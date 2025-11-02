Advertisement
Filters
Festive snow globe with a point-and-shoot camera riding a sled loaded with gifts downhill.
(Daniel Jurman / For The Times)
Lifestyle

9 best gifts for L.A. teens, according to L.A. teens

Kailyn Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Kailyn Brown
Staff Writer Follow

It’s no secret that teens are difficult to shop for. For one, it’s tough to keep up with the latest trends they are into — those trends can change within the amount of time that it takes their favorite content creator to post a new TikTok. Seriously, just a few seconds! So just when you think you’ve got it figured it out, the teen in your life is probably on to the next thing.

Those ages 13 to 19 are also at that phase in life in which they are figuring out who they are and what they like. For example, my 16-year-old sister had a streetwear aesthetic last year but reemerged with an emo vibe for her sophomore year of high school.

So if you’re tired of giving gift cards — which can feel like a cop-out — or if you’re worrying that you bought the wrong gift for the teen in your life, I’m here to help. I went right to the source. I asked a handful of teens what they actually want.

More gift guides

festive snow globe featuring a car with arms holding a map with gifts spilling out the backseat

Lifestyle

For Subscribers

101 great L.A. shops to find thoughtful holiday gifts

festive snow globe featuring a palm tree crafting gifts

Lifestyle

For Subscribers

19 made-in-L.A. gifts that show how creative L.A. really is

festive snow globe featuring a skydiving phone holding a potted herb and a chicken

Lifestyle

For Subscribers

11 best experiences in L.A. and beyond that make for extremely memorable gifts

Although some of the items on this list such as crew socks and pimple patches are extremely practical items, there are also a handful of fun items like a Labubu that are worth the splurge.

If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability of items and experiences in the Gift Guide and on latimes.com are subject to change.

Filters

Filter

Shopping
Showing Gifts
Showing Gifts

Starface Hydro-stars + Big Blue

Beauty $16.99 at Starface
Starface Hydro-stars + Big Blue
(Starface)
The thought of gifting someone pimple patches may sound off-putting at first, but these aren’t just regular pimple patches. These are Starface Hydro-stars. Housed in a smiley compact mirror, Starface’s hydrocolloid patches are shaped like mini blue stars that look like adorable stickers on your face. Made with hydrocolloid (a material that is clinically proven to absorb fluid) and 1% salicylic acid (a beta hydroxy acid known to dissolve dead skin cells), these pore-clearing stars don’t just look cute, they actually work. The hydro-stars also come in pink, purple, yellow and green.
Show more Show less
Details

Labubu (or the Crybaby and Skullpanda toys)

Toys $19.99 and up at Pop Mart
A Labubu.
(Pop Mart)
It’s difficult to escape the frenzy surrounding Labubu, the furry toy character with bunny-like ears and a mischievous grin sold at Pop Mart. These toys exploded in popularity last year — so much so that there are now fakes and resellers. These days it’s just as hard to get a Labubu as it is to secure Taylor Swift tickets, as Kevy Oh explains in a TikTok video. To increase your odds, you should make an account, download the app for the most up-to-date information on web releases and follow your local Pop Mart store on Instagram. But if you want to avoid the hype and potential hassle altogether, consider the Crybaby (seen on Emma Roberts, Lisa and Chicago West) and Skullpanda toys, which are just as adorable.
Show more Show less
Details

Lego Record Player with Flowers

Toys $29.99 at Lego
The Lego Record Player for the Teens Gift Guide list.
(Lego)
From Harry Potter to Disney and chic botanical gardens, there’s a themed set for every type of Lego lover. Not only are Legos like the vegetables of toys — there’s so many educational benefits including problem-solving and increased concentration — they also just look cool when they are on full display. Not sure which one to buy? Start with the record player with flowers kit, which comes with a modest 366 pieces and can be rebuilt into a microphone or a toy radio.
Show more Show less
Details

Tone body mist

Beauty $20 at Tone
Tone body mist in four varieties.
(Tone)
At this point, celebrities launching their own brands — everything from skin-care products to tequila — isn’t anything new. But one that deserves a little commotion is Tone, which was founded by Twitch superstar Kai Cenat and his content collective AMP (Any Means Possible). Packaged in a sleek bottle, Tone sells aluminum-free deodorant, lip balms, on-the-go body mist, a hydrating body wash, moisturizing lotion — all of which come in four scents including Woodland (base notes include oud and cedar), Fresh (amber and tonka), Coconut (amber and sandalwood) and Citrus (cedarwood and pistachio). Although the marketing comes off as masculine, anyone can use it.
Show more Show less
Details
Advertisement

Alo Unisex Half-crew Throwback Socks

Accessories $34 at Alo
Alo Unisex Half-crew Throwback Socks.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
There’s been an ongoing, not-too-serious debate about how millennials wear their socks versus their Gen Z counterparts, but the one product that both generations can agree on is Alo socks. Yes, these unisex socks are $34 and they may look like an everyday basic pair of socks. But I can assure you that they aren’t. Made in six signature colors and roughly 20 colors, Alo socks are surprisingly thick and make you feel as if you’re walking on a cloud.
Show more Show less
Details

Micro Hydro Mini Bottle

Accessories $19.95 at Hydro Flask
Micro Hydro Mini Bottle.
(Hydro Flask)
The latest creation from Hydro Flask, the “it” water bottle company, is a mini version, which is so tiny that it can fit inside a roomy pocket or inside a lunch box. Sort of like Labubus, the Micro Hydro Mini Bottle is a fashion accessory or a status symbol that can be clipped onto the side of a favorite bag. Sure, the 6.7-ounce bottle isn’t necessarily large enough to carry someone’s daily water intake, but it’s perfect for essential sips or carrying hot water for ramen eaten on the go. Also, starting at $25, you can make a custom design for your giftee.
Show more Show less
Details

JLab JBuds Lux ANC Over-ear Headphones

Accessories $79.99 at JLab
JLab JBuds Lux ANC Over-ear Headphones
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
Whether your favorite teen is listening to music, watching TikTok videos or doing online homework, there’s always a need for a good pair of headphones. Although popular headphones will run you about $200 or more, JLab’s JBuds Lux ANC Bluetooth headphones are among the least expensive on the market at $79.99. Available in four neutral colors (graphite, mauve, cloud and sage), the headphones feature spatial audio and a hybrid active noise-canceling option.
Show more Show less
Details

Sol de Janeiro fragrances and body mists

Beauty $26-$39 at Sol de Janeiro
The Cheirosa 76 Body mist from Sol de Janeiro.
(Sol de Janeiro)
Think of Sol de Janeiro as this generation’s Bath & Body Works, but better. Founded by former beauty executive Heela Yang, the Brazilian beach-inspired brand is most known for its Bum Bum Cream (a body moisturizer that smells like pistachio and salted caramel) and perfume mists, which come in various sweet fragrances that can be smelled from across the room. Pro tip: Use the body mist as the first layer in your fragrance routine. Gift the perfume mist or the travel-size package for $34.
Show more Show less
Details
Advertisement

Camkory digital camera

Electronics $49.99 at Amazon
Camkory digital camera.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
Much like the return of vinyl records and CD players, a gadget that has been making a comeback is the compact digital camera. Unlike photos taken on a smartphone, these point-and-shoot cameras have fewer pixels and capture a more retro, grainy look that gives off a nostalgic feel that teens adore. There’s several on the market, but a user-friendly affordable option is by Camkory. The TikTok-approved camera comes in four colors: baby pink, purple, white and black.
Show more Show less
Details

Sign up for The Wild

We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Lifestyle

Advertisement