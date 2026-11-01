125 of the best places to shop for holiday gifts in Los Angeles right now
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When we went looking for the best independent gift shops in Los Angeles, we discovered a Tarot Arts store in South Pasadena, found a fun mix of paper goods — and stickers! — at Paper and Plant Co.’s new location in Highland Park and met three adorable shop cats at Adelaide, a charming flower and gift shop in Altadena, which was forced to close temporarily following the Eaton fire.
We’re fortunate in Los Angeles that holiday shopping doesn’t have to revolve around a crowded mall — or an Amazon delivery.
Shopping local can be fun.
At Little Flower in Pasadena, you can enjoy a meal or savory treat while browsing the shop’s shelves stocked with seasonal goods. At Curious in Hermosa Beach, you can book a haircut at a speakeasy-style barber inside the “pop and pop shop.” Or you might catch an art show at Tim Biskup’s Face Guts in Verdugo Village, right next to his unique lifestyle store, Home Guts.
This holiday season, why not try shopping in your neighborhood? Whether you need something for a teacher or loved one, shopping small helps support businesses that may have had a tough time of late. Many store owners shared that the holidays can make or break their entire year. “The holidays matter a lot to us,” says Ivana Suvak of Goods in Santa Monica. “I think in-person retail matters more than it used to. We’re all online all day, but walking into a shop, touching something, smelling it, discovering something you weren’t looking for and talking to another person … I don’t think that can be replaced.”
Shopping local makes a difference beyond just your gift recipient — it helps your neighbors. “My thought every year is: If you build it, they will come,” says Sonya Gallardo, who owns Highlow Gift Shop in Torrance. “To make the heavy investment, I have to have faith that my customers will remember my shop, and new customers will want to shop small and find me.”
Here’s a list of our favorite gift shops in Los Angeles.
Abierto
Given its location near the beach, it’s not surprising the store stocks sun hats. Other possible gift items you’ll find: cookbooks, cutting boards, apothecary items, cards, palo santo sticks and goodies for kids.
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Academy Museum Store
With an expansive book collection, visitors will also find novels that are adapted into movies such as Edward Ashton’s “Mickey 7,” craft books the likes of Blake Snyder’s classic “Save the Cat!” and memoirs from industry stars including Elliot Page’s “Pageboy.”
For anime fans, there are entire tables dedicated to Studio Ghibli films, featuring posters, keychain charms, journals, plushies and more. There’s also a section dedicated to the Oscars; this is, after all, the Academy Museum. In this corner, you’ll find plenty of merchandise with statuette imagery, including neon LED signs, tote bags and decorative garlands.
Acorn Eagle Rock
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Adelaide
Adobe Design
Alchemy Works
Each showroom has a unique atmosphere that reflects its neighborhood. The downtown Signal location at 821 Traction Ave. features vintage clothing, jewelry and fine art. In contrast, the Newport Beach store has a relaxed beach feel, with bohemian dresses, sun hats and sandals.
Autry Museum Store
Bauer Pottery Showroom
The store stocks a combination of firsts and seconds (which have small flaws) — from coffee mugs and plates to oil jars, vases and planters. This is the place to look if you’ve got a loved one in need of colorful dog and cat bowls (choose from 17 shades) or planters for both indoors and outdoors (Bauer offers free drilling if you’d like drainage holes). In addition to Bauer pottery, owner Janek Boniecki also stocks equally colorful ceramics by Corita Kent that are perfect for holiday gift-giving.
Block Shop Textiles
For the holidays, Block Shop offers pajamas and jackets as well as handwoven rugs. Plus vintage pottery, hand-blown glassware, picnic knives by Opinel and Mason Pearson hairbrushes. The store also stocks pillows and handkerchiefs and Petra Hardware and Hopie Stockman Hill’s collection of little drawer knobs and pulls, inspired by the snail knobs that greet visitors as they open the doors of the Atwater store.
Brooke Rodd
You’ll also find small-batch perfumes, greeting cards, baseball caps for different neighborhoods, dishtowels with sayings like “Call Your Mom” and “Stove for Display Only,” ceramic coffee mugs, and as in any good gift shop, plenty of candles. Gift wrapping is free.
Broome Street General Store
Also at Platform, 8840 Washington Blvd., Suite 103, Culver City.
Burro
The sunny boutique is curated to suit everyone on your gift list: Cookbooks and pretty boxes of tinned fish for foodies, games and books for kids, jewelry, hats and casual clothing for women, home goods and ladybug gardens for gardeners and fabulous stationery and cards for everyone. The store features many local brands, including Flamingo Estate, Brightland, jewelry labels Chan Luu and Victoria Cunningham Jewelry, skin-care and olive oil brand Wonder Valley.
Clover
During a recent trip to the store, they had pretty quilted dopp kits, premium denim from Citizens of Humanity, clothing from the Los Angeles-based brand Project Social T, a wide range of bath and body products, and coffee-table books including a number of good cookbooks.
The boutique has something to suit every budget as well as everybody — something Galindo said they have tried to do from Day One, from housewares to jewelry and with a section dedicated to children.
+Coop
Craft Contemporary
Inside, you’ll find all-natural utilitarian items like wooden and ceramic spoons, artisanal embroidery scissors, combs, nail brushes, bamboo straws and more. You can also satisfy your inner craftsperson by purchasing an embroidery set, stuffed creature-building kit, wool and felt craft kit and more — perfect for kids and adults alike. In the words of one shelf label, “Get those kids off their digital devices and start making stuff and experimenting!”
There’s a relatively large jewelry collection from local and nationwide artists: necklaces with nontraditional charms, lockets holding miniature paper collages, twisting hair jewelry and more. You can also decorate your end tables with unique sculptures including a playful wooden balancing sculpture made by majority-women brand Senser Woodcraft.
Creature’s Plants & Coffee
Owned by Hope Creature, the business sells plants, gifts and garden supplies in one building and organic drinks and pastries in another. A 50-foot greenhouse shelters indoor tropicals, organic edibles, drought-tolerant native plants and small potted succulents, which go for less than $2. The outdoor seating area is outfitted with plants available for purchase.
“A lot went into making this space architecturally stunning as well, with every design detail considered,” Creature says. “The space also serves as a platform for our ongoing community programming, which showcases what the space is all about — bringing people together to explore, learn and connect.”
The queer-owned-and-run cafe offers standard coffee fare including matcha, espresso, cortado, cold brew and drip options from local roaster Unity, as well as a selection of teas and pastries. Gift ideas include GeoPot garden kits, seed ball kits, coffee mugs, misters and gnome-shaped watering cans.
Curious ...
“We want this to be a place where people can escape what’s going on in the world and laugh,” Gawdun said during a recent visit.
The shop also has a wide variety of fun stocking stuffers, including Lemonheads, Tootsie Roll Pops, stickers, mini troll heads and Fun Gum. Gawdun mentioned they plan to set up a special candy section soon.
“Sometimes we get in trouble, but not very often,” he added, sitting under a sign that says “Protect Kids Not Guns.” Another sign, “Kindness Matters,” stands out and really captures the spirit of this longtime gift shop.
Danny D’s Mud Shop
Dekor
The store still has a homey feel, with a combination of antique furniture, vivid Turkish kilims and coffee-table books arranged in a number of different “rooms.”
A range of custom furniture options and hand-poured candles drawn from Ojai’s orange blossoms are offered, all of which are made in Los Angeles. Additionally, customers will find pillows, throws, jewelry and original artwork.
D.L. Rhein
Dinosaur Farm
East/West Shop
At East/West Shop, you’ll find items like hair clips made of cloisonné (a handpainted enamel) from a Chinatown shop that closed down, handmade quilt coats and vintage sweatshirts embroidered with the brand’s rose logo. It’s best to revisit the store often — upcycled items are often snagged as they’re put up for sale.
Emerald Forest Gifts
Espacio 1839
Beyond a curated selection, the store is known for its community-oriented poetry readings, papel maché mask-making workshops and CaminArte — a monthly art walk that spotlights community vendors.
Esqueleto
ExploraStore at California Science Center
In addition to space-themed trinkets, the gift shop also sells geology items like crystal growing kits, evolutionary biology T-shirts and math and chemistry mugs. Toys and trinkets abound here like stress squishies, slimes and putties, pop-it fidgets, plushies and 3D-printed animals. There are kid-friendly learning tools, too, like science-based brain games and puzzles.
Felix and Pierre’s Picnic Shop
You can even watch owner and illustrator Jessica Pierson-Turner creating new products at her Finch + Flourish Paper Goods letterpress station in the back. (There’s a table and chair with pens so you can write your card right there, and stamps are available too.) For picnics, the shop offers a big selection of tinned fish and cute oversize tea towels. If you’re shopping for gifts, you’ll find plenty of local brands: Le Bon Shoppe socks, P.F. Candle Co., and mineral bath salts from All Roads in Joshua Tree. And if you don’t end up buying anything, you can always give Fernie a pet before heading out to Sunset Boulevard and the nearby shops and restaurants in Echo Park.
Flicka
Sato estmates that 80% of her boutique’s business is gift-related and says that among the brands customers are currently making a beeline for are Esme (darling allover-print pajamas), Rowdy Sprout (vintage rock ’n’ roll T-shirts for tykes) and Spanish kids’ brand Mayoral. (She also said “anything slimy and squishy” seems to sell well, including “slime and stress balls.” Make of that what you will.) A fairly recent addition to the offerings is a rack of vintage denim — with options for both children and adults — that you’ll find just inside the front door to the left, which means you can snap up a tiny Morado Designs T-shirt emblazoned with “Larchmont is my happy place” and a pair of well-worn kids’ Levi’s and have the cutest-ever mini-me moment in the bag. (Or gift bag, as the case may be — they’ll gift-wrap your purchase gratis, complete with a spray of dried flowers.)
Flowers Finest
Fowler Museum Store
There is also a small, boutique-style clothing and accessory collection, featuring scarves, shawls, jewelry, handbags and more. Children’s and nonfiction books about global mythologies, gender, poems, essays, Los Angeles and more line the shelves. On the wellness front, handmade medicine balls and neck pillows were standouts.
The museum and gift shop are free to enter, but you may need to pay for parking; it’s $5 for an hour. After entering the museum, the shop is around the corner to the left of the information desk.
Gallery Nucleus
While you’re in Alhambra, be sure to head to Yang‘s Kitchen a few blocks away to try the Japanese-style breakfast.
General Store
Giant Robot store and GR2 Gallery
Often cited as the birthplace of Asian pop culture products (as well as the launching ground of the Uglydoll empire), the Giant Robot store opened in 2001, growing out of a magazine created by Eric Nakamura and Martin Wong.
The store showcases quirky-cool art pieces, blind boxes, plushies, home goods, toys, anime merch and gifts that will delight the young and young at heart. GR2 features art exhibitions from both emerging artists and art legends such as Katsuya Terada, Luke Chueh and David Choe. From Saturday through August 19, fans of whimsical pop toys can check out the work of Erick Martinez, whose handcrafted wooden figures — including a happy robot and a TV set featuring a green monster — are colorful delights. “We’re not just a business — we’re part of the community,” says Nakamura, who still owns and runs Giant Robot today. “These art events bring people together.”
Gibson
Gifted
It also has a range of Judaica, including jewelry by Los Angeles artist Tara Feld and items from the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. There’s something to suit everyone — the website also provides some gift guide recommendations — ranging from stationery and tea towels to children’s toys and bath and body products. The shop also offers free gift wrapping as well as “elevated” gift wrapping starting at $10.
Gold Bug Pasadena
Goodies
Also at: 5308 2nd St., No. B, Long Beach; 1309 Montana Ave., Santa Monica; 1219 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice; and 333 E 17th St., Unit 20, Costa Mesa.
Goods
“Over the years, we’ve stayed open through it all ... the pandemic, the fires and the many ups and downs that have affected our city,” Suvak said. “We’ve always tried to give back in quiet ways.”
The shop offers a range of items, from linen textiles and Croatian extra virgin olive oil to the classic children’s book “Blueberries for Sal.” Each December, they feature guest pop-ups including local jewelers, host in-store events and offer free holiday gift wrapping.
Greenwood Shop
Gum Tree
Inside the shop, you can find California-themed clothing and accessories such as sweatshirts, trays, totes and baseball caps. It also carries a fun variety of cards and a broad range of books about Southern California surf culture. For the home, there are pillows, plush throws, napkins, cookbooks and tableware that make excellent gifts. One of the bedrooms in the cottage is arranged specifically for children and babies with nice onesies, toys and games as well as lovely views of the blue sky over the ocean in the distance.
Also at 1140 Highland Ave. in Manhattan Beach and 1722. S. Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach.
Haley Solar
Also in Silver Lake: 3318 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026.
Hammer Store
The shop had jewelry made by Los Angeles artist Lisa Eisner, mineral bath salts from All Roads (one of my favorite Joshua Tree brands), Night Blooms candles from Ojai, fruit and vegetable beeswax candles from Happy Organics and colorful bandannas and scarves from Last Chance Textiles. While the museum offers a wide selection of art books, it also carries books by New Age guru Ram Dass as well as books about gardening, wellness and cooking. It also has a good range of children’s books and toys.
Admission to the Hammer Museum is free, but self-parking at the museum is $9 for the first three hours with validation.
Heath Ceramics
Hide & Seek Vintage Home
The elegant store carries vintage and new giftables, including vintage glassware, botanical artworks, ceramics and silverware. There’s also a rack of clothing, books, balms, and tea towels and napkins. It’s a fun place to look for unexpected gifts such as a tiny ceramic cat plate, dog figurines or unusual ceramic candlesticks, and the prices range to accommodate all budgets.
Highlow Gift Shop
In addition to showcasing her Highlow Jewelry line, Gallardo — a former buyer for the Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand Poketo — stocks items by independent makers, including handcrafted wooden objects by Koppa Wood, beautiful linen tea towels by Elana Gabrielle, Maum Co and P.F. Candle Co. candles, stationery and cards, plus gifts for children. “Para esos momentos especiales” is her guiding principle at Highlow Gift, shown by the unique objects she selects.
There’s also a great selection of affordable pantry goods, from Momofuku chili crisp to taco sauce, yuzu vinegar, Woon teas and custom coffee mugs that read “Somebody in Gardena Loves Me.” (There’s a Torrance version too.) Gallardo also offers jewelry services, for which reservations are recommended.
Hightide Store DTLA
Homage Pasadena
Home Guts
Inside, you’ll find gifts like vintage LPs and books, ceramics from local makers, custom furniture, artwork, paintings and fine art prints and objects by Biskup. Art lovers will find plenty to enjoy, from ceramics by Sunja Park and Kat & Roger to a Shimon-kun Skate Deck by Takashi Murakami.
House of Intuition
There are additional locations in L.A. County: 7449 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood; 14520 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks; and 5018 E. 2nd St., Long Beach.
Household by Nickey Kehoe
Inside, you’ll find pottery, candles, plants, locally made apothecary products, books and the brand’s own bedding, towels and pillows. The charming shop also offers unique kitchen items like Italian pewter knife rests and dough scrapers along with vintage jewelry and hand-painted taper candles by Los Angeles artist Esme Saleh. With such a wide variety, it’s easy to find something that will make your gift recipient’s life at home a little nicer.
House No. 23
During a recent trip there, the sisters had vintage clothing and jewelry, gardening books, Wilkins & May candles, Le Bon Shop socks, Going Home ceramic flower pots and pot holders made from vintage textiles on display. As a thoughtful addition, they have also included short biographies of some artists on the display shelves, giving the store a museum-like feel.
On-site programming includes sound baths, brunch, ceramic workshops and other pop-ups. For more information, check the House No. 23 website or Instagram.
The Huntington Store
Need to restock the pantry? Consider snagging artisanal chocolates, jams, honeys and teas — and maybe a teacup to go with your goodies.
Walls looking too bland? The Huntington offers custom, museum-quality art reproductions ranging from botanicals and portraits to landscapes. Trying to keep the kids entertained? You can purchase popular Jellycat stuffed animals here as well as science kits, Folkmanis animal puppets and picture books. Trying to escape a reading slump? Browse the shop’s selection of Octavia E. Butler novels, social justice nonfiction, witchy tarot books and more. Want to start a flower garden? They’ve got seeds too.
Huset
If you can’t find what you’re looking for, there’s always the self-serve Swedish candy and savory snacks.
Kinship Station
Find a dizzying array of incense bundles, bath soaks, natural soaps, tinctures, candles and body oils meant to calm or energize, while items for the home — such as handmade ceramics, woven baskets, stained-glass trinkets, brass bowls and heavy, glossy wooden cutting boards — are always in view somewhere, beckoning. The racks of artisanal shawls and leather goods are just as enticing as the cases glowing with gold and gem-dotted necklaces, rings, studs and bracelets. Nikbakht keeps sustainable practices and a fair-trade ecosystem in mind, and she rotates the wares frequently, so drop by often to browse something new on nearly — if not every — visit.
Javista at the Atrium
But that’s not all. The Atrium also hosts plant-related workshops, such as a recent one on how to mount a staghorn fern and create a terrarium. Plant lovers will appreciate a variety of plant accessories, including ceramic pots, misters, river stones and LED grow lights. To support other small businesses, owner Andrew Ruiz stocks a wide selection of books and clothing along with candles from Flamingo Estate, Lavune and Marak, adding a local touch to the Atrium’s offerings.
Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
LA Home Farm
Shopping is fun here, whether you’re looking for art, truffle oil or handcrafted ceramics by local potters. If you can’t decide on a gift, Kranz and the staff are incredibly helpful at creating custom gift baskets that will leave their recipients swooning or, in my friend’s case, with happy tears.
Lake
It’s easy to make a day of it on this stretch of Silver Lake Boulevard, with Now Voyager and Müsh across the street, OK down the block and Botanica Restaurant and Market next door.
Leanna Lin’s Wonderland
Little Blue Boutique
Little Flower
The shelves and island are stocked with cards and candles from Altadena Candle Co., Wonder Valley body products, sunscreen, children’s finger puppets and seasonal items. So while you wait in line for one of their signature baked goods or candies, you might find yourself picking up something special.
Lo/Cal Coffee & Market
The food and beverage menus are solid, with Stumptown Roasters coffee drinks and food ranging from the usual avocado toasts, sandwiches and pastries to empanadas that are dropped off fresh daily from Culver City’s Argentine Grand Casino Bakery. The real draw here is 5th Street General Market, which operates a plant and gift shop inside the cafe, with a range of potted and hanging foliage to peruse while you wait for your coffee order or procrastinate doing work. You’ll find kitchenware, garden tools, bath products, stationery and more.
Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday though Saturday; 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
There’s a second location at 2214 Pico Blvd. in Santa Monica.
Little Nelly
The market and sandwich shop, which also offers catering, is filled with cookbooks, handmade ceramics, wood carving boards perfect for charcuterie displays, candles and greeting cards. And for the foodies in your life, the market stocks unique pantry items such as spices, olive oils, vinegar and hot sauce that are perfect for stocking stuffers.
Lone Fox
Now, Scott has taken on a new project that isn’t online. This year, he opened Lone Fox Los Angeles, a 7,000-square-foot brick-and-mortar home store on La Brea Avenue in Mid-City that has about 2,500 square feet of retail space across two floors. Although much of his furniture offerings are expensive, Scott said he wants everyone to be able to walk away with something, especially during the holidays. More affordable gift options include throws, candles, art prints and assorted decorative objects.
LACMA Store
If you want to enliven your home with wall decor, the gift shop offers print reproductions of many artworks featured in the museum, which you can order in a variety of print formats with optional custom framing. These prints include works like Monet’s “Water Lilies” and Van Gogh’s “Tarascon Stagecoach.”
You’ll also find minimalist stoneware such as Bauer Pottery mugs and vases as well as plates and candles adorned with Robert Mapplethorpe’s traditional flower imagery. Many of the most artistic items for sale, including Netsuke replicas, Eames elephant sculptures and African blankets and stools (among others), include a short description about how the piece was crafted, where it’s from or what it replicates.
The LACMA Store has two on-site retail shops: a larger one in the Resnick Pavilion and a small one in the David Geffen Galleries. Museum members receive discounted prices.
Lost & Found
The Santa Monica showroom is at 2230 Main St.
Luca
In 2026, Luca opened a second location at 3608 Edenhurst Ave., in Atwater Village.
Lucky Penny General Store
Marieka Van Tilburg’s mission is to curate a diverse range of brands that share her commitment to ethical sourcing while offering handmade, one-of-a-kind products. From Cat Tarot cards, uplifting stickers and manifestation journals to pickleball apparel and gifts for the Swiftie and Dolly Parton fans in your life, there’s something for everyone spanning all price points. There’s also a charm bracelet and necklace station where you can create your own jewelry. Simply grab a tray and pick your chain and charms. And they’ll assemble it for you. All charms are $3. Bracelets are $12, and necklaces are $15.
Lundeen’s Gift Shop
Mag.pi
Marz
Maude Woods
Merchant
“I wanted it to look like a house,” says co-owner Denise Portmans, who runs the store, along with an Atwater Village location, with her artist daughter Sara Marlowe Hall. “I like things that are a little unusual.”
The stores pay tribute to Portmans’ mother, who was an artist and ceramicist. Inside, you’ll find Midcentury Modern furniture, vintage Moroccan rugs, contemporary ceramics from Paris and Italy, and pieces by local artists like Heather Rosenman and All Roads. When I visited the Atwater Village location recently, the selection included ceramics by Raina Lee and Katie Thompson, vintage lamps and rugs, jewelry and original art. Around the holidays, Marlowe Hall said she likes to offer artworks for under $200.
“I want everyone to be able to walk out of here with something,” she said.
The second showroom, Merchant Modern East, is at 3127 Glendale Blvd. in Atwater Village.
Mesmer Mesmer
O’Brien describes it as “a really cool place to hang out. As a third space with a comfy book lounge, we bring together culture, the arts, creativity and what I like to call ‘weird curiosities’ in our many events, most of which are free.”
Gift options include glitter socks, tarot and oracle decks, Mount Washington pottery and Typical Stretch towels in funky prints. Rounding it out is a wide selection of jewelry, fragrances, books and men’s and women’s apparel.
Miracle Mile Toys & Gifts
“I’m very into toys that last, that you can hand down and are not something that’s going to go into the landfill,” says Mullin. “We do have plastic, but it’s hard plastic that will last for a long time. We have a lot of wooden toys, a lot of things that are made with thought and not trend. Long-lasting toys.”
Gift wrapping is complimentary.
Mohawk General Store Woman
Müsh
Natural History Museum
In addition to the robust collection of museum merchandise, which includes T-shirts, sweatshirts and mugs, there are also plenty of rock-related items for the geology enthusiast. These include a crystal and mineral collection, rock candy, rock tumblers and geology books.
Now Serving
Beyond the inspiring talks, you can easily spend an hour at Now Serving browsing the shelves, flipping through the glossy, colorful pages of hardback cookbooks you probably won’t find at Barnes & Noble. Pick up a compelling magazine like Cuadernos, Cherry Bombe or Compound Butter. Interspersed between piles of books are cases of culinary supplies such as Japanese knives and spoons, tweezers, and an assortment of chile and olive oils.
I’ve nearly cried in this shop, as I discovered bits and pieces of what I call “home.” Whether it’s Georgian, Palestinian, Tibetan or Burmese dishes, seeing them on a page — with instructions on how to re-create them — takes me down memory lane through my past adventures. The curation feels like both a reunion and a discovery.
NicSon Mercantile
Norton Simon Museum Store
Tickets to the museum are $20, but if you plan to visit only the gift store, you can do so for free. Head inside to the admissions desk immediately to your right and ask for an entry ticket to the gift shop. Then, follow the hall to your right, where the store’s sign will be just up ahead.
OddBird Co.
The Turkish native started OddBird in 2016 to showcase her homeland’s traditional textiles made from 100% natural fibers.
In addition to beautiful small batches of Turkish towels, robes, blankets, pillows and scarves, Alkaç-Lee stocks gifts from Los Angeles brands such as Flamingo Estate and Loam Candles. Loungewear spans sizes XS to 5X. There are also small handcrafted cups and saucers for $40, incense, handmade leather goods and curated gift boxes.
OK
Other locations are at 1716 Silver Lake Blvd. in Silver Lake and 2413 Main St. in Santa Monica.
Paper Plant Co.
At Paper Plant, you can find washi tape adorned with illustrations of popular Asian snacks (tiny Yakult and Pocky — adorable!), Japanese rubber stamps featuring cats in mushroom hats and the ever-popular Le Pen pens in every color. I especially love the stationery sets that come with paper, envelopes and stickers. Those would always be my go-to gift to bring home from Japan.
While you’re there, be sure to order a coffee or tea drink from Thank You Coffee in the same space and check out Pearl River Deli for Cantonese food next door.
In July of 2026, Nimura added a second, larger location in Highland Park, located at 5504 Monte Vista St., just a few doors down from Tierra Mia Coffee and two blocks from the award-winning Villa’s Tacos.
Petersen Museum Store
Model cars make up the majority of the shop, but you’ll also find more elegant — albeit expensive — goods, like sleek car sculptures by artist Stéphane Dufour. These sculptures of Porsche vehicles are made in L.A., and are available in limited quantities ranging from $999 to $9,000. If that cost is out of your price range but you still want to decorate your wall space, consider purchasing car-themed posters, art prints or photos here instead.
Phoebe Peacock
Pierce & Ward
The studio also offers incense, Musgo Real soaps and eau de toilette, Omen by Cat Pierce perfume and a variety of home goods such as dishtowels, tableware, tea towels and throw pillows.
Potted
Prism Boutique
Pygmy Hippo Shoppe
Retreat
Also located at 950 Mission St. in South Pasadena.
Rolling Greens
Also at 7505 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles
Sachi.LA
Adjacent to the coffeehouse, which also serves pastries, the sisters have opened a retail space that is a treasure trove filled with houseplants, gifts, vintage clothes and plant accessories such as bud vases and planters. They also host occasional pop-ups, so keep an eye on their Instagram for updates.
Open daily, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Serendipity Gift Shop
Shout and About
Sidebloom
Sidebloom also hosts Second Saturdays pop-ups with local partners including Mendy’s Bagels, Slow Beginnings Coffee, Spring Oven Bakery and Happy Brain Bakeshop. The shop organizes Cultivating Community workshops led by artists and educators, covering ceramics, watercolors, mahjong and other creative ways for people to connect.
“We do believe we’re creating something special in our small pocket of L.A.,” Shen says.
6XS Coffee
Also, there are 6XS Coffee locations at at 3907 W. 6th St. in Koreatown and 888 S. Hope St. in downtown L.A.
Soap Plant/Wacko
Spitfire Girl
Stark Studio
Stay Home Friend
Suay Sew Shop
When it comes to gifts, the shop offers one-of-a-kind clothing made from repurposed fabrics, reusable bread bags, napkins, pillows, remade oven mitts and pot holders and cushions made from vintage workwear. You can also drop off or mail in clothing and textiles at the monthly community dyes with new colors introduced every month.
Sumi’s
Tabula Rasa Essentials
McBride offers a wide range of items, including SoCal merchandise and sunscreen, glitter markers and acrylic paint sets for kids. One corner features mahjong-themed gifts, while another is set up just for children. She also has home fragrances, jewelry and bound journals with titles such as “You Make Me Proud,” “Bestie” and “Think Positive, Stay Positive.”
Like many independent shops, the store has a personal touch, such as when the staff turned on a Dolly Parton playlist on the day she died.
Tansy
Tansy also hosts various community events, from sound baths to educational workshops on rose care. It recently added Brenden Davis-Ortiz’s Kaleido Coffee trailer, which serves Stereoscope coffee and Spirit Tea from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday on the patio outside the plant store. In addition to exotic brews such as banana joie and toasted hazelnut lattes, the coffee cart serves pastries. If you stop by for coffee before the store opens, don’t worry — you can still enjoy the California native plants and succulents on the patio while sitting at one of the picnic tables.
Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Tarot Arts
Tarot Arts also hosts classes and discussion groups, as well as professional readings in the back (check the website for times and details). And if tarot is not your thing, the shop also sells jewelry, candles, incense, runes and crystals. As William Toro, one of the store’s two owners put it: “It’s a one-stop shop for all your esoteric needs.”
The Shop at the Broad
Give your home some flair by purchasing poster replicas of artworks housed at the museum, including prominent postwar and contemporary art. There is plenty of Andy Warhol-related merchandise, including Campbell’s Tomato Soup mugs and Warhol-themed painting kits, along with a limited selection of books about art, fashion and Los Angeles.
The Getty Museum Store
Besides thousands of books on art, architecture and California, you’ll find prints, toys, Getty-themed apparel, pencils, pens, sketchbooks and honey from Malibu bees ($16.95 for 12 ounces). Among the books are many published by the Getty itself, including volumes on subjects from African masks to the invention of photography. The main gift shop is to the left as you enter the museum’s Entrance Hall, but there are several satellite shops scattered around the campus. Reminder: The Getty Museum is scheduled to close for renovation March 2027 through spring 2028, but the Getty Villa (which has its own store) will remain open in Pacific Palisades.
The Good Liver
In the back of the shop, the in-house kitchen is set up for tea tastings featuring tea from Kettl, a Brooklyn-based company that sources tea directly from farms in Japan.
The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles
There are quite a few unique gadgets in this store: Lego gel pens you can stack together, triangular crayons and wooden brain games, to name a few. But there’s an extensive collection of art books, too, spanning nations and mediums. You’ll also find a variety of styled household items including sunglasses, vases, hourglasses, candles and more as well as vibrant, chunky necklaces from the women-owned accessory brand Ink + Alloy. Every item within feels utterly timeless yet never more rooted in the present moment.
The House of Woo
The Time Travel Mart
The small market, designed like a convenience store, is animated by conversations between visitors slowly studying the details of every item up for sale. “Which would your boss find funnier,” you might overhear, “this bottle of robot milk or the Dark Ages Breath Ruiner spray?” Whatever choice they make, no matter how frivolous it may feel, is ultimately for the greater good: All proceeds go toward operating 826, which publishes stories by students that are available for purchase in the freezer aisle.
Tortoise General Store
Treehaus
Their lifestyle boutique covers a wide range of goods, including clothing and jewelry, toys, books and games for kids, L.A.-centric tea towels, unique cards and small-batch leather goods.
Twirls and Twigs
Union Lifestyle + Home Goods Shop
Expect unique items you won’t commonly find in most gift shops: handmade ceramic goose ring dishes, chunky sterling silver jewelry made in Mexico City, graphic strawberry knit blankets from Gab Art & Design, bright blue ceramic olive oil decanters, Mandy’s Extra-Virgin Olive Oil from Spain and LUMM soy candles, smelling of fig and vetiver, handcrafted in Mexico.
Village Heights
Virgil Normal
L.A. Phil Store at Walt Disney Concert Hall
Lucky for you, all this and more lives at the L.A. Phil Store, which is nestled in the home venue of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. In addition to music-themed accessories and decor, it also boast a large selection of classical vinyls (some pre-owned, with other genres like jazz and pop rock mixed in) and a limited but well-curated stock of nonfiction and coffee-table books about music and composers. For the music writer, you may want to snag a journal with blank staff paper.
Perhaps best of all, there’s easy access to the gift shop right off Grand Avenue.
When Two Become One
In addition to a wide range of gifts, including apparel, shoes and accessories, the showroom features a dedicated fragrance wall with scents from around the world and baseball caps with funny slogans such as “Highland Park Fun Mom,” “I Said I’m Fine” and “I Think About Pedro Pascal.”
If you’re looking for stocking stuffers, you’ll find plenty of options here such as stickers, hair clips, nail art and coin purses. The hub also hosts events and pop-ups with designers and artists, so be sure to follow the shop’s Instagram for the latest updates.
Wildflora
Yanapuma Shop
On a recent visit, the store was filled with Anima Mundi herbal plant medicines, Màlama Mushrooms Matcha, beaded Embera Chami bracelets from Colombia, distressed wool hats, incense handmade in Brazil, Peruvian tapestries and handwoven baskets. The store also features black-and-white prints by Schoenbachler, who is a photographer.