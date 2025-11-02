9 best gifts for L.A. teens, according to L.A. teens

It’s no secret that teens are difficult to shop for. For one, it’s tough to keep up with the latest trends they are into — those trends can change within the amount of time that it takes their favorite content creator to post a new TikTok. Seriously, just a few seconds! So just when you think you’ve got it figured it out, the teen in your life is probably on to the next thing.

Those ages 13 to 19 are also at that phase in life in which they are figuring out who they are and what they like. For example, my 16-year-old sister had a streetwear aesthetic last year but reemerged with an emo vibe for her sophomore year of high school.

So if you’re tired of giving gift cards — which can feel like a cop-out — or if you’re worrying that you bought the wrong gift for the teen in your life, I’m here to help. I went right to the source. I asked a handful of teens what they actually want.

Although some of the items on this list such as crew socks and pimple patches are extremely practical items, there are also a handful of fun items like a Labubu that are worth the splurge.

