10 best affordable gifts for plant lovers — so you can snag more than one

Plant people are typically down-to-earth, practical and — truth be known — relatively thrifty. So the trick is to find holiday gifts they might quietly covet but aren’t willing to spend the money on for themselves.

You can take the simple route and buy them an annual membership to an L.A.-area botanic garden. But if you want something to wrap up, consider my recommendations here. Most are so modestly priced you could purchase a couple for less than $50.

And if you really want to be a plant lover’s hero, include a bag of organic earthworm castings (i.e. nutrient-rich worm poop), a welcome elixir for any leafy baby. Just check their garden shed first, to be sure they don’t already have a big bag.

