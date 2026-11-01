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Illustrated wrapped present characters shopping on a street of hard candy shaped shops.
(Kaitlin Brito / For The Times)
Lifestyle

125 of the best places to shop for holiday gifts in Los Angeles right now

Lisa Boone.
By Lisa Boone
Staff Writer Follow
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When we went looking for the best independent gift shops in Los Angeles, we discovered a Tarot Arts store in South Pasadena, found a fun mix of paper goods — and stickers! — at Paper and Plant Co.’s new location in Highland Park and met three adorable shop cats at Adelaide, a charming flower and gift shop in Altadena, which was forced to close temporarily following the Eaton fire.

We’re fortunate in Los Angeles that holiday shopping doesn’t have to revolve around a crowded mall — or an Amazon delivery.

Shopping local can be fun.

At Little Flower in Pasadena, you can enjoy a meal or savory treat while browsing the shop’s shelves stocked with seasonal goods. At Curious in Hermosa Beach, you can book a haircut at a speakeasy-style barber inside the “pop and pop shop.” Or you might catch an art show at Tim Biskup’s Face Guts in Verdugo Village, right next to his unique lifestyle store, Home Guts.

This holiday season, why not try shopping in your neighborhood? Whether you need something for a teacher or loved one, shopping small helps support businesses that may have had a tough time of late. Many store owners shared that the holidays can make or break their entire year. “The holidays matter a lot to us,” says Ivana Suvak of Goods in Santa Monica. “I think in-person retail matters more than it used to. We’re all online all day, but walking into a shop, touching something, smelling it, discovering something you weren’t looking for and talking to another person … I don’t think that can be replaced.”

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Shopping local makes a difference beyond just your gift recipient — it helps your neighbors. “My thought every year is: If you build it, they will come,” says Sonya Gallardo, who owns Highlow Gift Shop in Torrance. “To make the heavy investment, I have to have faith that my customers will remember my shop, and new customers will want to shop small and find me.”

Here’s a list of our favorite gift shops in Los Angeles.

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Abierto

Malibu Retail
Hats, pillows, books and other items at Abierto Gift Shop
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
You would be hard-pressed not to find something special at Amanda Weir’s delightful gift shop inside the Point Dume Village shopping center. Dedicated to “nurturing connection,” according to its website, the store offers small-batch goods by many local small businesses, such as Flora Animalia clothing and Le Feu De L’Eau candles.

Given its location near the beach, it’s not surprising the store stocks sun hats. Other possible gift items you’ll find: cookbooks, cutting boards, apothecary items, cards, palo santo sticks and goodies for kids.

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Academy Museum Store

Mid-Wilshire Gift Shop
At the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' gift shop, you'll find hardbound screenplays, vinyl film scores and more.
(Emily Tarinelli / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily Tarinelli
No matter your level of film nerd, you’re sure to find something to enjoy at the Academy Museum Store. Casual movie lovers might want take home movie-themed party games and fan favorite T-shirts featuring classics like “Jaws,” period dramas such as “Pride and Prejudice” and cultural phenoms like “Barbie,” while prolific film connoisseurs will delight in hardbound screenplays, vinyl film scores and nonfiction books documenting the art of cinema.

With an expansive book collection, visitors will also find novels that are adapted into movies such as Edward Ashton’s “Mickey 7,” craft books the likes of Blake Snyder’s classic “Save the Cat!” and memoirs from industry stars including Elliot Page’s “Pageboy.”

For anime fans, there are entire tables dedicated to Studio Ghibli films, featuring posters, keychain charms, journals, plushies and more. There’s also a section dedicated to the Oscars; this is, after all, the Academy Museum. In this corner, you’ll find plenty of merchandise with statuette imagery, including neon LED signs, tote bags and decorative garlands.

Acorn Eagle Rock

Eagle Rock Gift Store
Acorn home and garden boutique in Eagle Rock.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Packed with houseplants, ceramics and casual apparel, Erin and Laura Tanaka’s Eagle Rock store is a celebration of California indoor-outdoor living. In addition to some statement jewelry, the store features a refreshing variety of accessories that won’t break the bank: Maison Louis Marie and Plant the Box soy candles, Enzo olive oil and crystals. With Chilewich mats for the home, chic water bottles, OLO fragrances and a wide assortment of greeting cards, the store offers something for everyone.
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Adelaide

Altadena Gift Store
An interior view of the store Adelaide Gift Shop
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
After the Eaton fire in 2025 devastated this Altadena neighborhood, Angela Hyland-Fernandez’s charming flower and gift shop is still standing, now one of the few storefronts left on this once bustling stretch of Fair Oaks Avenue. Fittingly, she features several local brands, including Altadena Candle Co., Opal Soul Jewelry, Beyond the Olive olive oils and a curated selection of collectible books from Terry’s Books. The shop also offers apothecary items, a variety of Altadena merchandise and gifts for children, and you can order custom bouquets online or in person thanks to the flower design studio in the back. Keep your eye out for the three friendly resident cats who add further warmth to this welcoming local spot.
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Adobe Design

South Pasadena Gift Store
A variety of gifts on shelves and tables with bouquets of sunflowers.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
On bustling Mission Street in South Pasadena, Adobe Design stands out thanks to the colorful rolls of handmade paper displayed in an antique iron basket out front. Once inside, I spotted an array of items that cater to different tastes: handmade malas from Tibet and Thailand, bottles of King Floyd’s Aromatic Bitters, terracotta wildflower honey pots from Spain, intricately crafted miniature cars, Vespas and jeeps made by villagers in Madagascar. A display of pocket saints, among the cashmere throws and sea salt from Ibiza, caught my eye on the way out as I wondered if the one dedicated to San Antonio, the saint who helps to find lost objects, might be the perfect stocking stuffer for forgetful family members.

Alchemy Works

Playa Vista Gift Store
An interior view of the store Alchemy Goods
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Several years after opening Alchemy Works in the Arts District in downtown Los Angeles, husband and wife Raan and Lindsay Parton added a showroom in Newport Beach as well as locations in Northern California. The stylish showrooms are designed to feel like a well-appointed home where vintage furnishings mix with handwoven linens by Heather Taylor Home, bedding by Morrow Soft Goods, market bags by Apolis and jewelry by many woman-owned brands. Creative director Raan Parton describes it as “a California edit on everything.”

Each showroom has a unique atmosphere that reflects its neighborhood. The downtown Signal location at 821 Traction Ave. features vintage clothing, jewelry and fine art. In contrast, the Newport Beach store has a relaxed beach feel, with bohemian dresses, sun hats and sandals.

Autry Museum Store

Griffith Park Gift Store
An interior view of the store at the Autry Museum
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Like most museum gift shops, the Autry Museum offers a strong selection of books, including those on California history, cowboy culture, Hispanic studies and biographies of women, Native Americans and African Americans. You’ll find a wide range of gifts here, from Pendleton shirts and cowboy hats to wooden milagros and retablos and western-themed oracle decks and gardening books. The shop also offers plenty of options for kids, such as diverse books, games, puzzles and dolls. In line with the museum’s mission of “bringing together the stories of all peoples of the American West,” the shop also offers Native American fetishes, carvings and baskets.

Bauer Pottery Showroom

Elysian Valley Retail
Colorful pottery inside the Bauer Pottery showroom
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Fans of Bauer’s colorful ringware pottery will find it all here in this open and airy showroom, walking distance from the Los Angeles River bike path in Elysian Valley (a.k.a. Frogtown).

The store stocks a combination of firsts and seconds (which have small flaws) — from coffee mugs and plates to oil jars, vases and planters. This is the place to look if you’ve got a loved one in need of colorful dog and cat bowls (choose from 17 shades) or planters for both indoors and outdoors (Bauer offers free drilling if you’d like drainage holes). In addition to Bauer pottery, owner Janek Boniecki also stocks equally colorful ceramics by Corita Kent that are perfect for holiday gift-giving.
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Block Shop Textiles

Atwater Village Retail
Colorful pillows, napkins, robes and arts at Block Shop Textiles
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Fans of Lily Stockman and Hopie Stockman Hill’s Bauhaus-inspired wood block printed textiles can shop for napkins, tablecloths and pillows — and even dog beds — at their colorful and inviting Atwater Village showroom.

For the holidays, Block Shop offers pajamas and jackets as well as handwoven rugs. Plus vintage pottery, hand-blown glassware, picnic knives by Opinel and Mason Pearson hairbrushes. The store also stocks pillows and handkerchiefs and Petra Hardware and Hopie Stockman Hill’s collection of little drawer knobs and pulls, inspired by the snail knobs that greet visitors as they open the doors of the Atwater store.

Brooke Rodd

Santa Monica Gift Store
An interior view of the store Brooke Rodd
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
A bright yellow neon “Howdy” sign welcomes you inside Brooke Rodd’s lifestyle boutique. It’s one of three shops in a row on Ocean Park Boulevard, along with a kids store and a clothing boutique. The vibe here is all about fun. Rodd, a former music executive and photographer who now works as a stylist, has put together a wide mix of items. You’ll find framed posters featuring Willie Nelson and surf scenes, the latest cookbooks from chef Matty Matheson and La Copine and memory games for animal lovers called “Do You Look Like Your Cat?” and “Do You Look Like Your Dog?”

You’ll also find small-batch perfumes, greeting cards, baseball caps for different neighborhoods, dishtowels with sayings like “Call Your Mom” and “Stove for Display Only,” ceramic coffee mugs, and as in any good gift shop, plenty of candles. Gift wrapping is free.

Broome Street General Store

Silver Lake Gift Store
Gift options for sale on shelves and a table.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Designed like a corner bodega for one-stop shopping, this gift shop offers a unique shopping experience with its diverse range of pantry items and cookbooks for home chefs, candles, wellness products, books and toys. It’s a great place to shop for gift baskets, with its surplus of olive oil, wine, non-alcoholic drinks, tinned fish and chocolates. And at the Silver Lake location, you can purchase a cappuccino from the cafe while you shop.

Also at Platform, 8840 Washington Blvd., Suite 103, Culver City.

Burro

Venice Gift Store
Burro lifestyle store on Abbot Kinney in Venice stock with various gift items.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Erinn Berkson’s lifestyle store radiates an independent spirit among the many brand-name retailers on trendy Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Perhaps it’s because Berkson opened Burro, which she says takes its name from the “hard-working, loyal burro pioneering across the desert landscape carrying goods from all over,” in 1999, long before Abbot Kinney became a tourist destination.

The sunny boutique is curated to suit everyone on your gift list: Cookbooks and pretty boxes of tinned fish for foodies, games and books for kids, jewelry, hats and casual clothing for women, home goods and ladybug gardens for gardeners and fabulous stationery and cards for everyone. The store features many local brands, including Flamingo Estate, Brightland, jewelry labels Chan Luu and Victoria Cunningham Jewelry, skin-care and olive oil brand Wonder Valley.
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Clover

South Pasadena Gift Store
An interior view of the store Clover
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Clover relocated to South Pasadena in June after 17 years in Silver Lake, and now owners Nicole Lopez and Daniel Galindo are once again supporting small independent brands in their bright new shop.

During a recent trip to the store, they had pretty quilted dopp kits, premium denim from Citizens of Humanity, clothing from the Los Angeles-based brand Project Social T, a wide range of bath and body products, and coffee-table books including a number of good cookbooks.

The boutique has something to suit every budget as well as everybody — something Galindo said they have tried to do from Day One, from housewares to jewelry and with a section dedicated to children.

+Coop

Fairfax Gift Store
Coop gift shop on Beverly.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Jenna Cooper’s sunny boutique is inspired by her travels and features a wide range of gifts, like cotton throws, pottery, socks, table books, candles, soaps, pillows and baskets. She also carries items from local artists, such as hand-poured candles by Adlan in reusable graphite stoneware, ceramics by MH Ceramics and cast cuffs by Matthew Ready. On my last visit, I noticed some fun finds for gift-giving, including leather-wrapped tools, a porcelain dog match striker by Swedish artist Eleonor Boström and a baguette bread lamp.

Craft Contemporary

Mid-Wilshire Gift Store
The Craft Contemporary's gift shop offers a wide selection of handcrafted items from artisans around the world.
(Emily Tarinelli / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily Tarinelli
Stepping into the Craft Contemporary’s gift shop feels like being pulled into a warm hug. With mellow, minimalist music playing softly over the speakers, you’ll leave all your worries at the door as you browse through one-of-a-kind, handcrafted items, each labeled with helpful descriptors crediting local and international artisans.

Inside, you’ll find all-natural utilitarian items like wooden and ceramic spoons, artisanal embroidery scissors, combs, nail brushes, bamboo straws and more. You can also satisfy your inner craftsperson by purchasing an embroidery set, stuffed creature-building kit, wool and felt craft kit and more — perfect for kids and adults alike. In the words of one shelf label, “Get those kids off their digital devices and start making stuff and experimenting!”

There’s a relatively large jewelry collection from local and nationwide artists: necklaces with nontraditional charms, lockets holding miniature paper collages, twisting hair jewelry and more. You can also decorate your end tables with unique sculptures including a playful wooden balancing sculpture made by majority-women brand Senser Woodcraft.

Creature’s Plants & Coffee

Eagle Rock Plant Shop
An interior view of the store Creature's Plants & Coffee.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Sonaiya Kelley
The coffee shop-cum-arboretum Creature’s was created to provide a place where one could “be a creature amongst other creatures.” To that effect, the establishment filled with native plants and succulents hosts events that promote compassion for all — there’s been a free clothing swap, local makers fairs, plant swaps and classes on how to grow cannabis and food.

Owned by Hope Creature, the business sells plants, gifts and garden supplies in one building and organic drinks and pastries in another. A 50-foot greenhouse shelters indoor tropicals, organic edibles, drought-tolerant native plants and small potted succulents, which go for less than $2. The outdoor seating area is outfitted with plants available for purchase.

“A lot went into making this space architecturally stunning as well, with every design detail considered,” Creature says. “The space also serves as a platform for our ongoing community programming, which showcases what the space is all about — bringing people together to explore, learn and connect.”

The queer-owned-and-run cafe offers standard coffee fare including matcha, espresso, cortado, cold brew and drip options from local roaster Unity, as well as a selection of teas and pastries. Gift ideas include GeoPot garden kits, seed ball kits, coffee mugs, misters and gnome-shaped watering cans.
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Curious ...

Hermosa Beach Gift Store
An interior view of the store Curious.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
You might catch yourself laughing as you explore Andrew Gawdun and Bryce Toney’s “pop and pop gift shop,” just a few blocks from the ocean in Hermosa Beach. Along with quirky gifts such as Pedro Pascal coloring books, funny greeting cards (“It’s all fun and games until your metabolism slows down”), and books (“There Are Moms Way Worse Than You: Irrefutable Proof That You Are Indeed a Fantastic Parent” and books about Dolly Parton), the shop has everything from crystals to LGBTQ+ merchandise. There’s even a photo booth and a speakeasy-style Talbot’s Barbershop inside.

“We want this to be a place where people can escape what’s going on in the world and laugh,” Gawdun said during a recent visit.

The shop also has a wide variety of fun stocking stuffers, including Lemonheads, Tootsie Roll Pops, stickers, mini troll heads and Fun Gum. Gawdun mentioned they plan to set up a special candy section soon.

“Sometimes we get in trouble, but not very often,” he added, sitting under a sign that says “Protect Kids Not Guns.” Another sign, “Kindness Matters,” stands out and really captures the spirit of this longtime gift shop.

Danny D’s Mud Shop

East Hollywood Gift Store
A couple looking at ceramics on shelves at Danny D's Mud Shop
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
After making a name for himself throwing pots in his single-car garage in Echo Park, Daniel Dooreck recently opened a bricks-and-mortar store in the heart of East Hollywood, just a few doors down from Saffy’s restaurant. The former restaurateur and noted sommelier describes the plywood-lined studio as “the Japanese-style craftsman shop of my dreams” and offers hand-thrown tumblers, vases, planters, ashtrays and wine glasses that he engraves with cowboy boots, snakes and cactus motifs. His goods, which he produces on-site, balance the craft of pottery with the accessibility of flash tattoos and vintage American West art. On a recent visit, he shared new pendant lamps that move beyond his western themes as well as some surprises: fresh-cut floral bouquets to complement the vases. Keep an eye on Dooreck’s Instagram account for forthcoming carving workshops and a chance to experience his artistic processes firsthand.

Dekor

Atwater Village Gift Store
Home goods and accessories in a shop
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
This longtime showroom, which was established by the Swedish-born interior designer Isabelle Dahlin to “feel like a home,” first opened in Echo Park in 2011, and was sold to new owners at the end of 2025.

The store still has a homey feel, with a combination of antique furniture, vivid Turkish kilims and coffee-table books arranged in a number of different “rooms.”

A range of custom furniture options and hand-poured candles drawn from Ojai’s orange blossoms are offered, all of which are made in Los Angeles. Additionally, customers will find pillows, throws, jewelry and original artwork.

D.L. Rhein

Palms Gift Store
Ornaments and gifts on display inside D.L. Rhein in Los Angeles
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
D.L. Rhein, which opened in 2006, is the brainchild of Deborah Rhein, who began by crafting unique accessories at home. She expanded over the years into full-scale design and retail. “I love collecting and hunting for beautiful objects,” Rhein says, “old, new, antique and vintage.” For more than 10 years the store has been stocked with a varied mix of hostess gifts, jewelry and furniture, with a special focus now on serving ware and home products. During the holidays, the store features a wide variety of fun ornaments that depict people from RBG to AOC and David Bowie.
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Dinosaur Farm

South Pasadena Toy Store
An assortment of Dino themed merchandise available at The Dinosaur Farm.
(Ethan Gulley / For The Times)
By Deborah Netburn
At this unpretentious family-owned toy store you’ll find tried and true toys and games that kids will love, along with a young and friendly staff who are happy to help you navigate its wares. On a recent visit I wandered among displays of art supplies, board games, Barbies, Tonka Trucks, princess costumes, stomp rockets, stacking robots and of course, a sizable collection of plastic dinosaur figures. The store hosts story time on Wednesdays at 11:30 and has a play area in the back that can be rented out for birthday parties. Taylor Plenn, the 33-year-old son of Dinosaur Farm’s original owner is currently in the process of taking over his dad’s business but said he’s not planning to change the store, which feels like a throwback to the ‘90s with its green carpet and original kid-friendly murals on the walls. Penn said that’s just the way he likes it. “I started coming here when I was 2 and it still feels pretty much the same,” he said. Free gift wrapping.

Dotter Store

Highland Park Gift Store
A store with clothing and gifts
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Mother-and-daughter duo Susanne McLean and Annika Huston’s eclectic selection includes American-made women’s clothing, handmade jewelry, shoes, housewares and a wide selection of children’s clothing, games and books.

Earthing Earth

Long Beach Thrift Store
Vintage goods, plants and low-waste sustainable products
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Located on Retro Row in Long Beach, Earthing Earth is a mix of old and new: selected vintage home decor along with plants, baskets and low-waste sustainable home products.

East/West Shop

Chinatown Clothing Store
Los Angeles, Calif., Saturday, July 13, 2024 Photo by Solomon O. Smith Los Angeles, CA - October 14: A hand painted sign of the East West name in Chinese displayed above new outfits, some from Han's own brand the Gentlemen's Fight Club. Chinatown on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Solomon O. Smith / for the Los Angeles Times)
(Solomon O. Smith / For The Times)
By Solomon O. Smith
A small, eclectic outpost in the Far East Plaza, East/West Shop is a hidden treat for those looking for handmade, recycled and “reenergized” clothing crafted by locals. Veteran designers Dennys Han and Erin Wignall Han created the company as a way of battling fashion waste in the garment industry. Through the shop and the brands they carry — East West Stuff, Gentlemen’s Fight Club and Opus Footwear — they aim to educate people about what goes into making clothes. (Erin created an illustration showing the life cycle of a single garment that lives on a curtain in the shop.)

At East/West Shop, you’ll find items like hair clips made of cloisonné (a handpainted enamel) from a Chinatown shop that closed down, handmade quilt coats and vintage sweatshirts embroidered with the brand’s rose logo. It’s best to revisit the store often — upcycled items are often snagged as they’re put up for sale.
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Emerald Forest Gifts

Studio City Gift Store
Inside a store with various items on shelves and displays.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Located in the Coldwater Curve row of shops in Studio City, Emerald Forest Gifts has been cultivating a go-to neighborhood gift shop since 1987, and in person, you can feel it. Owner Kristen Tarnol’s shop is warm, with friendly staff on hand to help, and although small, you could spend hours looking around the diverse gifts that will surely pique your interest. On a recent visit, gifts ranged from June & December Specimen Collecting Kits to colorful textiles and baskets and a large selection of jewelry. From cocktail shakers to Ori London small recycled canvas bags and Barefoot Dreams plush blankets to crystals and gifts for kids, you’ll need subsequent visits to take in all the store has to offer.

Espacio 1839

Boyle Heights Gift Store
Los Angeles, CA - October 16: Items for sale are displayed at Espacio 1839 in Boyle Heights on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. Espacio 1839 is a store for apparel and books representing cultures in Boyle Heights, plus a booth for community radio. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Cerys Davies
For over a decade, Espacio 1839 has been a gathering space for Boyle Heights creatives. The storefront functions as a platform for community radio, an art gallery and a gift shop. It tailors its selection to the neighborhood — selling bilingual books from publishers like Lil Libros, T-shirts with the Boyle Heights city sign, streetwear-inspired soccer jerseys and various giftable knickknacks. The back area is where local painters and mixed media artists display their work and podcasters and DJs command the Radio Espacio sound booth.

Beyond a curated selection, the store is known for its community-oriented poetry readings, papel maché mask-making workshops and CaminArte — a monthly art walk that spotlights community vendors.

Esqueleto

Los Feliz Gift Store
Esqueleto in Los Feliz.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Inside her tiny sun-drenched showrooms in Los Feliz, Oakland-based jewelry designer Lauren Wolf has assembled an eye-catching array of distinctive handcrafted items including custom fine jewelry, art, decorative objects and colorful kilims, hand-painted ceramic bells and dishes by the New York-based MQuan and ceramics by Los Angeles artists Heather Levine, Heather Rosenman and Victoria Morris. Rounding out the mix are wood sculptures by Los Angeles artist Matthew Rosenquist and a selection of Moroccan rugs from Kantara in Eagle Rock.

ExploraStore at California Science Center

Exposition Park Gift Store
The California Science Center's gift shop is filled with space-themed merchandise, along with other science-related items.
(Emily Tarinelli / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily Tarinelli
Space nerds, this one’s for you. Although the California Science Center is not solely a space museum, the institution is opening its Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, where the Space Shuttle Endeavour will permanently sit in its vertical “ready-to-launch position.” Naturally, astronomy is a big focus of the gift shop. You’ll find lots of NASA, Artemis Mission, Endeavour and all-around space-themed merchandise including astronaut dolls, rocket toys, T-shirts, socks, posters, signs and mugs. There is even a tall rocket-shaped display holding freeze-dried ice cream sandwiches, a treat that originated thanks to NASA’s advances in freeze-drying technology.

In addition to space-themed trinkets, the gift shop also sells geology items like crystal growing kits, evolutionary biology T-shirts and math and chemistry mugs. Toys and trinkets abound here like stress squishies, slimes and putties, pop-it fidgets, plushies and 3D-printed animals. There are kid-friendly learning tools, too, like science-based brain games and puzzles.
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Felix and Pierre’s Picnic Shop

Echo Park Gift Store
An interior view of the store Felix and Pierre's Picnic Shop
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Maybe it’s Fernie the dog lying on the floor when you walk in. Or the colorful art prints and letterpress cards displayed throughout the shop. Or maybe it’s the handmade cloth napkins on display next to a sign that reads, “My mom made these!” No matter what catches your eye, something in this cheerful gift, stationery and picnic shop is sure to make you smile. If you’re after punny holiday cards with unique illustrations, all printed on recycled paper and paired with recycled envelopes, this is the place to visit.

You can even watch owner and illustrator Jessica Pierson-Turner creating new products at her Finch + Flourish Paper Goods letterpress station in the back. (There’s a table and chair with pens so you can write your card right there, and stamps are available too.) For picnics, the shop offers a big selection of tinned fish and cute oversize tea towels. If you’re shopping for gifts, you’ll find plenty of local brands: Le Bon Shoppe socks, P.F. Candle Co., and mineral bath salts from All Roads in Joshua Tree. And if you don’t end up buying anything, you can always give Fernie a pet before heading out to Sunset Boulevard and the nearby shops and restaurants in Echo Park.

Flicka

Windsor Square Clothing Store
A blue and green dinosaur and kids clothing on a rack outside a store
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
By Adam Tschorn
If there’s a gift-worthy baby, toddler or preschooler in your life, you already may have experienced this delightful kids’ shop that’s been a fixture on Larchmont Boulevard for more than 30 years. If you haven’t, go now, because those deserving little ones won’t be little forever. Case in point: owner Kristen Sato, whose mother opened the Dutch doors of this children’s clothing and toy boutique in 1992 and passed it along to the next generation two decades later.

Sato estmates that 80% of her boutique’s business is gift-related and says that among the brands customers are currently making a beeline for are Esme (darling allover-print pajamas), Rowdy Sprout (vintage rock ’n’ roll T-shirts for tykes) and Spanish kids’ brand Mayoral. (She also said “anything slimy and squishy” seems to sell well, including “slime and stress balls.” Make of that what you will.) A fairly recent addition to the offerings is a rack of vintage denim — with options for both children and adults — that you’ll find just inside the front door to the left, which means you can snap up a tiny Morado Designs T-shirt emblazoned with “Larchmont is my happy place” and a pair of well-worn kids’ Levi’s and have the cutest-ever mini-me moment in the bag. (Or gift bag, as the case may be — they’ll gift-wrap your purchase gratis, complete with a spray of dried flowers.)

Flowers Finest

Eagle Rock Retail
Karina Vlastnik stands behind the front counter at wood-paneled Flower's Finest by Flowerhead Tea in Eagle Rock
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
The shelves of Flowers Finest are stocked with so many appetizing gifts, you may overlook the tea bar at the back, where you can grab delicious small-batch teas, including Early Grey, spicy vegan chai, Mango Tango and Toes on the Nose (hibiscus with lime sparkler). Opened in 2024 by founder Karina Vlastnik and business partner Kendall Brinkley, the colorful tea shop offers a range of items (in addition to ample seating), including vintage clothing, tea sets and colorful refrigerator magnets. On a recent visit, I spotted whimsical pottery by Los Angeles ceramist Steve Stringer, along with candles and lavender and rose bath bombs. When it comes to fun pantry items, expect Partners coffee from Brooklyn, Marshmallow Fluff, gourmet popcorn, mulling spices, Old School Brand cookie mixes, and, of course, teas from L.A.-based Flowerhead Tea.

Fowler Museum Store

Westwood Gift Store
The Fowler Museum's gift shop sells handcrafted items from small businesses around the world.
(Emily Tarinelli / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily Tarinelli
The gift shop of the Fowler Museum at UCLA reflects the museum’s focus on global artwork, which spans Africa, Asia, the Indigenous Americas and the Pacific. Here, you’ll find an assortment of practical, handcrafted items made by small businesses around the world. There are felt baby boots from Silk Road Bazaar crafted in rural Kyrgyzstan villages, animal puppets from the same brand crafted by women artisans in Nepal, Navajo dream catchers by Mae Stone, mbira instruments from Kenya and more.

There is also a small, boutique-style clothing and accessory collection, featuring scarves, shawls, jewelry, handbags and more. Children’s and nonfiction books about global mythologies, gender, poems, essays, Los Angeles and more line the shelves. On the wellness front, handmade medicine balls and neck pillows were standouts.

The museum and gift shop are free to enter, but you may need to pay for parking; it’s $5 for an hour. After entering the museum, the shop is around the corner to the left of the information desk.
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Gallery Nucleus

Alhambra Art Gallery
Gallery Nucleus' white storefront
(Julie Wolfson)
By Julie Wolfson
A haven for pop-culture art, Gallery Nucleus feels like a place you might walk into in Tokyo’s Shinjuku or Shibuya neighborhoods. The gallery includes several Japanese and Japanese American artists on its roster. (This month, anime artist Junko Mizuno returns with her fourth and final food-themed show.) You can find prints and books by Studio Ghibli background painter Yoichi Nishikawa, Mizuno and vintage-style illustrator Nanaco Yashiro. The Pisces in me is pining for Jen Kuroki’s adorable stoneware sculpture, “Ocean.”

While you’re in Alhambra, be sure to head to Yang‘s Kitchen a few blocks away to try the Japanese-style breakfast.

General Store

Venice Gift Store
An interior view of the store General Store
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Since 2012, this Venice boutique has been a local favorite for its focus on local artists and makers. You’ll find ceramics by Victoria Morris, Heather Levine and Mt. Washington Pottery, tie-dyed socks and handwoven napkins from All Roads Studio in Joshua Tree, Bodha Vibration Perfume Oil, Wonder Valley body products, morel-shaped candles from Happy Organics. Everything here feels special, from one of a kind vintage jewelry and clothing and books to Annie Raysse’s dotted ceramic mugs, super-soft cashmere sweaters and beanies, wooden cutting boards and baskets.

Giant Robot store and GR2 Gallery

Sawtelle Art Gallery
Los Angeles, CA - June 17: Scenes from Giant Robot in the neighborhood of Sawtelle on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jess Stephens / For The Times)
(Jess Stephens / For The Times)
By Grace Xue
For the uninitiated, it’s easy to miss the Giant Robot store with its faded red neon sign and its across-the-street sister gallery, GR2, with its even humbler blue sign. But make no mistake, this brand — or movement, rather — makes itself known in Sawtelle and beyond.

Often cited as the birthplace of Asian pop culture products (as well as the launching ground of the Uglydoll empire), the Giant Robot store opened in 2001, growing out of a magazine created by Eric Nakamura and Martin Wong.

The store showcases quirky-cool art pieces, blind boxes, plushies, home goods, toys, anime merch and gifts that will delight the young and young at heart. GR2 features art exhibitions from both emerging artists and art legends such as Katsuya Terada, Luke Chueh and David Choe. From Saturday through August 19, fans of whimsical pop toys can check out the work of Erick Martinez, whose handcrafted wooden figures — including a happy robot and a TV set featuring a green monster — are colorful delights. “We’re not just a business — we’re part of the community,” says Nakamura, who still owns and runs Giant Robot today. “These art events bring people together.”

Gibson

Fairfax Gift Store
Gibson on Beverly Boulevard.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
It’s easy to get lost in the details of designer Gary Gibson’s showroom, which he recently moved to a more intimate location a few doors down the street. The homey-yet-edgy environment is a good example of what you can’t experience online. See original artworks hung salon style, sink into contemporary furnishings and laugh at the quirky found objects, such as vintage tools, boot signs, bundles of twine and baseballs. Gibson has an excellent eye for what makes a statement and knows how to craft high design that feels like it belongs in a home, not a museum.
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Gifted

West Los Angeles Gift Store
An interior view of the store Gifted
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
When Jill Lefferman opened Gifted in Rancho Park (at the corner of Pico Boulevard and Prosser Avenue) in 2018, she wanted to create “a neighborhood store with heart.” Now, having achieved this, the sentiment shows in how the staff greets visitors by name, as if they were old friends. The shop carries a variety of products from small brands and independent producers including books, toys and candles in plantable packaging that contains seeds.

It also has a range of Judaica, including jewelry by Los Angeles artist Tara Feld and items from the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. There’s something to suit everyone — the website also provides some gift guide recommendations — ranging from stationery and tea towels to children’s toys and bath and body products. The shop also offers free gift wrapping as well as “elevated” gift wrapping starting at $10.

Gold Bug Pasadena

Pasadena Gift Store
Gold Bug gallery in Pasadena.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Shop for quirky one-of-a-kind collectibles — fossils, trilobite specimens, framed butterflies, and more — at this family-run store inspired by the Edgar Allen Poe short story “The Gold Bug,” in which an enchanted gold scarab beetle leads the way to buried pirates’ treasure. Located in a bustling shopping district in Old Town Pasadena, Gold Bug features works by more than 100 artists, including botanical prints, contemporary jewelry and odd collectibles. Described by owners Stacey Coleman, his wife Shelley Kimball, and daughter Theodora Coleman as “a contemporary cabinet of curiosities,” the store’s offerings range from handmade lighting by Altadena artist Evan Chambers costing thousands of dollars to giant squid and butterfly punch-out puzzle kits made of birch plywood and mini bejeweled crowns that start at $15.

Goodies

Atwater Village Gift Store
Budget gifts at Goodies, where “Nothing is over $25."
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
It’s hard to resist a gift shop that promises “Unique goods. Nothing over $25.” Budget gifts include wooden goods, among them chopsticks for $5 and teak salad servers for $24, plus marble accessories, minimalist ceramics and candles.

Also at: 5308 2nd St., No. B, Long Beach; 1309 Montana Ave., Santa Monica; 1219 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice; and 333 E 17th St., Unit 20, Costa Mesa.

Goods

Santa Monica Gift Store
An interior view of the store Goods.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Ivana Suvak and Katherine Inglis opened Goods in 2009 with the goal of showcasing independent makers from around the world and bringing people in Santa Monica together.

“Over the years, we’ve stayed open through it all ... the pandemic, the fires and the many ups and downs that have affected our city,” Suvak said. “We’ve always tried to give back in quiet ways.”

The shop offers a range of items, from linen textiles and Croatian extra virgin olive oil to the classic children’s book “Blueberries for Sal.” Each December, they feature guest pop-ups including local jewelers, host in-store events and offer free holiday gift wrapping.
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Greenwood Shop

Studio City Gift Store
Pants, candles, socks and gifts at a gift shop
(Pilar Valtierra)
By Lisa Boone
Situated on a bustling retail strip in Studio City in what longtime locals will remember as Mark’s Tropical Fish, Greenwood Shop offers a nice mix of plants along with ceramics, hand poured candles and incense, home decor and apothecary items by local makers. “My goal is to provide unique gifts for yourself and others,” says owner Kate Nelson. “My focus is on home goods, including one-of-a-kind locally made pottery, jewelry (much of which is created by Southern California women designers such as Maddalena Bearzi, Margaret Solow and Lili T.), apothecary and more. We also have a very extensive collection of ornaments for the holidays.” Keep an eye on the store’s Instagram account for a block party and holiday sale hosted with some of the other businesses on the street. In addition to houseplants, which are available for local delivery via Door Dash and Uber Eats, the store also offers custom succulent planters.

Gum Tree

Hermosa Beach Gift Store
An interior view of the store Gum Tree gift shop.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Lori Ford’s gift shop is located in a cozy 1911 Craftsman-style bungalow just a short distance from Hermosa Beach, right next to her organic Australian café, where you can relax on the patio and take in the ocean breeze after looking around.

Inside the shop, you can find California-themed clothing and accessories such as sweatshirts, trays, totes and baseball caps. It also carries a fun variety of cards and a broad range of books about Southern California surf culture. For the home, there are pillows, plush throws, napkins, cookbooks and tableware that make excellent gifts. One of the bedrooms in the cottage is arranged specifically for children and babies with nice onesies, toys and games as well as lovely views of the blue sky over the ocean in the distance.

Also at 1140 Highland Ave. in Manhattan Beach and 1722. S. Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach.

Haley Solar

Eagle Rock Gift Store
Shelves of plants
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Warm, colorful and inviting, Haley Solar’s Eagle Rock showroom below her studio on the second floor offers something for everyone on your gift list: locally sourced small-batch clothing, nail polish, plants, makeup and jewelry. Just outside the shop’s backdoor, visitors can step outside and enjoy the pet-friendly patio of next-door neighbor Muddy Paw Coffee.

Also in Silver Lake: 3318 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026.

Hammer Store

Westwood Gift Store
An interior view of the Hammer Store.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Museum merchandise is always fun — my son still wears the Made in L.A. baseball cap he got during the Hammer’s 2023 survey — but what impressed me most on a recent visit to the Hammer Store was the number of local brands it carries.

The shop had jewelry made by Los Angeles artist Lisa Eisner, mineral bath salts from All Roads (one of my favorite Joshua Tree brands), Night Blooms candles from Ojai, fruit and vegetable beeswax candles from Happy Organics and colorful bandannas and scarves from Last Chance Textiles. While the museum offers a wide selection of art books, it also carries books by New Age guru Ram Dass as well as books about gardening, wellness and cooking. It also has a good range of children’s books and toys.

Admission to the Hammer Museum is free, but self-parking at the museum is $9 for the first three hours with validation.
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Heath Ceramics

Fairfax Gift Store
Heath on Beverly.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
In addition to its noted line of handmade ceramics and tile, the longtime Beverly Boulevard store is a safe bet for grab-and-go gifts spanning ceramic bud vases ($32) in a variety of colors to fun tea towels, olive oils, candle holders, teas, soaps and books.

Hide & Seek Vintage Home

Studio City Gift Store
An interior view of the store Hide and Seek gift shop.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Owned by mother-daughter team Breeze Munson and Kimberly Curtis since 2011, in what was then a sleepy stretch of Ventura Place, their vintage home store is now steps from Joan’s on Third and other retail shops and on the route to the popular farmers market on Sundays.

The elegant store carries vintage and new giftables, including vintage glassware, botanical artworks, ceramics and silverware. There’s also a rack of clothing, books, balms, and tea towels and napkins. It’s a fun place to look for unexpected gifts such as a tiny ceramic cat plate, dog figurines or unusual ceramic candlesticks, and the prices range to accommodate all budgets.

Highlow Gift Shop

Torrance Gift Store
Gifts on shelves in a shop
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Tucked away in a nondescript strip mall in Torrance, Sonya Gallardo’s thoughtfully curated gift shop is a delightful surprise among the longtime businesses and Japanese restaurants at Van Art Square (formerly Del Wee Plaza).

In addition to showcasing her Highlow Jewelry line, Gallardo — a former buyer for the Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand Poketo — stocks items by independent makers, including handcrafted wooden objects by Koppa Wood, beautiful linen tea towels by Elana Gabrielle, Maum Co and P.F. Candle Co. candles, stationery and cards, plus gifts for children. “Para esos momentos especiales” is her guiding principle at Highlow Gift, shown by the unique objects she selects.

There’s also a great selection of affordable pantry goods, from Momofuku chili crisp to taco sauce, yuzu vinegar, Woon teas and custom coffee mugs that read “Somebody in Gardena Loves Me.” (There’s a Torrance version too.) Gallardo also offers jewelry services, for which reservations are recommended.

Hightide Store DTLA

Downtown L.A. Gift Store
Interior of a stationery supplies store, with a lighted display case, shelves and a table displaying items for sale
(Julie Wolfson)
By Julie Wolfson
Opened in Row DTLA in 2018, the Los Angeles shop is Hightide’s second location — the first being in Japan on the island of Kyushu in Fukuoka. It’s the place to go for beautifully designed office, home and school supplies, as well as clothing and accessories. Look for rubber-soled Moonstar Shoes, supremely comfortable Obscure Socks and totes with Noritake illustrations. If you’re a notebook lover, check out Penco’s gridded notebooks with soft covers. They come in just about every color.
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Homage Pasadena

Pasadena Gift Store
Homage gift shop in Pasadena.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Owner Jill Pearson grew up in Monterey Park and strives to highlight unique gifts by emerging artists from Los Angeles. Her Pasadena shop, which recently expanded, is stocked with everything you might need for gift giving, including ceramics, candles, unique playing cards, incense and handmade jewelry. There is much to peruse here, including a great selection of books, and Pearson also stocks many small items that are ideal for stocking stuffers, such as stickers, hair clips, incense, and Hemleva rainbow-making suncatchers.

Home Guts

Glassell Park Gift Store
An interior view of the store Home Guts.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Located right next to Los Angeles artist Tim Biskup’s Face Guts gallery in Verdugo Village, this lifestyle shop highlights art and design, with shelves full of work by local artists. The space is bright and welcoming, and it sits just across from Little Ripper Cafe & Wine Bar, making it easy to grab a bite before or after you visit.

Inside, you’ll find gifts like vintage LPs and books, ceramics from local makers, custom furniture, artwork, paintings and fine art prints and objects by Biskup. Art lovers will find plenty to enjoy, from ceramics by Sunja Park and Kat & Roger to a Shimon-kun Skate Deck by Takashi Murakami.

House of Intuition

Echo Park Gift Store
House of Intuition in Highland Park.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
You can’t help but smile when you walk into Marlene Vargas and Alex Naranjo’s longtime metaphysical store and are greeted by a sign that reads, “Your Intuition Led You Here.” Even the most cynical gift recipient will find it hard to resist a manifestation candle or a specialized energy box for their zodiac sign. You’ll also find organic essential oil kits, crystals and candles.

There are additional locations in L.A. County: 7449 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood; 14520 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks; and 5018 E. 2nd St., Long Beach.

Household by Nickey Kehoe

Fairfax Gift Store
Shop with large shelves of pots and pans
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
The Household showroom, run by interior designers Todd Nickey and Amy Kehoe, sits right next to their home furnishings shop Nickey Kehoe.

Inside, you’ll find pottery, candles, plants, locally made apothecary products, books and the brand’s own bedding, towels and pillows. The charming shop also offers unique kitchen items like Italian pewter knife rests and dough scrapers along with vintage jewelry and hand-painted taper candles by Los Angeles artist Esme Saleh. With such a wide variety, it’s easy to find something that will make your gift recipient’s life at home a little nicer.
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House No. 23

Long Beach Gift Store
An interior view of the store House No 23
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Inspired by their grandfather, who ran a wholesale towel business in Turkey, twin sisters Melis Sirvanci and Melda Buddress developed their own line of hand-loomed organic textiles, including Turkish towels, throws, robes, pajamas and tablecloths. Their studio, located in a former pickle factory in the Zaferia District of Long Beach, offers customers much more than towels for gift-giving.

During a recent trip there, the sisters had vintage clothing and jewelry, gardening books, Wilkins & May candles, Le Bon Shop socks, Going Home ceramic flower pots and pot holders made from vintage textiles on display. As a thoughtful addition, they have also included short biographies of some artists on the display shelves, giving the store a museum-like feel.

On-site programming includes sound baths, brunch, ceramic workshops and other pop-ups. For more information, check the House No. 23 website or Instagram.

The Huntington Store

San Marino Gift Store
A table offering rose-themed items at the Huntington's gift shop in San Marino, Calif.
(Emily Tarinelli / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily Tarinelli
Calling all nature lovers! The Huntington’s gift shop is for you. Birds, gardens, trees, butterflies, fruits and other natural subjects each have a small, designated section with themed items such as books, decor and more. There are even tables dedicated just to rose-, lemon- and strawberry-themed goods with plates, books, journals, jewelry, coasters, cups and tote bags.

Need to restock the pantry? Consider snagging artisanal chocolates, jams, honeys and teas — and maybe a teacup to go with your goodies.

Walls looking too bland? The Huntington offers custom, museum-quality art reproductions ranging from botanicals and portraits to landscapes. Trying to keep the kids entertained? You can purchase popular Jellycat stuffed animals here as well as science kits, Folkmanis animal puppets and picture books. Trying to escape a reading slump? Browse the shop’s selection of Octavia E. Butler novels, social justice nonfiction, witchy tarot books and more. Want to start a flower garden? They’ve got seeds too.

Huset

Venice Gift Store
Items on display at Huset on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
With an emphasis on Scandinavian design, Huset stocks colorful textiles from tea towels to throw blankets, home decor including glassware and cutting boards, jewelry, clothing and kids’ items by more than 60 designers.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for, there’s always the self-serve Swedish candy and savory snacks.

Kinship Station

Topanga Shop
The interior of Kinship Station in Topanga, with wooden shelves and a glass front.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Kinship Station is a stylish treasure trove. The Pine Tree Circle boutique that fills a former auto shop boasts some of Topanga’s most well-curated knick-knacks, home items, jewelries and other curiosities, which owner Hediyeh Nikbakht collects and sources from locales as local as the canyon and as far-flung as Australia, Brazil, London, Papua New Guinea and Guadalajara.

Find a dizzying array of incense bundles, bath soaks, natural soaps, tinctures, candles and body oils meant to calm or energize, while items for the home — such as handmade ceramics, woven baskets, stained-glass trinkets, brass bowls and heavy, glossy wooden cutting boards — are always in view somewhere, beckoning. The racks of artisanal shawls and leather goods are just as enticing as the cases glowing with gold and gem-dotted necklaces, rings, studs and bracelets. Nikbakht keeps sustainable practices and a fair-trade ecosystem in mind, and she rotates the wares frequently, so drop by often to browse something new on nearly — if not every — visit.
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Javista at the Atrium

West Hollywood Coffee shop
Plants and gifts in the corner of a coffeehouse
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Billed as “The Botanist’s Bodega,” the bustling two-story Atrium in West Hollywood is a unique blend of coffee and plants. With Javista Coffee on the ground floor and a delightful array of plants, gifts and additional seating upstairs, the Atrium is a haven for plant enthusiasts and coffee lovers alike. In addition to coffee staples such as macchiato and espresso, the bodega offers some exotic beverages like the CBTea Latte.

But that’s not all. The Atrium also hosts plant-related workshops, such as a recent one on how to mount a staghorn fern and create a terrarium. Plant lovers will appreciate a variety of plant accessories, including ceramic pots, misters, river stones and LED grow lights. To support other small businesses, owner Andrew Ruiz stocks a wide selection of books and clothing along with candles from Flamingo Estate, Lavune and Marak, adding a local touch to the Atrium’s offerings.

Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

LA Home Farm

Glassell Park Gift Store
LA Home Farm in Glassell Park.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
At their Glassell Park neighborhood grocery and farmer’s market called LA Homefarm, Lauri Kranz and Dean Kuipers offer everything from high-end gifts to produce.

Shopping is fun here, whether you’re looking for art, truffle oil or handcrafted ceramics by local potters. If you can’t decide on a gift, Kranz and the staff are incredibly helpful at creating custom gift baskets that will leave their recipients swooning or, in my friend’s case, with happy tears.

Lake

Silver Lake Gift Store
Gifts items inside Lake boutique in Silver Lake.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
This high-end clothing store offers beautiful bohemian pieces by independent brands such as Xirena, Apiece Apart and Toit Volant, and many gift items are available on shelves and tables throughout the space. In addition to jewelry by Los Angeles-based Jennie Kwon, be sure to check out the back room where the store stocks apothecary goods by Circular Living and Living Libations, robes by Block Shop Textiles and gifts for kids.

It’s easy to make a day of it on this stretch of Silver Lake Boulevard, with Now Voyager and Müsh across the street, OK down the block and Botanica Restaurant and Market next door.

Leanna Lin’s Wonderland

Eagle Rock Gift Store
Shelves with toys, mugs and stuffed animals
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Walking into Leanna Lin Fong’s gift shop and art gallery is like walking into a colorful birthday party. Established in 2010, the store focuses on brands that will make you smile, including art, accessories, jewelry, collectible toys, stationery, books and home goods by Miss Mindy, Genevieve Santos, Horrible Adorables, Kidrobot, Meri Meri, Momiji, Naoshi, Paddywax, Studio Ghibli, Tokidoki and more.
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Little Blue Boutique

Calabasas Gift Store
A look at shelves of gifts and other merch.
(Jeanette Marantos / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeanette Marantos
True to its name, the Little Blue Boutique has a small footprint, but what it lacks in floor space, it more than makes up in a broad selection of engaging merchandise that could fill any gift-giving requirement from inexpensive to pricey. I saw grandmotherly types shopping for adorable baby caps and onesies and teens admiring hair ties, colorful socks, sparkly stretch bracelets and shelves of costume jewelry. One tall section features cuddly Jellycat stuffies, from giant pink octopuses to blue bunnies, cheerful cheeseburgers and, yes, soft cans of sardines. There are stacks of sun hats, racks of birthday cards, napkins and candles for last-minute party needs, and Calabasas sweatshirts, caps and cups for memento hunters. I could have walked the length of the store and back in just a few minutes, but there was so much to admire, I browsed for nearly an hour, checking out the store’s manly man gift section and kitchen gifts. Two of my favorite finds were Voluspa candles in handsome embossed tins (check out the Mediterranean lemon!) for $16, an elaborately sparkly ornament in the shape of the state of California ($23) and white tea towels with the name of SoCal communities along with their longitude and latitude ($25). It’s a great place to dash in for last-minute purchases and wish-list gifts, and the shop offers nice wrapping for just $1.

Little Flower

Pasadena Bakery and desserts
An interior view of the store Little Flower
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Even though this little cafe in Pasadena functions as a bakery and candy shop, it also carries a wide variety of gift items. You can find coffee brands including Joshua Tree, Alma and La Colombe as well as bags of Little Flower’s famed sea salt caramels and marshmallows and seasonal goods such as cards, candles, and candy, such as bunny-shaped sweets during the Easter season.

The shelves and island are stocked with cards and candles from Altadena Candle Co., Wonder Valley body products, sunscreen, children’s finger puppets and seasonal items. So while you wait in line for one of their signature baked goods or candies, you might find yourself picking up something special.

Lo/Cal Coffee & Market

Mid-City Café
Two people seated inside a colorful coffee shop, seen through the window with the letters FFEE
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Situated at the corner of Fairfax Avenue and West 5th Street, Lo/Cal defies L.A.’s usual coffee shop culture. There’s no one having loud meetings on speakerphone, and you won’t have to fight for outlets to charge your laptop. The spacious, light-dappled shop enjoys a steady stream of customers during the day, but the line moves quickly and the baristas are friendly and helpful. There are a few sidewalk tables and umbrellas as well as tables inside if you decide to make Lo/Cal your remote office for the day.

The food and beverage menus are solid, with Stumptown Roasters coffee drinks and food ranging from the usual avocado toasts, sandwiches and pastries to empanadas that are dropped off fresh daily from Culver City’s Argentine Grand Casino Bakery. The real draw here is 5th Street General Market, which operates a plant and gift shop inside the cafe, with a range of potted and hanging foliage to peruse while you wait for your coffee order or procrastinate doing work. You’ll find kitchenware, garden tools, bath products, stationery and more.

Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday though Saturday; 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

There’s a second location at 2214 Pico Blvd. in Santa Monica.

Little Nelly

Burbank Gift Store
A variety of bread, cheese and other goods on a table and shelves.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Conveniently located in a Burbank neighborhood with plenty of parking, this takeout spot is a great place to shop for gifts while you wait for your espresso or hot combo sandwich (shaved turkey, hot coppa, Gioia burrata, giardiniera, wild arugula and pesto).

The market and sandwich shop, which also offers catering, is filled with cookbooks, handmade ceramics, wood carving boards perfect for charcuterie displays, candles and greeting cards. And for the foodies in your life, the market stocks unique pantry items such as spices, olive oils, vinegar and hot sauce that are perfect for stocking stuffers.
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Lone Fox

Mid-Wilshire Home Decor
An interior view of the store Lone Fox.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
To his millions of YouTube, Instagram and TikTok followers, designer and content creator Drew Michael Scott (a.k.a. Lone Fox) is best known for his easy-to-follow DIY transformations, from updating his 1929 Spanish duplex and offering rental tips to surprising his mom with a living room makeover.

Now, Scott has taken on a new project that isn’t online. This year, he opened Lone Fox Los Angeles, a 7,000-square-foot brick-and-mortar home store on La Brea Avenue in Mid-City that has about 2,500 square feet of retail space across two floors. Although much of his furniture offerings are expensive, Scott said he wants everyone to be able to walk away with something, especially during the holidays. More affordable gift options include throws, candles, art prints and assorted decorative objects.

LACMA Store

Mid-Wilshire Gift Store
The LACMA has two on-site retail shops: a larger one in Resnick Pavilion (above), and a small one in David Geffen Galleries.
(Emily Tarinelli / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily Tarinelli
The LACMA Store boasts an impressive inventory of books, posters and decor, reflective of the museum’s collection of 154,000 objects spanning 6,000 years of art history worldwide. There are books on everything, from global textiles to ancient societies to Impressionists like Cézanne, Van Gogh and Monet.

If you want to enliven your home with wall decor, the gift shop offers print reproductions of many artworks featured in the museum, which you can order in a variety of print formats with optional custom framing. These prints include works like Monet’s “Water Lilies” and Van Gogh’s “Tarascon Stagecoach.”

You’ll also find minimalist stoneware such as Bauer Pottery mugs and vases as well as plates and candles adorned with Robert Mapplethorpe’s traditional flower imagery. Many of the most artistic items for sale, including Netsuke replicas, Eames elephant sculptures and African blankets and stools (among others), include a short description about how the piece was crafted, where it’s from or what it replicates.

The LACMA Store has two on-site retail shops: a larger one in the Resnick Pavilion and a small one in the David Geffen Galleries. Museum members receive discounted prices.

Lost & Found

Hollywood Gift Store
Lost and Found in Hollywood.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Owner Jamie Rosenthal opened Lost & Found in 2000 as a single storefront on Yucca Street in Hollywood. Now she has six storefronts in a row along Yucca and a Santa Monica showroom that offers men’s and women’s clothing, home goods-- including a wide variety of colorful pillows from around the world -- leather accessories, a children’s boutique and fine jewelry. If you’re looking for local brands, the store also stocks its own line of Lost & Found candles, leather goods, paper notebooks and its popular peace tees. Gift wrapping is available.

The Santa Monica showroom is at 2230 Main St.

Luca

Highland Park Gift Store
Products line shelves at Luca, a sustainable drugstore
(Tracy Levy)
By Lisa Boone
In an effort to create a nontoxic, sustainable alternative to commercial drugstores, Judith Goldstein opened what she describes as “a clean grocery store,” filled with nontoxic nail polish, skincare, pet goods and house cleaning products. Many of the independent low-waste brands, such as Fat and the Moon, Yassi’s Butta and 123 Farm are based in L.A. and California.

In 2026, Luca opened a second location at 3608 Edenhurst Ave., in Atwater Village.
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Lucky Penny General Store

Santa Monica Gift Store
Inside a store with items for sales on a table and shelves.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Even if you’re not looking for a gift for someone, you’ll leave with something that caught your eye at this colorful gift shop in Santa Monica. (Wedged between a Thai restaurant and a spa, you’ll spot it by the California poppies and Little Free Library out front).

Marieka Van Tilburg’s mission is to curate a diverse range of brands that share her commitment to ethical sourcing while offering handmade, one-of-a-kind products. From Cat Tarot cards, uplifting stickers and manifestation journals to pickleball apparel and gifts for the Swiftie and Dolly Parton fans in your life, there’s something for everyone spanning all price points. There’s also a charm bracelet and necklace station where you can create your own jewelry. Simply grab a tray and pick your chain and charms. And they’ll assemble it for you. All charms are $3. Bracelets are $12, and necklaces are $15.

Lundeen’s Gift Shop

Culver City Gift Store
A shop with various books and other good on a table and shelves in the store.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
This dedicated gift shop, which Kathryn Lundeen opened in downtown Culver City in 2008, is beloved by locals as a stress-free, one-stop shopping experience. It’s a wellspring for the camper, golfer, home chef — basically anyone in your life, young or old. From the books that line the shelves to the socks, candles, art supplies for kids and stationery that grace the tables, Lundeen’s is packed with a broad range of gifts that make for entertaining shopping. It’s a reliable place to complete your holiday gift list and grab a special treat for yourself in the process. Fake tattoo, anyone? And if you want to be old-fashioned about the holidays this year, Lundeen’s stocks a terrific assortment of greeting cards if you’re going to send someone some snail mail.

Mag.pi

Studio City Gift Store
A shop with clothes and sandals and home decor.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
This charming boutique, established in 2013 by fashion designer Lauri Carleton, is a haven for luxurious items that will please anyone on your gift list, from cashmere sweaters to Fiorentini + Baker leather boots and soft pima cotton pajamas. In addition to apparel, the boutique offers a wide variety of small goods for gift-giving, including jewelry, ceramics, books — some already wrapped for grab-and-go ease — candles, and recycled glass beads from Africa. Carleton opened a second outpost, Mag.Pi at the Glen in Lake Arrowhead in 2021, where she was tragically shot and killed for flying a rainbow flag outside her store two years later. Her family continues her legacy, which is dedicated to “tackling everyday life with grace and ease and continuing to dream,” according to the store’s website.

Marz

South Pasadena Gift Store
Marz gift shop in South Pasadena.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Deborah Netburn
Jasa Cocke’s South Pasadena gift shop is stocked with unusual items, including books, candles, papers, hand-milled French soaps, textiles from India, baby accessories, games, toys and vintage finds. Located on a charming stretch of specialty stores along Mission Street in South Pasadena, treat yourself to an espresso at Two Kids Coffee, a few doors down, to fortify you while you shop.
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Maude Woods

Pasadena Gift Store
Maude Woods gift shop in Pasadena.
(Dan Arnold)
By Lisa Boone
Carrie Davich’s Pasadena store focuses on home goods, but you’ll also find a mix of one-of-a-kind antiques, new furnishings and unique décor. The selection includes pillows, throws, kitchen and bath items, candles and vintage jewelry. During the holidays, the store features lots of festive decorations and offers free gift wrapping.

Merchant

Santa Monica Vintage store
A brown sofa next to a wall adorned with art in a showroom
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Walking into Merchant in Santa Monica is like walking into an artist’s enclave packed with vintage furniture, antiques, contemporary ceramics and art.

“I wanted it to look like a house,” says co-owner Denise Portmans, who runs the store, along with an Atwater Village location, with her artist daughter Sara Marlowe Hall. “I like things that are a little unusual.”

The stores pay tribute to Portmans’ mother, who was an artist and ceramicist. Inside, you’ll find Midcentury Modern furniture, vintage Moroccan rugs, contemporary ceramics from Paris and Italy, and pieces by local artists like Heather Rosenman and All Roads. When I visited the Atwater Village location recently, the selection included ceramics by Raina Lee and Katie Thompson, vintage lamps and rugs, jewelry and original art. Around the holidays, Marlowe Hall said she likes to offer artworks for under $200.

“I want everyone to be able to walk out of here with something,” she said.

The second showroom, Merchant Modern East, is at 3127 Glendale Blvd. in Atwater Village.

Mesmer Mesmer

Pasadena Gift Store
An interior view of the store Mesmer Mesmer gift shop.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Tyke O’Brien’s Mesmer Mesmer, which recently opened in the Holly Street shopping district in Old Town Pasadena, feels like much more than a design-forward retail space for all ages and genders.

O’Brien describes it as “a really cool place to hang out. As a third space with a comfy book lounge, we bring together culture, the arts, creativity and what I like to call ‘weird curiosities’ in our many events, most of which are free.”

Gift options include glitter socks, tarot and oracle decks, Mount Washington pottery and Typical Stretch towels in funky prints. Rounding it out is a wide selection of jewelry, fragrances, books and men’s and women’s apparel.

Miracle Mile Toys & Gifts

Hancock Park Gift Store
Miracle Mile Toys & Gifts on La Brea Avenue.
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
You don’t have to be a kid to appreciate Christina Mullin’s old-fashioned neighborhood toy store which is large enough to offer ample room to explore, with separate rooms devoted to handmade costumes and creative science kits such as Gummy Candy Lab, Alien Slime Lab and crystal geodes. The store is located just a few doors down from Republique, a great place to grab a pastry before or after shopping, as we all know that shopping for children can be stressful! Miracle Mile Toys & Gifts carries Tender Leaf wooden toys from England, Grimms wooden toys from Germany, Brio train sets and Magna-Tiles that can occupy your kids for hours. Also worth noting: from paper dolls to pens and puzzles, there is a wide variety of items for stocking stuffers and Mullins is extremely helpful if you’re at a loss as to what to purchase.

“I’m very into toys that last, that you can hand down and are not something that’s going to go into the landfill,” says Mullin. “We do have plastic, but it’s hard plastic that will last for a long time. We have a lot of wooden toys, a lot of things that are made with thought and not trend. Long-lasting toys.”

Gift wrapping is complimentary.
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Mohawk General Store Woman

Silver Lake Retail
Apothecary, candles, clothing at Mohawk General Store
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
As Sunset Junction in Silver Lake becomes populated with more chain stores, this longtime boutique remains steadfast in its independent spirit. It offers a unique selection of apparel and accessories by California brands and is a haven for designer apparel for men and women. The store also stocks a variety of items that are perfect for gift giving, including apothecary goods by Noto Botanics, Flamingo Estate and Wonder Valley, as well as jewelry, socks, candles and perfume.

Müsh

Silver Lake Gift Store
Books, ceramics and candles at Müsh.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Michelle van der Heijden’s small shop is filled with great gift ideas, including cookbooks, vintage jewelry, crystals and ceramics. She also offers vintage furniture online and has recently added a few vintage clothing pieces, which you can check out on the sidewalk. The shop is just a short walk from L&E Oyster Bar, Le Mill Coffee, Besito and Botanica, making it easy to grab a bite before or after you shop.

Native Sol

Long Beach Thrift Store
Jewelry and clothing on display at Native Sol in Long Beach.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
This Retro Row store is an eco-friendly lifestyle store offering handmade clothing and jewelry by May Salem as well as selected vintage clothing and apothecary items by local makers.

Natural History Museum

Exposition Park Gift Store
The Natural History Museum's gift shop offers numerous craft kits, puzzles and activities rooted in the natural world.
(Emily Tarinelli / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily Tarinelli
This gift shop is great for kids with curious minds. There’s an assortment of playful gadgets with educational value such as craft kits for solar-powered robotic flowers, break-open crystal geodes, binoculars, hanging butterfly houses and 3D wooden animal puzzles. The collection of more traditional toys, including dinosaur plushies, masks and figures, stretchy snakes and dolls modeled after women explorers, stimulates just as much excitement for science.

In addition to the robust collection of museum merchandise, which includes T-shirts, sweatshirts and mugs, there are also plenty of rock-related items for the geology enthusiast. These include a crystal and mineral collection, rock candy, rock tumblers and geology books.
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Now Serving

Chinatown Bookstore
A stack of cookbooks in a bookstore
(Solomon O. Smith / For The Times)
By Helen Li
Community, learning and welcoming vibes are at the heart of Now Serving, L.A.’s beloved cookbook shop. Ken Concepcion, a former fine-dining chef, takes great care in curating a lineup of speakers that grace the tiny space inside the Far East Plaza. Currently on the calendar: popular blogger Justine Doiron, a.k.a. Justine Snacks; chef Matty Matheson of “The Bear”; and former Times cooking columnist Ben Mims.

Beyond the inspiring talks, you can easily spend an hour at Now Serving browsing the shelves, flipping through the glossy, colorful pages of hardback cookbooks you probably won’t find at Barnes & Noble. Pick up a compelling magazine like Cuadernos, Cherry Bombe or Compound Butter. Interspersed between piles of books are cases of culinary supplies such as Japanese knives and spoons, tweezers, and an assortment of chile and olive oils.

I’ve nearly cried in this shop, as I discovered bits and pieces of what I call “home.” Whether it’s Georgian, Palestinian, Tibetan or Burmese dishes, seeing them on a page — with instructions on how to re-create them — takes me down memory lane through my past adventures. The curation feels like both a reunion and a discovery.

NicSon Mercantile

Highland Park Gift Store
NicSon Mercantile in Highland Park.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
In York Boulevard’s hip shopping district, NicSon Mercantile is part retail store, part design studio built on the Sonny Boy brand. It’s a great place to pick up limited-edition merchandise for the creative soul in your life. The store stocks art, clothing, jewelry, home goods and greeting cards by local brands Estevan Oriol, Mike Giant, Tristan Eaton, Risk Rock, Gustavo Rimada, Lizz Lopez, Spitfire Girl, Bandits and P.F. Candle Co.

Norton Simon Museum Store

Pasadena Gift Store
A table offering cards surrounded by shelves of art books at the Norton Simon Museum's gift shop in Pasadena,.
(Emily Tarinelli / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily Tarinelli
Although the Norton Simon Museum’s gift shop is small, it’s perfect for the art connoisseur. The store primarily features nonfiction books about art subjects, including architecture, gardens, photography, cinema, modern and contemporary art, sculpture, as well as an entire shelf dedicated to books published by the museum itself. There is a children’s section too, featuring interactive art books, picture books and artist biographies. For the creative, you’ll find mixed media drawing sets, pencils and pens, journals and inspirational sketchbooks, wall felting kits and more. There are also a handful of trinkets to decorate your desk or shelf, such as small replicas of the Thinker or Modigliani heads.

Tickets to the museum are $20, but if you plan to visit only the gift store, you can do so for free. Head inside to the admissions desk immediately to your right and ask for an entry ticket to the gift shop. Then, follow the hall to your right, where the store’s sign will be just up ahead.

OddBird Co.

Eagle Rock Retail
Turkish textiles and gifts in a store
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Shop for handwoven Turkish textiles and size-inclusive loungewear while sipping complimentary Turkish coffee at Ceren Alkaç-Lee’s serene showroom in Eagle Rock.

The Turkish native started OddBird in 2016 to showcase her homeland’s traditional textiles made from 100% natural fibers.

In addition to beautiful small batches of Turkish towels, robes, blankets, pillows and scarves, Alkaç-Lee stocks gifts from Los Angeles brands such as Flamingo Estate and Loam Candles. Loungewear spans sizes XS to 5X. There are also small handcrafted cups and saucers for $40, incense, handmade leather goods and curated gift boxes.
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OK

West Hollywood Gift Store
Shelves of gifts at OK Store
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Larry Schaffer’s lifestyle store, now in several locations, offers a wide range of gifts spanning handmade jewelry and books to Heather Rosenman ceramics, barware and decorative housewares. On a recent visit, Schaffer’s keen eye for unique gifts, such as the pot holders and $10 milagros hearts made from fabric scraps by Christina Kim’s Dosa, were on display. In a nice touch, the store offers pre-wrapped grab and go gifts during the holidays.

Other locations are at 1716 Silver Lake Blvd. in Silver Lake and 2413 Main St. in Santa Monica.

Paper Plant Co.

Chinatown Paper goods
A woman at the checkout desk of a stationery store
(Julie Wolfson)
By Julie Wolfson
Friedia Niimura, who worked in Tokyo as a model and actor, often browsed Japanese stationery shops and dreamed about having her own line of cards one day. That dream came true — she’s the creator of New Moon Paper Goods and the owner of Paper Plant, a stationery store in Chinatown.

At Paper Plant, you can find washi tape adorned with illustrations of popular Asian snacks (tiny Yakult and Pocky — adorable!), Japanese rubber stamps featuring cats in mushroom hats and the ever-popular Le Pen pens in every color. I especially love the stationery sets that come with paper, envelopes and stickers. Those would always be my go-to gift to bring home from Japan.

While you’re there, be sure to order a coffee or tea drink from Thank You Coffee in the same space and check out Pearl River Deli for Cantonese food next door.

In July of 2026, Nimura added a second, larger location in Highland Park, located at 5504 Monte Vista St., just a few doors down from Tierra Mia Coffee and two blocks from the award-winning Villa’s Tacos.

Petersen Museum Store

Mid-Wilshire Gift Shop
The Petersen Automotive Museum's gift shop offers a wide array of model cars
(Emily Tarinelli / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily Tarinelli
Did you love Hot Wheels as a kid? Then you’ll have to stop by the Petersen Automotive Museum’s gift shop, where you’ll find model cars galore: Hot Wheels, Pink Slips, Burago, Majorette models, “Fast and Furious” toys and more.

Model cars make up the majority of the shop, but you’ll also find more elegant — albeit expensive — goods, like sleek car sculptures by artist Stéphane Dufour. These sculptures of Porsche vehicles are made in L.A., and are available in limited quantities ranging from $999 to $9,000. If that cost is out of your price range but you still want to decorate your wall space, consider purchasing car-themed posters, art prints or photos here instead.

Phoebe Peacock

Burbank Gift Store
Gifts line shelves inside a gift shop
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
The parasols hanging from the ceiling at Jennifer Hardaway’s charming Burbank gift shop are your first indication that you will find something fun and unexpected inside. Hardway offers a wide variety of goods including her own line of KleanSpa perfume and body products (you can even book a session and create your custom scent based on your personal selections), vintage glassware, candles, incense and home decor. On a recent visit, the store featured an entire wall devoted to tea, including specialty looseleaf types, vintage tea cups, honey sticks and other tea-themed gifts.
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Pierce & Ward

Los Feliz Home Decor
An interior view of the store Pierce and Ward for the Gift Shops list
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Emily Ward and Louisa Pierce’s cozy Los Feliz interior design studio is full of details that draw you in. The showroom features vintage and new furniture along with plenty of gift ideas. You’ll find Mystic by Esme hand-painted taper candles, ceramics from Danny D’s Mudshop, and Pierce & Ward’s own Cry to Me scented candles, which are hand-poured in Los Angeles by Light 4 Life and the Exceptional Children’s Foundation, an organization that provides jobs for adults with disabilities.

The studio also offers incense, Musgo Real soaps and eau de toilette, Omen by Cat Pierce perfume and a variety of home goods such as dishtowels, tableware, tea towels and throw pillows.

Potted

Atwater Village Retail
Plants and gifts in Potted in Atwater Village
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Nearly 19 years after it opened in Atwater Village, Potted closed its doors in 2023, only to reopen a year later under new ownership in a location just down the street from the original garden store. The new Potted is a rambling shopping experience with housewares and garden gifts arranged in a quirky series of rooms that include a pinball machine, a jukebox and an indoor fireplace. Although you’ll find outdoor and indoor plants, including rare varieties, the store also offers fresh floral bouquets, handcrafted ceramics by L.A. artists Lisa Barnet, Olivia Snow and Ian Wolterstorff, cards and assorted china. If you are looking for something for the plant lover in your life, there are plenty of options, from colorful ceramic pots to garden gloves, pruning shears and pollinator seed pops.

Prism Boutique

Long Beach Gift Store
Prism boutique in Long Beach.
(Prism)
By Lisa Boone
Since opening her boutique in the historic Belmont Heights area of Long Beach in 2013, Dayna Mance has promoted independently owned small businesses. The store carries modern clothing, accessories and home products from local designers such as Salt and Stone, Lisa Says Gah and Paradigm Design, which is based in Long Beach. She also has a range of vintage clothing obtained in Los Angeles for the person on your gift list who enjoys thrifting.

Pygmy Hippo Shoppe

Fairfax Gift Store
Pygmy Hippo Shoppe in the Fairfax district offers handmade gifts, books, and decor from around the world.
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Founded in 2010, Pygmy Hippo is an irreverent boutique where you can shop for “Nude and Naughty” gift sets, zodiac and magic-minded items, vintage collectibles and rare books and zines. On a recent visit, we spotted a Raymond Chandler Map of Los Angeles, vintage hand-painted ashtrays from the 1940’s and Viewmaster reels alongside “Mystery Bags” for $18 filled with a mix of new and vintage items (not appropriate for children) and a surplus of fun greeting cards and jewelry.
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Retreat

Pasadena Gift Store
Retreat gift shop in Pasadena.
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
At her warm and inviting Pasadena boutique, Diane Staples encourages visitors to shop and try on all the jewelry they’d like with no obligation or pressure. Her specialty store focuses on artisanal goods that you won’t find elsewhere. On a recent visit to the Holly Street store, unique gifts included handcrafted monster soap that shrinks until you find a monster at the end, Mercury Retrograde kits, handstamped vintage silver-plated spoons and reliquary boxes made of copper.

Also located at 950 Mission St. in South Pasadena.

Rolling Greens

Culver City Drought-tolerant plants
Rolling Greens nursery and gift shop
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
This flagship garden and home design store in Culver City covers 2 acres and features a wide range of indoor and outdoor plants, succulents, planters and home decor. Owners Greg Salmeri and Laurie Resnick search the globe for unique home and garden items and offer an Arrangement Bar where shoppers can make their own personalized arrangements. The store becomes especially festive during the holidays, with glittering decorated trees, topiaries, wreaths — both real and faux — and a large selection of unique ornaments, holiday decorations, and specialty gifts.

Also at 7505 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles

Sachi.LA

Del Rey Coffeehouse
A retail space filled with houseplants
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Influenced by their Japanese heritage, sisters Sachi and Chiyo Hartley opened their Del Rey coffeehouse in 2018 to share “Sachi” — the Japanese kanji character meaning happiness, fortune or good luck — with their community. The coffeehouse, which serves a wide variety of coffee drinks including matcha and the Sachi Special, a signature cold brew with oat milk and vanilla syrup, is just the beginning.

Adjacent to the coffeehouse, which also serves pastries, the sisters have opened a retail space that is a treasure trove filled with houseplants, gifts, vintage clothes and plant accessories such as bud vases and planters. They also host occasional pop-ups, so keep an eye on their Instagram for updates.

Open daily, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Serendipity Gift Shop

Studio City Gift Store
Serendipity Gift Shop in Studio City.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Ashlan Christoph’s serene gift shop is situated in the Tujunga Village shopping district, home to Aroma Cafe, Giorla’s Coffee and Caioti Pizza, where overdue moms-to-be come to imbibe in the much-hyped romaine, watercress, Gorgonzola and walnut salad that is rumored to speed labor along. Christoph stocks California-themed goods, ranging from books to pillows. And when it comes to food, there are cookbooks, jams, vinegar and spices as well as graphic Geometry tea towels and colorful napkins in botanical prints by designer Elizabeth Grubaugh. Like any reliable gift shop, there are specialty candles, including humorous ones from Los Angeles-based Scandles, as well as bath items, dolls and toys for kids. The shopping district is a nice place to grab a bite to eat and shop even if you’re not pregnant.
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Shout and About

Echo Park Gift Store
The interior of Shout and About, an urban oasis of paper, plants and gifts.
(Tamara Houghten)
By Lisa Boone
Tamara and Russell Houghten’s tiny Echo Park store is an urban oasis jam-packed with gifts by local brands and independent makers as well as Compartes chocolates, kids goods and jewelry. Always a reliable source for terrific greeting cards, the store also stocks a selection of stunning potted plants.

Sidebloom

La Crescenta-Montrose Gift Store
An interior view of the store Sidebloom (Our Heiday) for the Gift Shops list
(Our Heiday)
By Lisa Boone
Pat Shen opened Sidebloom in 2022, inspired by the idea that “gifting well is loving well.” Along with her Our Heiday paper goods — notepads, calendars, and home items such as tea towels and napkins — Shen offers gifts from many brands, including Baggu, Jellycat, Le Bon Shoppe, Sockerbit and P.F. Candle Co.

Sidebloom also hosts Second Saturdays pop-ups with local partners including Mendy’s Bagels, Slow Beginnings Coffee, Spring Oven Bakery and Happy Brain Bakeshop. The shop organizes Cultivating Community workshops led by artists and educators, covering ceramics, watercolors, mahjong and other creative ways for people to connect.

“We do believe we’re creating something special in our small pocket of L.A.,” Shen says.

6XS Coffee

Silver Lake Retail
A man sips coffee in a lifestyle store and coffee house.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Sitting on a tufted Huggy Cafe Au Lait modular sofa, sipping a 6XS dirty matcha while testing out Ondo’s I Am Calm smudge spray, it’s easy to understand why 6ixth Sense L.A.’s 6XS Studio bills itself as “more than just a coffee shop.” The lifestyle store offers a range of home goods and apparel alongside its coffee bar, which includes food options and single-origin matcha from Nishio, Japan. On a recent visit, the Silver Lake location was stocked with an assortment of worthwhile gifts for the holidays, including Japanese glassware and ceramics from Kinto, candles, olive oil and body lotions from L.A.’s Flamingo Estate, whimsical glassware from Ichendorf, colorful HDPE cutting boards from Fredericks and Mae, and sweatshirts, T-shirts and baseball caps from Los Angeles brand SOOF. But if you just want to grab a coffee or tea and enjoy a bite while settling in with your laptop, it’s a welcoming environment with plenty of tables and chairs and soothing tunes spinning on a turntable. Just be aware that the items for sale may be tempting.

Also, there are 6XS Coffee locations at at 3907 W. 6th St. in Koreatown and 888 S. Hope St. in downtown L.A.

Soap Plant/Wacko

Los Feliz Gift Store
Soap Plant/Wacko in Los Feliz.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Since 1971, Billy Shire’s gift shop on Hollywood Boulevard has been a beloved part of the community, offering an eclectic range of pop-culture ephemera (Iggy Pop action figures), novelties (beetles in resin), housewares (colorful oil cloth) and gifts (hedgehog nail brushes). Parts bookstore, soap shop, art gallery and gift shop, the 6,500 square foot store features light-hearted inventory, from Yayoi Kusama puzzles to toilet lights and Mini Twister with finger socks games, that will put a smile on your face as you shop.
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Spitfire Girl

Los Feliz Gift Store
Spitfire Girl gift shop in Silver Lake.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Kristin Scott’s long-standing store is a haven for unique gifts, from mystical ritual kits to handcrafted fragrances and home goods with a humorous edge (heart lamps and turn-of-the-century-inspired embroidered pillows). Scott also offers a diverse range of custom gift boxes, from the Great Outdoors to the Witches’ Spell. It’s a great place to shop for stocking stuffers like True Crime Trivia, Emergency Eyebrows, or tiny Tarot decks and enamel pins, as well as unique cards and gifts for kids. If you’re shopping for someone hard to please, Scott’s store offers a variety of options. (Gift wrapping too).

Stark Studio

Silver Lake Gift Store
The gift shop inside Stark Studio in Silver Lake.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Stark Studio, a Silver Lake place specializing in face and body services like waxing, has a delightful gift shop in front that offers goods from mostly local makers. The selection of apothecary items, jewelry, kids’ items and accessories includes Los Angeles-based brands Wild Yonder Botanicals, Maya Brenner, Carrie Hoffman, Kin & Kind and Maptote.

Stay Home Friend

Burbank Gift Store
Stay Home Friend gift shop in Burbank.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Stay Home Friend, formerly Mindfulnest, in Burbank was designed to be a mindful way to shop. “We support local artists and small American companies,” says owner Amanda Vernon. “We buy directly from artists who speak to us.” The sunny store features works by more than 100 artists who hand-make jewelry, pottery and prints, including many irreverent candles, stickers, tea towels and cards for a dose of humor during the holidays.

Suay Sew Shop

Silver Lake Gift Store
Napkins, clothes and pillows in Suay Sew Shop in Silver Lake
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
This sewing and production shop, which recently moved to Silver Lake, manufactures home goods and clothing from a “combination of post-consumer waste, deadstock and domestically, organically grown fibers” that are gathered from community donations and corporate recycling.

When it comes to gifts, the shop offers one-of-a-kind clothing made from repurposed fabrics, reusable bread bags, napkins, pillows, remade oven mitts and pot holders and cushions made from vintage workwear. You can also drop off or mail in clothing and textiles at the monthly community dyes with new colors introduced every month.
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Sumi’s

Los Feliz Gift Store
Jewelry, housewares and other thoughtful gifts at Sumi's
(Joel Barhamand / For the Times)
By Lisa Boone
Store owner Sumi Siegel’s warm and inviting gift shop, in Los Feliz Village since 2014, specializes in handmade and small-production goods that are ethically made. Stop by Sumi’s after catching a movie at the Los Feliz 3 or shopping at Skylight Books or one of Vermont Avenue’s many independent stores, and you’ll find jewelry, cards, ceramics and original artworks, including Polaroids of neighborhood dogs. Bonus: Store staff have been known to pass out dog treats.

Tabula Rasa Essentials

Manhattan Beach Gift Store
An interior view of the store Tabula Rasa Essentials.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Maureen McBride’s lifestyle boutique reflects its seaside location in Manhattan Beach — you can walk to the beach from the public stairs next to her building.

McBride offers a wide range of items, including SoCal merchandise and sunscreen, glitter markers and acrylic paint sets for kids. One corner features mahjong-themed gifts, while another is set up just for children. She also has home fragrances, jewelry and bound journals with titles such as “You Make Me Proud,” “Bestie” and “Think Positive, Stay Positive.”

Like many independent shops, the store has a personal touch, such as when the staff turned on a Dolly Parton playlist on the day she died.

Tansy

Burbank Plant Shop
Plants, baskets, planters and home decor inside a store.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
In addition to plants, Tansy owners Shawna Christian and Colette Fowler offer bohemian home goods with flair: colorful fair-trade garlands, plants, metal bells, mobiles, pom-poms and suncatchers. “It’s all about color, plants and fabrics,” says Christian. “I am trying to perfect the art of being insanely creative without being claustrophobic.”

Tansy also hosts various community events, from sound baths to educational workshops on rose care. It recently added Brenden Davis-Ortiz’s Kaleido Coffee trailer, which serves Stereoscope coffee and Spirit Tea from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday on the patio outside the plant store. In addition to exotic brews such as banana joie and toasted hazelnut lattes, the coffee cart serves pastries. If you stop by for coffee before the store opens, don’t worry — you can still enjoy the California native plants and succulents on the patio while sitting at one of the picnic tables.

Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tarot Arts

South Pasadena Gift Store
A customer browses the selection of cards available at Tarot Arts
(Ethan Gulley / For The Times)
By Deborah Netburn
With a staggering selection of nearly 500 tarot and oracle decks lining its walls, Tarot Arts on Mission Street has the most comprehensive collection of decks I’ve ever seen in one place. Whatever you’re looking for in a tarot deck — fairies, anime characters, cats, pop art, shamanic influences, historic reproductions or decks suitable for kids — you will find it here. The shop lets you browse open “tester” packs and see all the cards before you buy them, which if you’re like me, means your visit will last much longer than planned.

Tarot Arts also hosts classes and discussion groups, as well as professional readings in the back (check the website for times and details). And if tarot is not your thing, the shop also sells jewelry, candles, incense, runes and crystals. As William Toro, one of the store’s two owners put it: “It’s a one-stop shop for all your esoteric needs.”
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The Shop at the Broad

Downtown L.A. Gift Store
A table at the Broad's gift shop displays artistic skateboard decks.
(Emily Tarinelli / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily Tarinelli
The Broad’s gift shop is small, minimalist and ultramodern. Its collection features stylish T-shirts from the L.A.-based apparel company Supervsn Studios, skateboard decks adorned with art like Roy Lichtenstein’s “Girl in Mirror” that can be used either as an art display or a functional skateboard, exclusive apparel from its latest exhibition and more.

Give your home some flair by purchasing poster replicas of artworks housed at the museum, including prominent postwar and contemporary art. There is plenty of Andy Warhol-related merchandise, including Campbell’s Tomato Soup mugs and Warhol-themed painting kits, along with a limited selection of books about art, fashion and Los Angeles.

The Getty Museum Store

Brentwood Gift Store
At the Getty Center in Brentwood, the museum store is on the left side of the Entrance Hall.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
By Christopher Reynolds
The Getty Center’s Museum Store isn’t enormous, especially when compared with the rest of the Getty’s sprawling hilltop campus in Brentwood, but it’s packed with possibilities.

Besides thousands of books on art, architecture and California, you’ll find prints, toys, Getty-themed apparel, pencils, pens, sketchbooks and honey from Malibu bees ($16.95 for 12 ounces). Among the books are many published by the Getty itself, including volumes on subjects from African masks to the invention of photography. The main gift shop is to the left as you enter the museum’s Entrance Hall, but there are several satellite shops scattered around the campus. Reminder: The Getty Museum is scheduled to close for renovation March 2027 through spring 2028, but the Getty Villa (which has its own store) will remain open in Pacific Palisades.

The Good Liver

Downtown L.A. Home Goods
Minimalist store with white walls and light-wood display shelving
(Julie Wolfson)
By Julie Wolfson
This small, light-filled boutique — a “modern-day version of a general store,” as it is described on its website — feels minimalist yet full of surprises. Most of the carefully curated inventory of home goods, apothecary products and office supplies is from Japan, with a few items from Europe, Korea and Thailand. There’s a focus on high-quality materials — you’ll find items such as a handmade ceramic cup from Iruma city in Saitama, a glass coffee dripper from a manufacturer founded in 1912 in downtown Tokyo and a pair of traditional Japanese scissors sharpened by hand by a father-son duo in Ono. Every piece has a story.

In the back of the shop, the in-house kitchen is set up for tea tastings featuring tea from Kettl, a Brooklyn-based company that sources tea directly from farms in Japan.

The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles

Downtown L.A. Gift Store
Museum of Contemporary Art's gift shop features a variety of unique gadgets, art books and decor.
(Emily Tarinelli / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily Tarinelli
With the museum’s focus on contemporary art, the gift shop matches the times. I was immediately drawn to the store’s (unofficial) fidget corner, containing an assortment of magnetic gadgets, moveable puzzles, textured sensory stickers and focus putties. For kids (and adults) who can’t get their hands on the popular NeeDoh squishies, consider these alternatives.

There are quite a few unique gadgets in this store: Lego gel pens you can stack together, triangular crayons and wooden brain games, to name a few. But there’s an extensive collection of art books, too, spanning nations and mediums. You’ll also find a variety of styled household items including sunglasses, vases, hourglasses, candles and more as well as vibrant, chunky necklaces from the women-owned accessory brand Ink + Alloy. Every item within feels utterly timeless yet never more rooted in the present moment.
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The House of Woo

Downtown L.A. Retail
Clothing, gift baskets and holiday ornaments on a table
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
In the Arts District across the street from Hauser & Wirth art gallery, Staci Woo and Mike Badt’s gift shop and studio offers clothing and home goods produced in their workroom in the back. The husband-and-wife’s Uplifters Ranch, a California lifestyle clothing line that includes baseball caps, cozy unisex sweats and T-shirts, has a California beach vibe. Additionally, the designers stock napkins, matching sets, including pajamas and other clothing items. On a recent visit to the downtown L.A. shop, gifts by local makers filled the storefront, including woven cabana pouches in colorful strips, crystals, apothecary goods, straw beach hats and jewelry. Keep in mind that many items, such as sweatshirts and t-shirts can be personalized for holiday gift giving.

The Time Travel Mart

Echo Park Gift Shop
Clothing and other items on display at Time Travel Mart in Echo Park
(Andres Melo / For The Times)
By Shane Reiner-Roth
If the deals strewn across the windows of the Time Travel Mart (“Papyrus and Quill Blowout!” and “30% off neural implants”) don’t lure you, the meeting of a robot and a Neanderthal taking place in the storefront might do the trick. Started in 2008 by 826, a nonprofit organization founded by authors Nínive Clements Calegari and Dave Eggers that’s dedicated to inspiring students to approach writing as a creative practice, it is inarguably one of the most creative gift stores in America.

The small market, designed like a convenience store, is animated by conversations between visitors slowly studying the details of every item up for sale. “Which would your boss find funnier,” you might overhear, “this bottle of robot milk or the Dark Ages Breath Ruiner spray?” Whatever choice they make, no matter how frivolous it may feel, is ultimately for the greater good: All proceeds go toward operating 826, which publishes stories by students that are available for purchase in the freezer aisle.

Tortoise General Store

Venice Gift Store
Tortoise General Store in Venice.
(Amelie Emi Uchiike)
By Lisa Boone
Keiko and Taku Shinomoto opened Tortoise General Store in 2003 with a “slow and steady” design philosophy. The Mar Vista showroom offers a curated selection of timeless Japanese home goods, including Hasami Porcelain tableware, hinoki essentials, tea kettles, and colorful 100% cotton Tenugui cloths. The store also offers apparel by Los Angeles-based Prospective Flow, as well as vintage pottery, and has recently started offering natural wines from Japan.

Treehaus

Atwater Village Gift Store
Treehaus gift shop in Atwater Village.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Michelle Pedersen and Saralynne Precht started Treehaus as a pop-up in a vintage VW bus and now highlight local independent makers, with a focus on socially conscious and female designers, on a permanent basis.

Their lifestyle boutique covers a wide range of goods, including clothing and jewelry, toys, books and games for kids, L.A.-centric tea towels, unique cards and small-batch leather goods.
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Twirls and Twigs

Sherman Oaks Gift Store
Colorful gifts on shelves inside a gift shop
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
If you’re in the market for a gift that will bring a smile, Shawna Dalton’s shop on Magnolia Boulevard in Valley Village won’t disappoint. At Twirls + Twigs, where the motto is “Give Gratitude,” you’ll find a wide range of tongue-in-cheek gifts such as “You Are a Badass” shower steamers, “Bitch Please, I’m From the Valley” coffee mugs and “Damn Dude” lavatory air fresheners. What sets Dalton’s shop apart is her commitment to stocking one-of-a-kind wares by local female makers, a cause she’s passionate about. You’ll also find crystals, goodies for kids, jewelry and irreverent cards featuring the likes of Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Dolly Parton.

Union Lifestyle + Home Goods Shop

Venice Gift Store
Inside a store with items for sale on walks and shelves.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Discover this hidden gem, a women-owned shop devoted to small brands that celebrate women as well as the queer community, just a stone’s throw away from the lively Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

Expect unique items you won’t commonly find in most gift shops: handmade ceramic goose ring dishes, chunky sterling silver jewelry made in Mexico City, graphic strawberry knit blankets from Gab Art & Design, bright blue ceramic olive oil decanters, Mandy’s Extra-Virgin Olive Oil from Spain and LUMM soy candles, smelling of fig and vetiver, handcrafted in Mexico.

Village Heights

Windsor Square Gift Store
A photograph of Village Heights for the Best L.A. Plant shops for the 2022 Gift Guide list.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
From crystal barware to tea towels and jewelry, Louis Eafalla’s gift shop in Larchmont Village has something for nearly everyone on your list. In addition to gifts, the store is known for its seasonal items and festive window displays, including tea towels, decor, gift wrap, ornaments and cards.

Virgil Normal

East Hollywood Gift Store
Inside a store with items for sale on table, shelves and wall.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Ten years ago, costume designer Shirley Kurata and her husband, artist Charlie Staunton, opened this Los Angeles boutique in a former moped shop called Choke. The neighborhood may have changed over the years, as Courage Bagels and Good Friend Coffee opened nearby, but this store remains a beloved part of the community, dedicated to a mix of vintage and new items by homegrown talent. The store’s strong connection to L.A., as evidenced by the amount of Virgil Normal T-shirts I regularly spot during my walks around the Silver Lake Reservoir, is sure to please those who prefer gifts that are made in L.A. But the store stocks more than T-shirts. Expect socks, sunglasses, hats, bumper stickers, point-and-shoot cameras and perfume for those who appreciate stocking stuffers more than gifts.
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L.A. Phil Store at Walt Disney Concert Hall

Downtown L.A. Gift Store
Musical merchandise adorn the shelves at the L.A. Phil store at Walt Disney Concert Hall.
(Emily Tarinelli / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily Tarinelli
If you’re a musician and you don’t have a guitar-shaped throw pillow, a beaded piano handbag, pencils that twist into G-clefs or earrings with the opening notes to Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, then what are you doing?

Lucky for you, all this and more lives at the L.A. Phil Store, which is nestled in the home venue of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. In addition to music-themed accessories and decor, it also boast a large selection of classical vinyls (some pre-owned, with other genres like jazz and pop rock mixed in) and a limited but well-curated stock of nonfiction and coffee-table books about music and composers. For the music writer, you may want to snag a journal with blank staff paper.

Perhaps best of all, there’s easy access to the gift shop right off Grand Avenue.

When Two Become One

Highland Park Retail
Two women shop for perfume, gifts on shelves in shop.
(Yasara Gunawardena)
By Lisa Boone
Wedged in between the Highland Park Bowl and Civil Coffee, the independent boutiques Intentionally Blank and Ririku have joined forces in this shared space on Figueroa in Highland Park.

In addition to a wide range of gifts, including apparel, shoes and accessories, the showroom features a dedicated fragrance wall with scents from around the world and baseball caps with funny slogans such as “Highland Park Fun Mom,” “I Said I’m Fine” and “I Think About Pedro Pascal.”

If you’re looking for stocking stuffers, you’ll find plenty of options here such as stickers, hair clips, nail art and coin purses. The hub also hosts events and pop-ups with designers and artists, so be sure to follow the shop’s Instagram for the latest updates.

Wildflora

Studio City Plant Shop
Plants, candles and gifts inside Wildlfora.
(Sarah Zing)
By Lisa Boone
This full-service florist shop offers houseplants, succulents and tillandsia and aeriums, along with home decor such as pillows and candles. You can also build your own gift box from a wide assortment of products including candles, candies, books and floral arrangements.

Yanapuma Shop

Venice Gift Store
Yanapuma Shop in Venice.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Founded to champion handcrafted artisanal objects from across the globe, Megan Schoenbachler’s boutique, situated next to Union Lifestyle + Home Goods and just around the corner from Abbot Kinney Boulevard, offers a selection of goods that you likely won’t find elsewhere.

On a recent visit, the store was filled with Anima Mundi herbal plant medicines, Màlama Mushrooms Matcha, beaded Embera Chami bracelets from Colombia, distressed wool hats, incense handmade in Brazil, Peruvian tapestries and handwoven baskets. The store also features black-and-white prints by Schoenbachler, who is a photographer.
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Yolk

Silver Lake Gift Store
Yoke, a shop on Sunset in Silver Lake, LA.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
By Christopher Reynolds
This smallish space brims with charming gifts, toys and home goods, including Marimekko designs, Calico Critters toys and wooden playthings that might include a DJ setup or a banjo. It’s not cheap, but the goods along its two brightly colored aisles are stylish and unusual, for isntance sidewalk chalk shaped like doughnuts and macarons, puzzles, greeting cards, coffee table books, vases and witty salt and pepper shakers.
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