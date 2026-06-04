54 of the best Father’s Day gifts and experiences, all made in L.A.

Father’s Day is almost here. “Great,” you say, “but what should I get Dad? Especially now that he’s decided to stop using Amazon.”

The answer is simple: Shop small from a Los Angeles brand, which is a lot more gratifying than waiting and worrying about when that backpack cooler you ordered will show up.

We receive plenty of gift ideas, and of course, we know dads are about more than just beer, barbecues and bottle openers. That’s why we’ve put together a list of local products and experiences we’ve tried ourselves and know will make the day special.

Some of these ideas also appeared in our recent Mother’s Day gift guide, because we believe treats including chocolate, facials, Dodgers games and Wi Spa are universally enjoyable.

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If Father’s Day is difficult for you, whether you don’t have a dad or your relationship is complicated, we hope you’ll keep reading. Also, you can use these gift ideas to treat yourself to something nice.