101 great L.A. shops to find thoughtful holiday gifts

During the holidays, shopping for the perfect gift can be stressful. But if you’re lucky enough to live in Los Angeles — with its uniquely diverse shopping options — it doesn’t have to be.

Why endure the hassle of freeway traffic when you can find everything on your shopping list in one place? The convenience of shopping in person at traditional mom-and-pop gift shops offers a one-and-done experience, complete with gift wrapping. And if you’re not into the traditional scene, local specialty stores are standouts, offering gifts for even the most difficult-to-shop-for person.

Looking for a box of handmade stink bugs, grasshoppers, cicadas and colorful longhorn beetles? Gold Bug in Pasadena is your go-to. Want to surprise the independent artist in your life with cool silk-screened T-shirts made in L.A.? Virgil Normal has a wide range of options (and it’s located conveniently close to Courage Bagels). And if you’re a fan of shopping and snacking, Helms Bakery offers a variety of grab-and-go items, including chocolate chip cookies and sandwiches, that you can enjoy while exploring gift options.

Whether you’re on the hunt for toys for kids or something more niche, Los Angeles has you covered. And the best part? You don’t have to stress about whether your Amazon package will arrive in time for the holidays.

This is not meant to be a definitive list, and we encourage you to share your favorite places to shop for gifts by sending an email to lisa.boone@latimes.com. We’ll try to include them in next year’s list. So start exploring and sharing your local gems.