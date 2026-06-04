54 of the best Father’s Day gifts and experiences, all made in L.A.
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Father’s Day is almost here. “Great,” you say, “but what should I get Dad? Especially now that he’s decided to stop using Amazon.”
The answer is simple: Shop small from a Los Angeles brand, which is a lot more gratifying than waiting and worrying about when that backpack cooler you ordered will show up.
We receive plenty of gift ideas, and of course, we know dads are about more than just beer, barbecues and bottle openers. That’s why we’ve put together a list of local products and experiences we’ve tried ourselves and know will make the day special.
Some of these ideas also appeared in our recent Mother’s Day gift guide, because we believe treats including chocolate, facials, Dodgers games and Wi Spa are universally enjoyable.
If Father’s Day is difficult for you, whether you don’t have a dad or your relationship is complicated, we hope you’ll keep reading. Also, you can use these gift ideas to treat yourself to something nice.
Gift him some trendy Baller Hardware merch
You can’t buy this merch online, so you’ll need to visit one of their Los Angeles locations to get it.
Visit the Rose Bowl for a Father's Day stadium tour and time on the field
Tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 21.
Price: $65
A Jumie Ceramics Mama Papa Dada mug he can't lose
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Available in gray, black and teal blue.
Price: $70
Take a sourdough bread-making class at the King's Roost
Taught by owner and urban homesteader extraordinaire Roe Sie, this three-hour, hands-on workshop will teach Dad how to mill his own grains, make and feed a starter, mix and shape dough and churn butter from scratch. He’ll leave with dough ready to bake and a bit of Sie’s wild sourdough starter.
The next in-person class is July 12, costs $149 and includes all materials. The online version is $299. Sie says, “The pricing between the online and in-person is a 2-to-1 ratio. It’s $149 for the in-person and $299 for the online. So I tell my customers, it’s the same or cheaper to make at home with two or more family and friends.”
If Dad can’t make it in person, the online class is easy to join. Once he signs up and selects a date, Sie will send him freshly milled flour and sourdough starter so he can follow along from home. Sie also sells a variety of flours perfect for gift-giving to your favorite bakers.
Deck him out in Sango Studio's Washed Denim Jacket
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Comes in sizes S to XXL.
Price: $125
Shop for specialty foods at Epicurus Gourmet
If you didn’t pick up anything perishable such as a Smoked Taramosalata Greek-style caviar spread or cheese, you can take your dad on a guided tour of North Hollywood using our great neighborhood guide.
Make a statement in a handmade leather belt from Dean Accessories
Belts are true to size, but Davis recommends ordering two sizes up from your pant size since the belt is worn over your clothes.
The belt is available in sizes 32, 34, 36, 38 and 40 in black and brown leather.
Price: $75
Treat him to some specialty coffee from Goodboybob
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Better than slippers: SeaVees' Tiburon Trekker
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Price: $165
Gift him the rugged and refined Newcomb tote from Chilao
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You can also get it in plaid waxed canvas.
Price: $365
Hit the outdoors in Camp’d Out’s My Grandpa’s Jacket
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Available in sixes XS to XXXL.
Price: $480
Unwind with Lookout and Wonderland bath salts
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Dad can add a handful to his bath or use a small amount as a body scrub. Each 10-ounce package is enough for up to four baths.
$26
Elevate his drinks with Cedric Mitchell's Clearly Kinetic Glasses
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Each glass is made to order in Mitchell’s El Segundo studio with a lead time of 10 to 14 business days before shipping.
$125 apiece.
Buck Mason's Case Study Camp Shirt offers a relaxed yet refined look
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Price: $188
Learn the basics of blacksmithing with Fell Knives
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Berkofsky offers several options: Intro to Blacksmithing ($250), where you make a J Hook, a bottle opener class ($140), a one-day Intro to Bladesmithing class to make a utility or paring knife ($450) and a two-day Intro to Bladesmithing class for $800. You can take some classes solo, with Dad or in a group of up to four — maybe you, Dad, some relatives or friends. Classes are scheduled after payment and usually take place Monday through Friday. If you’re giving a class as a gift, please share the recipient’s name, email and phone number with Berkofsky, and let him know whether you’d like him to wait until a certain date before contacting the recipient. The studio’s address will be provided after you sign up for a class.
Take him to a ballgame at Dodger Stadium
Tickets start at around $146, and the first 40,000 fans will receive a free Father’s Day Uniqlo t-shirt.
If Dodger Dogs aren’t your dad’s thing, take a look at the L.A. Times sandwich guide. It features everything from tortas ahogadas to meatball subs and even “what might be the best pastrami sandwiches in the world.” You can bring your own food into the park if it’s in a clear plastic bag, so consider packing something he’ll love. Our Food staff has also put together a great list of bars and restaurants near Dodger Stadium before or after the game.
Make a date to close your eyes and breathe in nature while forest bathing
What, exactly, is she inviting you to do as you wander at a snail’s pace through the gardens?
To open your mouth and taste the air on your tongue; fondle the plants, grazing their silky smooth leaves; close your eyes and tune into the sound of the wind and the trilling of wild parrots; or observe the ecosystem of the lily ponds filled with koi, ducks and turtles. To stretch. To laugh. To rest.
It’s all in service of connecting, as wholeheartedly as possible, with your natural environment, the moment and, ultimately, yourself.
Price: $40 for members, $50 otherwise.
Sweat and shiver at Wi Spa
For just $40, you can spend nearly an entire day here, whether you’re working out a sweat in a fitness center or in a steam sauna. My favorite room is a large, darkened rest area where you can stretch your legs on massage chairs ($1, cash only, gets you three minutes of rumbling and rolling on your back and shoulders). You can also indulge in various services, including a Korean body scrub for $60.
The co-ed area, which has five rooms ranging from the 210-degree bulgama to the 53-degree ice sauna, is also worth spending time in. There’s even a little computer area where kids can play Roblox and a cafeteria that serves all kinds of Korean food. Go for a cup of sikhye, or sweet rice punch, and hard boiled eggs straight out of a rice cooker. You won’t regret it.
From: This must be Koreatown
Get a celeb-worthy facial at OSEA Skincare Studio
On a recent visit, an aesthetician named Christina gave me something called a cranial wave facial, which started with an assessment of my skin (including a gentle reassurance that my pores, which I believed to be freakishly large, were in fact normal). From there, it was a gentle, almost tender series of steams, slathers and serums interrupted by the occasional pinch of extraction and scrub of exfoliation. From time to time during the 50-minute treatment, Christina cradled my head in her hands and gently kneaded my neck (craniosacral therapy is based on these kinds of manipulations). The result? I left with a glow and a notecard with a detailed daily skincare regimen I could follow to keep putting my best face forward.
From: This must be Venice
Escape to Glen Ivy Hot Springs, just an hour from L.A.
Glen Ivy has 19 pools on 12 acres, including some of the same mineral pools that were the star attraction here in the late 1800s. There’s no hotel. But it has a Grotto (when skin hydration happens) and it has Club Mud, where you may be slathered with red clay. You could alternate between the hot and cold plunge pools and grab a bite at the Ivy Kitchen or a drink in Lounge 1860.
Basic “Taking the Waters” admission (access to the pools and Club Mud) is $85-$95 on weekends, $75 on weekdays, reservations required. (Open to guests age 18 and over.) Adding a Grotto visit costs another $45 per person; a 20-minute HydroMassage adds $40.