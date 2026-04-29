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Photo collage of Mother's Day gifts with bright green plants in the background.
(Los Angeles Times photo illustration; photos by Juliana Yamada, Jason Armond, Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times; Clare V., AndSons, Saint Jane, Ana Cho, Andrea Cheung, Nijeria Thompson, Rockii Studios, Theodore Payne Foundation, AYR, BX Ceramics)
Lifestyle

The 46 best Mother’s Day gifts and experiences, all made in L.A.

Lisa Boone.
By Lisa Boone
Staff Writer Follow

Even small gestures can mean a lot to moms on Mother’s Day, which falls on May 10 this year. You might make a handmade card, surprise her with a Courage Bagels breakfast in bed or take her for a hike on one of L.A.’s many trails.

Thoughtful gifts matter too, and picking something local feels extra special. In L.A., there are so many choices, from unique presents to fun experiences.

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You could give her a locally made sweatshirt that says “I love you, mom” in French, explore art together at the new David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, treat her to a facial or foot massage or go shopping with her at the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena.

Mother’s Day can be hard for people who have lost their mothers or aren’t close with them. If that’s you, feel free to skip our suggestions and do something nice for yourself instead. Here are some of our favorite ideas for Mom.

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A pet portrait on tile by Rami Kim

Ceramics $250-$600 at Rami Kim Studios
Custom pet tiles made by ceramicist Rami Kim at her studio.
(Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
For over 10 years, artist Rami Kim has been making playful ceramics in her Los Angeles garage, bringing animals to life and comforting people who have lost their pets. In addition to her charming custom figurines, Kim also paints pet portraits on ceramic tiles. The tiles come ready to hang in three sizes: small (4-by-4 inches), medium (about 6-by-6 inches), and large (8-by-8 inches). Note the small tile can fit only one animal. Once you place your order, just email ramikimstudio@gmail.com with your order number and photos of your pet, and she will handle the rest.
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LWN Cactus Jacket

Apparel $288 and $298 at LWN
A woman wears a cropped jacket in natural denim and brown contrast stitching.
(Brigitte Sire)
By Lisa Boone
After working at Puma, McQ and Band of Outsiders, designer Lena Wells started her own label, LWN, to “make useful, fun clothes that complement a creative lifestyle.” All of Wells’ pieces are made in downtown Los Angeles using local deadstock, repurposed garments and upcycled fabrics. So the odds that the comfy Mugho top you saw in flannel a few months ago is now available in new fabrics. Her Cactus jacket puts a playful spin on the classic jean jacket, featuring a cropped cut, antique-nickel-finished jean buttons, tailored welt pockets and contrast stitching. In addition to the natural stonewash rigid denim above, the jacket comes in other denim selections (’90s stonewash, indigo and mulberry) as well as in corduroy options (redwood, pine, clay and bark).
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A custom gift basket from LA Homefarm

Grocer Starting at $125 at LA Homefarm
A gift basket from with produce, lilacs, olive oil and soap.
(LA Homefarm)
By Lisa Boone
Choosing items for a custom gift basket at Lauri Kranz and Dean Kuipers’ Glassell Park shop, LA Homefarm, is fun. The shop feels like a friendly neighborhood bodega stocked with fresh produce from local farms, flowers from Kathleen Ferguson of Frogtown Flora, vintage finds and handmade goods from local makers. If you’re not sure what to pick, Kranz and her team are happy to help you put together a basket that will brighten anyone’s day. My friend was so touched by hers that she cried. “We include delicious fruit and vegetables from our farmers as well as thoughtful pantry items so that the recipient has everything they need on hand to make a meal,” Kranz said, adding, “Wine can be added on as well as home goods such as one-of-a-kind mugs to go with coffee or tea selections.”

You can pre-order by emailing info@lahomefarm.com or calling (323) 474-6323. Some gift boxes are available for walk-in customers.
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The David Geffen Galleries at LACMA

Mid-Wilshire Art Museum
Attendees walk around the Los Angeles County Museum of Art's new David Geffen Galleries.
(Ariana Drehsler / For The Times)
By Lisa Boone
Explore the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s permanent collection at the new David Geffen Galleries, where the layout, inspired by four bodies of water, gives you a fresh way to see Los Angeles as you walk above Wilshire Boulevard. The mix of different time periods can feel a bit jarring, but it’s exciting to spot works by local artists including Los Angeles ceramicist Dora De Larios and Betye Saar, alongside paintings by Henry Matisse and Francis Bacon. The new $724-million concrete museum, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Peter Zumthor, has sparked significant debate. People seem to either love it or hate it. But everyone agrees the art itself is amazing. Even if the layout can feel disorienting at times, getting lost in art is a great way to spend the day.

Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Wednesday. $15 to $30. Admission for NexGenLA Youth Members and accompanying adults is free; LACMA members is free; and L.A. County residents with valid ID are free after 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
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Clare V. x Every Mother Counts classic tee

Apparel $195 at Clare V.
Gray fleece sweatshirt with "Maman Je T'aime" (or "I love you mom").
(Clare V.)
By Lisa Boone
Clare V.’s 100% cotton fleece sweatshirt feels soft and cozy and features the perfect Mother’s Day message in French: “Maman Je T’aime,” which means “I love you, Mom.” Plus, the Los Angeles designer donates 30% of the purchase price from all CV x EMC items to Every Mother Counts, a nonprofit that helps make pregnancy and childbirth safer for mothers worldwide.

The sweatshirt comes in sizes XXS to XXL. There’s also a T-shirt version for $125.
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Tarot and art at Tarot for Creatives

Service
A personalized tarot by Tarot for Creatives, "The Anchor."
(Piper Ferguson)
By Deborah Netburn
Tarot reader and collage artist Somsara Rielly specializes in helping her clients reclaim their creative spark in a way that’s palatable to even the least woo-woo among us. Depending on your budget you can book Mom a 30-minute reading for $55, 45 minutes for $70 or 60 minutes for $85. If you really want to spoil her, consider splurging for the hourlong “tarot reading plus custom totem” option ($150), which includes a unique piece of artwork made by Rielly and inspired by the message that came through the cards. (The art will arrive in the mail not long after the reading.) “Sometimes it’s hard to remember everything that came up,” Rielly said. “This is a visual reminder.”

Although most of Rielly’s readings are online, she also offers in person sessions on Mondays at Source Point Wellness in Atwater Village.
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Design trends at the Pasadena Showcase House of Design

Historic Home $38-$75 at Pasadena Showcase
A bedroom with a fireplace and window seat.
(Peter Christiansen Valli)
By Lisa Boone
Showhouses are always extravagant, and this year’s Pasadena Showcase House of Design, running through May 17, takes place inside the 8,000-square-foot former home of Clara Baldwin Stocker, the colorful daughter of land investor and racehorse breeder Elias J. “Lucky” Baldwin.

Many of the 30 interior and exterior spaces in this 1907 shingle-style home include touches Baldwin Stocker would have enjoyed. The Midnight Garden Dining Room features an Italian Murano glass chandelier, Art Deco-style swivel chairs with fringe and a gold-leaf ceiling. The Entertainment Room includes statement lighting by Los Angeles designer Jason Koharik, a custom billiards table from 11 Ravens and a Champagne cooler built into the marble bar. The Bloom Lounge is spacious enough for several seating areas, a game table and a hidden liquor cabinet, which is another tribute to Baldwin Stocker, who was famous for hosting parties that lasted for days.

It’s tough to say what stands out more: the layered interiors and outdoor gardens that look ready for a magazine or the smaller spaces like closets, the mudroom and hidden powder rooms that have all been turned into something special. You and Mom can decide for yourselves.
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Surcle Wood's hand-turned vases from downed trees

Home Goods $40-$60 at Surclewood
Two turned wood vases with wildflowers.
(Wolf Camp Studios)
By Lisa Boone
Working on a lathe in her downtown Los Angeles studio, woodworker Julie Jackson creates Glob vases from fallen ash trees in Altadena and walnut sourced from Street Tree Revival in Anaheim. The simple-yet-stunning Mama Globs measure 4¼ inches in both width and height, while the Baby Globs are 3 inches wide and 2¾ inches tall. As an added bonus, Jackson offers dried strawflowers grown by her childhood friend, urban flower farmer Rachel Nafis of Psalter Farm Flowers in San Diego. Note these keepsakes are not designed to hold water.
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A Bauer Pottery Ringware vase with flowers

Home Goods $40-$88 at Bauer Pottery
An orange Bauer Pottery Ringware vase with sunflowers.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
A colorful Ringware vase from Bauer Pottery is sure to brighten anyone’s day, especially when you fill it with fresh flowers from your local farmers market. (The Burbank Farmers Market on Saturday is a great place to find blooms.)

These vases come in three sizes — 7 inches, 9 inches (above), and 11 inches —and more than a dozen colors. You can stop by the Bauer showroom (1767 Blake Ave. in Elysian Valley, a.k.a. Frogtown) Friday through Sunday for special Mother’s Day discounts or shop online.
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AndSons chocolates in a collectible box designed by Block Shop Textiles

Candy $89-$189 at AndSons
Chocolates in a collectible box with poppies.
(AndSons)
By Lisa Boone
AndSons Chocolatiers in Beverly Hills created this spring collection with Mom in mind, drawing inspiration from fresh flowers, including roses, peonies and lavender. The chocolate bonbons are sourced from local farmers markets, fresh dairy and single-origin cacao and come in a floral collectible box featuring California poppies and Matilija poppies by Block Shop Textiles.

The Spring Collection with hazelnut truffles costs $115, while the gift set, including a scarf, is $189 and the box only is $89.
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A ballgame at Dodger Stadium

Elysian Park Sports Venue
Dodgers closer Tanner Scott throws a pitch as the Dodgers take on NL West rival San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.
By Lisa Boone
Your mom might love the Dodgers, but she might not be excited about you spending $750 (plus a $25 service fee) on the All Access Events Mother’s Day package from Dodgers 365, which includes brunch, a Loge level ticket, concessions, an on-field photo and a Dodger gift bag. For most moms, a regular ticket to the 1:10 p.m. game against the Atlanta Braves will be just fine. Regular tickets start at about $77, and the first 40,000 fans will get a Mother’s Day clear tote bag.

If your mom isn’t a fan of Dodger Dogs, check out the L.A. Times sandwich guide, which covers everything from soaked tortas ahogadas to meatball subs and “what might be the best pastrami sandwiches in the world.” You can bring your own food into the park as long as it’s in a clear plastic bag, so think about packing something special she’ll really enjoy.
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Saint Jane Luxury Beauty Serum

Beauty $38-$125 at Saint Jane
Saint Jane Luxury Beauty Serum
(Saint Jane)
By Lisa Boone
Saint Jane’s Luxury Beauty Serum (available in 9 milliliters and 30 milliliters) smells wonderful and pampers your skin with a blend of antioxidant-rich flowers and nourishing botanicals such as rose hip, rose, prickly pear, rosemary and frankincense. You only need a few drops for hydration, so the bottle lasts a long time. The serum also comes in a pretty box adorned with florals, making it an even more thoughtful gift.
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Carol Young | Undesigned Moth Raina mock top and Clau k(not) bag

Apparel $178 top and $218 bag at Carol Young
A woman in red clothing with a red leather bag.
(Rollence Patugan)
By Lisa Boone
Los Angeles designer Carol Young created a versatile crush-pleated shell for her Undesigned line with a mock turtleneck, two front pockets and side slits at the hem. Perfect for travel! It even comes with its own matching travel bag. The polyester shell comes in a variety of colors and is paired here with a limited-edition leather k(not) shapes bag in the color tomato by Los Angeles designer Christine Lau. Both pieces are available at Young’s Los Feliz store or online.
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Flying tomato mugs by Ana Cho

Home Goods $60 at Ana Cho Ceramics
Ana Cho's flying tomato mugs to brighten up your day, $60.
(Ana Cho)
By Lisa Boone
Eagle Rock ceramist Ana Cho’s hand-thrown and painted flying tomato mugs are cheerful and bound to make anyone smile. Cho also offers lidded salt jars, utensil jars and bowls if you prefer something different to give for Mother’s Day. The mugs measure about 3½ inches wide and 3 inches tall. They are microwave-safe, though it’s best to wash them by hand. For a special gift, you can pair a mug with a pound of coffee from a Los Angeles roaster like Canyon Coffee, Jones or Loquat.
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70 minutes of reflexology at Tibetan Herbal Feet Soak

Self Care $40 at Tibetan Herbal Feet Soak
Tibetan Herbal Foot Soak
(Maggie Shannon / For The Times)
By Deborah Vankin
We all know someone who could use a little pampering. The 70-minute reflexology at Tibetan Herbal Feet Soak is a transformative, relaxing experience. There are no private rooms here; instead, guests receive treatments in rows of plush armchairs. For $40, it includes a sublime, 10-minute foot-steaming; a 10-minute foot soak in warm water treated with more than 40 dried and powdered herbs, including ginseng, mugwort and saffron; and a 50-minute foot and leg massage. That’s all while your giftee sits with a warm, buckwheat-filled compress under their neck. Like I said: transformative.
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Specks and Keepings crocheted fishline jewelry

Jewelry $35 at Specks and Keepings
Specks and Keepings crocheted fishline jewelry
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
By Lisa Boone
When textile artist Debra Weiss isn’t quilting, weaving and creating clothing patterns, she makes time to crochet delicate, one-of-a-kind bracelets in durable fishing line. These waterproof bracelets are designed to be inclusive, adjustable to fit all wrist sizes and come in a variety of colors while featuring beads and hand-quilted fabric charms. Adjust the knot to customize the size.
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A luxurious head spa treatment at Cai Xiang Ge

San Gabriel Valley Day Spa
Our reporter leans back into a tub of water, a towel over her eyes, during her head spa at Cai Xiang Ge.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Deborah Vankin
Cai Xiang Ge opened in San Gabriel in mid-2021 and, says owner Ning Chen, helped kick off the head spa trend in Los Angeles.

The 90-minute Royal Treatment at CXG is aptly named. As I settled into my spa bed, traditional Chinese harp music played on the sound system. I nestled my head into a shampoo basin on one end, my bare feet into a foot bath filled with warm water steeped with Chinese herbs on the other. I haven’t seen a foot bath at a head spa since — it was a beautiful touch.

As part of the six-step process, my practitioner repeatedly washed my hair and scrubbed my scalp. There was an aromatherapy head massage with tingly-feeling tea tree oil, as well as a scalp steaming and a slow, indulgent head and neck massage. Then I spent 10 minutes with the arc-shaped waterfall ring bathing my head in herb-treated water, my face immersed in billowy steam. The treatment also included a hydrating, collagen-boosting facial, an herbal hair steam and a conditioning hair mask.

If I didn’t already feel like a princess, CXG then dried and styled my hair while I sipped herbal tea and nibbled on sweets. The process included an “anti-hair-loss treatment” as well as a high-frequency scalp therapy device said to disinfect my pores and fortify my hair follicles.

Climbing into my car, I understood why, on social media, one towel-clad influencer had claimed that CXG’s head spa can “change your life.” An overstatement, perhaps; but my state of mind had been greatly altered — I was truly zen — at least for the rest of the day.

Scalp Spa Standard, 60 minutes: $95. Scalp Spa Royal Treatment, 90 minutes: $135. Scalp Spa Royal Deluxe, 90 minutes: $135.
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Samar Grove Is in the Heart perfume

Fragrance $12-$55 at Samar
Samar Grove Is in the Heart perfume
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
It’s hard to resist the thoughtful perfumes of Debbie Lin and Na-Moya Lawrence, who craft artisan scents for their company, Samar, in their Hollywood apartment. Their captivating unisex perfume, Grove Is in the Heart, which they describe as a juicy scent like “Trader Joe’s candied orange slices” (notes of bergamot petitgrain, mandarin, linden blossom, Indonesian sandalwood) won the hearts of the judges at the 2024 Art and Olfactory Awards and will likely win over your gift recipient’s too.
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A celeb-worthy facial at OSEA Skincare Studio

Venice Skin-care services
A round mirror reflecting a skincare studio on a wall next to a painted pump bottle labeled OSEA
(Alon Goldsmith / For The Times)
By Adam Tschorn
Tucked away on an under-the-radar stretch of Abbot Kinney Boulevard, this blink-and-you’ll-miss-it spot with a beach-cottage vibe serves as both the headquarters of seaweed-focused, clean-beauty brand OSEA (pronounced oh-see-uh, it’s an acronym for ocean, sun, earth and atmosphere) and a two-treatment-room skincare studio that offers if not life-changing facials, definitely life-affirming ones that deploy the same kinds of cleansers, scrubs, potions and lotions that celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Brie Larson and Emma Roberts rely on for their closeup-worthy beauty routines.

On a recent visit, an aesthetician named Christina gave me something called a cranial wave facial, which started with an assessment of my skin (including a gentle reassurance that my pores, which I believed to be freakishly large, were in fact normal). From there, it was a gentle, almost tender series of steams, slathers and serums interrupted by the occasional pinch of extraction and scrub of exfoliation. From time to time during the 50-minute treatment, Christina cradled my head in her hands and gently kneaded my neck (craniosacral therapy is based on these kinds of manipulations). The result? I left with a glow and a notecard with a detailed daily skincare regimen I could follow to keep putting my best face forward.
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Breakfast in bed on Wolfum's Olio Sage Serving Tray

Home Decor $90 at Wolfum
The Olio Sage Tray from Wolfum.
(Wolfum / Annabel Inganni)
By Lisa Boone
Wolfum’s birch Olio Sage Serving Tray is a stylish take on service, whether for hors d’oeuvres, breakfast in bed or simply a convenient container for your keys, wallet and earbuds. The hand-printed tray by local designer Annabel Inganni is available in a wide variety of patterns, measures 19 inches by 14 inches by 2 inches and can be wiped clean with a damp cloth.
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Weiser Family Farms Produce T-shirts

Apparel $50 at Papàsweater
Weiser Family Farms Produce T-shirt featuring Romanesco
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Some Angelenos track the seasons through the vine-ripened fruits and vegetables of Weiser Family Farm, because once these highly flavored items are gone, you’re out of luck until next year. Well, unless you’re wearing your love of Weiser on your sleeve. A new collab with local designer Samantha Myer prints the farm’s cult-favorite pink radishes, Bonnie melons, romanesco cones and more onto these limited-run tees, which can be purchased at select farmers market appearances and through Myer’s company, Papàsweater.
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Guidance from the stars with a down-to-earth astrologer

Retail
A deck of tarot cards displayed on a white background
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Deborah Netburn
Warm and infinitely relatable, Richard Contreras offers down-to-earth (and affordable) astrology and tarot readings that might change your giftee’s life or at least help them gain some much-needed perspective — assuming they’re open to that kind of thing. The messages Contreras divines may not always be reassuring — “I’m not going to lie. It’s going to be a bumpy road ahead,” he told me in a recent reading — but he also reminded me that challenge is necessary for growth. Contreras, who used to have a storefront in Pasadena, mostly sees clients on Zoom these days. He’s also efficient: I met with him for less than an hour, and the reading continues to reverberate weeks later. — Deborah Netburn

$60 for 30 minutes, $90 for 45 minutes. Contact him through Instagram: instagram.com/ozomapilli.


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The Wooden Palate Aster Incense Holder with Arvin Olano

Home Fragrance $240 at the Wooden Palate
The Wooden Palate Aster Incense Holder with Arvin Olano.
(Aster Incense)
By Lisa Boone
Designed by woodworker Eileen O’Dea of the Wooden Palate and designer Arvin Olano, this triangular incense holder is a soulful and functional catchall for the giftee who appreciates handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts by local artists. Made-to-order in fumed oak and ebonized oak by a small team, the lead time is approximately one week once the item is purchased.
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Steeped Moments tea subscription boxes

Beverage $29-$45 at Steep LA
Steep LA, a Chinatown teahouse, offers "Steeped Moments" tea subscription boxes.
(Steep LA)
By Stephanie Breijo
Steep LA always offers thoughtful blends from China and Taiwan, but earlier this year the Chinatown tea house unveiled a way to sip even rarer finds. Through the Steeped Moments subscription box, two teas arrive monthly or quarterly, one a small-batch offering so limited that it’s not sold in-store. In the quarterly boxes, these teas come with dried fruits for even more involved at-home tea ceremonies. Boxes can be picked up in Chinatown or shipped nationwide.
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Little City Farm's herbal alchemy workshop

Workshop $64 at Little City Farm (book through Airbnb)
Participants use locally grown herbs to make organic balms, such as massage oil, as part of Little City Farm's Herbal Alchemy Workshop.
(Deborah Vankin / Los Angeles Times)
By Deborah Vankin
Jennifer Silbert, who makes zero-waste bags from salvaged materials at Rewilder, turned a residential yard and former tennis court into a lush urban farm oasis in the heart of Mid-City. The almost zero-waste Little City Farm is now brimming with wildflowers and fluttering butterflies; chickens roam the property; and Silbert keeps bees on the roof. It’s so picturesque, the farm is rented for weddings, birthdays and private chef dinners. It also hosts an herbal alchemy workshop, which Silbert teaches, walking guests through how to make infused oils that can be used for body care or cooking. Guests harvest fresh herbs and citrus on the property, clean them, then hand crush dried herbs in a mortar and pestle to infuse the oil with. They leave with small bottles of what they made that day — during the workshop I attended: sage, rosemary and citrus-infused massage oil.
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Sips and nibbles in the Huntington Rose Garden Tea Room

Dining $93-$98 at the Huntington
A cup of tea at the Rose Garden Tea Room at the Huntington in San Marino.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
By Christopher Reynolds
If you want someone to feel rich, send them to sip and nibble at the Huntington Rose Garden Tea Room, which was redone in spring 2023. Traditional Tea Service ($64 for adults, plus $29-$34 Huntington admission) includes sweet and savory snacks on a three-tiered silver platter. Salmon. Caviar. Gardens all around. One complication: You must buy the gift certificate in person at the 1919 Cafe (no admission fee) or tea room.
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Street Grandma Shants in Denim

Apparel $180 at Street Grandma