Festive snow globe featuring a car with arms holding a map with gifts spilling out the backseat.
(Daniel Jurman / For The Times)
Lifestyle

101 great L.A. shops to find thoughtful holiday gifts

Lisa Boone.
By Lisa Boone
Staff Writer Follow
For Subscribers


During the holidays, shopping for the perfect gift can be stressful. But if you’re lucky enough to live in Los Angeles — with its uniquely diverse shopping options — it doesn’t have to be.

Why endure the hassle of freeway traffic when you can find everything on your shopping list in one place? The convenience of shopping in person at traditional mom-and-pop gift shops offers a one-and-done experience, complete with gift wrapping. And if you’re not into the traditional scene, local specialty stores are standouts, offering gifts for even the most difficult-to-shop-for person.

Looking for a box of handmade stink bugs, grasshoppers, cicadas and colorful longhorn beetles? Gold Bug in Pasadena is your go-to. Want to surprise the independent artist in your life with cool silk-screened T-shirts made in L.A.? Virgil Normal has a wide range of options (and it’s located conveniently close to Courage Bagels). And if you’re a fan of shopping and snacking, Helms Bakery offers a variety of grab-and-go items, including chocolate chip cookies and sandwiches, that you can enjoy while exploring gift options.

Whether you’re on the hunt for toys for kids or something more niche, Los Angeles has you covered. And the best part? You don’t have to stress about whether your Amazon package will arrive in time for the holidays.

This is not meant to be a definitive list, and we encourage you to share your favorite places to shop for gifts by sending an email to lisa.boone@latimes.com. We’ll try to include them in next year’s list. So start exploring and sharing your local gems.
6XS Coffee

Silver Lake Retail
A man sips coffee in a lifestyle store and coffee house.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Sitting on a tufted Huggy Cafe Au Lait modular sofa, sipping a 6XS dirty matcha while testing out Ondo’s I Am Calm smudge spray, it’s easy to understand why 6ixth Sense L.A.’s 6XS Studio bills itself as “more than just a coffee shop.” The lifestyle store offers a range of home goods and apparel alongside its coffee bar, which includes food options and single-origin matcha from Nishio, Japan. On a recent visit, the Silver Lake location was stocked with an assortment of worthwhile gifts for the holidays, including Japanese glassware and ceramics from Kinto, candles, olive oil and body lotions from L.A.’s Flamingo Estate, whimsical glassware from Ichendorf, colorful HDPE cutting boards from Fredericks and Mae, and sweatshirts, T-shirts and baseball caps from Los Angeles brand SOOF. But if you just want to grab a coffee or tea and enjoy a bite while settling in with your laptop, it’s a welcoming environment with plenty of tables and chairs and soothing tunes spinning on a turntable. Just be aware that the items for sale may be tempting.

Also, there are 6XS Coffee locations at at 3907 W. 6th St. in Koreatown and 888 S. Hope St. in downtown L.A.
Abierto

Malibu Retail
Hats, pillows, books and other items at Abierto Gift Shop
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
You would be hard-pressed not to find something special at Amanda Weir’s delightful gift shop inside the Point Dume Village shopping center. Dedicated to “nurturing connection,” according to its website, the store offers small-batch goods by many local small businesses, such as Flora Animalia clothing and Le Feu De L’Eau candles.

Given its location near the beach, it’s not surprising the store stocks sun hats. Other possible gift items you’ll find: cookbooks, cutting boards, apothecary items, cards, palo santo sticks and goodies for kids.
Acorn Eagle Rock

Eagle Rock Gift Store
Acorn home and garden boutique in Eagle Rock.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Packed with houseplants, ceramics and casual apparel, Erin and Laura Tanaka’s Eagle Rock store is a celebration of California indoor-outdoor living. In addition to some statement jewelry, the store features a refreshing variety of accessories that won’t break the bank: Maison Louis Marie and Plant the Box soy candles, Enzo olive oil and crystals. With Chilewich mats for the home, chic water bottles, OLO fragrances and a wide assortment of greeting cards, the store offers something for everyone.
Adobe Design

South Pasadena Gift Store
A variety of gifts on shelves and tables with bouquets of sunflowers.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
On bustling Mission Street in South Pasadena, Adobe Design stands out thanks to the colorful rolls of handmade paper displayed in an antique iron basket out front. Once inside, I spotted an array of items that cater to different tastes: handmade malas from Tibet and Thailand, bottles of King Floyd’s Aromatic Bitters, terracotta wildflower honey pots from Spain, intricately crafted miniature cars, Vespas and jeeps made by villagers in Madagascar. A display of pocket saints, among the cashmere throws and sea salt from Ibiza, caught my eye on the way out as I wondered if the one dedicated to San Antonio, the saint who helps to find lost objects, might be the perfect stocking stuffer for forgetful family members.
Show more Show less
Alchemy Works

Playa Vista Gift Store
Alchemy Works at the Free Market Playa Vista in West L.A.
(Ana Ross)
By Lisa Boone
Several years after opening Alchemy Works in the Arts District in downtown Los Angeles, husband and wife Raan and Lindsay Parton added a showroom in Newport Beach and most recently the Free Market at Playa Vista. The stylish showrooms are designed to feel like a well-appointed home where vintage furnishings mix with handwoven linens by Heather Taylor Home, bedding by Morrow Soft Goods, market bags by Apolis and jewelry by many woman-owned brands. Creative director Raan Parton describes it as “a California edit on everything.”

The downtown Los Angeles location is located at Signal, 821 Traction Ave.
Bauer Pottery Showroom

Elysian Valley Retail
Colorful pottery inside the Bauer Pottery showroom
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Fans of Bauer’s colorful ringware pottery will find it all here in this open and airy showroom walking distance of the Los Angeles River bike path in Elysian Valley (a.k.a. Frogtown).

The store stocks a combination of firsts and seconds (which have small flaws) — from coffee mugs and plates to oil jars, vases and planters. This is the place to look if you’ve got a loved one in need of colorful dog and cat bowls (choose from 17 shades) or planters for both indoors and outdoors (Bauer offers free drilling if you’d like drainage holes). In addition to Bauer pottery, owner Janek Boniecki also stocks equally colorful ceramics by Corita Kent and Russel Wright that are perfect for holiday gift-giving.
Block Shop Textiles

Atwater Village Retail
Colorful pillows, napkins, robes and arts at Block Shop Textiles
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Fans of Lily Stockman and Hopie Stockman Hill’s Bauhaus-inspired wood block printed textiles can shop for napkins, tablecloths and pillows — and even dog beds — at their colorful and inviting Atwater Village showroom.

For the holidays, Block Shop offers pajamas and jackets as well as handwoven rugs. Plus vintage pottery, hand-blown glassware, picnic knives by Opinel and Mason Pearson hairbrushes. The store also stocks pillows and handkerchiefs and Petra Hardware and Hopie Stockman Hill’s collection of little drawer knobs and pulls, inspired by the snail knobs that greet visitors as they open the doors of the Atwater store. The collection has the snail and four other designs: a potato, a dimple, a block and a peapod (available in limited quantities at Block Shop and online at Petra).
Broome Street General Store

Silver Lake Gift Store
Gift options for sale on shelves and a table.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Designed like a corner bodega for one-stop shopping, this gift shop offers a unique shopping experience with its diverse range of pantry items and cookbooks for home chefs, candles, wellness products, books and toys. It’s a great place to shop for gift baskets, with its surplus of olive oil, wine, non-alcoholic drinks, tinned fish and chocolates. And at the Silver Lake location, you can purchase a cappuccino from the cafe while you shop.

Also at Platform, 8840 Washington Blvd., Suite 103, Culver City.
Kinship Station

Topanga Shop
The interior of Kinship Station in Topanga, with wooden shelves and a glass front.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Kinship Station is a stylish treasure trove. The Pine Tree Circle boutique that fills a former auto shop boasts some of Topanga’s most well-curated knick-knacks, home items, jewelries and other curiosities, which owner Hediyeh Nikbakht collects and sources from locales as local as the canyon and as far-flung as Australia, Brazil, London, Papua New Guinea and Guadalajara.

Find a dizzying array of incense bundles, bath soaks, natural soaps, tinctures, candles and body oils meant to calm or energize, while items for the home — such as handmade ceramics, woven baskets, stained-glass trinkets, brass bowls and heavy, glossy wooden cutting boards — are always in view somewhere, beckoning. The racks of artisanal shawls and leather goods are just as enticing as the cases glowing with gold and gem-dotted necklaces, rings, studs and bracelets. Nikbakht keeps sustainable practices and a fair-trade ecosystem in mind, and she rotates the wares frequently, so drop by often to browse something new on nearly — if not every — visit.
Burro

Venice Gift Store
Burro lifestyle store on Abbot Kinney in Venice stock with various gift items.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Erinn Berkson’s lifestyle store radiates an independent spirit among the many brand-name retailers on trendy Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Perhaps it’s because Berkson opened Burro, which she says takes its name from the “hard-working, loyal burro pioneering across the desert landscape carrying goods from all over,” in 1999, long before Abbot Kinney became a tourist destination.

The sunny boutique is curated to suit everyone on your gift list: Cookbooks and pretty boxes of tinned fish for foodies, games and books for kids, jewelry, hats and casual clothing for women, home goods and ladybug gardens for gardeners and fabulous stationery and cards for everyone. The store features many local brands, including Flamingo Estate, Brightland, jewelry labels Chan Luu and Victoria Cunningham Jewelry, skin-care and olive oil brand Wonder Valley.
Clover

Silver Lake Gift Store
Clover boutique in Silver Lake.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
A Silver Lake fixture for more than 20 years, Clover proudly supports small independent brands as well as local designers such as Los Angeles-based Project Social T, which donates a portion of its proceeds to charity every month. On a recent visit, the store had Los Angeles-themed dopp kits and tote bags by Maptote in stock, as well as premium denim, candles and coffee table books. From clothing to greeting cards, apothecary items to jewelry and a corner devoted to kids, the boutique offers something for every budget, not to mention everybody. And don’t miss the room in back, which is filled with housewares, including pillows, tea towels, napkins and cookbooks for homebodies.
Coop

Fairfax Gift Store
Coop gift shop on Beverly.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Jenna Cooper’s sunny space is inspired by her travels and offers a wide variety of gifts including cotton throws, pottery, socks, table books, candles, soaps, pillows and baskets.
D.L. Rhein

Palms Gift Store
Ornaments and gifts on display inside D.L. Rhein in Los Angeles
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
D.L. Rhein, which opened in 2006, is the brainchild of Deborah Rhein, who began by crafting unique accessories at home. She expanded over the years into full-scale design and retail. “I love collecting and hunting for beautiful objects,” Rhein says, “old, new, antique and vintage.” For more than 10 years the store has been stocked with a varied mix of hostess gifts, jewelry and furniture, with a special focus now on serving ware and home products. During the holidays, the store features a wide variety of fun ornaments that depict people from RBG to AOC and David Bowie.
Danny D's Mud Shop

East Hollywood Gift Store
A couple looking at ceramics on shelves at Danny D's Mud Shop
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
After making a name for himself throwing pots in his single-car garage in Echo Park, Daniel Dooreck recently opened a bricks-and-mortar store in the heart of East Hollywood, just a few doors down from Saffy’s restaurant. The former restaurateur and noted sommelier describes the plywood-lined studio as “the Japanese-style craftsman shop of my dreams” and offers hand-thrown tumblers, vases, planters, ashtrays and wine glasses that he engraves with cowboy boots, snakes and cactus motifs. His goods, which he produces on-site, balance the craft of pottery with the accessibility of flash tattoos and vintage American West art. On a recent visit, he shared new pendant lamps that move beyond his western themes as well as some surprises: fresh-cut floral bouquets to complement the vases. Keep an eye on Dooreck’s Instagram account for forthcoming carving workshops and a chance to experience his artistic processes firsthand.
Dekor

Atwater Village Gift Store
Home goods and accessories in a shop
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Swedish-born interior designer Isabelle Dahlin’s hygge-centric showroom in Atwater Village is filled with an eclectic mix of vintage furnishings, colorful Turkish kilims and pillows and coffee table books. She also stocks her own line of custom furniture and candles that are made in Los Angeles as well as ceramics and a selection of casual women’s apparel.
Dotter Store

Highland Park Gift Store
A store with clothing and gifts
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Mother-and-daughter duo Susanne McLean and Annika Huston’s eclectic selection includes American-made women’s clothing, handmade jewelry, shoes, housewares and a wide selection of children’s clothing, games and books.
Earthing Earth

Long Beach Thrift Store
Vintage goods, plants and low-waste sustainable products
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Located on Retro Row in Long Beach, Earthing Earth is a mix of old and new: selected vintage home decor along with plants, baskets and low-waste sustainable home products.
Emerald Forest Gifts

Studio City Gift Store
Inside a store with various items on shelves and displays.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Located in the Coldwater Curve row of shops in Studio City, Emerald Forest Gifts has been cultivating a go-to neighborhood gift shop since 1987, and in person, you can feel it. Owner Michelle Gagnon’s shop is warm, with friendly staff on hand to help, and although small, you could spend hours looking around the diverse gifts that will surely pique your interest. On a recent visit, gifts ranged from June & December Specimen Collecting Kits to colorful textiles and baskets and a large selection of jewelry. From cocktail shakers to Ori London small recycled canvas bags and Barefoot Dreams plush blankets to crystals and gifts for kids, you’ll need subsequent visits to take in all the store has to offer.
Espacio 1839

Boyle Heights Gift Store
A three-tiered basket of colorful items on display among others at a store.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrea Flores
If you’re searching for a place to feel the pride of Boyle Heights, look no further than Espacio 1839.

Here you can snag custom T-shirts emblazoned with Boyle Heights logos, books by BIPOC authors, handcrafted finds by local artists and every knickknack in between. The store’s walls and ceilings are adorned with colorful art displaying Chicano and Latin American culture and social activism. But what you’ll discover here extends beyond material goods.

The place constantly shape-shifts into a community venue hosting poetry readings, workshops, art exhibits and book readings. Owners Nico Avina and Myra Vasquez, artists themselves, have created a space that centers on community and culture. Its broadcast booth, Radio Espacio, provides a place for youth and other community members to start their audio journey.

Check out CaminArte, its bimonthly art walk featuring local artists and vendors, every second Friday of the month from 6 to 10 p.m.
Esqueleto

Los Feliz Gift Store
Esqueleto in Los Feliz.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Inside her tiny sun-drenched showrooms in Los Feliz, Oakland-based jewelry designer Lauren Wolf has assembled an eye-catching array of distinctive handcrafted items including custom fine jewelry, art, decorative objects and colorful kilims, hand-painted ceramic bells and dishes by the New York-based MQuan and ceramics by Los Angeles artists Heather Levine, Heather Rosenman and Victoria Morris. Rounding out the mix are wood sculptures by Los Angeles artist Matthew Rosenquist and a selection of Moroccan rugs from Kantara in Eagle Rock.
East/West Shop

Chinatown Clothing Store
Los Angeles, Calif., Saturday, July 13, 2024 Photo by Solomon O. Smith Los Angeles, CA - October 14: A hand painted sign of the East West name in Chinese displayed above new outfits, some from Han's own brand the Gentlemen's Fight Club. Chinatown on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Solomon O. Smith / for the Los Angeles Times)
(Solomon O. Smith / For The Times)
By Solomon O. Smith
A small, eclectic outpost in the Far East Plaza, East/West Shop is a hidden treat for those looking for handmade, recycled and “reenergized” clothing crafted by locals. Veteran designers Dennys Han and Erin Wignall Han created the company as a way of battling fashion waste in the garment industry. Through the shop and the brands they carry — East West Stuff, Gentlemen’s Fight Club and Opus Footwear — they aim to educate people about what goes into making clothes. (Erin created an illustration showing the life cycle of a single garment that lives on a curtain in the shop.)

At East/West Shop, you’ll find items like hair clips made of cloisonné (a handpainted enamel) from a Chinatown shop that closed down, handmade quilt coats and vintage sweatshirts embroidered with the brand’s rose logo. It’s best to revisit the store often — upcycled items are often snagged as they’re put up for sale.
Flowerboy Project

Venice Gift Store
Venice, CA - August 20: A view of the Flowerboy Project on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 in Venice, CA. (Alon Goldsmith / For The Times)
(Alon Goldsmith / For The Times)
By Lisa Boone
With Flowerboy Project, which is equal parts coffeehouse, florist and gift shop, partners Sean Knibb and Stella Shirinda have created an intriguing space that offers a feel-good mix for all the senses. On Lincoln Boulevard in Venice, the concept cafe and flower shop offers apparel, jewelry, Venice Organics chocolate, home decor and apothecary items alongside fresh-cut and dried floral arrangements. The cafe serves hot and cold coffee drinks, plus a few specialty drinks such as the Dirty Rose Girl (rose latte) and Lavender Boy (lavender latte), served with flowers on top. Custom flower arrangements are offered at prices ranging from $90 to $175.

Open daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Flowers Finest

Eagle Rock Retail
Karina Vlastnik stands behind the front counter at wood-paneled Flower's Finest by Flowerhead Tea in Eagle Rock
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
The shelves of Flowers Finest are stocked with so many appetizing gifts, you may overlook the tea bar at the back, where you can grab delicious small-batch teas, including Early Grey, spicy vegan chai, Mango Tango and Toes on the Nose (hibiscus with lime sparkler). Opened in 2024 by founder Karina Vlastnik and business partner Kendall Brinkley, the colorful tea shop offers a range of items (in addition to ample seating), including vintage clothing, tea sets and colorful refrigerator magnets. On a recent visit, I spotted whimsical pottery by Los Angeles ceramist Steve Stringer, along with candles and lavender and rose bath bombs. When it comes to fun pantry items, expect Partners coffee from Brooklyn, Marshmallow Fluff, gourmet popcorn, mulling spices, Old School Brand cookie mixes, and, of course, teas from L.A.-based Flowerhead Tea.
General Store

Venice Gift Store
Items on display in General Store in Venice.
(General Store)
By Lisa Boone
Serena Mitnik-Miller and Mason St. Peter’s Venice boutique places the spotlight on Los Angeles artists, including ceramics by Victoria Morris, BX Ceramics and Mount Washington Pottery and handmade jewelry by Orfeo. You’ll also find skincare by Wonder Valley and handwoven table linens from All Roads Studio, also in Venice. Vintage goods and an assortment of gifts for kids make it a reliable destination for everyone on your holiday list.
Gibson

Fairfax Gift Store
Gibson on Beverly Boulevard.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
It’s easy to get lost in the details of designer Gary Gibson’s showroom, which he recently moved to a more intimate location a few doors down the street. The homey-yet-edgy environment is a good example of what you can’t experience online. See original artworks hung salon style, sink into contemporary furnishings and laugh at the quirky found objects, such as vintage tools, boot signs, bundles of twine and baseballs. Gibson has an excellent eye for what makes a statement and knows how to craft high design that feels like it belongs in a home, not a museum.
Gjusta Goods and Flower Mart

Venice Retail
Home goods on shelves at Gjusta Goods
(Ross May / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
After grabbing some sourdough loaves and baklava croissants at Gjusta, head two doors down to Gjusta Goods, which offers more than just food provisions for people who appreciate marinated olive oil made with chile, garlic and herbs. In addition to locally sourced blooms in the flower shop in back, the Venice bakery sells its own line of ceramics, inc