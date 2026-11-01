24 best gifts for L.A. people who love walking and hiking

We felt like Julie Andrews in “The Sound of Music” putting together this year’s list of the best gifts for L.A. walkers, hikers and those who love the great outdoors. These really are a few of our favorite things!

That said, we stand by these products and the ones we wrote about for the Gift Guide in 2024 and 2025. Using our three lists, you should be able to shop for every outdoorsy person in your life, surprising them with great gadgets, gear and garb from major retailers and cottage companies, including multiple items in this list that are from California small businesses.

Editor’s note: If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability are subject to change. In some cases, listed websites may use location-based pricing.