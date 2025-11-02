101 great L.A. shops to find thoughtful holiday gifts
During the holidays, shopping for the perfect gift can be stressful. But if you’re lucky enough to live in Los Angeles — with its uniquely diverse shopping options — it doesn’t have to be.
Why endure the hassle of freeway traffic when you can find everything on your shopping list in one place? The convenience of shopping in person at traditional mom-and-pop gift shops offers a one-and-done experience, complete with gift wrapping. And if you’re not into the traditional scene, local specialty stores are standouts, offering gifts for even the most difficult-to-shop-for person.
Looking for a box of handmade stink bugs, grasshoppers, cicadas and colorful longhorn beetles? Gold Bug in Pasadena is your go-to. Want to surprise the independent artist in your life with cool silk-screened T-shirts made in L.A.? Virgil Normal has a wide range of options (and it’s located conveniently close to Courage Bagels). And if you’re a fan of shopping and snacking, Helms Bakery offers a variety of grab-and-go items, including chocolate chip cookies and sandwiches, that you can enjoy while exploring gift options.
Whether you’re on the hunt for toys for kids or something more niche, Los Angeles has you covered. And the best part? You don’t have to stress about whether your Amazon package will arrive in time for the holidays.
This is not meant to be a definitive list, and we encourage you to share your favorite places to shop for gifts by sending an email to lisa.boone@latimes.com. We’ll try to include them in next year’s list. So start exploring and sharing your local gems.
6XS Coffee
Also, there are 6XS Coffee locations at at 3907 W. 6th St. in Koreatown and 888 S. Hope St. in downtown L.A.
Abierto
Given its location near the beach, it’s not surprising the store stocks sun hats. Other possible gift items you’ll find: cookbooks, cutting boards, apothecary items, cards, palo santo sticks and goodies for kids.
Acorn Eagle Rock
Adobe Design
Alchemy Works
The downtown Los Angeles location is located at Signal, 821 Traction Ave.
Bauer Pottery Showroom
The store stocks a combination of firsts and seconds (which have small flaws) — from coffee mugs and plates to oil jars, vases and planters. This is the place to look if you’ve got a loved one in need of colorful dog and cat bowls (choose from 17 shades) or planters for both indoors and outdoors (Bauer offers free drilling if you’d like drainage holes). In addition to Bauer pottery, owner Janek Boniecki also stocks equally colorful ceramics by Corita Kent and Russel Wright that are perfect for holiday gift-giving.
Block Shop Textiles
For the holidays, Block Shop offers pajamas and jackets as well as handwoven rugs. Plus vintage pottery, hand-blown glassware, picnic knives by Opinel and Mason Pearson hairbrushes. The store also stocks pillows and handkerchiefs and Petra Hardware and Hopie Stockman Hill’s collection of little drawer knobs and pulls, inspired by the snail knobs that greet visitors as they open the doors of the Atwater store. The collection has the snail and four other designs: a potato, a dimple, a block and a peapod (available in limited quantities at Block Shop and online at Petra).
Broome Street General Store
Also at Platform, 8840 Washington Blvd., Suite 103, Culver City.
Kinship Station
Find a dizzying array of incense bundles, bath soaks, natural soaps, tinctures, candles and body oils meant to calm or energize, while items for the home — such as handmade ceramics, woven baskets, stained-glass trinkets, brass bowls and heavy, glossy wooden cutting boards — are always in view somewhere, beckoning. The racks of artisanal shawls and leather goods are just as enticing as the cases glowing with gold and gem-dotted necklaces, rings, studs and bracelets. Nikbakht keeps sustainable practices and a fair-trade ecosystem in mind, and she rotates the wares frequently, so drop by often to browse something new on nearly — if not every — visit.
Burro
The sunny boutique is curated to suit everyone on your gift list: Cookbooks and pretty boxes of tinned fish for foodies, games and books for kids, jewelry, hats and casual clothing for women, home goods and ladybug gardens for gardeners and fabulous stationery and cards for everyone. The store features many local brands, including Flamingo Estate, Brightland, jewelry labels Chan Luu and Victoria Cunningham Jewelry, skin-care and olive oil brand Wonder Valley.
Clover
D.L. Rhein
Danny D's Mud Shop
Dekor
Emerald Forest Gifts
Espacio 1839
Here you can snag custom T-shirts emblazoned with Boyle Heights logos, books by BIPOC authors, handcrafted finds by local artists and every knickknack in between. The store’s walls and ceilings are adorned with colorful art displaying Chicano and Latin American culture and social activism. But what you’ll discover here extends beyond material goods.
The place constantly shape-shifts into a community venue hosting poetry readings, workshops, art exhibits and book readings. Owners Nico Avina and Myra Vasquez, artists themselves, have created a space that centers on community and culture. Its broadcast booth, Radio Espacio, provides a place for youth and other community members to start their audio journey.
Check out CaminArte, its bimonthly art walk featuring local artists and vendors, every second Friday of the month from 6 to 10 p.m.
Esqueleto
East/West Shop
At East/West Shop, you’ll find items like hair clips made of cloisonné (a handpainted enamel) from a Chinatown shop that closed down, handmade quilt coats and vintage sweatshirts embroidered with the brand’s rose logo. It’s best to revisit the store often — upcycled items are often snagged as they’re put up for sale.
Flowerboy Project
Open daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Flowers Finest
Gallery Nucleus
While you’re in Alhambra, be sure to head to Yang‘s Kitchen a few blocks away to try the Japanese-style breakfast.