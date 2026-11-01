Advertisement
Filters
Filtered
An illustration of wrapped present characters riding a unicorn over a world made of cotton candy.
(Kaitlin Brito / For The Times)
Lifestyle

19 best experiences to gift L.A. people who don’t want more stuff

By Lisa Boone
Kailyn BrownChristopher BuchananJaclyn CosgroveTodd MartensChristopher ReynoldsEmily Tarinelli and Deborah Vankin
For Subscribers

The right experience, paired with the right recipient, makes for more than a resonant gift. It makes a memory that’s likely to outlast the recipient’s appreciation for that book or article of clothing or household tool or piece of jewelry. (Well, within reason.)

Maybe gift experiences stand out so boldly because so many of us already have too much stuff. Or maybe it’s because we remember experiences differently than we remember objects. Especially shared experiences, whether it’s a mindful archery session or a sound bath on a mattress.

With that in mind, we’ve gathered a batch of gift experience ideas here. Some are classes (including perfumery and stained glass). Some are performances (including magic and bluegrass). Some are explorations (including a climbing wall session and the Dodgers clubhouse). All are likely to last longer in memory than, say, a pair of socks with a snarky message written on the soles. Ditch those snarky socks and step this way.

Editor’s note: If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability are subject to change. In some cases, listed websites may use location-based pricing.

Advertisement
Filters

Filter

Shopping
Showing Gift Gifts
Showing Gift Gifts

Water-marble a silk scarf with an L.A. artist

Art Class $115 at ClassBento.com
Linda Capetillo-Cunliffe runs her water-marbling workshop where participants design their own silk scarf and handkerchief
(Emily Tarinelli / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily Tarinelli
This water-marbling class with L.A.-based artist Linda Capetillo-Cunliffe makes for an artsy, low-stakes and meditative gift — plus, your giftee will walk away with their own, self-designed silk scarf and handkerchief. If you haven’t heard of water-marbling, you’ve probably seen a satisfying video of the practice online. An artist carefully drips acrylic paint into a tray of water, which has been thickened with seaweed carrageenan powder. Once the tray is peppered with paint dots, the artist slowly rakes and swirls through the colors, creating designs that look like feathers, zigzags, wisps and more. The artist then submerges a white scarf in the mix, which soaks up the pattern. Capetillo-Cunliffe runs this workshop out of her home studio in Mid-City.


Go rock climbing at Sender City

Climbing Gym $39 at Sender City
Claire Lee amongst the climbing activities at Sender One Climbing & Sender City
(Robyn Breen Shinn / For The Times)
By Emily Tarinelli
For those people in your life craving an active, family-friendly, indoor adventure, check out Sender City, a colorful, interactive climbing center within the larger climbing gym Sender One. After suiting up in a harness and helmet and watching an instructional safety video, your daredevil will explore over 20 unique walls designed after fire trucks, dinosaur bones, circuit boards and more. Ascend a vertical, glow-in-the-dark tunnel, climb up a tower and swing on a trapeze or race a friend up a speed climbing wall. (A 9-year-old child challenged me to a race, and I’m humbled to say I lost by three seconds.) Each wall varies in difficulty, which — as a rookie climber myself — kept the experience exciting and fresh.

Stomp and holler on Bluegrass Night at Bigfoot Lodge

Live Bluegrass Music $25 and up at Giftly.com
On Bluegrass Night at the Bigfoot Lodge in Atwater, the band L.A. River Rats plays for a full house.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
By Christopher Reynolds
On Tuesday nights, a gaggle of folky musicians gather around 8 in a woodsy Atwater Village bar to play tunes like “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” on guitar, banjo, bass, fiddle and mandolin and holler in harmony. Often the L.A. River Rats play. This Bluegrass Night has no cover charge, so your gift card will probably go to beers (about $9) and cocktails (about $17) or a slice from the pizza pop-up that’s usually outside.
A speech bubble icon

Thoughts on our guides? Let’s hear it!

We’re gathering feedback on how our guides can better serve you and help you find the next great restaurant, hike or activity in Los Angeles.

Take the Survey

Take an L.A. Explained Walking Tour

Adventure $30 at L.A. Explained
Charlie Ryan leads an L.A. Explained walking tour of West Hollywood.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
By Christopher Reynolds
L.A. Explained, a web hub devoted to L.A. culture, started offering walking tours early in 2026. By August, 12 neighborhoods were covered. Guide Charlie Ryan usually leads tours (typically 90 to 180 minutes, covering two to four and a half miles), mixing sociology, architecture, old and new businesses and celebrity connections — a treat for any curious Angeleno. Gift cards are available for $25 and up.
Advertisement

Take an Abstract Stained Glass Workshop

Art $85 at Element Art Center
A student at Element Art Center solders her cauldron stained glass artwork using the copper foil method
(Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
There’s just something enchanting about stained glass. Perhaps it is the unexpected pops of color. Perhaps it’s how, when you look at any large colorfully designed window full of various sized shards of glass, you can only imagine just how much work went into it. It was with this level of reverence I attended the abstract stained glass workshop offered at Element Art Center in Chinatown. I was quickly greeted by teacher Becca Choi, who patiently answered all my questions. Choi also helped me draw my design — a flaming chalice, an important symbol of my Unitarian Universalist faith — and then Choi encouraged me to think about what colors of glass I’d like to use. Choi taught our class of five not only how to cut the glass but also how to grind it into the shapes we needed and solder our pieces together to complete our designs. I left with a greater respect for the art form — and a glass chalice that’s hanging in my kitchen window.

Startle somebody’s senses at Dataland

Museum $25 and up at Giftly.com
Dataland in downtown L.A. is a museum-style interactive environment full of rain forest imagery, sounds and scents.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
By Christopher Reynolds
Picture a series of five tall rooms with surrounding jungle-inspired imagery, sound and subtle scents, all conjured with the help of AI. That’s Dataland, a for-profit interactive museum at the Grand L.A. downtown since June. The theme through Jan. 31 is “Machine Dreams: Rainforest.” Refik Anadol and Efsun Erkılıç, the artists behind Dataland, say displays are drawn from ethically sourced material. Most visitors spend one to two hours (and wear black booties, keeping floors clean and reflective). Images include startling detail. Audio mimics living jungle. The exhibit is kid-friendly, but sensory input might bother some neurodivergent people. Tickets are $49-$79 per person.

Be a vinyl DJ for the day

Class $100 at Airbnb
Amani "Burt Blackarach" Smith's Be a DJ for a day class
(Kailyn Brown / Los Angeles Times)
By Kailyn Brown
Want to try DJing, but don’t know where to start? Check out DJ Amani “Burt Blackarach” Smith’s Be a DJ for a Day class. He’s an engineer, music supervisor and longtime DJ who knows what he’s talking about. During the one-hour crash course at his decked-out studio tucked inside Sony Studios (yes, the TV and film complex in Culver City), you’ll learn basic DJ skills like how to properly handle vinyl records and how to scratch. The class is intimate (no more than eight students) and super fun for people of all levels.

Have some science fun at Drunken Laboratory

Adventure $63.59-$169.59 at Drunken Laboratory
Head scientist walks attendees through their first explosive experiment at Drunken Laboratory, Los Angeles
(Christopher Buchanan / Los Angeles Times)
By Christopher Buchanan
If your gift recipient ever finds themselves missing those old, foamy science kits they did as a kid, Drunken Laboratory in L.A. is just for them. Upon entering the nighttime show, you’ll be greeted with a complimentary cocktail that resembles a chemical mixture before being seated at a desk with goggles, a lab coat, flasks, beakers and other lab materials. The head scientists (a.k.a. the hosts) will lead your giftee through explosive science experiments and group karaoke during the two-hour show in the downtown L.A. area. Seats are limited, so get your ticket at least a few weeks in advance to make it to the lab on time.
Advertisement

Feel like a Dodger for the day at the Dodgers Clubhouse Tour

Adventure $87.25 at Dodgers 365
Dodger Club tours featured in the Experiences list for Gift Guide 2026
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
You can buy a variety of behind-the-scenes Dodger Stadium tours for the fan in your life, but walking down the blue-tiled tunnel inspired by Charles D. Kratka’s mosaic walls at Los Angeles International Airport to the clubhouse feels like a real treat. This two-hour tour takes you to the press box overlooking the field, the Dodgers dugout and bullpen, the weight room, batting tunnel and interview room. The excellent tour guides offer plenty of history and trivia — they’ll even take your picture — but the highlight is entering the clubhouse where you can see your favorite players’ lockers. It’s a gift they’ll remember forever.


Pet some animals at Farm Sanctuary tour

Farm $26.50 at Farm Sanctuary
Grace the pig at Farm Sanctuary in Acton
(Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
Founded 40 years ago, Farm Sanctuary has two locations: a 275-acre property in Watkins Glen, N.Y,, and locally, a 39-acre site in Acton. During public tours, offered on Saturdays and Sundays, guests are guided around the farm to meet any animals willing to say “Howdy!” On a visit earlier this year, our tour started with a herd of goats, including Gary, who’d recently taken over as head goat after the matriarch, Alice, retired. Later, my wife and I were greeted in one pasture by a gentle donkey who wanted hugs. We left calmer, happier and eager to return for more time with the gentle souls at Farm Sanctuary.

Roll back time in a retro bowling alley

Bowling alley and bar $25 and up at Giftly.com
Highland Park Bowling featured in the Experiences list for Gift Guide 2026
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
By Christopher Reynolds
Highland Park Bowl is billed as the oldest bowling alley in L.A. It’s a 1927 venue with eight lanes, a bar, burgers, pizza, a billiards room and old-school vibes throughout. Maybe this is the perfect family gift. Groups can reserve a two-hour block, but most bowling is first-come, first-served, $15-$25 per hour per person, $7 for shoes. Must be 21 after 8 p.m. You can separately book adjoining speakeasy Lucky Tiki for tropical cocktails and meals.

Have a 60-minute ‘Eyeball Care’ massage

Spa $125 at New Vogue Spa
Esthetician Jenny Chen does a deep tissue orbital massage at New Vogue Spa in City of Industry
(Ariana Drehsler / For The Times)
By Deborah Vankin
This might be the perfect gift for the computer warriors in your life. New Vogue Spa’s 60-minute “Eyeball Care” massage aims to alleviate digital eyestrain and dry eye syndrome. The blissfully relaxing treatment includes “cooling steam therapy” as well as a light hydrating facial and an eye socket massage to increase circulation and relax muscles in the eye area. Practitioners say it also helps decrease eye puffiness and dark circles, but we’d return for the 10-minute scalp massage alone.
Advertisement

Have a night of magic at Black Rabbit Rose

Cocktail Bar $40-$69 at Black Rabbit Rose
A table inside Black Rabbit Rose's hidden magic show theatre, featuring the "Zig Zag Lady" and "Honey Bunny" cocktails
(Emily Tarinelli / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily Tarinelli
Tucked away off Hollywood Boulevard, Black Rabbit Rose’s only signage is, aptly, a door adorned with roses beneath a mysterious rabbit sigil. Once inside, purchase small Thai-Chinese bites like steamed dumplings and shrimp fried rice, and sip on enigmatic cocktails like the Zig Zag Lady (rum, blackcurrant, lime, ginger, mango candy) and the Misdirection (vanilla vodka, curacao, coconut, lemon).

After dinner, you’ll be summoned down a secret passage into a hidden, dimly lit theater, where you’ll witness a live magic show with rotating performances. Yes, some acts need volunteers. Prepare to be mesmerized by seemingly impossible sleight-of-hand acts, mind-bending intuition tricks, gripping storytelling and even some risky maneuvers — though nothing like that ill-fated water-tank scene from “The Prestige.” My showtime involved a fire-eating magician.

Shoot an arrow at a Mindful Archery Workshop

Workshop $85 at Angie Fadel Soulcare
Kati Lee and Tristan Gonzalesput up their targets during a "Mindful Archery" class at the Woodley Park Archery Range
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
By Deborah Vankin
Encourage your loved ones to take a power stance and channel their inner Katniss. Longtime archer and spiritual mentor Angie Fadel leads self-empowering Mindful Archery workshops that blend meditation, breath work, nature immersion and arrows to help participants release stress and invite change. Participants draw their own targets with provided art supplies and then take aim at what they either want to let go of — or bring into — their lives. It’s athletic, healing and fun.

Enjoy a sound bath while lying on a mattress at Mattress Central

Self Care $41.32 at Moon Soul Sound Baths
Alice Moon plays an ocean drum while walking around participants at Mattress Central in Atwater Village
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
At Moon Soul’s relaxing sound bath at Mattress Central in Atwater Village, Alice Moon sits in the center of the mattress store and plays her crystal singing bowls, creating what feels like a communal meditation. You and your giftee can curl up on a queen-size mattress alone or with someone else. Sheets, pillows and a sleep mask are provided. (There is also a $71.21 option for a shared mattress.) As Moon moves through the showroom playing her ocean drum, some people even fall asleep. After the 50-minute sound bath, you will get a crystal and a mantra card to take home, making it feel like more than a dream.

Mosey along on a Mulholland Trail Horseback Tour

Adventure $75-$96.60 at Sunset Ranch Hollywood
The last mile stretch of the Mulholland Trail horseback tour, hosted by Sunset Ranch Hollywood.
(Christopher Buchanan / Los Angeles Times)
By Christopher Buchanan
There are few places in Los Angeles where your gift recipient can feel the spirit of the Old West, and one of them is atop a horse on a Mulholland Trail tour, hosted by Sunset Ranch Hollywood. After getting acquainted with their steed, your giftee will follow a guide on a three-mile trek up the rustic hills of Griffith Park, with a view of the downtown L.A. skyline and Hollywood sprawl on either side. This activity would work great as a group trip, but if they want to fly solo, make sure your recipient brings some small earbuds for Johnny Cash on the way up and Tammy Wynette on the way down. I can reassure those especially skittish around large animals that the horses are calm, kind and collected.
Advertisement

Experience a heartfelt, live-in video game with ‘The Nest’

Immersive Entertainment $65 at Hatch Escapes
One of the hidden rooms in "The Nest" a video game-like show in which guests try to uncover the history of a woman's life
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
“The Nest” is a work of immersive theater that pulls most heavily from the game and theme park spaces. At its core is a puzzle, but there is no grand mystery to unravel, no trick to reveal. Instead, “The Nest” asks us to piece together a life, to think deeply about our own memories and the ones we’re striving to create. The story is told through the environment as well as cassette tapes that we will find throughout the space. Set in a storage unit, “The Nest” feels like a reverie, a work of extremely intimate and personal theater, where attendees slyly become participants on their own individual quests.

Make a custom fragrance with Yuzu Leaf

Class $100-$150 at Yuzu Leaf
Essential oils and scent concentrates for Yuzu Leaf's perfume making class
(Christopher Buchanan / Los Angeles Times)
By Christopher Buchanan
Instead of buying your giftee a fragrance they might not like, why not get them to make their own? For two hours at a small office in West Adams or in Duarte, an instructor from the Yuzu Leaf fragrance company will guide your gift recipient through the process of crafting the perfect scent, from undertone to overtone. If they’re extra-sensitive to strong smells, they might want to sit this out, because they’ll be sniffing a ton of flowery scents and essential oils to make their perfect perfume. After all the notes are balanced and every layer finds its place, your giftee will be keeping a 10-milliliter roll-on bottle of their custom product. There’s also an option to make an alcohol-based spray.

Build a mini plant ecosystem at Jungle Box Studio

Class $49.87 and $81.88 at Jungle Box Studio
The Jungle Box Studio terrarium making class for the experiences list of the Los Angeles Times 2026 Gift Guide.
(Todd Martens / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
Setting foot in downtown’s Jungle Box Studio is like walking into sci-fi-inspired greenery. Orbs and domes of tiny plant ecosystems surround us. The little worlds are beautifully — and delicately — detailed. In some, moss, greenery and little flowers extend out from a towering piece of bark. In others, globes of gravel hide minuscule natural wonders. This is the studio and shop of Ryan Vu, who refers to the space as his sanctuary. He started offering build-your-own terrarium workshops, he told a class, in part because he loved his creations too much to part with them. And over the course of a 90-minute session, attendees construct and take home their own mini jungle, complete with budding plant life and mini accoutrements. I choose a castle and a green lizard. It adds more nature to my home, but it also feels like a small work of handmade art.
No matching entries.
Please reset filters to see all entries.
No matching entries.
Please reset filters to see all entries.

Sign up for The Wild

The essential weekly guide to enjoying the outdoors in Southern California. Insider tips on the best of our beaches, trails, parks, deserts, forests and mountains.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Lifestyle

Top
Advertisement