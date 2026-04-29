The 46 best Mother’s Day gifts and experiences, all made in L.A.
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Even small gestures can mean a lot to moms on Mother’s Day, which falls on May 10 this year. You might make a handmade card, surprise her with a Courage Bagels breakfast in bed or take her for a hike on one of L.A.’s many trails.
Thoughtful gifts matter too, and picking something local feels extra special. In L.A., there are so many choices, from unique presents to fun experiences.
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Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.
You could give her a locally made sweatshirt that says “I love you, mom” in French, explore art together at the new David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, treat her to a facial or foot massage or go shopping with her at the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena.
Mother’s Day can be hard for people who have lost their mothers or aren’t close with them. If that’s you, feel free to skip our suggestions and do something nice for yourself instead. Here are some of our favorite ideas for Mom.
A pet portrait on tile by Rami Kim
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LWN Cactus Jacket
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A custom gift basket from LA Homefarm
You can pre-order by emailing info@lahomefarm.com or calling (323) 474-6323. Some gift boxes are available for walk-in customers.
The David Geffen Galleries at LACMA
Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Wednesday. $15 to $30. Admission for NexGenLA Youth Members and accompanying adults is free; LACMA members is free; and L.A. County residents with valid ID are free after 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Clare V. x Every Mother Counts classic tee
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The sweatshirt comes in sizes XXS to XXL. There’s also a T-shirt version for $125.
Tarot and art at Tarot for Creatives
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Although most of Rielly’s readings are online, she also offers in person sessions on Mondays at Source Point Wellness in Atwater Village.
Design trends at the Pasadena Showcase House of Design
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Many of the 30 interior and exterior spaces in this 1907 shingle-style home include touches Baldwin Stocker would have enjoyed. The Midnight Garden Dining Room features an Italian Murano glass chandelier, Art Deco-style swivel chairs with fringe and a gold-leaf ceiling. The Entertainment Room includes statement lighting by Los Angeles designer Jason Koharik, a custom billiards table from 11 Ravens and a Champagne cooler built into the marble bar. The Bloom Lounge is spacious enough for several seating areas, a game table and a hidden liquor cabinet, which is another tribute to Baldwin Stocker, who was famous for hosting parties that lasted for days.
It’s tough to say what stands out more: the layered interiors and outdoor gardens that look ready for a magazine or the smaller spaces like closets, the mudroom and hidden powder rooms that have all been turned into something special. You and Mom can decide for yourselves.
Surcle Wood's hand-turned vases from downed trees
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A Bauer Pottery Ringware vase with flowers
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These vases come in three sizes — 7 inches, 9 inches (above), and 11 inches —and more than a dozen colors. You can stop by the Bauer showroom (1767 Blake Ave. in Elysian Valley, a.k.a. Frogtown) Friday through Sunday for special Mother’s Day discounts or shop online.
AndSons chocolates in a collectible box designed by Block Shop Textiles
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The Spring Collection with hazelnut truffles costs $115, while the gift set, including a scarf, is $189 and the box only is $89.
A ballgame at Dodger Stadium
If your mom isn’t a fan of Dodger Dogs, check out the L.A. Times sandwich guide, which covers everything from soaked tortas ahogadas to meatball subs and “what might be the best pastrami sandwiches in the world.” You can bring your own food into the park as long as it’s in a clear plastic bag, so think about packing something special she’ll really enjoy.
Saint Jane Luxury Beauty Serum
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Carol Young | Undesigned Moth Raina mock top and Clau k(not) bag
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Flying tomato mugs by Ana Cho
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70 minutes of reflexology at Tibetan Herbal Feet Soak
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Specks and Keepings crocheted fishline jewelry
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A luxurious head spa treatment at Cai Xiang Ge
The 90-minute Royal Treatment at CXG is aptly named. As I settled into my spa bed, traditional Chinese harp music played on the sound system. I nestled my head into a shampoo basin on one end, my bare feet into a foot bath filled with warm water steeped with Chinese herbs on the other. I haven’t seen a foot bath at a head spa since — it was a beautiful touch.
As part of the six-step process, my practitioner repeatedly washed my hair and scrubbed my scalp. There was an aromatherapy head massage with tingly-feeling tea tree oil, as well as a scalp steaming and a slow, indulgent head and neck massage. Then I spent 10 minutes with the arc-shaped waterfall ring bathing my head in herb-treated water, my face immersed in billowy steam. The treatment also included a hydrating, collagen-boosting facial, an herbal hair steam and a conditioning hair mask.
If I didn’t already feel like a princess, CXG then dried and styled my hair while I sipped herbal tea and nibbled on sweets. The process included an “anti-hair-loss treatment” as well as a high-frequency scalp therapy device said to disinfect my pores and fortify my hair follicles.
Climbing into my car, I understood why, on social media, one towel-clad influencer had claimed that CXG’s head spa can “change your life.” An overstatement, perhaps; but my state of mind had been greatly altered — I was truly zen — at least for the rest of the day.
Scalp Spa Standard, 60 minutes: $95. Scalp Spa Royal Treatment, 90 minutes: $135. Scalp Spa Royal Deluxe, 90 minutes: $135.
Samar Grove Is in the Heart perfume
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A celeb-worthy facial at OSEA Skincare Studio
On a recent visit, an aesthetician named Christina gave me something called a cranial wave facial, which started with an assessment of my skin (including a gentle reassurance that my pores, which I believed to be freakishly large, were in fact normal). From there, it was a gentle, almost tender series of steams, slathers and serums interrupted by the occasional pinch of extraction and scrub of exfoliation. From time to time during the 50-minute treatment, Christina cradled my head in her hands and gently kneaded my neck (craniosacral therapy is based on these kinds of manipulations). The result? I left with a glow and a notecard with a detailed daily skincare regimen I could follow to keep putting my best face forward.
Breakfast in bed on Wolfum's Olio Sage Serving Tray
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Weiser Family Farms Produce T-shirts
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Guidance from the stars with a down-to-earth astrologer
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$60 for 30 minutes, $90 for 45 minutes. Contact him through Instagram: instagram.com/ozomapilli.
The Wooden Palate Aster Incense Holder with Arvin Olano
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Steeped Moments tea subscription boxes
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Little City Farm's herbal alchemy workshop
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Sips and nibbles in the Huntington Rose Garden Tea Room
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