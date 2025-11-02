10 delightful stocking stuffers that aren’t Labubus

The holiday stocking stuffer is the most delightful of challenges. It’s a gift that should be small, yet thoughtful. Affordable, yet elegant. Playful, but not a throwaway. But most important of all, a stocking stuffer should not be anonymous.

The vast majority of gifts listed below can be found at some of the best California shops and institutions. So while not all are locally made, they’ve been West Coast curated. And that means, hopefully, they’re full of fun, boldness and character.

Here, we like to play, but we also know how to unwind. So yes, some of these gifts are silly. Others, meanwhile, are more functional. But all are meant to guide or inspire.

If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability of items and experiences in the Gift Guide and on latimes.com are subject to change.