25 holiday gifts for L.A. food fans

Gift-giving season is here, and if your list is long and you’re feeling completely overwhelmed, food is the answer. Your food-loving friends, family and colleagues will love kitchenware, chocolates, coffee, spices and merch from their favorite restaurants.

This list has something for every kind of food fan. Find sweet-and-savory snack boxes filled with chocolate bars, candies, spicy Calabrian salami and antipasto olives. A monthly subscription keeps coffee fans in the best of expertly roasted beans from around the world. Local tiki bar Tiki Kai commissioned local artist Tom Laura — also known as BigToe — to create vintage-inspired stoneware mugs that serve as art pieces. A colorful prep bowl set from Hedley & Bennett, a chocolate advent calendar, a cake decorating workshop ... we’ve got you covered.

Editor’s note: If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability are subject to change. In some cases, listed websites may use location-based pricing.