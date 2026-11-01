25 holiday gifts for L.A. food fans
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Gift-giving season is here, and if your list is long and you’re feeling completely overwhelmed, food is the answer. Your food-loving friends, family and colleagues will love kitchenware, chocolates, coffee, spices and merch from their favorite restaurants.
This list has something for every kind of food fan. Find sweet-and-savory snack boxes filled with chocolate bars, candies, spicy Calabrian salami and antipasto olives. A monthly subscription keeps coffee fans in the best of expertly roasted beans from around the world. Local tiki bar Tiki Kai commissioned local artist Tom Laura — also known as BigToe — to create vintage-inspired stoneware mugs that serve as art pieces. A colorful prep bowl set from Hedley & Bennett, a chocolate advent calendar, a cake decorating workshop ... we’ve got you covered.
Editor’s note: If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability are subject to change. In some cases, listed websites may use location-based pricing.
Teas and vintage tea sets from Flowers Finest
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Knife roll by White Bark Workwear and Japanese Knife Imports
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L.A. Times Food x Big Bud Press market totes
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New totes will be available at 9 a.m. Nov. 1.
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Hedley & Bennett prep bowl set
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Kumquat Coffee’s monthly subscription
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Dandelion Chocolate advent calendar
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Synonym Magazine subscription
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People’s Choice One-of-Everything Beef Jerky Sampler
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Tendon Tempura Carlos Jr.’s Carlos donburi bowl
Fujiki Denshiro tea caddy from Kettl
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Timemore Chestnut S3 coffee grinder
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Tiki Kai stoneware tiki mugs
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Red Bread cake decorating workshop
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Electric Bleu’s chicken salt
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Meals Clothing’s food-inspired fits
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Diaspora Co. gift box
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Jacobsen Salt Co. gift set
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Spices, olive oil and wine from Sook
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A gallon of Séka Hills olive oil
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Flamingo Estate Peak-Season Fruit Box
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Prosperity Market’s Taste of Prosperity Box
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Now Serving x Fat + Flour notebook
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All the Best Sweet & Savory Gourmet Snack Gift Box
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Jewish-deli candles by Belle’s Delicatessen and Ruby Street Candle Co.
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Monsieur Marcel Frenchie gift box
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