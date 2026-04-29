The 46 best Mother’s Day gifts and experiences, all made in L.A.

Even small gestures can mean a lot to moms on Mother’s Day, which falls on May 10 this year. You might make a handmade card, surprise her with a Courage Bagels breakfast in bed or take her for a hike on one of L.A.’s many trails.

Thoughtful gifts matter too, and picking something local feels extra special. In L.A., there are so many choices, from unique presents to fun experiences.

Planning your weekend? Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

You could give her a locally made sweatshirt that says “I love you, mom” in French, explore art together at the new David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, treat her to a facial or foot massage or go shopping with her at the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena.

Mother’s Day can be hard for people who have lost their mothers or aren’t close with them. If that’s you, feel free to skip our suggestions and do something nice for yourself instead. Here are some of our favorite ideas for Mom.