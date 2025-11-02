19 made-in-L.A. gifts that show how creative L.A. really is
-
-
- Share via
Handwritten notes. Free product samples. Email responses to questions. And in some cases (shout-out to Surfing Cowboys in Malibu), an old-school phone call to discuss a gift item.
This is the kind of service that sets local businesses apart, offering personalized experiences you won’t find on Amazon.
From independent artists working at home to brands manufacturing in downtown Los Angeles, these businesses offer a diverse range of products and services that reflect the unique character of our city, which has been affected by wildfires, ICE raids and a struggling economy.
The gifts I’ve included here are all from Los Angeles-based businesses. They carry a personal touch — a connection to the people and the city. Some are handmade while others are manufactured, but all of them are a part of our city’s unique fabric.
Let’s keep it going and support small businesses in Los Angeles this holiday season. Our connection to one another is our strength.
If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability of items and experiences in the Gift Guide and on latimes.com are subject to change.
Offerman Woodshop Yes Box
-
- Share via
-
-
Gold Bug Handmade Bug Box
-
- Share via
-
-
Specks and Keepings crocheted fishline jewelry
-
- Share via
-
-
Wall for Apricots Field Day Candle
-
- Share via
-
-
Rami Kim Gussy Ring Dish
-
- Share via
-
-
OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil
-
- Share via
-
-
Everybody.World Rugby Trash Polo
-
- Share via
-
-
Minor Thread Oversized Weighted Eye Pillow
-
- Share via
-
-
Samar Grove Is in the Heart perfume
-
- Share via
-
-
May Lindstrom Skin the Blue Cocoon moisturizer
-
- Share via
-
-
AYR the Secret Sauce jeans
-
- Share via
-
-
Sea to Me Pacific Pillow
-
- Share via
-
-
The Wooden Palate Aster Incense Holder with Arvin Olano
-
- Share via
-
-
Surfers Jewelry Shortboard Bracelet
-
- Share via
-
-
Wolfum Olio Sage Serving Tray
-
- Share via
-
-
Shaadee Mae hand-quilted sweatshirts
-
- Share via
-
-
Lander Skateboards
-
- Share via
-
-
California Incline Scenery Crewneck
-
- Share via
-
-
Miguel Miguel Los Angeles Strong Cap
-
- Share via
-
-