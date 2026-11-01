19 best experiences to gift L.A. people who don’t want more stuff

The right experience, paired with the right recipient, makes for more than a resonant gift. It makes a memory that’s likely to outlast the recipient’s appreciation for that book or article of clothing or household tool or piece of jewelry. (Well, within reason.)

Maybe gift experiences stand out so boldly because so many of us already have too much stuff. Or maybe it’s because we remember experiences differently than we remember objects. Especially shared experiences, whether it’s a mindful archery session or a sound bath on a mattress.

With that in mind, we’ve gathered a batch of gift experience ideas here. Some are classes (including perfumery and stained glass). Some are performances (including magic and bluegrass). Some are explorations (including a climbing wall session and the Dodgers clubhouse). All are likely to last longer in memory than, say, a pair of socks with a snarky message written on the soles. Ditch those snarky socks and step this way.

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