14 best gifts for L.A. people who crave the outdoors
Take a look at your holiday gift list now and know you can confidently check off the following:
✅ The friend always inviting you on the next great hike.
✅ The cousin who’d rather sleep in a hammock than at a Hyatt.
✅ The parent who loves the outdoors.
For the nature lovers in your life, we’ve got you covered. Our curated list includes a range of outdoor-themed gifts, from stocking stuffers and small Hanukkah gifts to the big present you save for last. Also, we did our best to include small businesses trying to make a difference in our changing world.
Anything here will help the hiker in your life enjoy their next adventure even more — and think of you when they do!
If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability of experiences in the Gift Guide and on latimes.com are subject to change.
Tincup X Alpine Start Cocktail Mix Bundle
The North Face THERMOBALL Traction Mules V
Ombraz armless sunglasses
Six Moon Designs Silver Shadow Ultralight Umbrella
One Bottle Hydration System For Wide-Mouth Nalgene/Hydro Flask and 28mm Smartwater Bottles
Skullcandy — Kilo Compact Wireless Speaker
Nomad 10 Solar Panel
Nocs Provisions Zoom Tube 8x32
Nomadix Bandana Towel
Farm to Summit Oat milk latte mix
Éclipse Sun Sleeves
ThermoWorks ThermoDrop Zipper-Pull Thermometer
Helinox Chair Zero
Amok Equipment Draumr 5.0 Hammock
