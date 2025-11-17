21 best L.A. gyms if you want to start feeling strong
Strong is the new sexy.
Not too long ago, strength training was seen as a conduit to flat abs and bikini bodies. Now the overriding goal is to get stronger. To feel able-bodied and empowered. To “bulletproof your back,” as one trainer recently told me. To carry your own hulking laundry basket from your dorm room to the laundry room or to pick up your grandchildren in the park.
Maybe that’s why strength training has increasingly found itself in the wellness spotlight lately, with articles touting its many benefits flooding social media — and for good reason. Strength training builds muscle mass and bone density, which is especially helpful for older adults as we lose both as we age. It boosts metabolism, fortifies joints, improves balance and helps restore nerves after injury.
Want to live to 100? Strength training is also a critical fitness modality for longevity. “Strength and muscle mass are two of the greatest factors that correlate with healthy longevity,” says Dr. Christopher L. Camp, a sports medicine surgeon and host of the Mayo Clinic’s “Human Optimization Project” podcast, which recently dedicated an entire episode to strength training. “It also improves our immunity, increases our energy level and helps with other mental and emotional things like decreasing stress, anxiety and depression and it improves cognition.”
You don’t have to invest hours upon hours to reap the rewards of strength training. Lifting weights for just 90 minutes a week could slow the biological aging process says a 2024 study in the journal Biology.
About This Guide
Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.
But hoisting a barbell in a training cage is admittedly intimidating. So we rounded up some of the best places to get started on your weight training journey. We prioritized independent gyms that had a variety of classes, for all levels, as opposed to one-on-one training facilities. We also considered community building, affordability, condition of the gym and general conveniences, such as parking and class hours, among other things.
So start small, focus on form and get lifting. That ginormous laundry basket? You got this. — Deborah Vankin
South Bay Strength Co.
The powerlifting area is a world of its own, outfitted with competition racks and bars, chalk, lifting belts and even an iPad so lifters can take turns DJing the session. There’s also a dedicated posing room with a variety of mirrors and adjustable lighting — perfect for bodybuilders fine-tuning their stage presence or just perfecting the art of a well-timed flex.
When I visited, my training session was with Maire Brandon — a career athlete who went from long-distance running as a young mother of five, to professional ballet dancing in her 30s, to bodybuilding under the moniker “The Buff Ballerina.” Her trophies, magazine spreads (she was even featured in Iron Man Magazine) and stage shots can be found throughout the gym, a testament to her years competing — and winning — in the bodybuilding world. During my set of box squats, she fine-tuned my form with small but impactful corrections, and even had me ditch my running shoes to go barefoot, a reminder that your foot’s total surface area on the ground is a major advantage when lifting heavy.
With its pedigree of accomplished trainers, rare equipment and even an in-house sports massage area, South Bay Strength Co. is where you come if you’re serious about lifting — or ready to get serious.
Parking: Free in the complex’s large lot
Pricing: $99 per month for 24/7 gym access; private training price dependent on trainer (call to inquire); one week and weekend-only passes also available; discount for first responders
Dave Fischer’s Powerhouse Gym
The man behind it all, Dave Fischer, was a standout bodybuilder in the 1990s, known for his size, strength and presence on the competitive circuit. His legacy is felt here not just in the equipment selection but in the gym’s serious, disciplined atmosphere. A wall near the locker rooms showcases members who have stepped onstage at bodybuilding competitions, while handwritten signs from Fischer himself warn that failing to rack dumbbells properly — with cameras watching — could cost you your membership.
There are no group classes, but the gym’s 25-plus personal trainers and coaches cover everything from bodybuilding prep to general fitness. When I visited, my trainer was Elaheh Nejat, a computer programmer turned professional bodybuilder from Norway, who timed each set with precision on her stopwatch as she guided me through a holistic circuit of machines. Open from 5 a.m. to midnight on weeknights (and until early evening on weekends), this gym hums with serious lifters from dawn to dusk.
Parking: Free in lot in front of the gym
Pricing: $60 per month for open gym access (couples and family rates also available); $70-$150 per hour for personal and semi-personal training
Pwrgrls
Inside, it’s equal parts boutique and beach club: think white hammock chairs, rattan pendant lamps, a miniature pink VW bus in the lounge area — and functional strength training that means business. Classes are small (capped at six women), with rotating stations of compound lifts and accessory work tailored to all levels. During my session, Abt offered consistent, personalized cues, and one of my fellow lifters pulled up the Pwrgrls app to show me how members can track their progress over time. That same member also shared that she’d lost 12 pounds in just a month, though Abt emphasizes the focus here isn’t on weight loss but on “empowerment, getting stronger and building confidence.”
Extras like open gym access, a thoughtfully designed childcare room, and a no-cardio, no-frills focus on progressive strength training make this a standout space for women looking to lift heavy in a space that feels light.
Parking: $1 per hour in the lot behind the gym or grab one of the few free Pwrgrls-reserved spaces in the same lot
Pricing: $269 per month for two times per week for small-group training; $449 per month for four times per week; $499 unlimited; open gym access for $129 monthly; other membership options available
The WellRock
I attended a morning group training session, where I noticed how Sarah, who is naturally kind and curious, greeted each student as they filed in, and how each student asked after each other. Once all eight of us had arrived, Sarah stood in front of our designated stations and led us through the day’s full-body workout.
Since 2016, the WellRock’s programming, which Jesse designs, has prioritized functional fitness. Because of this, there are few machines on the 1,800-square-foot open gym floor, but plenty of high-quality barbells, rigs, free weights and accessories to choose from. “With limited space, you’re limited to the basics,” Jesse said, “But you only need the basics.”
We began with a series of warm-ups, then moved onto the main workout: 50 elevated reverse lunges with dumbbells, followed by 50 seated dumbbell presses. A digital stopwatch on the wall kept time for each set. As we gripped onto our weights while lunging backward, Sarah provided each of us with gentle, attentive corrections — which is how I learned about a muscle imbalance in my legs.
As I left the gym, it felt like I had experienced something special. The WellRock is an honest, down-to-earth gym filled with friendly people who know each other’s names, their children’s names and the history of their neighborhood. Which is to say, the WellRock is a microcosm of Altadena as it once was, but it’s still here, to stay.
Parking: Plenty of street parking
Pricing: $35 per drop-in; $160 for 5 classes; $240 per month for two classes a week; $264 for three classes a week; $288 for unlimited membership
Indigo Fitness
Indigo opened in 2018 and specializes in a combination of strength training and cycling. Visitors — whether drop-ins or members of the gym — can take either a dedicated strength training class with weights or a “Spindigo” class, which is half cycling and half strength training. There’s also a personal training program with about a dozen trainers on staff.
I took a 45-minute “Indi-structible” strength training class, which owner Seth Gottesdiener taught. He calls the studio a “gym for people who don’t love gyms” and now I understand why. Our class was especially fun and accessible, held in a small workout studio off the main training floor that was bathed in purple light as house disco music set our pace. We did several circuits using a combination of weights and bands (think functional compound movements such as goblet squats, weighted lunges and weighted bridges). With just nine people in class — the max allowed for this class — Gottesdiener was able to pay close attention to everyone, offering adjustments and modifications when necessary.
Indigo also has showers, towel service and a refillable water station for guests as well as a full “self-service” open gym for members.
Feeling generous? Join one of Indigo’s Sweat for Something initiatives, held four to six times a year. All proceeds from the class go to charity. Past recipients include World Central Kitchen and the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA). Because nothing makes you feel strong like giving back.
Parking: Free parking lot
Pricing: First class is free; $25 for drop in; $110 for five classes; $200 for 10 classes; $195 per month for open gym membership and unlimited daily classes
The Strength Code
“You want something you can grow old with,” said Sheila Melody, the charismatic owner of the Strength Code. “I’m stronger than I was 20 years ago, just from 30 minutes per workout. I’ve been growing old with this method.” As she was speaking, I realized that Melody looked ageless — and not in that soulless, FaceTuned way. Already, I was compelled to learn about the mysterious health benefits of “slow-motion lifting.”
I joined an afternoon Strength Code Plus class, where eight of us sat down at eight specialized MedX and Nautilus machines, each of them targeting a specific muscle group. Our trainer, Rickie, adjusted the weight and positioning for each of us. Once we were ready, she started time on her stopwatch, and we began our lifts.
I sat at the leg press, slowly, slowly pushing a 200-pound plate out with my legs at the rate of molasses, then slowly, slowly returned to starting position. We took a short break, performed our sloth-like lifts again, then moved onto the next machine in a clockwise direction. Class members struggling with physical discomfort, such as neck tension, could perform tempo dumbbell exercises on mats instead.
The experience of working out slowly and quietly alongside seven other people may sound serene. But bearing hundreds of pounds of iron in a controlled manner was indeed intense. With the SuperSlow method, you really get a full-body workout in under an hour — with little chance of injuring yourself. This makes the method ideal for beginners and older clients, though I encountered men and women of all ages during my time at the Strength Code. They seemed happy, healthy and satisfied with their results.
In addition to the machines, the purple-accented gym floor features a sizable selection of high-quality barbells and free weights for personal training sessions, as well as an AI-powered stationary bike. New members may also receive a medical-grade body composition test, in case you want to know exactly what you’re made of.
Parking: Free parking in the lot in the front
Price: $40 per drop-in; $50 intro offer for two sessions plus a body composition test; $350 for four sessions a month; $620 for eight sessions
Pharos Athletic Club
Walking into the expansive 7,000-square-foot main room, I could see why this was the case — and why multiple fitness enthusiasts told me to come here. The strength area alone, which was bright and modern, featured at least a dozen new rigs, along with exercise bikes, cable-pull machines, ropes and rings. There was also plenty of natural light streaming in through the gorgeous, high-ceiling skylight windows.
I signed up for Pharos’ popular Build class, which focused on bench pressing that day. Our coach, Dan Hodapp, was a warm, smiley man who guided the busy room through a series of warm-up exercises (he also teaches improv at Upright Citizens Brigade).
For the main compound lift, I was paired with another nervous-looking newcomer so we could spot each other. When my noodly arms began to quiver under the weight of the barbell, my gym comrade encouraged me to push. “You got this,” he said, and like magic, my guns started firing, pressing up toward the sky.
As we wrapped up with an intense but satisfying cardio finisher to the tune of NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye,” the afternoon Launch class started filtering in. The barbell fundamentals class is capped at 10 students. It’s a good starting point for aspiring regulars looking to perfect their form before progressing to loftier goals.
Pharos offers, astoundingly, more than 100 group classes per week for all forms of strength training, as well as yoga and boxing. When I was late to a weight lifting class after getting stuck in traffic, the friendly folks at the front desk rescheduled me without fuss. I was also given a fluffy towel to sweat profusely on.
Parking: Two free dedicated outdoor lots on Sunset Boulevard and Glendale Boulevard
Pricing: $10 for first class; $40 per drop-in; $275 per month for unlimited classes
Other locations: Redondo Beach, Idyllwild, Palm Springs
Babes of Wellness
The aesthetics and general vibe is part of founder Kat Novoa’s mission to make the gym accessible, safe and welcoming for women and gender expansive people.
Founded in 2018 and open in Compton since 2021, Babes of Wellness merges the worlds of strength training and conditioning with the mindfulness and mental health practices you’d find at a yoga studio. The gym offers a range of group fitness classes such as mat Pilates, yoga, power sculpt (full body workout that combines yoga postures, strength training and cardio bursts), high-intensity interval training (HIIT), mobility and strength training. There’s also a class called “Señora Babes,” which is designed for women 50 and up who are looking to rebuild strength and mobilize their bodies. Personal training for various budgets is available as well.
Each of the sessions, which last about an hour, ends with what Novoa calls a “mindful minute” when participants are encouraged to take a moment to breathe, think about affirmations, say a prayer to themselves or do whatever they need to recenter. It’s essential for Novoa to teach “women not just how to feel safe in their bodies and not just how to move, but how to be with their breath. How to find peace,” she says.
Babes of Wellness recently launched a free run club, which is open to all genders and paces. The group meets at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at the studio for 2-3 miles, and at 7:45 a.m. on Sundays at rotating meetup spots around the city. (Check out Babes of Wellness’ Instagram page for more updates.)
Parking: Free in the lot, which is located inside of the Rancho Tech Center
Pricing: $30 per drop in class, but $20 for Señora Babes classes; Pacakages include: $60 for five classes, $220 for 10 classes, $400 for 20 classes; Memberships start at $249 monthly for annual, $275 monthly with no time commitment
Deuce Garage
Deuce offers just about everything: strongman, bodybuilding, Olympic weightlifting, gymnastics and even a “pain-free movement” class for those recovering from injuries. One of its signature offerings is the Breath and Exposure modality, which pairs guided breathwork with sauna and ice baths — a training approach that’s as much about resilience as reps.
I dropped into the GPP class (General Physical Preparedness) with Coach Teal. It’s been described as the gym’s “meat and potatoes” and geared toward every kind of athlete. Think squat, push, pull, run, press and throw: broad-based strength work that left me sweaty and more than a little humbled. The session struck the right balance between structure and freedom, with each station encouraging you to push limits in your own way.
Beyond daily classes, Deuce is also known for cultivating community. Its Hermosa Beach outpost extends the brand’s reach across L.A.’s coastline, and every summer members rally for the annual Lift, Run, Hang event at Muscle Beach. It’s an unsanctioned weightlifting meet on the legendary Venice stage, followed by a run to the pier and back — and a celebratory beer garden back at the gym’s campus. It’s fitness, Venice-style: heavy lifts, ocean air and plenty of camaraderie.
Parking: Street parking, best to park on nearby Ozone Avenue for free
Pricing: Varies. For example, a three-month commitment could look like: $180 per month for two classes per week; $220 per month for three classes per week; $305 per month for unlimited classes
LM Fitness Center
According to Jason Nelson, the unabashedly friendly director of group fitness, some gym members only attend semi-private sessions, which take place in a mood-lighted room away from the main floor. These classes, said Nelson, help members build confidence so they may one day branch out to other forms of fitness. “We aren’t just coaching,” said Nelson, who wore a blue T-shirt that day that read “Leaner and Meaner.” “We’re also teaching.”
I attended an early afternoon session, where I experienced a well-balanced, full-body workout in a motivating, high-energy environment that one might find in a cardio-intensive HIIT class, but without the pressure (and the yelling). To demonstrate form, our enthusiastic coach, Katie, performed the first set of each upper-body and lower-body movement alongside us. Then she set a timer, turned up the music and flicked off the lights as we finished the remaining sets at our own speed. In total, the class performed six different types of dumbbell exercises, plus a final round of plank variations.
Nelson, who worked in hospitality since he was a teen before transitioning to fitness in his mid-40s, told me that all 60 semi-private training members have his phone number, and that he routinely checks in on their progress. “I’m on my phone a lot,” he said. He wants the program to grow while still maintaining a personal touch, the kind of connection that makes the culture of this gym special. “I think I can handle up to 100,” he said in all seriousness. “Then, I think I’ll have to cap it.”
In addition to the semi-private program, LM Fitness Center employs a number of in-house coaches for one-on-one personal training, plus several more independent contractors. Outside of the dedicated group fitness room, the facilities include a comprehensively-equipped main floor, an outdoor lifting area, a cardio room and a recovery room featuring a sauna and cold plunge tub.
Parking: Free in the lot in the back; street parking
Pricing: Seven-day free trial; $160 per month for open gym; $199 per month for open gym plus two semi-private classes; $299 per month for open gym plus three semi-private classes
Other location: Simi Valley
Gluteology
Traditional “bro-style” lifting largely caters toward upper-body hypertrophy, while conventional gym equipment, said Chaparyan, isn’t typically made for women, who tend to be shorter than men on average. But the specialty glute machines at Gluteology, such as the Booty Builder hip thrust machine, are easily adjustable, allowing everyone to reap the benefits of targeted glute work without having to waste time setting up the machine. The end result: greater gains in strength — and size.
I signed up for a 4:1 semiprivate session, which is readily available Monday through Saturday. When I arrived, I was greeted by the cheeky, disembodied sculpture of a backside and a sign that read “BUTTS.” The open gym floor was medium-sized and sleek, sporting a brand-new, all-black paint job. As promised, there were glute machines galore, as well as brand new barbells, free weights and cardio machines.
Chaparyan skipped the small talk, handed me a band to put around my thighs, and immediately put me to work. After warmups, she led me to the first station out of five, where I would spend 15 minutes at each performing high-volume lifts that sculpted my glutes and abs: deadlifts; elevated reverse lunges with dumbbells; hip thrusts using one of the gym’s many terribly effective machines; and accessory work. To put it bluntly, my buns were on fire the entire time.
While the workouts were generally self-guided, the trainers, or Gluteologoists, were available to help. Chaparyan corrected my form multiple times, and I also observed her attending to others in a similarly direct, observant manner. I could tell Chaparyan genuinely cared about the success of her clients, and was serious about her role in that success.
This may explain why the young women on the floor that day — and they were exclusively young women — were so locked in. What they say on TikTok is true: no one works harder at the gym than a baddie, and here, the behinds of mere mortals are transformed. The Venus Callipyge statue of the goddess in Naples may have an admired rear, but she clearly never performed a Romanian deadlift.
Parking: Free in the lot in the front, street parking
Pricing: $55 per hour for partnered training; $85 per hour for private training; $240 for eight group sessions; $360 for eight semi-private sessions
The Phoenix Effect
At the beginning of each cycle, participants test their ability doing three different movements — such as how heavy they can lift a particular weight for six repetitions on an incline bench, for example. They work on those movements over the six weeks and then retest at the end. This way, they can chart their progress.
“Different sports have different ways to train — a football player would train differently than an Olympic swimmer,” says gym CEO and owner Beth Bishop. “For our clients, it means you are always challenging your body in a different way, always growing, so you never plateau.”
The Melrose Avenue gym opened 10 years ago in the same Hollywood space and has become “a safe and welcoming space for women and the LGBTQ community,” Bishop says, with workouts that are “especially fun and not bro-y.” It organizes free monthly activities for gym members and their friends, such as hikes, spartan races, volunteering opportunities and post-workout gatherings like the “no shower happy hour.” The gym’s Sapphletic Club, is a free monthly meetup for queer women and nonbinary people across all fitness levels: expect ice breakers, connection games and a full workout with prizes and raffles.
The evening I attended a Lift class, the vibe was warm, open and pure fun. The exercise cycle was inspired by diving, with a focus on “vertical pushing and pulling” exercises. The class was small, with 12 participants (the limit is 21). And “coach” Olive was as high energy as her 2010 dance party playlist (think Backstreet Boys, NSYNC and Avril Lavigne’s “Sk8er Boi”). We utilized nearly every corner of the indoor-outdoor gym, doing sumo deadlifts, overhead presses and even running partially around the block on the sidewalk. No wonder the gym sees the class as “strength training and conditioning.”
Thankfully, the Phoenix Effect offers free filtered water and fresh towels. Had I signed up as a new member, I’d also have gotten a stretching and rolling program, travel workouts and nutrition guides. And the training protocol lived up to its promise: “Never plateau & never be bored.”
Parking: Free and metered street parking
Pricing: First class is free; $39, drop-in class. $189 for five classes; $349 for 10 classes; $599 for 20 classes; $269 per month for unlimited classes
SixPax Gym
Since 2011 Fashi has trained his own community of lifters. While the equipment is on the older side, the gym maintains a charming old-school, muscle-head vibe without taking itself too seriously. A row of garage doors open to a large outdoor lot, where giant tires lay ready for a sledgehammer beating (the start to my own sweaty training session). In Fashi’s corner office, he offers meal planning and personalized nutritional support. Taped up before-and-after photos of clients cover almost every inch of the wall space.
Workouts here are fast-paced 30-minute sessions — upper body, lower body or full body depending on the day. Classes max out at six people and run weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. so that you really don’t need to think too much about when to show up for your workout. Saturdays bring free kickboxing sessions. Members can also use the gym for cardio and open training on their off days.
The strongest thing at SixPax might be the sense of community. When the pandemic forced Fashi to take his training outdoors, one of his longtime clients built the awning that now shades the workout space year-round — helping the gym stay open through tough times. That camaraderie is easy to spot: When I visited, nearly everyone was repping a SixPax-branded T-shirt. The same spirit fuels the SixPax SuperShow, a part-bodybuilding competition, part-transformation celebration that Fashi hosted last year and hopes to bring back again soon.
Parking: Free in the gym lot
Pricing: First class free; $299 per month for two times per week for small-group training or $399 per month for three times per week, both include open-gym access
Rodeo Athletic Club
Toward that end, there’s rigor and strategy behind the progressive strength training program at the Silver Lake gym. Hourlong “Strong” classes are offered four times a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) and each class focuses on a different region of the body, such as “Quads & Hamstrings,” “Chest & Shoulders,” “Butts & Backs”or “overall upper body.” Participants complete sets of basic functional movements, focusing on squats, hinges and presses, among other movements, over eight to 12 weeks, though new visitors can join at any point during the cycle. Participants then gradually increase their intensity (speed), volume (weight) or time under tension throughout the cycle.
Classes at Rodeo are typically a mix of levels from beginners to seasoned athletes. But because they’re capped at 14 students, the experience is more like “small group personal training,” says Rodeo training director Andrew Sanford. The day I visited — a Butts & Backs day — “coach” Georgie Okell wandered around offering advice and adjustments. Members also have access to an open gym, which they can use at their leisure. And Rodeo has nine personal trainers on staff, who can be booked for an additional cost.
“We want to educate you to move better forever,” Sanford says.
Rodeo also offers amenities — such as a sauna and cold plunge — that make it feel more like a health club than a gym. It has a PØLAR room for “contrast therapy,” meaning alternating between hot and cold temperatures to speed up muscle recovery after workouts. The room features a small cedar wood sauna and two ice baths, the latter kept between 38 to 42 degrees Fahrenheit.
That was too cold for me the day I visited, but the sauna warmed me up quickly, and I enjoyed meditating afterward in the sun-filled PØLAR room, with its concrete floor and teak wood benches. Heading out to my car, I felt especially revived, post-workout.
Parking: Free lot parking and street parking
Pricing: First class free; $45 drop-in class; $400 for 10 classes; $275 per month for unlimited classes and open gym access; $335 per month for unlimited classes, open gym and PØLAR room access
Lift Society
My trainer Martine led our session with infectious energy, taking us through a full-body routine that started with heavy lifts — single-arm dumbbell rows and front squats — before moving into pendlay rows, braced Bulgarian split squats and weighted sit-ups. In between sets, she offered sharp cues on everything from posture to breathing technique, even breaking down the best way to brace your stomach with air before a lift. The class moved with a steady rhythm, which I appreciated.
Beyond the racks, Lift Society invests in building community and keeping members progressing. You can bring a friend to class once a month, and memberships include access to regular wellness events — the most recent held at the Proper Hotel’s wellness center. The gym also offers discounts with wellness partners, a progression-tracking sheet so lifters can log their improvements, plus add-ons like nutrition coaching and one-on-one personal training.
Parking: Free in the lot behind Men’s Warehouse
Pricing: $275 per month with six-month contract for unlimited classes; $325 per month with no contract
Rose City Barbell
“Our mission from the beginning,” Pelino told me, “has been to make humans stronger. That includes everyone — women, men, any gender, from beginners to advanced lifters.” This is why Pelino designs the Monday through Friday barbell programming with modifications in mind: so that everyone can perform the same lifts, no matter their skill level.
I am self-conscious about my piddly strength, but when I walked into Rose City’s brick-lined main room, where there were daisies painted on the lilac-colored deadlift platforms, my lizard brain felt at ease. The gym was also stocked with a variety of inclusive, high-quality equipment, such as 15 to 55 pound specialty barbells, belts of all sizes, 10-pound bumper plates and fractional plates as light as a quarter pound.
That morning, I was greeted by my coach, Sionann, as well as my gym-mate, Davida, before preparing to work on our bench presses. We warmed up together, then performed a light set of bench presses, three sets of six. In between sets, I learned that Davida was a gallery owner, a mother of two, and like me, found Rose City through word-of-mouth. Pumping iron, as it turns out, is a social affair — especially when the classes, which are capped at eight, are this intimate.
“The beauty of the gym comes from the people who we spend time with,” said Picardi, which is why Rose City hosts an array of social events for the community, including clothing swaps, lettering classes and Friendsgiving potlucks. The gym also hosts seasonal mock meets where attendees compete in a setting that emulates the experience of a professional powerlifting meet, prizes and all.
After the main lift, we moved onto accessory work. Sionann gently corrected my form as I performed gorilla rows, instructing me to picture my arms as if they were chains. I pulled the dumbbells off the floor toward my hips, mimicking the movements of a majestic ape. By the end of the class, I did indeed feel like a stronger Homo sapien.
Parking: Plenty of street parking
Pricing: $45 per drop-in; $325 for 13 classes per month; $433 for unlimited classes plus gym access
Iron Addicts Gym
Now co-owned by Fletcher’s son Samson Fletcher, activist and wellness influencer Rizza Islam and trainer Carl Lewis, Iron Addicts held a grand reopening in July that emphasized its growing reach. The gym and its trainers have sizable social media footprints and followers tune in for footage of community challenges, boot camps and bold-faced gym guests (Dr. Dre reportedly once gave the gym a sizable donation). But there’s nothing virtual about the burn you’ll feel during one of the workouts. When I visited, Lewis took me through a leg day that included pushing the prowler across the gym’s newly turfed outdoor zone, and a lesson in the Fletcher style “strict curl”: back, butt and head pressed to the wall, no cheating allowed.
The gym offers group classes, personal and semi-personal training and even kids’ boot camps. It’s especially popular among lifters from Compton, Signal Hill and surrounding Long Beach neighborhoods, with 24/7 key-fob access for members who want to grind before or after staffed hours.
The phone number linked to the gym on Google Reviews is incorrect. Contact the gym via its website form or Instagram Messenger.
Parking: Free in the gym’s private lot
Pricing: $75-$100 per month for boot camps and $200-$300 per month for personal and semi-personal training (10-15 workouts per month; exact price dependent on trainer); $50 per month for open-gym access
Sealey Strength
“My client’s mindset may be, ‘I just had two kids and now I’m ready to take care of me,’” said owner and Monrovia native Aaron Sealey, who speaks in an affable, mild-mannered voice that belies his 520-pound deadlift personal record. “Maybe they’ve done spin or Pilates, and now they want to hit more areas of fitness.” Sealey started out as an elite track and field competitor, but now specializes in HIIT and Olympic weightlifting. This is reflected in Sealey Strength’s programming, which takes place throughout the day, Monday through Saturday.
Though the environment was relaxed, the workout itself was serious, filled with barbell squats, bear crawls and isolation exercises. The facilities are large and well-ventilated, with about a dozen rigs on both levels and countless overhead fans
During my workout, I received plenty of dedicated attention, especially when it came time to perform the front squat, a movement that intimidated me. I followed our coach’s cues, approaching the barbell with elbows underhand, pressing it up against the front of my shoulders and throat. With elbows up, I lifted the barbell — and squatted! I left feeling accomplished and proud. The view of the snow-capped San Gabriel Mountains overhead looked especially stunning that day.
First-timers receive a free Styku body scan and one personal training session with Sealey to assess your fitness levels. Sealey could immediately tell that I had good mobility (yay), that my hamstrings were tight (boo), and that I needed to work on my deadlifts (no surprise there).
In addition to their strength and conditioning programming, Sealey Strength also hosts a plethora of events, including women’s self-defense seminars, waterfall hikes and family-friendly gatherings for the local SGV community.
Parking: Free parking in the lot or three hours free on the street
Single class: $25 per drop-in; $99-$799 intro package, $59 per week after
PRVL Fitness
Classes at PRVL are built around 10-minute intervals, with rotations between cardio, strength and weight lifting. Expect three circuits per interval, mixing fresh movements with high-bearing load exercises like sumo deadlifts and squat rack lunges. PRVL owner (and trainer for my class) Ricky Muzzall kept the pace electric, moving through the room with sharp coaching cues, quick form checks and shouts of encouragement.
The gym itself is spacious and impeccably clean, with new turf and a roomy layout that never feels crowded. Beyond the sweat, recovery is just as much a focus: members can take advantage of an infrared sauna, Normatec boots (a kind of air-compression pant that helps to revive muscles), Theraguns and trigger point balls at no extra cost. Two oversized chairs in one of the gym’s corners offer a spot to settle in for recovery sessions, perfectly framed by a glowing red neon sign that asks, “but did you die?” — a cheeky reminder of the intensity of the workouts here.
Parking: Free in lot behind the gym
Pricing: Free three-day trial; $249 per month for unlimited classes
Movement Society
When I arrived for the afternoon Strength and Power class, I was transported from the hustle and bustle of the street to a calming, open-floor room filled with plants and sunlight beaming in from the skylights of an exposed-beam ceiling. The storage racks were neatly organized with a wide selection of premium dumbbells, kettlebells and balls while the dedicated barbell area, which featured just a few rigs, was small but uncluttered.
Our coach, the sweet and personable Shatoddra, led us through our warm-ups before moving onto compound exercises: three sets of bench presses and three sets of push-ups. For the fast-paced final block, we performed upper-body isolation exercises at seven different stations using a mix of barbells, dumbbells and medicine balls, switching every few minutes or so. Shatoddra bounced around to check on everyone, all while managing a curated, high-energy hip-hop playlist.
In addition to Strength and Power, Movement Society offers a variety of group classes to accommodate the schedules of their clientele, mostly creatives and professionals who live nearby. Strong Girls Klub, Ferrer said, is an especially popular women’s-only strength training class for those looking to learn the basics in a supportive, low-pressure environment.
Movement Society also collaborates with different brands and organizations to host a monthly community event called the Neighborhood Move, where members can try out different forms of fitness in the Arts District. Most recently, they connected with a local run club to host a relay race, complete with medals, recovery screenings and a celebration at the finish line.
As for the competition, Ferrer thinks there’s room for everyone. “L.A. is an amazing place where we have so many opportunities to get healthy and strong,” he said. “I hope everyone takes the time to explore their options.”
Parking: Free first-come, first-served spaces in the front, street parking
Pricing: First class free; $35 per drop-in; $149 for two classes per week, $198 for three classes per week, $250 per month for unlimited classes
Mission Fitness Center
Getting the space together was no easy feat. The Graces cleaned, rehabbed and repainted the entire 10,000-square-foot warehouse, building out the plumbing and the mezzanine section where the cardio machines are located. They also installed two enormous industrial ceiling fans, which, Grace informed me, are literally called Big A— Fans, for maximum airflow.
Among the facilities I toured, Mission Fitness Center was the most well-stocked in state-of-the-art equipment. Here, you’ll find about a dozen rigs and racks, chock-fulls of machines, countless specialty bars for all types of lifting styles, belts, bands, Strongman accessories, and, in the eyes of a baby lifter, free weights of truly incomprehensible mass, all neatly organized on their designated storage racks and shelves. Beginners may not necessarily find themselves curling a 150-pound dumbbell for the time being, but they can rest assured that when the day comes, Mission Fitness has what they need to achieve Super Saiyan strength.
While the gym doesn’t offer classes, getting paired up with a personal trainer was quick and easy. I called looking for semi-private training and within a day, Grace matched me with a no-nonsense trainer who, upon meeting me in the parking lot, led me to one of the gym’s numerous deadlift platforms and immediately put my slumbering hamstrings to the test. During my session, while the trainer was with the other client, I noticed his use of hollow, lightweight plastic plates that were similar in diameter to iron plates — specialty equipment I had never encountered before, perfect for assisting with technique.
The gym currently works with around 10 part-time trainers that the staff interviews to ensure they are qualified, professional and kind. After all, Grace told me, there’s no room for big egos in a community this tight-knit. “People here become friends. They go out to dinner. Sometimes, we’ll even have people over.”
Parking: Free in the lot at the front of the gym
Pricing: $65 per month for open gym; $60-$100 per hour for semi-private and private training