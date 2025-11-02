Advertisement
Festive snow globe with a bottle of nail polish posing for photos on a red carpet staircase.
(Daniel Jurman / For The Times)
Lifestyle

8 best gifts under $40 that still feel luxurious

Deborah Netburn.
By Deborah Netburn
Staff Writer Follow

Times are tough and inflation is real, but this holiday season, it’s still possible to shower your loved ones in luxury without breaking the bank.

There’s no rule that says indulgence has to come with a hefty price tag. As my friend Nicole likes to say, a luxury item is one that you wouldn’t think of buying yourself.

Does anyone need an iPhone case in rich pebbled leather? Probably not, but they absolutely might enjoy one.

On this list of gifts that feel expensive (but aren’t), you’ll find a rich smelling high-end candle alternative, an elevated bottle of indie nail polish with a display-worthy brass cap and one of the best olive oils you’ll ever taste from the fruit of 100-year-old California olive trees.

My editor challenged me to keep all the gifts under $40, and dear Gift Guide reader, I rose to the challenge — if you don’t count shipping costs. Remember: Luxury is a matter of extravagance, not price.

If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability of items and experiences in the Gift Guide and on latimes.com are subject to change.

Fischersund Incense

Home Fragrance $32 at Hammer and Spear
Fischersund Incense
(Fischersund)
Hand-rolled by a family-run perfumery and art collective in Iceland, Fischersund’s incense reads more sophisticated Nordic lodge than musty crystal shop. And at $32, it’s a fraction of the price of the brand’s candles ($95) and perfume ($198). Available online and at Hammer and Spear on La Cienega Boulevard, the incense comes as both sticks and cones, but the sticks look more substantial in a gift bag.
Dior Candle Snuffer

Home Decor $35 at Dior
Dior Candle Snuffer
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
Christian Dior’s candle snuffer arrives in a luxuriously large textured white box with “DIOR” stamped in big gold letters on the top. Inside you’ll find the silver chrome candle snuffer resting in a nest of shredded Dior tissue paper making the experience of receiving this gift almost as pleasurable as using it. The snuffer itself is shiny, weighty and works like a charm for extinguishing candles.
Riddle sample kit

Fragrance $40 at Riddle
The Riddle sample kit of fragrances.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
Choosing a perfume for yourself is hard. Choosing one for someone else is a fool’s errand. Enter Riddle’s sample kit with seven or eight petite glass roller balls filled with enough scented oils for several days of wear. Included in the kit is the company’s signature Original scent, a “pheromone-based” unisex oil that stays close to the skin while other options make a bolder statement. Think of this set as like a box of chocolates: Your loved one might not love them all, but hopefully they will find a favorite.
Death Valley Nail Polish

Beauty $15-$20 at Luca
Death Valley Nails nail polish with decorative bronze cap.
(Death Valley Nails)
A small-batch, indie nail polish company founded in Venice Beach, Death Valley Nails makes “10-free” polishes, meaning the base is made without formaldehyde, added fragrance and other chemicals commonly found in nail polish. The colors and packaging are also on point. Some formulations glow in the dark, others change colors depending on the temperature. As an extra bonus, each bottle is topped with a handmade, decorative bronze cap, making this polish worthy of display.
Musee Shower Steamers

Beauty $28 at Musee Bath
Musee Shower Steamers.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
Bath bombs are great, but there are times when life is just too busy to indulge in a soothing 30-minute soak. Shower steamers — hockey-puck-size pellets of sodium bicarbonate (a.k.a. baking soda) and essential oils that fill the bathroom with scent while you shower — are an accessible alternative, offering a moment of self-care without having to carve out serious alone time. With scents like clementine and pomelo, palo santo and sage, and eucalyptus and mint, Musee’s shower steamers are handmade in Mississippi and come in an attractive box of four.
100% Pure Bright Eyes Hydrogel Masks 

Beauty $30 at the Detox Market
100% Pure's Bright Eyes Hydrogel Mask, featured in the Gifts that Feel Expensive (under $40) list in the annual Los Angeles Times Gift Guide. (Credit: 100% Pure)
(100% Pure)
All-natural beauty products do not come cheap, but 100% Pure’s Bright Eyes Hydrogel Masks are said to be non-toxic and eco-friendly and they will set you back just $30 for a pack of five. Beloved by the makeup artists who shop at the Detox Market in West Hollywood, the kelly-green masks are designed to brighten and de-puff the eye area. Made of 95% organic aloe juice and 5% plant cellulose, the masks will thin and shrivel over time as the moisture in the mask seeps into your skin.
Olivaia's OLA Olive Oils

Condiment Starting at $17 (250ml plus shipping) at Olivaia's OLA
Olivaia's OLA Super Blends.
(Olivaia)
Olivaia’s OLA married co-founders, Giulio Zavolta and Rachelle Bross, bought a neglected grove of hundred-year-old olive trees in Lindsay, Calif., in 2012 and began producing their own olive oil five years later. Now, their distinctive olive oils have won dozens of awards and are beloved by chefs and foodies. Olivaia’s harvest is complete by the end of October or November, and the company starts shipping freshly pressed olive oil shortly thereafter. (Olivaia’s OLA Olio Nuovo is available for pre-order for $34 on the brand’s website. Its Super Blend EVOO is for sale now.) I tried the brand’s small-batch Block X Heirloom olive oil, and it was incredible. It was perfectly balanced and just as delicious drizzled on vanilla ice cream as it is on a piece of good bread. You can purchase olive oil on Olivaia’s OLA’s website or at local retail partners such as Ferrazzani’s Pasta & Market in Pasadena.
Casupo Leather Airpod Case

Accessories $39 at Casupo
Casupo Leather Airpod Case in red.
(Casupo)
How can you make Apple AirPods even more luxe? Try popping them into a bright, high-quality leather case in red, green, blue or brown that adds further protection from scratches and smudges and elevates utilitarian AirPods to a sophisticated fashion accessory. Founded by former shoe designer Luz Zambrano, Casupo, a leather manufacturer based in Long Beach, specializes in sustainable leather. The Casupo leather AirPod case is available for AirPods 2 Pro and AirPods’ third generation, but not the latest version yet.
