Festive snow globe featuring a palm tree crafting gifts.
(Daniel Jurman / For The Times)
Lifestyle

19 made-in-L.A. gifts that show how creative L.A. really is

By Lisa Boone
Handwritten notes. Free product samples. Email responses to questions. And in some cases (shout-out to Surfing Cowboys in Malibu), an old-school phone call to discuss a gift item.

This is the kind of service that sets local businesses apart, offering personalized experiences you won’t find on Amazon.

From independent artists working at home to brands manufacturing in downtown Los Angeles, these businesses offer a diverse range of products and services that reflect the unique character of our city, which has been affected by wildfires, ICE raids and a struggling economy.

The gifts I’ve included here are all from Los Angeles-based businesses. They carry a personal touch — a connection to the people and the city. Some are handmade while others are manufactured, but all of them are a part of our city’s unique fabric.

Let’s keep it going and support small businesses in Los Angeles this holiday season. Our connection to one another is our strength.

If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability of items and experiences in the Gift Guide and on latimes.com are subject to change.

Offerman Woodshop Yes Box

Home Decor $200 at Offerman Woodshop
Three wooden ring boxes
(Offerman Woodshop)
Picture a wedding ring, not in a typical box, but in a handcrafted, one-of-a-kind ring box from Offerman Woodshop in Elysian Valley a.k.a. Frogtown. This box, made from salvaged walnut and elm, is not just unique, but also eco-friendly. It comes with wood shavings from sycamore, maple and walnut instead of tissue paper, an Offerman Woodshop logo and up to three customized metal-stamped initials (for $25).
Gold Bug Handmade Bug Box

Home Decor $35-$45 at Gold Bug
A handmade bug box features beetles, ants, praying mantis, more
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
Got a bug lover in your life? This Bug Box, filled with beetles, stink bugs and grasshoppers, could be the perfect gift. Handmade and painted by Stacey Coleman, each box comes with 15 to 21 bugs crafted from paper, gauze and wire. Bugs can be placed in houseplants, flowers, on computer monitors or anywhere that needs a mood boost. And again, they come in a wooden gift box, so you don’t need to wrap them.
Specks and Keepings crocheted fishline jewelry

Jewelry $35 at Specks and Keepings
Specks and Keepings crocheted fishline jewelry
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
When textile artist Debra Weiss isn’t quilting, weaving and creating clothing patterns, she makes time to crochet delicate, one-of-a-kind bracelets in durable fishing line. These waterproof bracelets are designed to be inclusive, adjustable to fit all wrist sizes and come in a variety of colors while featuring beads and hand-quilted fabric charms. Adjust the knot to customize the size.
Wall for Apricots Field Day Candle

Home Fragrance $70 at Wall for Apricots
The WFA Field Day Candle for the Made in L.A. Gift Guide list.
(Missing Credit)
L.A.-based design studio Wall for Apricots collaborated with local candle maker Jennifer Rhee of LAIT Candles to create this custom candle, featuring calming notes of orris, green tea leaves, fresh grass and mint. Hand-poured in Rhee’s studio in West Hollywood, the soy candle comes in an elegant green glass jar that looks lovely when illuminated. It has two wicks and comes in a sturdy box perfect for gift-giving.
Rami Kim Gussy Ring Dish

Home Decor $80 at Rami Kim Studio
Rami Kim Gussy Ring Dish
(Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)
Inspired by her dog, Gus, Los Angeles artist Rami Kim creates whimsical ceramics that are certain to bring a smile to your face, just like her beloved white terrier. Measuring approximately 3-by-4 inches, each dish is hand-painted with an image of Gus and can be used as a salt dish, soap dish or catch-all for jewelry and other treasures. Made to order with a two-week lead time.
OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil

Skin Care $52 at OSEA
Osea's Undaria algae body oil.
(Osea)
There’s much to like about Osea’s Undaria Algae seaweed-infused body oil. It’s vegan, aromatic with hints of grapefruit and lime and a non-greasy, post-shower moisturizer. Priced at $52 for the standard-size bottle, it’s also a treat for a gift recipient accustomed to drugstore brands. I liked that it shipped from Malibu within two days of ordering and arrived with two free samples — body wash and body butter — that would make fun stocking stuffers.
Everybody.World Rugby Trash Polo

Apparel $78 at Everybody.World
The Everybody.World Rugby Trash Polo.
(Colin Sussingham)
Cropped with straight sleeves with no cuff, the Everybody.World Ruby Trash Polo is a reliable gift that can accommodate anyone who loves comfortable clothing. Made from heavyweight reclaimed waste cotton, the shirt has a boxy fit that makes it easy to throw on. Available in five colors and sizes ranging from small to XL. It washes well. (I tested it.) Here it’s shown with rib shorts.
Minor Thread Oversized Weighted Eye Pillow

Accessories $34 at Minor Thread
Minor Thread Oversized Weighted Eye Pillow.
(Charlie Wright / Minor Thread)
Working in L.A.’s Arts District, artist Charlie Wright creates striking sachets and eye pillows made from colorful, recycled and vintage fabrics. The soothing weighted eye pillow, measuring 9.5-inches by 5 inches by 1 inch, is filled with whole flaxseeds and is available in lavender and mint or unscented. Depending on comfort, the pillow can be microwaved or frozen. The cover is removable for easy washing.
Samar Grove Is in the Heart perfume

Fragrance $12-$55 at Samar
Samar Grove Is in the Heart perfume
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
It’s hard to resist the thoughtful perfumes of Debbie Lin and Na-Moya Lawrence, who craft artisan scents for their company, Samar, in their Hollywood apartment. Their captivating unisex perfume, Grove Is in the Heart, which they describe as a juicy scent like “Trader Joe’s candied orange slices” (notes of bergamot petitgrain, mandarin, linden blossom, Indonesian sandalwood) won the hearts of the judges at the 2024 Art and Olfactory Awards and will likely win over your gift recipient’s too.
May Lindstrom Skin the Blue Cocoon moisturizer

Skin Care $60 for 10ml at May Lindstrom
The Blue Cocoon moisturizer a balm-to-oil nourishing superhero from May Lindstrom.
(May Lindstrom)
A pea-size amount of this waxless, concentrated balm-to-oil formula is recommended on wet skin, but it smells and feels so good that you will want to add more. Created in the May Lindstrom Los Angeles kitchen lab, the Blue Cocoon formula is a soothing ritual for everyday dryness. It arrives with a handwritten note and a “made fresh date,” which indicates the exact date the product was made, ensuring its freshness and potency.
AYR the Secret Sauce jeans

Apparel $255 at AYR
Jeans from AYR.
(AYR)
AYR’s vintage-inspired, straight-leg jeans have the feel of an American classic, with special details that make them feel like they were custom-made for you. The jeans are available in three inseam lengths, seven different washes, and feature premium cotton denim with a touch of elastane. True to AYR’s brand name (All Year Round), the jeans are a timeless gift that will carry your giftee through until next year’s holidays.
Sea to Me Pacific Pillow

Home Decor $125 at Sea to Me
Soft Pacific Pillows measuring 22" x 22" by Los Angeles brand Sea to Me, $125.
(Arnil Pabalan / ACE Production)
For the person who really needs an ultra soft place to rest their head, there’s Sea to Me’s luxurious Pacific Pillow, handsewn in Los Angeles. Available in four color combinations, the 22 inch-by-22 inch pillow comes with a pillow cover made from Minky Fabric — an ultra-soft yet durable faux fur — and a hypoallergenic pillow insert. Dry cleaning is advised, but it can also be machine-washed in cold and dried on a low-heat setting.
The Wooden Palate Aster Incense Holder with Arvin Olano

Home Fragrance $240 at the Wooden Palate
The Wooden Palate Aster Incense Holder with Arvin Olano.
(Aster Incense)
Designed by woodworker Eileen O’Dea of the Wooden Palate and designer Arvin Olano, this triangular incense holder is a soulful and functional catchall for the giftee who appreciates handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts by local artists. Made-to-order in fumed oak and ebonized oak by a small team, the lead time is approximately one week once the item is purchased.
Surfers Jewelry Shortboard Bracelet

Jewelry $45 at Surfers Jewelry
Surfers Jewelry Shortboard Bracelet
(Gevorg Sargsyan)
Inspired by the ocean, Jess Yen created Surfers Jewelry to capture “the essence of surfing” as a reminder of “self-love.” The jewelry, including the waterproof shortboard bracelet (in gold or silver), is designed for the active person on your gift list. They will also appreciate the shortboard and longboard necklaces, longboard bracelet and the innovative hair-tie hider cuff bracelet. Ensuring durability, every piece is ocean and pool waterproof and backed by a lifetime color warranty.
Wolfum Olio Sage Serving Tray

Home Decor $90 at Wolfum
The Olio Sage Tray from Wolfum.
(Wolfum / Annabel Inganni)
Wolfum’s birch Olio Sage Serving Tray is a stylish take on service, whether for hors d’oeuvres, breakfast in bed or simply a convenient container for your keys, wallet and earbuds. The hand-printed tray by local designer Annabel Inganni is available in a wide variety of patterns, measures 19 inches by 14 inches by 2 inches and can be wiped clean with a damp cloth.
Shaadee Mae hand-quilted sweatshirts

Apparel $128 adults and $58 kids at Shaadee Mae
Shaadee Mae hand-quilted sweatshirts
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
Nothing like a hand-appliqued sweatshirt adorned with hand-stitched cherries, hearts, peace signs, fish and flowers in vibrant textiles for the person who loves to express their individuality. Crafted by Shaadee Ighanian in her Glendale home studio, each Shaadee Mae piece is made to order using a selection of vintage and repurposed fabrics. Choose the color of the sweatshirt and pattern, and she’ll take care of the rest.
Lander Skateboards

Sporting Goods $155 at Lander
A photograph of a Black Rodeo skateboard from Rad Lander.
(Lander)
Made from recycled nylon from abandoned ocean fishing nets, Lander’s decks will not only provide a durable ride for the skateboarder on your gift list, but also look good hanging on the wall. Outfitted with a unique patented hole pattern, the decks are reinforced with glass fiber for a sturdy ride and are available in two sizes and four colors (Slime Green, King Red, True Blue and Pavement) that will stand out on the street.
California Incline Scenery Crewneck

Apparel From $176 at California Incline
The Malibu Beach crewneck, Bliss Braoudakis for the Made in L.A. Gift Guide List.
(Bliss Braoudakis)
Inspired by the miles of scenic beauty along Pacific Coast Highway, these heavyweight cotton terry sweatshirts by California Incline come in a relaxed, unisex fit that will suit everyone on your gift list. Featuring photos of Laguna Beach, Palos Verdes, Malibu and Santa Barbara, the sweatshirts are available in crewneck and hoodie styles in sizes XS-XL.
Miguel Miguel Los Angeles Strong Cap

Accessories $29 at Miguel Miguel
Miguel Miguel Los Angeles Strong Cap
(Miguel Miguel Shop)
Like the iconic Dodgers baseball hat, designer Miguel Jose Barragan’s wide-wale corduroy cap, in brilliant blue and embroidered with “Los Angeles Strong,” represents hometown pride and love for L.A. Available in a small assortment of colors and logos, proceeds benefit the Los Angeles Fire Relief fund. One size fits all. Made in Historic South-Central L.A.
