Festive snow globe featuring a stocking stuffing itself with gifts.
(Daniel Jurman / For The Times)
10 delightful stocking stuffers that aren’t Labubus

By Todd Martens
The holiday stocking stuffer is the most delightful of challenges. It’s a gift that should be small, yet thoughtful. Affordable, yet elegant. Playful, but not a throwaway. But most important of all, a stocking stuffer should not be anonymous.

The vast majority of gifts listed below can be found at some of the best California shops and institutions. So while not all are locally made, they’ve been West Coast curated. And that means, hopefully, they’re full of fun, boldness and character.

Here, we like to play, but we also know how to unwind. So yes, some of these gifts are silly. Others, meanwhile, are more functional. But all are meant to guide or inspire.

If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability of items and experiences in the Gift Guide and on latimes.com are subject to change.

All Roads Mineral Bath Soak

Self Care $14 at All Road
El Segundo , CA - September 11: All Roads Mineral Bath Soak for the Stocking Stuffers list for the 2025 Gift Guide photographed at Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 in El Segundo , CA. (Shelby Moore / For The Times)
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
When it’s too hot — or too cold — to venture to Joshua Tree, bring the desert home to you with Yucca Valley-based All Road’s desert-inspired bath salts. Available in unique scents like Desert Midnight (juniper and palo santo), Desert Rose (rose, clove, frankincense), Palm Valley Gold (citrus and vanilla), and Homestead (cedar, vetiver and frankincense), these aromatic blends, made with essential oils, are a soothing alternative to an in-person visit to the Mojave Desert.
Mickey Mouse Collectible Doll

Toys $36 at the Walt Disney Family Museum
Mickey Mouse Collectible Doll.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
Disney fans are plenty in Southern California. And yet one of the most fetching Mickey Mouse plushies comes from San Francisco, courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. I love this doll for its vintage vibes — it’s modeled after designs from the 1930s — and it works equally well as a cuddle buddy or a displace piece. Just be aware it will fill an entire stocking.
Nuvo the Early Harvest — Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Condiment $31.99 at Nuvo
Nuvo the Early Harvest — Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
Confession: I’m not above having bread or toast for dinner, as long as those slices are paired with olive oil from Long Beach-based Nuvo. Start with a bottle of the Early Harvest. Bold and aromatic, the Early Harvest tastes to me like fall, with earthy, grassy notes and just a tinge of bitterness. Nuvo says there are green apples. I just sense “garden.” Check its site for a list of farmers market appearances or buy online.
Haley Solar Meow Crew Socks

Accessories $14 at Haley Solar
Haley Solar Meow Crew Socks.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
Whether you consider your gift-giving target a little feral or more of an indoor kitty, they’ll look fashionable and colorful in these meow-emblazoned crew socks. They’re a little playful, a little sexy and all-around comfy, whether worn out on the town or lounging at home and cuddling with a purring companion. The socks, which come in four shades, are exclusive to L.A.’s Haley Solar and can be bought in person or online.
Fabelab Astronaut Pocket Friend

Toys $25 at Cookie Dough Boutique
Fabelab Astronaut Pocket Friend.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
Yes, Labubus have been the hot-ticket companion doll item this year, but why limit yourself? I’m partial to this lil’ astronaut pal from Fabelab, which is a Danish doll widely available online. With a pointed smile and a colorful spacesuit, this galaxy-dreaming traveler signifies imagination, exploration and the hope of the unknown. It’s perfect for affixing to a bag for that daily reminder to never stop being curious.
Pergolina Water Bird Whistle

Garden Tools & Accessories $6 at Pergolina
Pergolina Water Bird Whistle
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
These water bird whistles from Toluca Lake’s Pergolina — get ’em in one of nine colors, from light pink to dark navy — are adorable, whether you place them in a garden among plant fixtures or just utilize one or two as fashionable knick-knacks. There’s also a not-so-hidden use for them: cat toys. Just fill one with a little water and converse with wildlife or put your kitty companion on high alert.
Solar Eclipse Snake Hair Claw

Accessories $28 at Greenwood Shop
Solar Eclipse Snake Hair Claw.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
I love a snake — they are graceful, elegant and perhaps a bit obscure. And if you’re not careful, maybe even a bit dangerous. These hand-painted hair clips, which are made from recycled wood by Solar Eclipse and available at Studio City’s Greenwood Shop, are ideal for someone who values artistry as much as functionality — and maybe a hint of mystery. The hair clip’s snake design is subtle; each one is unique and they’re full of vibrant personality in red or green.
Ourika Soap

Beauty $45 at Ourika Soap
Ourika Soap's La Marrakech soap.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
An Ourika Soap is as gorgeous as it is cleansing. Made here in L.A. but inspired by Sophie Wizmann’s Moroccan roots, the bars are vibrantly sculpted masterworks. I’m drawn to Ourika’s rope-affixed Le Marrakech, its circular bar and wooden beads adding a tinge of elegance to my shower. Try the scented eucalyptus soap, which is soothing and just ever-so-slightly minty, but there are nine different varieties to sample.
Snifty Tinned Fish Pens

Home Decor $12 at Shout and About
Shout and About Tinned Fish Pens
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
Tinned-fish bars are a trend. My favorite spot is downtown L.A.’s Kippered, a go-to locale for beer, wine, canned fish and charcuterie. Life is better with fins, and thus I was drawn to these sardine-inspired pens. I like a fancy pen as much as the next guy, but when our days are stressful, I look for silliness anywhere I can find it. I love that these pens are a little translucent, and their rounded curves make them feel especially easy to write with.
Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle

Home Decor $64 at Flamingo Estate
Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
Look, I’m not the biggest tomato person. But I want my home filled with Flamingo Estate’s Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle. It’s powerful, but in the best way. As an urban, downtown dweller, I’m drawn to its freshness, an aroma that makes me feel as if I’m sitting outdoors and surrounded by greenery. If I close my eyes, I can imagine I’m in a backyard. No wonder it’s among the L.A. brand’s bestselling scents.
