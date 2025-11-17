21 best L.A. gyms if you want to start feeling strong

Strong is the new sexy.

Not too long ago, strength training was seen as a conduit to flat abs and bikini bodies. Now the overriding goal is to get stronger. To feel able-bodied and empowered. To “bulletproof your back,” as one trainer recently told me. To carry your own hulking laundry basket from your dorm room to the laundry room or to pick up your grandchildren in the park.

Maybe that’s why strength training has increasingly found itself in the wellness spotlight lately, with articles touting its many benefits flooding social media — and for good reason. Strength training builds muscle mass and bone density, which is especially helpful for older adults as we lose both as we age. It boosts metabolism, fortifies joints, improves balance and helps restore nerves after injury.

Want to live to 100? Strength training is also a critical fitness modality for longevity. “Strength and muscle mass are two of the greatest factors that correlate with healthy longevity,” says Dr. Christopher L. Camp, a sports medicine surgeon and host of the Mayo Clinic’s “Human Optimization Project” podcast, which recently dedicated an entire episode to strength training. “It also improves our immunity, increases our energy level and helps with other mental and emotional things like decreasing stress, anxiety and depression and it improves cognition.”

You don’t have to invest hours upon hours to reap the rewards of strength training. Lifting weights for just 90 minutes a week could slow the biological aging process says a 2024 study in the journal Biology.

But hoisting a barbell in a training cage is admittedly intimidating. So we rounded up some of the best places to get started on your weight training journey. We prioritized independent gyms that had a variety of classes, for all levels, as opposed to one-on-one training facilities. We also considered community building, affordability, condition of the gym and general conveniences, such as parking and class hours, among other things.

So start small, focus on form and get lifting. That ginormous laundry basket? You got this. — Deborah Vankin