16 best beaches of San Diego

You could travel the world and still come back to San Diego and look west from countless points to the mighty Pacific and think, “I’m grateful to be right here.”

When you visit San Diego County beaches, from the shores of Ocean Beach — one of California’s early beach towns — to the dramatic coast of La Jolla to North County, you quickly realize what all the hype is about. If you’re a surfer, you can revel in the variety of breaks, consistency of the waves and intriguing surf history. In terms of accessibility, San Diego is also home to one of the country’s best schools for adaptive surfing: the Surf Education Academy at La Jolla Shores.

About This Guide Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.

If you don’t surf, San Diego beaches offer plenty of activities and amenities that don’t depend on the whims of the waves. Whether it’s a game of beach volleyball, a scenic stroll or refreshing swim, a fine meal or a blissful sunset, San Diego’s beaches will leave you wanting more. — Chris Dodds