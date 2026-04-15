My favorite massages for the head, feet, face, eyes, ears and butt (you’re welcome)

I am a massage junkie and particularly enjoy a specialized treatment targeting one specific body part — it’s often more interesting, and more effective in terms of ailment relief, than a full body rubdown (though I do enjoy that, too). So I’ve made it my business — quite literally, as a wellness reporter — to seek out the most unique and indulgent massages in Los Angeles for every inch of the body.

Head massages, I learned while investigating the trend in 2024, can detoxify and hydrate the scalp while aiding circulation and bringing blood flow and nutrients to the area. That, in turn, strengthens hair follicles and can help prevent dandruff, itchiness, inflammation and, possibly, hair loss.

Foot massages, I learned last year during a week crisscrossing the city to search out the best ones, aid circulation and joint mobility while stretching muscles and tendons to help prevent injuries.

Recently, I ventured to City of Industry to investigate an “eyeball care” massage that I’d heard about. It’s intended to ease digital eye strain and dry eye syndrome.

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Doctors generally tell me, however, that the most pronounced benefit of a specialized massage is the relaxation it promotes. Bring it on.

I haven’t unearthed treatments for every region of the body yet — I’m still looking for a decent, dedicated hand massage and there’s a tongue massage I intend to check out. But in the meantime, here’s a list of some of my favorite massages thus far for the head, feet, face, eyes, ears and, yes, the butt.