor seals, sea lions, garibaldi and brown pelicans while gliding along the water.
The south end of the beach is known as one of the best beaches for young kids to play in the ocean since the surf is generally gentle, and the water is sheltered from south wind turbulence that often plagues San Diego beaches in early summer months. The cherry on top is Kellogg Park with its beachfront playground and huge grass area with small, climbable trees.
Best for: Families, surfing and kayaking the Matlahuayl State Marine Reserve
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Large free lot and free street parking
Dog-friendly: No, but leashed dogs are permitted on Kellogg Park grass.
ADA-accessible: Beach access mats and manually operated beach wheelchairs are available at La Jolla Shores Lifeguard Station.
What’s nearby: The original Jeff’s, opened in 1974, was once the best place to grab a burger and milkshake after spending hours on the beach, but it closed a few years ago. So two other guys named Jeff teamed up in 2022 to launch Jeffs’ Beach Burgers in the same location with essentially the same menu.
Windansea
The surfing subculture makes Windansea iconic. “There’s a huge lineage of surf history here,” said Windansea local and professional big wave surfer Jojo Roper. “It was a hot spot for surfers from around the world in the 1950s and ’60s, so the locals built a shack to shelter themselves from the sun.” The palm frond shack is still maintained by the Windansea Surf Club.
The waves are best suited for experienced surfers, but spectators along the sand are welcome. ”Respect and proper surf etiquette are expected,” Roper said.
Another must-see while you’re in the area is the La Jolla Cove. Located about a mile north, the cove is one of the most unique sites in all of California due to its incredible biodiversity. Unfortunately, this abundance of sea life leads to high bacteria concentrations, so swimming or wading at the Cove is not advised.
Best for: Sunset views, sunbathing, watching the surf
Bathrooms: No
Parking: Small free lot and free street parking
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: No, but anyone can enjoy stunning sunset views from the water frontage road, Neptune Place.
What’s nearby: Don Carlos Taco Shop (has vegetarian options), El Pescador Fish Market and Mitch’s Surf Shop have been La Jolla staples for decades.
Tourmaline Canyon
Smith knows the Canyon better than most. There’s an annual surf competition here bearing her name, the Jen Smith Aloha Invitational. The contest is a tribute to local legend Skip Frye’s internationally renowned surfboard design; invited contestants are encouraged to ride surfcraft built in the style and spirit of his Glider longboard.
Not only is Tourmaline one of the best breaks in San Diego County for learning to surf today, but it’s also a magnet for more advanced surfers, longboarders in particular. If you’re looking to jump in the water sans surfboard, head south a few blocks to find a blackballed swimming area.
Best for: Surfing
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Free lot
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: No ADA-specific amenities, but there’s a wide, concrete ramp leading down to the sand (it may be rocky at the bottom at times).
What’s nearby: Rent a surfboard (or even take a board shaping class!) and grab a coffee at Surf Lounge; savor a cinnamon roll or croissant from Wayfarer Bread & Pastry.
Belmont Park at Mission Beach
The rest of Mission Beach is mellower, with neighborly locals and some tourists. Just steps away from Belmont Park is Mission Bay, which is ideal for kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding or shore hangs. However, the water quality in the bay is often poor and swimming is not recommended.
Best for: Families, high-energy groups
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Several free lots including a small one on the north side of the park, a large one on the south side and another large one across Mission Boulevard
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: Beach access mats and manually operated or power beach wheelchairs are available at Mission Beach Lifeguard Station.
What’s nearby: The Sandbar offers ocean-view dining on its sky deck. Rent a bike at Hamel’s and cruise the boardwalk for a traditional San Diego beach experience.
Avalanche Beach
During summer months, this section of beach is for swimmers only between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., so it’s a great place to go for a dip without getting tangled in surfers. Head a few steps to the north, just beyond Stub Jetty where Lifeguard Tower 5 sits, and you’ll find the only 24-hour off-leash dog beach in the city of San Diego. To the south, you’ll see the iconic Ocean Beach pier, but it’s no longer accessible due to damage from high surf.
Best for: Large groups, dogs, nightlife
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Large, free lot and free street parking
Dog-friendly: There’s an off-leash dog beach on the north side of Stub Jetty/Lifeguard Tower 5.
ADA-accessible: Beach access mats and manually operated beach wheelchairs provided at Ocean Beach Lifeguard Station, located at Abbott Street and Santa Monica Avenue.
What’s nearby: Rent a surfboard and wetsuit at the Shed OB and, after catching a few waves, stop by Blue Water Seafood for a blueberry margarita at happy hour, 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.