Advertisement
Filters
Photo collage of Father's Day gifts.
(Los Angeles Times photo illustration; photos by Michael Blackshire, Juliana Yamada, Gina Ferazzi, Betty Hallock, Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times; Silvia Razgova, Emil Ravelo, Carla Blumenkrantz, Shelby Moore / For The Times; Cedrick Mitchell, Junie Ceramics, Will Adler, Benny Boy Brewing, Daniel Yang and Miguel Miguel Shop)
Lifestyle

54 of the best Father’s Day gifts and experiences, all made in L.A.

Lisa Boone.
By Lisa Boone
Staff Writer Follow
For Subscribers

Father’s Day is almost here. “Great,” you say, “but what should I get Dad? Especially now that he’s decided to stop using Amazon.”

The answer is simple: Shop small from a Los Angeles brand, which is a lot more gratifying than waiting and worrying about when that backpack cooler you ordered will show up.

We receive plenty of gift ideas, and of course, we know dads are about more than just beer, barbecues and bottle openers. That’s why we’ve put together a list of local products and experiences we’ve tried ourselves and know will make the day special.

Some of these ideas also appeared in our recent Mother’s Day gift guide, because we believe treats including chocolate, facials, Dodgers games and Wi Spa are universally enjoyable.

Advertisement

If Father’s Day is difficult for you, whether you don’t have a dad or your relationship is complicated, we hope you’ll keep reading. Also, you can use these gift ideas to treat yourself to something nice.

Filters

Category

Entertainment

Health

Other

Parks & Trails

Restaurants

Services

Shopping
Showing Places
Showing Places

Gift him some trendy Baller Hardware merch

Los Feliz Hardware store
An employee with a Baller Hardware T-shirt.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Those cool T-shirts you’ve seen around and read about in the news aren’t from a trendy boutique. They actually come from an old-school hardware store. If your dad likes to keep up with the latest fashion, pick up a T-shirt from Baller Hardware, a Silver Lake favorite for 66 years (2505 Hyperion Ave.), which has another shop at 5040 York Blvd. in Highland Park. T-shirts are $14.99, ball caps are $19.99 and hoodies are $29.99. The store will gift wrap your purchase in a brown paper bag with a bright red Do It Best logo. You can also grab anything else Dad might need, unless his idea of a perfect day is just browsing the hardware store on his own.

You can’t buy this merch online, so you’ll need to visit one of their Los Angeles locations to get it.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Visit the Rose Bowl for a Father's Day stadium tour and time on the field

Pasadena Sports Venue
Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt catches a touchdown in front of Alabama defensive back Dijon Lee Jr.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Join Pasadena Heritage for a special Father’s Day tour and explore the Rose Bowl stadium with expert guides. You’ll get to see places most visitors never do, including the original 1922 locker rooms, the press box and the broadcast center. And you can even walk onto the field. The stadium, designed by Myron Hunt, has evolved over time to meet new needs but still keeps its original character. During the tour, you’ll find out how the Rose Bowl operates and how it has changed and hear stories about some of its most memorable events.

Tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 21.
Price: $65
Show more Show less
Route Details

A Jumie Ceramics Mama Papa Dada mug he can't lose

Ceramics Studio
Black and white ceramic Dada mug
(Junie Ceramics)
By Lisa Boone
I spotted Jumie Ra’s Mama, Papa, Dada mugs at the Jackalope Craft Fair in Pasadena in April and loved Ra’s bold hand-lettered designs. Does your dad always search for his coffee mug or get annoyed when someone else uses it? Give him a Papa or Dada mug, each one handmade and painted in small batches at Ra’s L.A. studio. If those names don’t suit him, Ra has also designed a “Badass” mug.

Available in gray, black and teal blue.
Price: $70
Show more Show less
Details

Take a sourdough bread-making class at the King's Roost

Glassell Park Shop
Roe Sie leads a 100% fresh-milled sourdough class at the King's Roost.
Roe Sie leads a 100% fresh-milled sourdough class at the King’s Roost.
(Trish Sie)
By Lisa Boone
If your dad enjoys baking bread or pizza with locally milled Grist & Toll flour, a sourdough bread-making class at the King’s Roost could be the perfect gift.

Taught by owner and urban homesteader extraordinaire Roe Sie, this three-hour, hands-on workshop will teach Dad how to mill his own grains, make and feed a starter, mix and shape dough and churn butter from scratch. He’ll leave with dough ready to bake and a bit of Sie’s wild sourdough starter.

The next in-person class is July 12, costs $149 and includes all materials. The online version is $299. Sie says, “The pricing between the online and in-person is a 2-to-1 ratio. It’s $149 for the in-person and $299 for the online. So I tell my customers, it’s the same or cheaper to make at home with two or more family and friends.”

If Dad can’t make it in person, the online class is easy to join. Once he signs up and selects a date, Sie will send him freshly milled flour and sourdough starter so he can follow along from home. Sie also sells a variety of flours perfect for gift-giving to your favorite bakers.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Deck him out in Sango Studio's Washed Denim Jacket

Clothing store
Sango Studios Washed Denim Jacket.
(Kai Matsukuma)
By Lisa Boone
I recently sampled this 100% cotton jacket at the In Todo Craft Fair in downtown Los Angeles and can confirm it feels sturdy and looks great. Local designer Kai Matsukuma made it for his Sango Studio line of streetwear and says each piece “is designed for the cultures we live in and passionately care for with our top-of-mind core values: Longevity, functionality and comfort.” The jacket is made from heavyweight 17-ounce graphite denim. There are two exterior pockets: the left has a YKK zipper from Japanese manufacturer Yoshida Kogyo Kabushikikaisha, and the right closes with a button. Each jacket is made and labeled in Los Angeles, and only 100 were produced in this first run.

Comes in sizes S to XXL.
Price: $125
Show more Show less
Details

Shop for specialty foods at Epicurus Gourmet

North Hollywood Grocery Store
Epicurus Gourmet in North Hollywood.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
If your dad is the kind of foodie who keeps duck fat in the freezer, take him to Epicurus Gourmet in North Hollywood for a fun gourmet food shopping experience. This specialty foods warehouse offers more than 2,500 items, including freezer finds such as lamb merguez sausage, chorizo, rack of lamb and whole ducks. If he prefers pastries, you’ll find frozen ready-to-bake Boulart French bread, croissants and canele in different flavors and Pan de Cristal from Spain. There’s also a wide selection of cheese, French butter, tinned fish, olive oil, vinegar, Asian specialty foods, bread flour from France and handcrafted chocolates. Gift certificates are available too, but note that you have to buy them in person.

If you didn’t pick up anything perishable such as a Smoked Taramosalata Greek-style caviar spread or cheese, you can take your dad on a guided tour of North Hollywood using our great neighborhood guide.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Make a statement in a handmade leather belt from Dean Accessories

Los Feliz Leather goods
A black leather belt wit a square silver bucket belt.
(Dean)
By Lisa Boone
Danny Dean Davis makes everything from dopp kits ($90) to luggage ($495) at his Los Feliz showroom and studio, but says his belts are a popular choice for Father’s Day. Along with the eye-catching grommet belt ($95), this 1.5-inch-wide full grain latigo leather belt with a brass core buckle in a pewter finish is perfect for dads who prefer a more understated look.

Belts are true to size, but Davis recommends ordering two sizes up from your pant size since the belt is worn over your clothes.

The belt is available in sizes 32, 34, 36, 38 and 40 in black and brown leather.
Price: $75
Show more Show less
Route Details

Treat him to some specialty coffee from Goodboybob

Coffee
By Lisa Boone
If your dad loves dogs, treat him to a pound of coffee from Goodboybob, a local roaster named after founder Erich Joiner’s family dog, Bob. There are shops in Santa Monica and Manhattan Beach, and Times food critic Bill Addison recommends the “first-rate espresso tonic with a drop of yuzu syrup.” The award-winning House Blend, which has flavors of dark chocolate, lightly roasted nuts, red apple and butterscotch, costs $19 and is sold both in-store and online. If you subscribe twice a month, the price drops to $18.05. For dads who are into cars, you can add the Goodboybob Adventure Series Motoring Mug for $25. As the website notes, “Great coffee and great adventures go hand in hand.”
Show more Show less
Details
Advertisement

Better than slippers: SeaVees' Tiburon Trekker

Clothing store
A pair of leather slip ons for men by SeaVees.
(Will Adler)
By Lisa Boone
SeaVees’ Tiburon Trekker is designed in Santa Barbara, and we love the retro Acorn trainers so much that we had to try this leather slip-on too. This pair looks like a mix of clogs and sneakers, with a plastic sole and a fun accent in the middle that sets them apart from basic streetwear. They have an anatomical ridge, a Vibram outsole and a teardrop-shaped footbed for comfort and style that match almost anything. You can get them in six colors and sizes from 7 to 13. If your dad is between sizes, it’s best to go up half a size.

Price: $165
Show more Show less
Details

Gift him the rugged and refined Newcomb tote from Chilao

Clothing store
A man holds a brown canvas bag with leather handles
(Chilao)
By Lisa Boone
The Newcomb tote from Los Angeles-based Chilao is designed to go anywhere, whether you’re heading to a meeting or a bonfire. (Its tag includes the inscription: “For the fireside and those drawn to it.”) It’s built from water-repellent brown waxed canvas, with deadstock military snaps and zippers, plus sturdy brown leather handles. The bag is tough and stylish, much like Dad. Inside, four deep pockets help keep things organized, but if you need to carry firewood or a heavy blanket, simply unsnap the bottom flaps and unzip the sides. The Newcomb quickly transforms from a sleek tote into a strong flat sling.

You can also get it in plaid waxed canvas.
Price: $365
Show more Show less
Details

Hit the outdoors in Camp’d Out’s My Grandpa’s Jacket

Clothing store
A man opens a canvas jacket and shows flannel interior
(Camp’d Out)
By Lisa Boone
Does your dad enjoy spending time outside? Camp’d Out, known for its custom, stylish camping experiences, is launching its first Adventure Gear collection with My Grandpa’s Jacket. This piece honors founder Kitty Medina’s grandfather, J.R., who was a lifelong cattleman and loved the outdoors. Made in Los Angeles, the jacket uses 13-ounce, U.S.A. Mt. Vernon natural canvas, is lined with deadstock cotton flannel and has an Italian corduroy collar and interior cuffs.

Available in sixes XS to XXXL.
Price: $480
Show more Show less
Details

Unwind with Lookout and Wonderland bath salts

Plant power shop
A purple package of Lookout and Wonderland's Hinoki Bath Soak
(Lookout and Wonderland)
By Lisa Boone
Give Dad a chance to unwind with Lookout and Wonderland’s small-batch bath salts, created by Niki Tsukamoto, who drew on her herbalist experience while managing her own lupus. “These offerings are shared with the hope that they may bring comfort and relief,” she says. While Tsukamoto is best known for her beautiful medicinally dyed textiles, her bath salts come in scents like Yuzu, Hinoki, Forest Bathing and Medicinal Magic Bath, which is also available with CBD.

Dad can add a handful to his bath or use a small amount as a body scrub. Each 10-ounce package is enough for up to four baths.
$26
Show more Show less
Details
Advertisement

Elevate his drinks with Cedric Mitchell's Clearly Kinetic Glasses

Glassblower
Two glasses tilting on a ball
(Soona Studios)
By Lisa Boone
Cedric Mitchell’s Clearly Kinetic Glass from his Drinkware Collection is inspired by graffiti art, fashion and playful Italian design. Its smooth swivel on an amber sphere with 24K gold leaf inside helps bring out the aromas of whiskey, cognac and liqueurs. This glass makes a great gift for dads who appreciate good design, collect barware or love unique handmade glassware.

Each glass is made to order in Mitchell’s El Segundo studio with a lead time of 10 to 14 business days before shipping.

$125 apiece.
Show more Show less
Details

Buck Mason's Case Study Camp Shirt offers a relaxed yet refined look

Clothing store
A model wearing a Buck Mason Case Study plaid Case Study Camp Shirt.
(Buck Mason)
By Lisa Boone
Buck Mason’s new Case Study Camp Shirt feels like California’s answer to the classic Pendleton. It swaps out wool for lightweight cotton chamois cloth, giving it a sun-faded, worn-in look. The shirt comes in four plaid patterns and sizes from small to XXL.

Price: $188
Details

Learn the basics of blacksmithing with Fell Knives

Welder
Bladesmith Nick Berkofsky uses a belt grinder to create one of his custom knives in his studio.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Join bladesmith Nicholas Berkofsky of Fell Knives in his Los Angeles studio to learn the basics of blacksmithing and create your own hand-forged piece. In these classes, you’ll practice forging by hand on an anvil, shaping hot steel, controlling tongs and using different types of hammers.

Berkofsky offers several options: Intro to Blacksmithing ($250), where you make a J Hook, a bottle opener class ($140), a one-day Intro to Bladesmithing class to make a utility or paring knife ($450) and a two-day Intro to Bladesmithing class for $800. You can take some classes solo, with Dad or in a group of up to four — maybe you, Dad, some relatives or friends. Classes are scheduled after payment and usually take place Monday through Friday. If you’re giving a class as a gift, please share the recipient’s name, email and phone number with Berkofsky, and let him know whether you’d like him to wait until a certain date before contacting the recipient. The studio’s address will be provided after you sign up for a class.
Show more Show less
Details

Take him to a ballgame at Dodger Stadium

Elysian Park Sports Venue
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 26, 2026: Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages (44) is greeted at home plate by Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) and Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) after hitting a three-run homer against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Will Andy Pages stay hot? Is Shohei Ohtani a Cy Young contender? And when will Kike Hernandez’ return from the IL? These are just a few things you and Dad can talk about when the Dodgers play the Baltimore Orioles on Father’s Day at 1:10 p.m.

Tickets start at around $146, and the first 40,000 fans will receive a free Father’s Day Uniqlo t-shirt.

If Dodger Dogs aren’t your dad’s thing, take a look at the L.A. Times sandwich guide. It features everything from tortas ahogadas to meatball subs and even “what might be the best pastrami sandwiches in the world.” You can bring your own food into the park if it’s in a clear plastic bag, so consider packing something he’ll love. Our Food staff has also put together a great list of bars and restaurants near Dodger Stadium before or after the game.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Make a date to close your eyes and breathe in nature while forest bathing

San Marino Botanic Garden
"Forest Therapy Class" led by Forest Therapist, Debra wilbur at the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens. in San Marino, CA -Nov 4:, 2023. Participant splshing Pollen from the tree. (Yuri Hasegawa / For The Times)
(Yuri Hasegawa/For The Times)
By Deborah Vankin
Debra Wilbur’s forest therapy sessions — a.k.a. forest bathing — at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens combine meditation, talk therapy in groups and a series of walking invitationals, as she calls them, meant to help participants slow down, get out of their heads and feel grounded.

What, exactly, is she inviting you to do as you wander at a snail’s pace through the gardens?

To open your mouth and taste the air on your tongue; fondle the plants, grazing their silky smooth leaves; close your eyes and tune into the sound of the wind and the trilling of wild parrots; or observe the ecosystem of the lily ponds filled with koi, ducks and turtles. To stretch. To laugh. To rest.

It’s all in service of connecting, as wholeheartedly as possible, with your natural environment, the moment and, ultimately, yourself.

Price: $40 for members, $50 otherwise.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Sweat and shiver at Wi Spa

MacArthur Park Spa
Two people in shorts walk in a spa.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeong Park
For the first few years of my American life, I associated jimjilbang in Koreatown with old Korean grandparents. But that’s far from the case at Wi Spa, where you run into people of all ages, ethnicities and body types (yes, you have to be in the nude in the pool area).

For just $40, you can spend nearly an entire day here, whether you’re working out a sweat in a fitness center or in a steam sauna. My favorite room is a large, darkened rest area where you can stretch your legs on massage chairs ($1, cash only, gets you three minutes of rumbling and rolling on your back and shoulders). You can also indulge in various services, including a Korean body scrub for $60.

The co-ed area, which has five rooms ranging from the 210-degree bulgama to the 53-degree ice sauna, is also worth spending time in. There’s even a little computer area where kids can play Roblox and a cafeteria that serves all kinds of Korean food. Go for a cup of sikhye, or sweet rice punch, and hard boiled eggs straight out of a rice cooker. You won’t regret it.

From: This must be Koreatown
Show more Show less
Route Details

Get a celeb-worthy facial at OSEA Skincare Studio

Venice Skin-care services
A round mirror reflecting a skincare studio on a wall next to a painted pump bottle labeled OSEA
(Alon Goldsmith / For The Times)
By Adam Tschorn
Tucked away on an under-the-radar stretch of Abbot Kinney Boulevard, this blink-and-you’ll-miss-it spot with a beach-cottage vibe serves as both the headquarters of seaweed-focused, clean-beauty brand OSEA (pronounced oh-see-uh, it’s an acronym for ocean, sun, earth and atmosphere) and a two-treatment-room skincare studio that offers if not life-changing facials, definitely life-affirming ones that deploy the same kinds of cleansers, scrubs, potions and lotions that celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Brie Larson and Emma Roberts rely on for their closeup-worthy beauty routines.

On a recent visit, an aesthetician named Christina gave me something called a cranial wave facial, which started with an assessment of my skin (including a gentle reassurance that my pores, which I believed to be freakishly large, were in fact normal). From there, it was a gentle, almost tender series of steams, slathers and serums interrupted by the occasional pinch of extraction and scrub of exfoliation. From time to time during the 50-minute treatment, Christina cradled my head in her hands and gently kneaded my neck (craniosacral therapy is based on these kinds of manipulations). The result? I left with a glow and a notecard with a detailed daily skincare regimen I could follow to keep putting my best face forward.

From: This must be Venice
Show more Show less
Route Details

Escape to Glen Ivy Hot Springs, just an hour from L.A.

Corona Experience
(Zack Benson)
By Christopher Reynolds
We know that the word “spa” can sound intimidating. But Glen Ivy isn’t that way. As former Times travel editor Catharine Hamm wrote after a visit in 2017, “it feels accessible, not exclusive, meaning you can sit back and relax.”

Glen Ivy has 19 pools on 12 acres, including some of the same mineral pools that were the star attraction here in the late 1800s. There’s no hotel. But it has a Grotto (when skin hydration happens) and it has Club Mud, where you may be slathered with red clay. You could alternate between the hot and cold plunge pools and grab a bite at the Ivy Kitchen or a drink in Lounge 1860.

Basic “Taking the Waters” admission (access to the pools and Club Mud) is $85-$95 on weekends, $75 on weekdays, reservations required. (Open to guests age 18 and over.) Adding a Grotto visit costs another $45 per person; a 20-minute HydroMassage adds $40.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

L.A. Beach straight bourbon for the whiskey lover

Culver City Whiskey distillery