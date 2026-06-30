Cool off! 24 affordable L.A. pools to beat the heat
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On scorchingly hot summer days, you might start wishing you had a pool.
(Contrary to what many people think, most of us in Los Angeles don’t actually have kidney-shaped swimming pools in our backyards. It just looks that way when you fly into LAX.)
Swimming pools, like summer itself, mean vastly different things to different people.
For busy parents, a public pool can be a real lifesaver, especially when August temperatures soar. (I once drove my two overheated toddlers an hour to the Annenberg Community Beach House pool just to keep my sanity.)
For kids, pools are about swim lessons, bonding with mom and dad, or just having fun, like jumping into the pool and making a splash or gliding down a waterslide.
For seniors, swimming can offer a reprieve from arthritis and joint pain. Then there’s diving, water polo and lifeguard training. And there is nothing better than the feeling of weightlessness in a pool when you’re pregnant.
Luckily, Los Angeles has plenty of affordable public pools, whether you want to swim laps or just relax with your kids. We checked out several around Los Angeles County, tried some classes, swam laps and enjoyed some fun in the water. We even took an Aquatic NoodleFit class.
Part yoga, part Pilates and entirely unstable: Inside the high-intensity, low-impact pool workout making waves at the Annenberg Community Beach House.
So why not jump in? After the hottest March on record and El Niño on the way, this could be the summer to try out a new pool, learn to swim (we’ve seen plenty of adults learning) and, most importantly, have some fun. Here are a few of our favorites.
Before you head out, a few tips:
Bring a bathing suit and towel. Locker rooms are usually pretty basic, since these aren’t health clubs or the YMCA, and space is limited. It’s a good idea to wear your suit to the pool so you can get in right away.
Wear sandals. Pool decks can get really hot in the summer.
Check the pool’s website. Some pools require you to register before swimming or taking a class. You can also see how many lanes are open in advance. The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center even has a live camera.
Pack bathing essentials if you plan to shower afterward. Just note that many showers are communal and don’t have curtains if you are concerned about privacy.
Don’t forget water. This seems to be a common theme among the pool instructors: “Hydrate!” Especially in the heat of summer. — Lisa Boone
Santa Monica Swim Center
The secret is its two-pool setup. The deep, Olympic-sized fitness pool is built for speed, with wave-reducing gutters that help keep the water surprisingly calm even when lanes are packed. Nearby, a warm instructional pool hosts swim lessons, water aerobics and younger swimmers taking their first strokes. Together, they create a facility that’s bigger, busier and more versatile than most municipal pools in Los Angeles. Beyond lap swimming, lessons and fitness classes, the center also offers synchronized swimming classes with the vintage-inspired water ballet troupe, the Aqualillies, at the SMC pool. Participants learn the fundamentals of artistic swimming — including sculling, back layouts, ballet legs and tucks — while getting a surprisingly challenging full-body workout.
Size: 50-meter x 25-yard in both pools
Swim lanes: 19 lanes short course; eight lanes long course (reservations may be required during peak hours)
Depth: Fitness pool ranges from approximately 6.5 feet to 13 feet deep; Splash pool is approximately 4.5 feet deep throughout.
Admission: Single-entry fees start at $2 for Santa Monica residents and $4 for nonresidents; discounts are available for seniors and students. Family weekend passes and 20-swim passes are also offered. Children younger than 2 swim free.
Parking: Paid parking is available in Santa Monica College lots, with additional metered street parking nearby.
Hours: Check the updated summer schedule to plan accordingly. Reservations are encouraged from 3 p.m. to closing, Monday through Friday.
Extras: The Splash pool offers swim lessons, water aerobics and family programming, including Family Splash Nights with pool floats and a floating obstacle course. For something decidedly more L.A., the center partners with the Aqualillies for artistic-swimming classes that teach everything from sculling to ballet legs. Birthday parties and special events can be booked in designated spaces, including the Upper Sun Deck overlooking the pool complex.
Verdugo Aquatic Facility
(When it closed for upgrades, the kids on our street were so bereft that they set up a lemonade stand, hoping it would help expedite the pool’s reopening.)
The pool is open year-round, but it’s especially popular in the summer, when it offers recreational swimming, swim lessons starting at 6 months old, a junior lifeguard program, lap swimming and other sports.
There’s a fun activity pool for kids ages 4 and under, with waterslides, dumping water buckets, a play area and a shallow wading pool with a beach-style entry. Chaise longues, picnic tables with umbrellas, and multiple lifeguards give the public pool a resort feel.
On a recent Friday, the main Olympic-sized pool was busy with families, but there were still plenty of lanes open for lap swimming. I tried a Monday evening Aquatic NoodleFit class, where you use a pool noodle for low-impact resistance training while standing in the center of the pool. The instructor, Karen Eldridge, was warm and welcoming and gave clear instructions, even working up a sweat herself as we followed her moves on the pool deck. The workout was challenging and fun, but not overwhelming for students of all levels, body types and ages, thanks to the water’s support.
During the week, the activity pool is usually not crowded, but on weekends, staff closely monitor capacity as it can get busy. Burbank residents get priority and can buy presale wristbands online at BurbankParks.com from Monday to Friday between 9 and 10 a.m. If you can’t get into the activity pool, don’t worry. The recreational pool is a fun and easy backup option.
Size: 50 by 18 meters
Temperature: 80 to 82
Swim lanes: 7
Depth: 2.5 feet to 8 feet and a 12-foot diving well
Admission: Lap swimming, $5 to $9. Monthly membership, $41 to $96. Activity pool, $4. Water fitness classes are subscription-based and range from $99 to $110, depending on the class. (My Aquatic NoodleFit class costs $109 as a nonresident for an 11-class series).
Parking: Free.
Hours: Lap swimming, 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday; 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Recreational swimming, 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
Extras: Activity pool, snack bar, vending machines.
Stoner Park Swimming Pool
Serious swimmers may want to look elsewhere. While four marked lanes exist, lap swimming isn’t formally offered, and the pool’s maximum depth of 4.5 feet makes it better suited for splashing than training. But for young children, beginning swimmers and anyone looking to cool off on a hot afternoon, Stoner Park delivers exactly what many city pools don’t: a place where play comes first.
Lap swimming details: Four marked lanes are available, but the pool does not offer dedicated lap-swim sessions or lane reservations.
Size: 24 yards
Swim lanes: 4
Depth: Beach-style entry starts at 0 feet and gradually slopes to 4.5 feet at the deepest point.
Admission: Cash only. $1 for children, seniors and people with disabilities; $4 for adults ages 18–49. A Youth Summer Swim Pass ($10) provides unlimited admission to L.A. City pools from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Parking: One shared lot serves the entire park and fills quickly during summer afternoons. Limited street parking is available nearby, much of it with time restrictions.
Hours: Summer recreational swim is typically offered weekdays from noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m., and weekends from 1 to 5 p.m. Check schedules before visiting, as hours can change.
Extras: Six interactive splash features include everything from mushroom fountains to high-pressure spray cannons. The pool also offers swim lessons, junior lifeguard training and youth swim-team programs. Families may bring their own chairs, blankets and approved water toys. A separate small instructional pool is used for water-acclimation classes and beginner lessons. Note that the ADA pool lift was not operational at the time of reporting; contact the facility ahead of time for accessibility accommodations.
Hilda Solis Aquatic Center (La Puente/San Gabriel Valley)
The center is the first L.A. County-operated aquatic facility in the San Gabriel Valley, which means extended hours compared to other L.A. Parks and Rec pools (though be warned — they’re closed on Sundays). Named and created in partnership with Supervisor Hilda Solis (who grew up in Puente Valley), the Hilda Solis Aquatic Center has made quite a splash (sorry) with its free recreational swim times, ample swimming lanes and variety of summer activities, including lifeguard training, swimming lessons, team sports and a mysteriously fun-sounding “artistic swimming” class.
Size: 50 by 25 meters, 25 by 25 meters
Swim lanes: 13-15 lanes (no reservations required)
Depth: 7-13 feet in the Olympic-sized pool, 3.6–5 feet in the recreational pool
Admission: Free for free swim, $80 for 30 punches, or $15 for 5 punches for lap swim.
Parking: Large free lot, EV chargers, bike racks
Hours: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Extras: Splash pads, water polo, water exercise classes, swimming classes.
Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
On any day, you might see people swimming laps in the two Olympic-sized pools, kids and adults learning to swim, divers executing flips, water polo games, swim meets, aqua fitness classes in both shallow and deep water and even a therapy pool in use.
Over the years, I’ve taken many aqua fitness classes here, including finning, aqua Zumba, strong water burn in the shallow end and dynamic deep-water fitness. In the deep-water classes, you wear a flotation belt and use Styrofoam weights while exercising. Just like lap swimming, you can go at your own pace in these classes. Some people take it easy, while others push themselves. Sometimes, people make friends and get so busy chatting that instructors have to remind them to pay attention to the class.
Lap swimming is a solo sport, but here, the pools bring people together. I’ve seen swimmers hop into a lane just to greet Maurine Kornfeld, the 104-year-old swimmer everyone calls “Mighty Mo.” More recently, after the Eaton fire destroyed thousands of homes in Altadena, the pool became a place where people could come together and support each other as they cared for not just their physical, but their mental health too.
Size: 50 meters long by 25 yards wide
Swim lanes: 20 lanes over two Olympic-sized pools.
Depth: 3 feet 6 inches to 17 feet in the diving well.
Admission: Recreational swim: $2 for adults and $1 for children. Lap swim passes: $22 per day, $52 per week, or $100 per month. Lap therapy pool (which also includes lap swimming): $22 per day or $118 per month. Water fitness classes: $22 a day, $136 for the month. Quarterly and semi-annual passes are also available.
Parking: Free
Hours: The center is open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Recreational swim hours: noon to 12:55 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1 p.m. to 1:55 p.m. and 7:35 p.m. to 8:35 p.m. Saturday; 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and 4:50 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. Sunday.
Extras: Fitness center, two jacuzzis, cafe and an aquatics merchandise shop. Foam dumbbells, noodles and aquatic fitness swim float jog belts are provided.
Hansen Dam Recreation Area pool
One major tip: The pool holds up to 3,500 people so be prepared for a lively, festive atmosphere on hot summer days.
Size: Pool is 1.5 acres
Swim lanes: No swim lanes; no lap swimming.
Depth: 1.5 million gallons of water, 4.5 feet max
Admission: Children ages 17 and younger, $1; adults ages 18 to 49, $4; seniors ages 50 and older, $1; persons with disabilities, $1; and youth summer swim passes, $10.
Parking: Large lot in front of aquatic center.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Extras: Waterslide, two volleyball courts, one teqball table, sand area, canopies for rental. Next to the pool is a 9-acre recreational lake for fishing, nonmotorized boats.
West Hollywood Aquatics Center
Though I’ve long left that mostly-illusory preconception of L.A. behind me after two decades in L.A. (but who’s counting?), West Hollywood Aquatic Center has all the romance of the Los Angeles sold to me by cable programming … for a fraction of the cost.
Nestled between such WeHo city treasures as the Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood Park and SUR (shout-out to fellow Bravo diehards), the West Hollywood Aquatic Center rivals the city’s bougiest rooftop bars and hotel pool experiences; and at a mere $7.50 to swim (less if you live in WeHo), you can actually afford it.
Poolgoers can swim some laps, take a fitness class, or just hang out and enjoy the luxurious, 360-degree view on the pool’s large terrace — just make sure you check the facility’s schedule of summer closures and make a reservation (when necessary). Give yourself ample arrival time too. Between the library, parking garage and chaos of Melrose Avenue, finding the center for the first time can be a little confusing. You’ll know you’ve arrived once you hear the pool’s pulsing pop soundtrack — a little drama, just like on TV.
Size: recreational pool: 25 x 25 yards, competition pool 25 x 50 yards
Swim lanes: 10 (reservations required)
Depth: 3 feet that increases to 7 feet (recreation pool), 7 feet (competition pool)
Admission: Lap swim: $3 (adult resident), $7.50 (adult non-resident), free (senior/disabled resident). Rec swim: $1.50 (child resident), $3 (child non-resident), $3 (adult resident), $5 (adult non-resident), free (senior/disabled resident).
Parking: large lot in the complex (it’s easy to get lost, though — you physically have to leave the complex and take an elevator up to the center, located on the fifth floor)
Hours: The facility is generally open from 6 a.m. or 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. Check the website for details on closures, amended hours and other events (there are many).
Extras: Swim classes, site-specific events, swim teams, junior lifeguard classes, membership opportunities, an outdoor lounge space and an excellent view of Los Angeles.
Van Ness Aquatic Center
The heated pool offers swim classes for children and adults, and youth team sports like water polo, dive, and artistic swim, as well as a junior lifeguards program. When there are special events held at the pool, there’s extra fun to be had with Aqua Fit classes, stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking.
A permanent feature outside the pool is a splash pad where kids can cool off under spouting fountains. To make a full day out of a visit, there’s also an adjacent playground and basketball court.
Size: 75 feet by 120 feet
Swim lanes: 8, depending on programming; no reservations required
Depth: 3 feet to 12 feet; diving well 12 feet.
Admission: Admission is free for children 2 and younger. The cost is $4 for adults ages 18 to 49 and $1 for children ages 3 to 17, adults 50 and older, and people with disabilities of any age. Payment is cash only.
Parking: Free parking in Van Ness Recreation Center lot.
Hours: Typical hours are weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. and weekends from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., but check the website before visiting.
Extras: Waterslide, splash pad and diving board.
Lincoln Park Pool
Size: 9,000 square feet
Swim lanes: 8
Depth: 3 feet, 6 inches to 12 feet
Admission: $1 children 17 and under, $4 for adults, $1 adults 50 and up
Parking: Free
Hours: Noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Hollywood Pool
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However vintage it may look, the pool is one of the newer swimming locales in the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks’ offerings; it opened in 2015. Tucked in a neighborhood just blocks south of the Walk of Fame, Hollywood Pool caters to both families and pro swimmers with a two-sided shallow pool and eight lap lanes. Sunbaked bleacher-style seating offers a place to rest or watch the splish-splash action. The facilities were clean and most patrons were calm on a recent June day, but as the season wears on, guests can expect the pool to fill up with young and old Angelenos alike.
Size: 38 by 22 meters
Swim lanes: 8
Depth: 3 feet to 12 feet; diving boards at 12 feet.
Admission: $1 for children up to 17, for adults 50 and up and for persons with disabilities; $4 for adults 18-49. $10 for Summer Youth Pass
Parking: Free, but spaces are limited. Street parking is metered.
Hours: Monday to Friday 3 p.m to 7 p.m. for recreational swim; Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for recreational swim. Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lap swim. Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Extras: A slide (check ahead if it is in operation) and competition-ready starting blocks.
Echo Park Indoor Pool
Size: 9,000 square feet (25 yards by 40 yards)
Depth: 9 feet
Swim lanes: 16 (8 lanes for lap swimming)
Admission: $1 children 0-17, $4 for adults, $1 adults 50 and up
Parking: Free
Hours: Monday through Friday: Lap swim, 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., noon to 2 p.m., 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (limited). Recreational swim, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: Lap swim, noon to 5 p.m. Recreational swim, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Alondra Aquatic Center
Size of pool: 25 x 25 meters
Swim lanes: 10 lanes
Depth: 3.5 feet to 12.5 feet
Admission: Free for recreational swimming, $15 for 5 lap passes.
Parking: Yes
Hours: Summer hours (June 8- Aug. 15) Monday-Saturday: 12:30 - 2:30 p.m., Saturday: 12:30 - 4 p.m., Hours for water exercise and lap swims here.
Extras: All levels swim classes, splash pad, skate park.
Algin Sutton Pool
The landscaping also had a makeover and the aquatic center is now surrounded by uplifting colors of yellow, blue and red. A white metal canopy resembling a plane’s wings serves as a nod to the flight paths overhead from the nearby Los Angeles International Airport.
The year-round and heated pool offers a bevy of swim classes and youth programs, from water polo to artistic swim and diving teams, and junior lifeguards. But most of all, it’s a solid spot to get a good lap swim in.
Size: 75 feet by 120 feet
Swim lanes: 8, depending on programming(no reservations required)
Depth: 2.5 feet to 8 feet; diving well 12 feet.
Admission: Admission is free for children 2 and younger. The cost is $4 for adults ages 18 to 49 and $1 for children ages 3 to 17, adults 50 and older, and people with disabilities of any age. Payment is cash only, and exact change is preferred.
Parking: Free parking in Algin Sutton Recreation Center lot.
Hours: Typical hours are weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 1 to 5 p.m., but check the website before visiting.
Extras: Splash pad, diving board.
Culver City Municipal Plunge
Size: 50-meter by 25-yard
Swim lanes: 19 lanes short course; eight lanes long course (reservations required)
Depth: 4.5 feet in shallow; 13 feet in the deep
Admission: Reservations are required through online registration, though one drop-in lane is available on a first-come, first-served basis, especially during the summer; admission is $4 for adults ages 18 to 49 and $3 for youth 17 and younger, seniors 50 and older, and people with disabilities.
Parking: Free in the Veterans Memorial Park lot, with entrance on Culver Boulevard; Wednesday evenings can be particularly busy due to nearby community meetings and events.
Hours: Check the city’s website before visiting but typical hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 6 a.m. to noon; Tuesday and Thursday 6 to 9 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday noon to 3 p.m.
Extras: A separate 25-yard-by-52-foot diving well features 1-meter and 3-meter springboards. Programming includes AquaFit classes, adult water exercise, stand-up paddleboard fitness classes, swim lessons for all ages and free lifeguard certification courses for ages 15 and up. The pool will also host the Aquacade during Fiesta La Ballona this Aug. 28-30, transforming the Plunge into a family-friendly aquatic playground with recreational swims, a dive-in movie, ducky races and a giant inflatable obstacle course.
Hey Rookie Pool
But what’s even more remarkable is the pool’s history. It was built on Ft. MacArthur during the early years of World War II, funded by proceeds from a live show called “Hey Rookie” that aimed to boost the morale of the men stationed at the remote gun battery. For decades after the war, the pool was enjoyed by the San Pedro community until the 1990s when it was drained and became a canvas for taggers.
Size: 33 1/3 meters
Swim lanes: 2-9 (no reservations required)
Depth: 3.5 feet to 8 feet
Admission: $4 for adults, $1 for youth under 18 (cash only, exact change required); summer passes are available
Parking: Small lot and street parking.
Hours: Recreational swim hours are 1 to 3:25 p.m. on weekdays, 1 to 4:55 p.m. on weekends. Lap swim hours are 9 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. on weekdays, 1 to 4:55 p.m. on weekends. Check the pool’s Instagram page (@heyrookiepool.lacityparks) for updates on closures.
Extras: For a walk-in price of $5, you can take an adult “aquafit” cardio class, offered every weekday at 12:05 p.m.
Belmont Plaza Pool
Size of pool: Olympic 50 meters x 25 meters
Lanes: 18-20 lanes
Depth: 3.5 - 6.5 feet
Admission: Adults $4, seniors $3, free for youth 17 and under
Parking: Coin-operated metered lot.
Hours: Lap swim: 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday; recreational swim: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; closed Sundays.
Reseda Park Pool
Walking through the pool’s two-story, Mission-style administration building and burnt red Spanish colonnades, you can almost picture its opening way back on July 4, 1931 … until you’re offered a foam noodle under an industrial cabana at the edge of its gleaming, modern pool. While the design has incorporated shade from the cabana and surrounding structures, the 100-year-old facility gets some pretty intense sunlight, so hydrate and wear lots of sunscreen. And hey, if you need more of a cooldown, you can also check out the park’s other two “pools,” the Reseda Park Lake and the Northeast portion of the (intermittently) beloved L.A. River.
Size: 22.86 meters by 36.57 meters.
Swim lanes: 9 (no reservations required)
Depth: 3 feet to 12 feet
Admission: Children (0–17): $1, Adults (18–49): $4, 50+ (50 & Up): $1, Persons with Disabilities (All Ages): $1. Cash only.
Parking: Free large lot.
Hours: Typical hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Check the website before you go, as hours are subject to change without notice.
Extras: Noodles and kickboards available, team sports, lifeguard training and swim lessons.
The Annenberg Community Beach House pool
The Annenberg Community Beach House pool is exactly that vibe — but without the condo fees. $10 gains adults entrance to the gleaming seaside pool and a dedicated lounge chair for the day. The pool is situated across from the ocean and with a wristband, visitors can come and go.
The pool has changing rooms, impeccably clean restrooms, indoor and outdoor showers and free lockers for valuables (ask for a free padlock). And it admits only as many visitors as there are chairs — 200 — so it’s never too crowded for comfort. The waitlist is updated every 30 minutes as new chairs open up (they’ll text you). Sit on the beach while you wait — the ultimate free amenity.
The swimming pool is more than 100 years old and beautifully preserved, with original marble tile around the perimeter. Because it was built for a home over a century ago, however, it’s longer and narrower than most public pools. So there are no swim lanes and it’s not ideal for laps. But if you’re in need of a daylong staycation, this pool — possibly the swankiest community pool in the L.A. area — screams family beach vacation.
I drove home with sand in my toes and memories of Bubbe and Zadie in my heart.
Size: 110 feet x 22 feet
Lanes: 0
Depth: From 4 feet to 8 feet
Onsite parking: $4 per hour, $15 for the day. Free with swim classes.
Summer hours (June 14 to Sept. 7): Monday through Thursday, noon to 6 p.m.; Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Extras: Splash pad, art gallery, playground and tours of the historic Marion Davies Guest House — all free. Beachfront cafe. Free boogie boards and flotation devices in the pool area; paddleboards for rent. Events include “sunset swims” twice monthly on Friday nights, with free popcorn, s’mores and music.
Ritchie Valens Pool
Size: 20 by 40 meters
Swim lanes: 2-4 lanes (no reservations required)
Depth: 9 feet
Admission: Adults (ages 18 to 49) are $4. Children (17 and younger), adults 50 and older, and people with disabilities of all ages are $1. Cash only.
Parking: Large lot next to pool
Hours: Typical hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. on select weekends. Check the website before you go, as hours are subject to change without notice.
Extras: Lifeguard training, group, semi-private and private swim lessons.
Expo Center — LA84 Foundation/John C. Argue Swim Stadium
While its 50-meter competition pool is currently drained and under construction, its year-round and heated family recreation pool, which was also built in 1932, is up and running. And it is a delight. The half-moon-shaped pool, surrounded by palm trees and lounge chairs, is a peaceful break from the hustle and bustle of Exposition Park. The zero-entry pool gradually slopes down like a beach to 3.5 feet for recreational swimming, and the multiple water sprays give it a playful resort feel. It also includes dedicated lap lanes that go down to 4.5 feet. Programming includes BOGA and AquaFit classes for adults, and swim lessons for all ages, with youth swim team and splash ball in the mix. One of the best parts is that the pool can be rented out for parties.
Even though the pools were last refurbished in 2003, some of the original architectural details, like the Grecian-inspired urns and lion’s head fountains, have remained. Even Huell Howser was so amazed by the complex that he filmed an episode about it for “California’s Gold.” For schedules, lesson registrations, and facility updates, check the website.
Size: Family pool — 40 by 30 meters.
Swim lanes: 5, depending on programming (no reservations required)
Depth: 0 to 4.5 feet
Admission: $1 for children 17 and under, persons with disabilities and adults over 50; $4 for adults 18-49; $10 for Summer Youth Pass; cash only.
Parking: Free parking available directly adjacent to the pool and behind Ralph M. Parsons Preschool, and limited free street parking on Menlo Avenue. Paid overflow parking available east of the pool in Pink Lot.
Hours: Typical hours are weekdays from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and weekends from noon to 1 p.m., but check the website before visiting.
Extras: Water sprays.
Celes King III Pool
The pool is T-shaped with a recreational swimming area on one side, and lap lanes on the other that have designated rows for slow, medium and fast swimmers.
When I stopped by the pool on a weekend, the scene was vibrant: An exercise class was taking place in one corner, folks were jumping off a diving board, and kids were throwing a basketball from the water into a hoop. This aquatic center has become a strong community space, where it gets especially packed on weeknights for its AquaFit Cardio classes. For the youth, there are diving, artistic swimming and water polo teams, and a junior lifeguards program. Sometimes when there are public events held at the pool, instructors may even bring in kayaks as part of the festivities.
Size: T-shaped at 56 feet by 75 feet, and 35 feet by 105 feet.
Swim lanes: 7, depending on programming (no reservations required)
Depth: 3.5 feet to 12.25 feet; diving well 12.25 feet.
Admission: Admission is free for children 2 and younger. The cost is $4 for adults ages 18 to 49 and $1 for children ages 3 to 17, adults 50 and older, and people with disabilities of any age. Payment is cash only, and exact change is preferred.
Parking: Free parking in lot.
Hours: Typical hours are weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 1 to 4:50 p.m., but check the website before visiting.
Extras: Diving board and basketball hoop.
El Segundo Aquatic Center
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Size of pool: 50 meters x 25 meters
Depth: 6.5 feet to 13.5 feet, Instructional pool: 2 feet to 4.5 feet
Swim lanes: 20 lanes
Admission: Adults: $7 for nonresidents, $5 for residents. Military, seniors and youth: $5 for nonresidents, $3 for residents.
Parking: Free lot.
Hours: Monday-Sunday, 6 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Extras: Senior, youth, and toddler aquatics classes, occasional evening swim schedules available upon request.
Westwood Pool
In summer, the pool shifts into high gear with “Camp Splash,” a youth program that fills the shallow end with swim lessons, games and nonstop activity. It also serves as a training site for the PlayLA Aquatics USA Swim Team, a city-sponsored, low-cost competitive program for kids ages 3 to 17, with a focus on both dry-land conditioning and in-water practice several times a week.
Size: 25 meters x 25 yards
Swim lanes: 6 lanes
Depth: 3.5 feet in shallow; 9.5 feet in the deep
Admission: Cash only. $1 for children, seniors and people with disabilities; $4 for adults ages 18–49. A Youth Summer Swim Pass ($10) provides unlimited admission to L.A. City pools from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Parking: Free outdoor parking lot.
Hours: Lap swim is typically offered early mornings and evenings Monday through Friday (6:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.), with weekend morning sessions (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.). Recreational swim runs in the afternoons, including weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. and weekends from 1 to 5 p.m. Schedules may shift, so check ahead before visiting.
Hon. John J. Kennedy pool
The 25-foot-long pool has four lanes and is heated to 90 degrees, which may feel a bit warm to some. Still, the atmosphere is welcoming, with friendly staff and lifeguards, pop music reverberating throughout the deck, and no-nonsense amenities like outdoor showers and family-friendly, gender-neutral bathrooms with changing tables. The pool is open year-round and offers lap swimming, water aerobics, swim lessons and recreational swimming for all ages. There’s a gently sloped walk-in entry for easy access for kids and seniors and a 9-foot-deep end for lifeguard training. While shade is limited on the deck, a few canopies over the bleachers offer a place to cool off, watch your kids or just pretend you’re worlds away from it all.
Size: 25-meter pool spanning 4,141 square feet.
Swim lanes: 4
Depth: Zero-depth entry to 9 feet deep.
Admission: $5 for lap swimming ($2 for Pasadena residents)
Parking: Free.
Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 7:50 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Recreation Swim (free to the public): 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Lap swimming and water fitness: 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday (water exercise also has an evening session from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.); 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday.