Cool off! 24 affordable L.A. pools to beat the heat

On scorchingly hot summer days, you might start wishing you had a pool.

(Contrary to what many people think, most of us in Los Angeles don’t actually have kidney-shaped swimming pools in our backyards. It just looks that way when you fly into LAX.)

Swimming pools, like summer itself, mean vastly different things to different people.

For busy parents, a public pool can be a real lifesaver, especially when August temperatures soar. (I once drove my two overheated toddlers an hour to the Annenberg Community Beach House pool just to keep my sanity.)

For kids, pools are about swim lessons, bonding with mom and dad, or just having fun, like jumping into the pool and making a splash or gliding down a waterslide.

For seniors, swimming can offer a reprieve from arthritis and joint pain. Then there’s diving, water polo and lifeguard training. And there is nothing better than the feeling of weightlessness in a pool when you’re pregnant.

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Luckily, Los Angeles has plenty of affordable public pools, whether you want to swim laps or just relax with your kids. We checked out several around Los Angeles County, tried some classes, swam laps and enjoyed some fun in the water. We even took an Aquatic NoodleFit class.

So why not jump in? After the hottest March on record and El Niño on the way, this could be the summer to try out a new pool, learn to swim (we’ve seen plenty of adults learning) and, most importantly, have some fun. Here are a few of our favorites.

Before you head out, a few tips:

Bring a bathing suit and towel. Locker rooms are usually pretty basic, since these aren’t health clubs or the YMCA, and space is limited. It’s a good idea to wear your suit to the pool so you can get in right away.

Wear sandals. Pool decks can get really hot in the summer.

Check the pool’s website. Some pools require you to register before swimming or taking a class. You can also see how many lanes are open in advance. The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center even has a live camera.

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Pack bathing essentials if you plan to shower afterward. Just note that many showers are communal and don’t have curtains if you are concerned about privacy.

Don’t forget water. This seems to be a common theme among the pool instructors: “Hydrate!” Especially in the heat of summer. — Lisa Boone