Festive snow globe featuring a candle riding a surfboard surrounded by gifts.
(Daniel Jurman / For The Times)
Lifestyle

11 fresh gifts by L.A. brands that should be on your radar

Kailyn Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Kailyn Brown
Staff Writer Follow

Buying a gift from a big-box, one-stop shop is one thing. But buying a gift from a Los Angeles-owned brand just hits differently. When you do, not only are you supporting a local entrepreneur amid a challenging retail landscape, you are also getting a one-of-a-kind item that you likely won’t be able to find anywhere else.

Giving someone such a gift also shows a different level of intention. It says, “I know you. I saw this item and thought it was perfect for you,” which is the ultimate goal of gift-giving, after all.

From statement-worthy accessories to social-driven clothing, L.A. is home to an array of brands where you can find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability of items and experiences in the Gift Guide and on latimes.com are subject to change.

Street Grandma Shants in Denim

Apparel $180 at Street Grandma
A photo of the street grandma shants for the LA Brands to Support Year Round Gift Guide List 2025.
(Andrea Cheung)
It can be difficult to buy pants for yourself, let alone another person. But Street Grandma makes it easy with its effortlessly cool shants. A mix between pants and shorts — no, these aren’t jorts — the oversize, calf-grazing bottoms feature an internal drawstring that allows you to adjust the waistband of the pants to your desired fit and look. Made from deadstock raw Japanese denim, this unisex closet staple features pleats, allowing them to be styled up or down. The shants also come in gray pinstripe and red check.
Details

Zevelyn Jean Zuree tote bag

Accessories $85 at Zevelyn Jean
A photograph of the Zuree Tote Bag for the LA Brands to Support Year Round Gift Guide List 2025.
(Javonnie Tanae)
Whether you’re at the office, the beach or a backyard function, Zevelyn Jean’s Zuree tote bag is the perfect accessory to fit all of your daily essentials and look fly while carrying them. Made from carefully selected deadstock fabric sourced in L.A., this spacious yet sturdy bag can be found in distinctive designs. But if you prefer a smaller option, check out the Zuree handbag, which is $60 but just as chic.
Details

Elisa Johnson Jane sunglasses

Accessories $145 at Elisa Johnson
Elisa Johnson Jane sunglasses
(Valine Brana)
Inspired by Elisa Johnson’s fascination with sunglasses, her self-named eyewear line has something for everyone. Among the brand’s most popular designs is the Jane, named after Johnson’s birthday twin, Jane Fonda. It’s a fresh, youthful take on the classic aviator frame. Crafted from high-quality acetate with full UV protection, the lenses have just the right amount of tint so you can wear them at any time of day. These sunnies have also received a stamp of approval from cool girl Quen Blackwell and they come in 10 colors.
Details

SoulMaison Plaid + Denim Kinetic Jumpsuit

Apparel $90 at SoulMaison
SoulMaison Plaid + Denim Kinetic Jumpsuit
(Jamarko Washington)
Created by entrepreneur and mother of three Lindsey Monét Guion, SoulMaison specializes in garments that are made to last and eventually be passed down. With breathable, joy-inducing designs like its peppermint striped Basquiat set or denim jumpsuit with bold plaid details, each piece is meant to move and maneuver with its kid wearer. Made with 100% soft-to-the-touch cotton denim, the jumpsuit comes in youth sizes 1-2 through 5-6.
Details
Hot Mom Cool Baby Hot Mom earrings

Accessories $90 at Hot Mom Cool Baby
Hot Mom Cool Baby Hot Mom earrings
(Hot Mom Cool Baby by Londyn Doug)
On a recent night out, I decided to elevate my outfit with these spiraling, slinky-like gold earrings. They were so lightweight that I almost forgot that I was wearing them — that was until the compliments started rolling in. Inspired by Jay Z and Pharrell’s 2002 hit “Excuse Me Miss,” these playful earrings are courtesy of Hot Mom Cool Baby, which was created by Londyn Douglas, a fashion content creator, designer, DJ and toddler mom. The only prerequisite for rocking these earrings is not being afraid to stand out.
Details

Bricks & Wood Core Logo Socks

Accessories $15 at Bricks & Wood
Bricks & Wood Core Logo Socks
(Bricks & Wood)
You can’t go wrong with any of Bricks & Wood’s staple items like its wool beanies, which have been spotted on Tyler, the Creator or its statement T-shirts like the one Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts wore. But one item that I find myself returning to and wearing often are the brand’s signature socks. Made from 100% cotton, the socks are soft, snugly and a fun way to rep the beloved “South-Central” brand. Buy them online or in person at Bricks & Wood’s Space(s) store in Mid-City.
Details

Tap Candle Co. candles

Home Fragrance $29.99-$34.99 at Tap Candle Co.
The On My Mama candle from Tap Candle Co. candles
(Nijeria Thompson)
Give the music lover in your life a candle that smells like their favorite track. From Prince’s “When Doves Cry” (eucalyptus, peppercorn and pine) to Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” (honeydew, lime and violet) and Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” (gin, orange peel and clove), Tap Candle Co. uses nontoxic fragrance oils and other natural ingredients to make music-inspired candles. Also, each candle comes with a QR code so you can scan and listen to your favorite song.
Details

Kids of Immigrants 'This is for Our Family' T-shirt

Apparel $50 at Kids of Immigrants
Kids of Immigrants 'This is for Our Family' T-shirt
(Daniel Yang)
With slogans such as “Love has no borders” and “We are our parents wildest dreams,” Kids of Immigrants makes products rooted in a message of community, love and strength. The same can be said for its “This is for Our family” T-shirt, which is made from 100% heavyweight cotton and serves as a love letter to immigrant parents. It comes in black with white lettering and in white with black lettering. There’s also several other styles from which to choose.
Details
ITS-IN-SCOPE Home ’n History doormat

Home Decor $100 at Its-in-scope
ITS-IN-SCOPE Home ’n History doormat
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
How do you create a home? ITS-IN-SCOPE, an L.A.-based archive studio and institute, attempts to answer this question with a doormat that reads: “Home is where your history is.” Made from 100% coconut fibers, the doormat is meant to make you stop, reflect and think about your own personal and familial history as you ground yourself in your space.
Details

Rockii Studios' jewelry-making workshop

Class $100 at Rockii Studios
A necklace from Rockii Studios' jewelry-making workshop.
(Rockii Studios)
If you are someone who prefers experiences over gifts, consider Rockii Studios’ weekly jewelry-making workshops. During the two-hour sessions, which take place in a dreamy greenhouse in the heart of Silver Lake, you can design your own necklace, anklet or bracelet with high-quality beads, pearls and pendants. While there, you can shop the owner’s own whimsical jewelry collection or use it as a source of inspiration for your own masterpiece.
Details

NorBlack NorWhite X Claymen incense holder

Home Decor $90 at NorBlack NorWhite
NorBlack NorWhite X Claymen incense holder
(NorBlack NorWhite)
Not only is NorBlack NorWhite’s incense holder aesthetically pleasing, it carries significant meaning. Made in collaboration with Claymen, a ceramic studio based in New Delhi, the incense holder is in the form of Gyan Mudra, a hand gesture used in yogic culture to reduce stress and spread calmness and creativity. It’s adorned with hand-painted Alta, which is a traditional red dye used for decorating feet and hands in South Asian cultures. And it’s available in terracotta and white.
Details

