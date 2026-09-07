8 spots to cuddle with cats while sipping matcha, reading or just chilling in greater L.A.
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If you think a cat cafe is a place to kick it with cage-free kitties and caffeine, you’re only half right. The concept, which took off in Japan in the early aughts and has been a presence in L.A. for at least a decade, has had, if not nine lives, at least three or four. While Crumbs & Whiskers on Melrose, which opened its doors in 2016, lays claim to being L.A.’s first cat lounge, today you can find food- and drink-free lounges and full-on cat-themed retail boutiques with wandering spokescats. Experiential offerings at these spaces include cat-themed art shows, karaoke nights, sleepovers, crochet lessons, journaling sessions and even “meowjohng” lessons (yes, that’s mahjong amid a collection of curious cats).
“It’s the decade of the cat right now thanks to an influx of cat ownership,” says Susan Michals who, as the founder of CatCon (think of it as a kind of ComicCon for cat people), has her finger on the pulse of such things. “And these places that are offering trivia nights and [workshops on] making things are leaning into Gen Z community-building.”
As a result, there’s never been a better time for L.A.-area ailurophiles seeking the dopamine hit of a cat cuddle, the companionship of a fellow cat fancier or matcha and a meet-cute with a potential new fur-ever family member to sign a waiver, remove their shoes (a lot of places will ask you to leave your shoes at the door so make your pre-visit sock choice accordingly) and order up some feline face time from these spots that span the Southland from Long Beach to Thousand Oaks.
About This Guide
Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.
Cool Cat Collective
The best part is, 20% of the store’s profits go to local cat rescues, trap-neuter-return groups and other animal-related nonprofits. One of those beneficiaries is the shop’s rescue partner TippedEars, which has eight to 10 foster fursters living on the premises, in an elaborate fenced-in area that includes the two front windows and a space toward the rear of the store connected via an elevated catwalk corridor.
Price: Chillin’ with the cool cats here is free and requires no reservation. (Visits are limited to 15 minutes if it’s busy, double that if it isn’t.)
Hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pro tip: If you’re into a different kind of catnip, make sure to check out the shelf of cat-themed cannabis accessories, which could pair purrfectly with something from the Catalyst dispensary kitty-corner across 4th Street.
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CatCafe Lounge
Downstairs is a dedicated kitten room where the youngest ones play with toys, loll on sunlit windowsills and present themselves for petting. Upstairs is a roomier, split-level, high-ceilinged space with shelf-studded walls upon which the older cats curl, crouch and climb.
Price: Sessions start at $20 for 30 minutes. Reservations are recommended.
Hours: 11 a.m to 7 p.m. daily
Pro tip: If you want to know what it’s like to be gawked at (in the best possible way), post up in the ground-floor kitten room that fronts Washington Boulevard and watch the pedestrians pile up as your feline focus-pullers flop, pounce and climb their way into hearts on both sides of the glass. Another pro tip? When you’re booking an appointment, make sure to build in extra time — a lot of it — if you want to find a parking spot in the same ZIP code.
Crumbs & Whiskers
The cats are rescued (and adopted out to their furr-ever homes) by Kitten Rescue Los Angeles, and there can be up to 30 felines chasing feather sticks or curling up on pink, paw-shaped cushions in front of the Instagram-worthy walls at any given time. If you’re looking for cat cuddling with a side of something else, options here include yoga sessions, trivia nights, singer-songwriter listening parties (think Olivia Rodrigo, Harry Styles) and sound baths.
Price: Sessions start at $25 for 30 minutes
Hours: Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8:10 p.m.
Pro tip: Since the drinks (an assortment of coffee and noncoffee beverages) and grub (breakfasty food, cookies and muffins) are fetched from Coffee Commissary up the street, make sure to show up the recommended 10 to 15 minutes before your scheduled start time if you want something in hand when the snuggle session starts. Another pro tip? If you book the first session of the day, you’ll get the most energetic and playful paddy-paw posse possible.
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Meows Rakuen
Price: Starts at $12 for the first 20 minutes, and you can choose your own adventure by adding as many 15-minute extensions (for $5 each) as you wish.
Hours: Wednesday-Sunday, noon to 8 p.m (last check-in is 7:30 p.m.)
Pro tip: After the drink menu (coffee, lattes, teas), you’ll be handed a donation menu, which lists an assortment of optional add-ons including cat toys, food and snacks. Order the dry snack option ($10) and watch the kitten heavy clowder crowd around as you dole out the kibbled bits.
Purrrlandia Cat Lounge & Cafe
Inside the lounge proper, you’ll find up to 30 cats rescued by Best Friends Animal Society curled up on pillows and ledges, tucked into cardboard boxes or watching a big-screen TV in what founder and CEO Kat (yes, really) Killoran calls the “catflix and chill” room. Walk-ins are welcome, but since the number of visiting humans is limited to eight at a time, booking a time slot is the smarter call.
Price: Starts at $12 for 15 minutes
Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pro tip: If one or more members of your family or friend group are allergic to cats, the setup here makes it the purrr-fect place since they can participate vicariously from the cafe side while you get your kitty fix on the other side of the glass.
Tail Town Cats
In addition to straight-forward, no-fuss one-hour daytime visits there are also plenty of opportunities here to mix it up with other humans as well, thanks to evening events with a feline twist. There are watercolor classes, journaling sessions, movement classes, photography- and art-show receptions with all-local artists, and game nights featuring bingo and the particularly popular “MEOWjong” sessions — a starter course in mahjong held amid the free-roaming felines run by Common Ground Mahjong.
Price: $20 for an hour
Hours: Thursday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last entry is one hour before closing)
Pro tip: Before your visit, pop into family-run Sarkis Pastry right next door and grab a coffee drink and one of their popular tahini spinach pastries, which you can bring into Tail Town with you.