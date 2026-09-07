8 spots to cuddle with cats while sipping matcha, reading or just chilling in greater L.A.

If you think a cat cafe is a place to kick it with cage-free kitties and caffeine, you’re only half right. The concept, which took off in Japan in the early aughts and has been a presence in L.A. for at least a decade, has had, if not nine lives, at least three or four. While Crumbs & Whiskers on Melrose, which opened its doors in 2016, lays claim to being L.A.’s first cat lounge, today you can find food- and drink-free lounges and full-on cat-themed retail boutiques with wandering spokescats. Experiential offerings at these spaces include cat-themed art shows, karaoke nights, sleepovers, crochet lessons, journaling sessions and even “meowjohng” lessons (yes, that’s mahjong amid a collection of curious cats).

“It’s the decade of the cat right now thanks to an influx of cat ownership,” says Susan Michals who, as the founder of CatCon (think of it as a kind of ComicCon for cat people), has her finger on the pulse of such things. “And these places that are offering trivia nights and [workshops on] making things are leaning into Gen Z community-building.”

As a result, there’s never been a better time for L.A.-area ailurophiles seeking the dopamine hit of a cat cuddle, the companionship of a fellow cat fancier or matcha and a meet-cute with a potential new fur-ever family member to sign a waiver, remove their shoes (a lot of places will ask you to leave your shoes at the door so make your pre-visit sock choice accordingly) and order up some feline face time from these spots that span the Southland from Long Beach to Thousand Oaks.