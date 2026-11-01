19 best experiences to gift L.A. people who don’t want more stuff
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The right experience, paired with the right recipient, makes for more than a resonant gift. It makes a memory that’s likely to outlast the recipient’s appreciation for that book or article of clothing or household tool or piece of jewelry. (Well, within reason.)
Maybe gift experiences stand out so boldly because so many of us already have too much stuff. Or maybe it’s because we remember experiences differently than we remember objects. Especially shared experiences, whether it’s a mindful archery session or a sound bath on a mattress.
With that in mind, we’ve gathered a batch of gift experience ideas here. Some are classes (including perfumery and stained glass). Some are performances (including magic and bluegrass). Some are explorations (including a climbing wall session and the Dodgers clubhouse). All are likely to last longer in memory than, say, a pair of socks with a snarky message written on the soles. Ditch those snarky socks and step this way.
Editor’s note: If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability are subject to change. In some cases, listed websites may use location-based pricing.
Water-marble a silk scarf with an L.A. artist
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Go rock climbing at Sender City
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Stomp and holler on Bluegrass Night at Bigfoot Lodge
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Take an L.A. Explained Walking Tour
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Take an Abstract Stained Glass Workshop
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Startle somebody’s senses at Dataland
Be a vinyl DJ for the day
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Have some science fun at Drunken Laboratory
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Feel like a Dodger for the day at the Dodgers Clubhouse Tour
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Pet some animals at Farm Sanctuary tour
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Roll back time in a retro bowling alley
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Have a 60-minute ‘Eyeball Care’ massage
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Have a night of magic at Black Rabbit Rose
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After dinner, you’ll be summoned down a secret passage into a hidden, dimly lit theater, where you’ll witness a live magic show with rotating performances. Yes, some acts need volunteers. Prepare to be mesmerized by seemingly impossible sleight-of-hand acts, mind-bending intuition tricks, gripping storytelling and even some risky maneuvers — though nothing like that ill-fated water-tank scene from “The Prestige.” My showtime involved a fire-eating magician.
Shoot an arrow at a Mindful Archery Workshop
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Enjoy a sound bath while lying on a mattress at Mattress Central
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Mosey along on a Mulholland Trail Horseback Tour
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Experience a heartfelt, live-in video game with ‘The Nest’
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Make a custom fragrance with Yuzu Leaf
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Build a mini plant ecosystem at Jungle Box Studio
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