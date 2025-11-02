11 fresh gifts by L.A. brands that should be on your radar

Buying a gift from a big-box, one-stop shop is one thing. But buying a gift from a Los Angeles-owned brand just hits differently. When you do, not only are you supporting a local entrepreneur amid a challenging retail landscape, you are also getting a one-of-a-kind item that you likely won’t be able to find anywhere else.

Giving someone such a gift also shows a different level of intention. It says, “I know you. I saw this item and thought it was perfect for you,” which is the ultimate goal of gift-giving, after all.

From statement-worthy accessories to social-driven clothing, L.A. is home to an array of brands where you can find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

