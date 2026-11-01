24 best gifts for L.A. people who love walking and hiking
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We felt like Julie Andrews in “The Sound of Music” putting together this year’s list of the best gifts for L.A. walkers, hikers and those who love the great outdoors. These really are a few of our favorite things!
That said, we stand by these products and the ones we wrote about for the Gift Guide in 2024 and 2025. Using our three lists, you should be able to shop for every outdoorsy person in your life, surprising them with great gadgets, gear and garb from major retailers and cottage companies, including multiple items in this list that are from California small businesses.
Editor’s note: If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability are subject to change. In some cases, listed websites may use location-based pricing.
Seniq Trailmix Skort
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TreePeople Embroidered Natives Sweater
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Alpenglow Gear Micro Inflators
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Thoughts on our guides? Let’s hear it!
We’re gathering feedback on how our guides can better serve you and help you find the next great restaurant, hike or activity in Los Angeles.
The Huntington annual membership
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RTIC 2-in-1 Chillout Backpack
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Goodr Astro G sunglasses
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Rio Los Angeles Adventure Bucket List Deck
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Adotec Backcountry Bidet
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No Matter Antimatter Chair
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Rawlogy Cork Massage Balls for Recovery
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Mustard Beetle Organic Fair Trade bandannas
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Wise Owl Outfitters ‘the Snoozy’ Camping Pillow
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Flamin Fitness Rechargeable LED & Bluetooth Beanie
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Falour Solar-Powered Cooling Hat with Dual Fans and UV Protection
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Town Shirt Co. Sun Hoodie
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Joshua Tree Skin Care Healing Skin Care Gift Set
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Aicutti Air Compression Leg and Foot Massager with Heat
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Poe & Co. Folk Foods Black Garlic Ramen Bowl
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Topo Design Klettersack
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OOFOS OOahh Slide Sandals
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YoColorado Yoveralls
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Theodore Payne Foundation Lizards of TPF Long-Sleeve Shirt
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Ecology Supplies Loupe Magnifier
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Ultra Gam Ankle Gaiters
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