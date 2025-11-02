Advertisement
Festive snow globe with a water bottle and backpack roasting marshmallows over a campfire.
(Daniel Jurman / For The Times)
Lifestyle

14 best gifts for L.A. people who crave the outdoors

Jaclyn Cosgrove.
Deborah Vankin.
By Jaclyn Cosgrove and Deborah Vankin

Take a look at your holiday gift list now and know you can confidently check off the following:

✅ The friend always inviting you on the next great hike.
✅ The cousin who’d rather sleep in a hammock than at a Hyatt.
✅ The parent who loves the outdoors.

For the nature lovers in your life, we’ve got you covered. Our curated list includes a range of outdoor-themed gifts, from stocking stuffers and small Hanukkah gifts to the big present you save for last. Also, we did our best to include small businesses trying to make a difference in our changing world.

Anything here will help the hiker in your life enjoy their next adventure even more — and think of you when they do!

Tincup X Alpine Start Cocktail Mix Bundle

Beverage $41.97 at Alpine Start
Alpine Start's bundle of Instant Campfire Cocktails.
(Alpine Start)
By Deborah Vankin
Alpine Start makes pretty decent instant coffee in lightweight, portable packets. The brand’s Alpine Finish instant cocktails bundle, a collaboration with Tincup Whiskey, includes three “campfire cocktail mixers”: a sweet and spicy Old Fashioned, a Spiked Pear Cider and a Hot Toddy. I took them on a recent camping trip and appreciated their ease: Just add water and a shot of whiskey (or enjoy with sparkling water). They provided the perfect way to end a long 14-mile hike.
The North Face THERMOBALL Traction Mules V

Footwear $59 from the North Face
The North Face THERMOBALL Traction Mules V are cozy, durable slippers, great to wear either around your home or the campfire.
(The North Face)
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
I didn’t know what it felt like to have my feet hugged by a soft, tiny Yeti until my mother bought me the North Face’s THERMOBALL Traction Mules V for Christmas last year. I’ve since worn these fleece-lined, insulated slippers at campgrounds in Death Valley and Yosemite national parks, and after a good cleaning, around my apartment. Their inner “superfoam” provides impeccable support while the rubber sole offers great grip. Cozy, warm perfection!
Ombraz armless sunglasses

Accessories $130-$195 from Ombraz
Refugio Tortoise Armless Sunglasses.
(Ombraz)
By Deborah Vankin
These sunglasses are genius. Co-founder Jensen Brehm sat on his sunglasses while on a 2011 camel safari in India and broke the arms. He jerry-rigged new ones with twine, and the precursor to the Ombraz armless sunglasses were born. These sunnies feature an adjustable nylon cord, making them slightly lighter in weight than traditional sunglasses. They pack flat, won’t easily break and can hang around your neck when not in use. The Zeiss lenses are scratch-resistant and smudge-proof, and there are more than half a dozen styles from which to choose. There’s also a prescription option.
Six Moon Designs Silver Shadow Ultralight Umbrella

Accessories $45 from Six Moon Designs
The silver side of the Six Moon Designs Silver Shadow Ultralight Umbrella deflects the sun while the black underside absorbs its rays.
(Six Moon Designs)
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
Despite being less than a pound, this umbrella provides 7½ square feet of coverage, offering precious shade in the heat of sunny summer days and ample protection on rainy winter days. Its silver top deflects heat while its black underside traps harmful UV rays. You can carry it via its soft ergonomic handle or attach it to a backpack via the hands-free kit. It’s a must-have for hikers in sunny L.A., even if it doesn’t feel like it right now!
One Bottle Hydration System For Wide-Mouth Nalgene/Hydro Flask and 28mm Smartwater Bottles

Accessories $31-$53 (depending on accessories) from One Bottle Hydration
One Bottle Hydration System For Wide-Mouth Nalgene/Hydro Flask and 28mm Smartwater Bottles.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
By Deborah Vankin
If, like me, your giftee prefers to carry his or her water supply in a waist pack instead of a backpack — because it’s easier on the neck and shoulders — then this hydration system could be a game changer. It turns any wide-mouth water bottle, like a Nalgene or Hydro Flask as well as a 28mm Smartwater bottle, into a convenient Camelbak-like delivery system, with a bite valve and drinking tube. You’ll never have to reach for your water bottle again.
Skullcandy — Kilo Compact Wireless Speaker

Electronics $39.99 at Best Buy
Skullcandy — Kilo Compact Wireless Speaker.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
By Deborah Vankin
Who doesn’t want to listen to their favorite tunes while on a hike or relaxing around the campfire? This tiny wireless speaker is lightweight, waterproof and the perfectly hip offering for your giftee. It will play for up to 30 minutes submerged in up to three feet of water. Two speakers can be synced for full stereo sound. Secure one to a backpack with the built-in strap during a river adventure. Just don’t “Rock the Boat.”
Nomad 10 Solar Panel

Electronics $99.95 at REI
Nomad 10 Solar Panel.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
By Deborah Vankin
This is a small but mighty device. It’s super-lightweight and will harness the power of the sun to charge various devices. Leave it at camp, aimed at the sky — there’s a built-in Flip dock and adjustable kickstand to direct its position and lock it into place for stability. Or take it on a hike. It attaches to the exterior of a backpack, soaking up the sun on a trek.
Nocs Provisions Zoom Tube 8x32

Electronics $80 from Nocs Provisions
Nocs Provisions Zoom Tube 8x32.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
By Deborah Vankin
This monocular is super-compact, ultra-lightweight at 9½ ounces and water-resistant. I took it on a camping trip and became fascinated by the itty-bitty insects I’d normally ignore. It’s easy to maneuver with its exterior rubber ribbing, and its multi-coated lens provides a wide field of view. Turn it into a field microscope with a four-times magnification attachment (additional $44.95). Or your giftee can attach it to a smartphone with a Photo Rig Smartphone Adapter (additional $39.95), so it functions as a zoom lens.
Nomadix Bandana Towel

Accessories $24.95 from Nomadix
The Nomadix bandana is hardy and multi-purpose. It is both quick to dry and super absorbent.
(Nomadix)
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
Out of everything in my pack, I would be saddest to lose my (flower-patterned!) bandanna towel. I have used this absorbent, quick-drying, 22 inch-by-22 inch fabric as a handkerchief, sun protection and ground cover. When I was locked out of my car in a remote area of California, I wrapped it around my cold wet feet for warmth as I waited for AAA to arrive. It is the Swiss Army knife of hiking towels — and also comes in fun designs.
Farm to Summit Oat milk latte mix

Beverage $15.95 from Farm to Summit
The Farm to Summit oat milk latte is vegan and easy to make on the trail.
(Farm to Summit)
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
I need coffee, regardless of where I am in the world, so I was eager to try this oat milk latte mix. On a camping trip in Yosemite National Park, I simply heated water on my butane-powered backpacking stove and poured it into a cup with the mix. Instant joy. Each package comes with eight packets of dairy-free goodness (with a hint of maple). A perfect stocking stuffer for the caffeine-seeking camper in your life!
Éclipse Sun Sleeves

Accessories $37 from Éclipse
Éclipse 7 Sun Sleeves
(Peter Champe / Eclipse USA)
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
Protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays is top of mind for most Southern California hikers — even in winter, even in snow. These soft, stretchy sleeves allow you to hike, bike or simply be in the outdoors without incessantly worrying about reapplying sunscreen. They come in three sizes and cover from your armpit down to your wrists. And as a bonus, you can order them pre-treated for insects!
ThermoWorks ThermoDrop Zipper-Pull Thermometer

Electronics $25 from ThermoWorks
The ThermoDrop has a range of -13 to 122°F.
(ThermoWorks)
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
It’s easy when a hiker gets into the flow and doesn’t realize shifts in temperature. That’s where this thermometer comes in. Simply attach it to a backpack to start collecting data. Hold down on the thermometer’s button, and it will offer the hottest and coldest temperatures experienced that day. (It’s low-tech with a high reward.) On a camping trip, it told me the reason I woke up feeling chilly was that the mercury had dipped down to 33 degrees. Them’s bragging rights!
Helinox Chair Zero

Camping Equipment $139.95 at Helinox
The Chair Zero from Helinox is incredibly light and offers a great seat when you'd like to take a break on the summit you hiked to.
(Helinox)
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
This is the Goldilocks of hiking chairs: not so bulky that it will stick far outside a pack, not so flimsy it’ll fall apart. It’s just right. The Chair Zero is 1 pound, 2 ounces when assembled (1 pound, 2.5 ounces when packed) and can support those up to 265 pounds. I found it most comfortable when I sat and extended my tired legs in front of me, resting up on a nearby log or boulder. Ahh, behold that serenity.
Amok Equipment Draumr 5.0 Hammock

Camping Equipment From $219.95 at Amok Equipment
El Segundo , CA - September 11: AMOK Draumr hammock for the Outdoors list 2025 Gift Guide photographed at Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 in El Segundo , CA. (Shelby Moore / For The Times)
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
Ever laid down in a hammock in the middle of the woods, anticipating a moment of blissful relaxation amid the birdsong and other elements of nature only to fall right out? I have, and it’s part of the reason I’ve been on a personal quest to find the perfect hammock for not only naps while camping but also backpacking. Amok’s Draumr hammock was designed by Norwegian outdoor engineers to allow those who sleep on their side, back or stomach to be comfortable. Its structure allows the user to see more of what’s around them, and it features an abundance of pockets. For all that it offers, it is only about three pounds. It is the last hammock you or your giftee will need for any outdoor excursion.
