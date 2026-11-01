21 holiday gifts from L.A. brands that should be on your radar

In Los Angeles, we’re truly spoiled. We have sunny weather most of the year along with several beaches where we can cool off. We also have dozens of wonderful restaurants that showcase the diversity of the city as well as all of the entertainment one could ever ask for. As if that weren’t already enough, L.A. is home to some of the coolest and most exciting brands.

Looking for apparel? Home goods? Something else? There are several local businesses worth supporting year-round, but especially during the holiday season.

All of the gifts featured on this list are from L.A. brands — some of which were created by native Angelenos like visual artist Lauren Halsey and Cash Saunders of the Shea Parlor. Only a handful of the businesses have storefronts, while others serve their customers online (and sometimes at local flea markets). All of them, though, serve as reminders of why purchasing a gift from a neighbor is a way bigger flex than shopping at a big-box store.

Editor’s note: If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability are subject to change. In some cases, listed websites may use location-based pricing.