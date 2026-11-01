Advertisement
Filters
Filtered
illustration of wrapped present characters riding in a car driven by a bear down the "PCH" made out of dried fruit candy
(Kaitlin Brito / For The Times)
Lifestyle

21 holiday gifts from L.A. brands that should be on your radar

Kailyn Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Kailyn Brown
Staff Writer Follow
For Subscribers

In Los Angeles, we’re truly spoiled. We have sunny weather most of the year along with several beaches where we can cool off. We also have dozens of wonderful restaurants that showcase the diversity of the city as well as all of the entertainment one could ever ask for. As if that weren’t already enough, L.A. is home to some of the coolest and most exciting brands.

Looking for apparel? Home goods? Something else? There are several local businesses worth supporting year-round, but especially during the holiday season.

All of the gifts featured on this list are from L.A. brands — some of which were created by native Angelenos like visual artist Lauren Halsey and Cash Saunders of the Shea Parlor. Only a handful of the businesses have storefronts, while others serve their customers online (and sometimes at local flea markets). All of them, though, serve as reminders of why purchasing a gift from a neighbor is a way bigger flex than shopping at a big-box store.

Editor’s note: If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability are subject to change. In some cases, listed websites may use location-based pricing.

Advertisement
Filters

Filter

Shopping
Showing Gift Gifts
Showing Gift Gifts

Dumonde ‘Vision’ Sunglasses

Accessories $165 at Dumonde
Dumonde’s Vision sunglasses. (Nick Dybel)
(Nick Dybel)
By Kailyn Brown
Dumonde, a clothing and accessories brand, officially launched in 2025, but has already dropped some fire pieces. One standout is the Vision sunglasses. Luxurious without the hefty price tag, this streetwear-inspired eyewear is durable and provides UV protection. Most important, the oval-shaped sunglasses are suitable for many face shapes, making them a great gift.

Grand Slam ‘Advanced Beginner’ T-shirt

Clothing $40 at Grand Slam
The Grand Slam 'Advanced Beginner' T-shirt.
(Rebecca Peloquin / For The Times)
By Kailyn Brown
The independent tennis boutique and collective created the “Advanced Beginner” T-shirt to remind people to own their progress on and off the court, especially those who attend Grand Slam’s weekly clinics for people of all levels. Made with 100% cotton, the tee comes in blue, and there’s a cropped version in butter yellow with blue text. Other Grand Slam merch that would make great holiday gifts are the East Side Tennis Club dad hats and the signature tees.

Flores Lane ‘WeHo’ Soy Candle

Home Fragrance $38 at Flores Lane
By Kailyn Brown
In 2010, Trish Baden began making candles from her kitchen out of necessity. She was managing late-stage Lyme disease and realized that the candles she’d been using — which often rely on petroleum, coal and synthetic fragrance oils — were making her condition worse, so she decided to launch her own company. Handpoured in West Hollywood, Flores Lane candles are made with clean, botanical ingredients: essential oils, natural resins and hydrosols. The candles are potent, long-lasting and serve as a reminder that you should never have to risk your well-being or have to compromise your health for a fragrance. Check out the L.A. candle collection, which is named after well-known neighborhoods including Silver Lake (bergamot and jasmine), West Hollywood (orange and grapefruit) and Malibu (sage and sea salt with a touch of citrus).
A speech bubble icon

Thoughts on our guides? Let’s hear it!

We’re gathering feedback on how our guides can better serve you and help you find the next great restaurant, hike or activity in Los Angeles.

Take the Survey

Kiki Wines Light Wash

Wine $27 at Kiki Wines
Light Wash N/A wine on solid background. (Kiki Wines)
(Kiki Wines)
By Kailyn Brown
It was Kiki Wines’ bold imagery — picture L.A. icon Angelyne holding the nonalcoholic wine outside of her hot-pink Corvette and a skateboarder taking sips in between tricks — that led me to finally try it. I was happy to discover that the N/A wine didn’t just look cool, it’s actually delicious and has just the right amount of fizz. With the tag line “Party soft with Kiki,” the drinks are meant to be enjoyed anywhere. Try the brand’s version of a chilled red known as the Light Wash.
Advertisement

House of Aama ‘Henry Toile’ Pillow Cover

Home Goods $75 at House of Aama
The House of Aama 'Henry Toile' pillow case for the LA Brands List for the Holiday gift guide
(Rebecca Peloquin / For The Times)
By Kailyn Brown
Mother-daughter duo Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka weave storytelling, folklore and historical research into each of their thoughtfully made products, which range from clothing to accessories and home goods. Take for instance the Henry Toile pillow cover. It features a custom print depicting Southern pastoral scenes reminiscent of the 18th century. The elegant pillow cover evokes a summer day too beautiful not to spend outdoors.

Jo Phillipe Bordeaux Room Spray

Home Fragrance $55 at Jo Phillipe
Jo Phillipe’s room sprays. (Jo Phillipe Fragrances)
(Jo Phillipe Fragrances)
By Kailyn Brown
Freshen up your space with Jo Phillipe’s Bordeaux room spray. Blended and bottled in L.A., the spray is made with just the essentials: a trio of aqua eau, parfum and natural alcohol. It contains top notes of crisp lemon and rosemary along with heart notes of jasmine, geranium and sea salt. Each time I spray the bright floral scent, it quickly elevates my mood. There’s also a perfume version that your giftee might prefer.

Happy Organics Asparagus Beeswax Taper Candles

Home Fragrance $30 at Happy Organics
Happy Organics aspargus candles included in the LA Brands list for Gift Guide 2026
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Kailyn Brown
It’s difficult to not ooh and ahh when you see Happy Organics beeswax taper candles that look like real fruits and veggies such as corn, heart-shaped nopal cactus, carrots, pears, mixed berries and heirloom tomatoes. Happy Organics has options that look and feel so realistic that you might be tempted to eat them. (Please don’t do that though.) Founder Jessica Gonzalez, who learned beekeeping on her family’s farm in Merced, hand-pours each candle with 100% beeswax.

Mother napkin set

Home Goods $75 at Mother
Mother’s napkins with glass and fork.
(Mother)
By Kailyn Brown
For the person who loves hosting dinner parties, consider gifting them Mother’s four-piece napkin set. Each napkin contains a different image and a cheeky embroidered message. One features a photo of a smiling cartoon front alongside the words “I’ve had it up to here” and another has the phrase “Kiss your mother with that mouth?” alongside a pair of red lips with a cigarette hanging out of it. The napkins double as decor and a fun conversation starter for your guests.
Advertisement

Equihua Amethyst Crystal Pajama Pants Set

Clothing $125 at Equihua
The Equihua crystal pajamas for the LA Brands list for the Holiday gift guide
(Rebecca Peloquin / For The Times)
By Kailyn Brown
Crafted from silky viscose–rayon satin, Equihua’s Amethyst crystal pajamas aren’t just comfortable and stunning, they are meant to help the wearer channel a sense of calmness. Inspired by the tranquility power of amethyst (a purple gem made of quartz), founder Brenda Equihua says she wants the sleepwear to help the wearer “seek clarity and serenity as they enter the dream state with intention.”

Salem Goods ‘Food Fight’ puzzle

Games $38 at Salem Goods
Salem Good’s Food fight puzzle. (Salem Goods)
(Salem Goods)
By Kailyn Brown
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, more people have been reaching for activities that help them unplug from the chaos of the world. That’s exactly why model-entrepreneur Salem Mitchell created her puzzle company, Salem Goods. All of the designs are inspired by Mitchell’s life such as the “Food Fight” puzzle, which is a joy-inducing display of her favorite dishes, including collard greens, ube-flavored ice cream, sushi and caramel apples. As your gift recipient works on the puzzle, they can listen to the custom playlists Mitchell created for each puzzle.

Reparations Club Book Light

Books $22.99 at Reparations Club
The Reparations Club LED portable reading light for the LA Brands list for the Holiday gift guide
(Rebecca Peloquin / For The Times)
By Kailyn Brown
For the person who always has a book in tow, give a portable LED reading light from beloved L.A. bookstore Reparations Club. The fluorescent yellow clip-on lamp, which has a USB-rechargeable battery, offers five light settings in warm and bright light. On the back is a message written by founder Jazzi McGilbert that reads, “May the books they burn light the way,” which serves as a gentle reminder that “literature has always been a tool for survival and imagination.”

Cavo ‘New Spot’ Candle

Home Fragrance $24.99 at Cavo
Cavo’s After a Good Cry candle.
(Cavo)
By Kailyn Brown
This sister-owned company has a candle for every occasion, big and small. There’s one called Wash Day (pineapple, mango and coconut milk) that smells “almost as good as your favorite leave-in conditioner.” There’s another called “After a Good Cry” (rainwater, lavender, vanilla bean and bourbon) that smells like a sweet embrace and “Direct Deposit” (matcha, jasmine, lemongrass and musk), designed to spark up when you are celebrating a financial win. Each one comes with a playlist to match the vibe.
Advertisement

Swang ‘Golfing Equipment’ T-shirt

Clothing $58 at Swang
Swang’s golfing equipment T-shirt front.
(Kahreh)
By Kailyn Brown
Swang proves that you can wear more than just polo shirts, skorts and khakis on the golf course. The L.A. golf collective, which hosts free weekly meetups, recently launched its first collection of stylish merchandise that you can rock anywhere you go, including a signature “Golfing equipment” T-shirt. Crafted with 100% cotton, the tee has a relaxed, oversize fit so your gift recipient can show up feeling confident and comfortable each time they practice their swing.

Lauren Halsey ‘Emajendat’ collage foil bag

Accessories $90 at Lauren Halsey
Emajendat fanny pack facing front.
(Lauren Halsey)
By Kailyn Brown
To celebrate the launch of her monumental Emajendat music festival, artist Lauren Halsey dropped a collection of iridescent merch that is meant to stand out. The fanny pack has a maximalist, multicolored collage filled with references to funk music and Halsey’s own work, including her South-Central-based sculpture park known as “sister dreamer.” The fanny pack, which doubles as an art piece, is oversize and features a long, adjustable strap.

Gavin Luxe Gilded Nectar Body Oil

Fragrance $35 at Gavin Luxe
Gavin Luxe’s gilded nectar body oil.
(Gavin Luxe / Myisha McCarthy)
By Kailyn Brown
Gavin Luxe’s Gilded Nectar Body Oil feels like luxury and a perfect holiday gift. Inspired by Gris Charnel perfume, the body oil gives rich auntie vibes with notes of black tea, fig and cardamom. Apply the fast-absorbing, non-greasy oil generously to slightly damp skin after a shower or bath. Watch and admire as it leaves skin feeling more hydrated, glowy and smelling good all day. There’s also a perfume version.

Nickey Kehoe Burlwood Jewelry Box

Home Goods $150 at Nickey Kehoe
Nickey Kenoe’s burlwood jewelry box open with tray removed, facing side. (Nickey Kenoe / Olive Ateliers)
(Nickey Kenoe / Olive Ateliers)
By Kailyn Brown
Give your heirlooms and keepsakes a safe — and beautiful — home with Nickey Kehoe’s burlwood jewelry box. It’s made from Thuya wood, an evergreen conifer that’s found in the Atlas Mountains of modern-day Morocco. Not only is it nice to look at, the exquisitely crafted box is dense and durable, so your giftee could likely pass it down for generations. It also features a removable tray and comes with a key.
Advertisement

Oori Ott ‘Blossom’ bag

Accessories $90 at Oori Ott
Oori Ott’s blossom bag. (Hannah Park)
(Hannah Park)
By Kailyn Brown
L.A. cool girl brand Oori Ott takes everyday basics — everything from tank tops to capris — and elevates them. Case in point is the label’s beautifully crafted blossom bag. Featuring natural jute material, embroidered florals and pearl-tone beaded handles, this spacious tote bag is the perfect accessory for vacation, work, a trip to the farmers market or a chill beach day.

Shea Parlor Whipped Body Butter

Beauty $22 at Shea Parlor
The Shea Parlor’s berry bliss whipped shea butter.
(Renee Hulett)
By Kailyn Brown
Why shouldn’t your everyday skincare routine feel whimsical and indulgent? That was Cash Saunders’ mindset when she created Shea Parlor, an ice cream-inspired body care line that turns these small moments of self-care into a treat. The velvety soft shea butter actually looks like whipped ice cream. It comes in multiple delicious flavors — or scents — including Midnight Honey Lavender, Lemon Pound Cake, Vanilla Cream Dream and Cocoa Butter Cream.

Amor Prohibido ‘Mexico Los Angeles’ hat

Accessories $108 at Amor Prohibido
Amor Prohibido’s Mexico Los Angeles hat, front shot. (Andres Castillo)
(Andres Castillo)
By Kailyn Brown
Bryan Escareño launched Amor Prohibido to share stories of his culture and his perspective of L.A. through various mediums including clothing. With the powerful tagline “the color of a flag that never had to be waved,” Escareño’s Mexico Los Angeles hat does just that. The six-panel snapback, which has a vintage ’90s cut, features embroidery with the words “Mexico” along the right panel and “Los Angeles” along the left. There are also other standout colorways including the Colombia and USA hats.

The Line by K ‘Felix’ Half Sleeve

Clothing $125 at the Line by K
The Line by K Felix Half Sleeve in yellow.
(Rebecca Peloquin / For The Times)
By Kailyn Brown
The Line by K is known for making elevated basics that are chic, sexy and comfortable. The Felix half-sleeve is no different. Crafted with modal fabric and having a cross-wrap neck, the form-fitting top can be styled for casual and polished looks. It comes in four colors, but try electric yellow or apple green for a fun pop of color.
Advertisement

Dancing Kind Signature Big Shirt

Apparel $108 at Dancing Kind
Holiday gift guide images shot on Thursday, September 17, 2026.
(Rebecca Peloquin / For The Times)
By Lisa Boone
The breezy cotton Dancing Kind handmade shirt was created by Richelle Navales-Yau to give you that dancing kind of feeling, inside and out. As a dancer, storyteller and mother, she designs clothes that are comfortable for everyday wear and suitable for breastfeeding. Each oversize shirt is made in small batches in Los Angeles and comes in avocado stripes, black stripes, brown and blue stripes, and brown stripes. You can choose from three sizes, which will cover every size from XS to 5XL.
No matching entries.
Please reset filters to see all entries.
No matching entries.
Please reset filters to see all entries.

Sign up for The Wild

The essential weekly guide to enjoying the outdoors in Southern California. Insider tips on the best of our beaches, trails, parks, deserts, forests and mountains.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Lifestyle

Top
Advertisement