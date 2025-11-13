Advertisement
Filters
Map
List
Photo booth photo of Eve Babitz with gold corner stickers on a textured paper with two faint ink stains.
(Jasmine Desiree / For The Times; Estate of Eve Babitz / the Huntington)
Lifestyle

Eve Babitz was L.A.’s ‘It’ girl. Here are 10 spots to flirt, eat and misbehave like she did

By Jasmine Desiree

L.A. is a harmony of contradictions: It’s a bankrupt skyscraper covered in graffiti, a Mercedes-Benz G-class SUV with an expired registration, the quiet confusion of wondering whether a stranger’s outfit means they’re unhoused or just new to Silver Lake. L.A.’s refusal to make sense is what makes it irresistible, and no one understood that better than writer, artist and provocateur Eve Babitz, who died in 2021.

“Los Angeles isn’t a city. It’s a gigantic, sprawling, ongoing studio,” she wrote in her 1974 book “Eve’s Hollywood.” “Everything is off the record.”

Born in Hollywood in 1943 to a classical violinist father and an artist mother — and with Igor Stravinsky as her godfather — Babitz was destined for “It”-girl-ism. While people tend to flee their hometowns to start over in a new city, usually a place like L.A. or New York, Babitz knew she was exactly where she was meant to be. She tried New York once as a typist for Timothy Leary, because it’s where “real writers” lived and worked; she gave it one year before moving back to L.A.

Planning your weekend?

Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

“She lived in Rome for six months, and that was the only other city she loved, almost as much as L.A.,” Mirandi Babitz, Eve’s younger sister, told me. Despite her growing popularity in the ’60s and ’70s, Eve Babitz didn’t hightail it from her Hollywood bungalow to live in Pacific Palisades or Topanga or Malibu — she lived and died in the heart of it all.

Advertisement

When I asked Mirandi what Babitz would think of today’s coffee-shop lines, overpriced wine bodegas and tinned fish culture, she said with a laugh, “She’d roll her eyes.”

Babitz may have been synonymous with places, including the Chateau Marmont and Musso & Frank Grill, or with people such as Jim Morrison and Ed Ruscha. But it wasn’t because she was a hanger-on, desperate to be cool or famous. She was the keeper of cool, and L.A. was the only muse she gave a damn about. “I did not become famous but I got near enough to smell the stench of success. It smelt like burnt cloth and rancid gardenias,” she wrote in 1977’s “Slow Days, Fast Company: the World, the Flesh, and L.A.”

After graduating from Hollywood High, Babitz skipped the traditional UCLA route and instead took classes at Los Angeles City College. “The school was located about 4 blocks from the hospital I was born in,” she wrote in “Eve’s Hollywood.” “It was on Vermont near Melrose, which is an indeterminate lower-middle-class sort of neighborhood with no delusions. Westwood, where UCLA is, is so insanely crappy you could throw up. It’s so WHITE and it’s so clean and it’s so impervious …”

Writer Joan Didion (Photo by Alexandra Milovanovich/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Travel & Experiences

Joan Didion made her mark on L.A. Here are 10 places she knew and loved

Experience Joan Didion’s Los Angeles — her iconic homes, along with the hotels and restaurants she frequented, as two new books explore her legacy.

At age 20, Babitz made a name for herself in the art world. She posed nude, playing chess with a fully clothed Marcel Duchamp for Esquire — a cheeky act of revenge against her lover, Walter Hopps, who wasn’t returning her calls. Shot by Julian Wasser at the Norton Simon Museum, the now-iconic photo did its job: Hopps rang her soon after. That photo is now described by the Smithsonian Archives of American Art as being “among the key documentary images of American modern art.”

Advertisement

Babitz also launched her independent career as an artist, designing album covers for Linda Ronstadt, the Byrds and Buffalo Springfield. Her foray into the music scene — where she partied with (and allegedly had affairs with) legends like Morrison of the Doors (“I met Jim and propositioned him in three minutes,” she wrote in “Eve’s Hollywood”) and some original Eagles members — blossomed into a social life so magnanimous that names like Andy Warhol, Steve Martin and Annie Leibovitz came up as casually as what Babitz had for lunch that day.

She went on to publish several books and worked as a journalist, writing about everything from Salvador Dalí to the best taquito stand in L.A. (Don’t worry — we listed it below.) Although Babitz’s love life kept the city gossiping, it was always apparent that her true love was the city itself. Her books, including “Sex and Rage” (1979) and “L.A. Woman” (1982), are all love letters to a city she knew inside out. In turn, her life in L.A. became the stuff of urban legend — and decades later, we’re still talking about it.

Babitz understood L.A. better than anyone, including its seductions and secrets. Her legacy is being revisited in the Huntington’s exhibition “Los Angeles, Revisited,” which explores how L.A. has been shaped — and reshaped — by its visionaries. Babitz and her mother, Mae, a self-taught artist known for her preservation work on the Watts Towers and her sketches of L.A.’s vanishing buildings, have drawings included in the show. The exhibition runs through Dec. 1.

Consider what’s below your invitation to see L.A. as Babitz did — expansively, honestly and maybe a little recklessly. Just a heads-up, though: You won’t find a single coffee shop with a DMV-like line on this list.

Filters

Neighborhood

Category

Other

Parks & Trails

Restaurants

Sort by
Showing Places
Showing Places

Barney's Beanery

West Hollywood Bar
An exterior view of Barney's Beanery.
(Jasmine Desiree / For The Times)
By Jasmine Desiree
Barney’s Beanery is that scruffy West Hollywood dive that refuses to die — and now, Gen Z has decided it’s cool again (and they’re not wrong). Babitz was there for its last real golden age, calling it “just this wreck of a West Hollywood chili joint” with “so much Jim [Morrison] in the air.” She’d post up with a bowl of chili and whoever she felt like pulling into her orbit that night. (She met Harrison Ford here.) Best experienced slightly buzzed, floating from table to table, chatting up strangers, maybe jumping in for a round of pool. Order a beer — or something cheap and strong — and toast to Babitz.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Musso & Frank Grill

Hollywood Restaurant
The classic martini at Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Jasmine Desiree
Musso & Frank is the kind of old-school Hollywood institution that’s seen everyone — from Monroe to DiCaprio — slide into its red leather booths. (Even Taylor Swift gave the restaurant a shout-out in her new song “Elizabeth Taylor.”) Opened in 1919, Musso & Frank is the oldest restaurant in Hollywood and still hums with that golden-age aura: waiters in tuxedo jackets, martinis arriving ice-cold and the unspoken rule that whatever you see there stays there. It’s one of the few places in L.A. where celebrity still feels private, not performative. Babitz was loyal to Musso & Frank until the end, always ordering sand dabs with creamed spinach and swearing its Bloody Marys could cure anything. She immortalized her love for it in print: “The Bloody Marys at Musso & Frank’s Restaurant are unparalleled in Western thought and can cure anything.” Order one. Don’t overthink it.
Show more Show less
Route Details

The Raymond 1886

Pasadena Restaurant and lounge
The Raymond Restaurant & Bar Cocktail sign.
(Jasmine Desiree / For The Times)
By Jasmine Desiree
Today, the Raymond 1886 is an intimate restaurant and bar tucked into a historic Craftsman house — charming and cozy enough that you’d never guess what happened to Babitz there. There for a family member’s birthday party, she dropped a cigar on her skirt while climbing out of her VW Bug (a gift from Steve Martin, naturally) and caught on fire. She burned over 50% of her body. Her sister, Mirandi, told me, “She thought she was gonna be able to just put some aloe vera on it and go out.” Instead, it was the catalyst for Babitz’s disappearance from the public and living out a more reclusive (and sober) life. These days, the Raymond 1886 is better remembered for its craft cocktails and candlelit dinners. Go for a celebration of your own: Host a birthday, gather friends for dinner or make it your spot for small traditions that don’t need an audience — just good company, great hospitality and a little privacy.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Chateau Marmont

Hollywood Hills West Hotel
The exterior of Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP)
By Jasmine Desiree
It’s a hotel so legendary it counts as its own character. Babitz considered the Chateau Marmont the Garden of Allah’s spiritual heir and the real playground for Hollywood’s beautiful troublemakers. She once holed up in a penthouse during the Watts riots with “this ex philosophy major from Stanford.” Her essay “Expensive Regrets” mourns the lover she lost, but mostly mourns losing the Chateau: “I’d broken up with the Château too.” Though she later notes, “It’s now another fancy L.A. hotel — it’s great, but it’s not mine anymore!Her family and friends held a silent auction here to pay Babitz’s hospital bills after her accident at the Raymond 1886. These days, the Chateau still glows with quiet scandal from the past. You don’t need to stay the night. Just slip into the courtyard for a martini or dinner, keep your voice low and pretend you’re part of someone else’s screenplay.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Cielito Lindo

Downtown L.A. Restaurant
Food from Cielito Lindo with the eatery in the background.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Jasmine Desiree
Opened in 1934, Cielito Lindo is a tiny stand on Olvera Street famous for its beef taquitos drenched in avocado sauce. Olvera Street and those taquitos appear in many of Babitz’s writings, but it was when she famously compared the taquitos to heroin that got people’s attention. “Taquitos are much better than heroin — it’s just that no one knows about them and heroin’s so celebrated,” she wrote when discussing Janis Joplin’s overdose in “Slow Days, Fast Company.” Instead of overdosing, Babitz had a more practical solution: “She could’ve just gone to Olvera Street and gotten taquitos.” If you want to experience Olvera like Babitz did, go on a Sunday for the confetti, mariachi bands and, of course, the smothered taquitos.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Norton Simon Museum

Pasadena Museum
The Norton Simon Museum's exterior.
(Jasmine Desiree / For The Times)
By Jasmine Desiree
Once the Pasadena Art Museum, the Norton Simon is now one of L.A.’s best-kept secrets for European masterpieces, modern art and a beautiful sculpture garden. It’s also where Babitz cemented her place in art history: posing nude while playing chess with Marcel Duchamp. Grab lunch at the Garden Cafe or go for the Matisse (one of Babitz’s fave artists) or Van Gogh, but remember: This is also the spot where a Hollywood party girl outwitted an art world legend.
Show more Show less
Route Details

The Beverly Hills Hotel

Beverly Hills Hotel
The exterior of the Beverly Hills Hotel.
(Jasmine Desiree / For The Times)
By Jasmine Desiree
The iconic Pink Palace has been a hideaway for Hollywood deals and secrets since 1912, and Babitz treated it like her personal playground. She’d lie by the pool with producer friends or drink “gorgeous Bloody Marys,” as she put it, with, say, an Irish lover at 3 p.m. in the Polo Lounge (when the serious movie people had already gone back to the hills). As her sister Mirandi told me, “She loved the Polo Lounge. And she loved the cottages — she had her big, major love affairs in those cottages.” For Babitz, the tabby cats sunbathing on the patio roof were the most charming part of the hotel, though. Today, the Beverly Hills Hotel is still pink and still a great spot for a chopped salad. Dress up, book brunch or afternoon tea at the Polo Lounge and eavesdrop politely.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Grand Central Market

Downtown L.A. Food Market
People in Grand Central Market.
(Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)
By Jamine Desiree
This century-old market remains a local classic, with over 40 stalls and new spots elbowing in constantly. It spans an entire city block with two entrances on two streets at either end. “Unlike the Farmers Market [at 3rd and Fairfax], where tourists and Angelenos get cheerfully gypped daily, Central Market sells fresh produce and fresh fish and every kind of edible that could appeal to any faction of population minority that is in L.A.,” Babitz wrote in “Eve’s Hollywood.” Although it’s not as affordable as when Babitz shopped there — ’cause you know, the economy — it’s still a beloved spot to grab produce, Thai food (get the yellow chicken curry at Sticky Rice), ice cream, doughnuts, seafood, a PB&J — whatever your heart desires. That’s the whole point.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

The Huntington

San Marino Museum
The exterior of the Huntington mansion from 1910.
(Allen Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Jasmine Desiree
The Huntington is a treasure trove tucked away in San Marino — a grand old estate-turned-library, art museum and gardens overflowing with roses, camellias and tulips. Babitz and Mirandi grew up going there; Thomas Gainsborough’s “Blue Boy” and Thomas Lawrence’s “Pinkie” were their forever favorite paintings. Decades later, it was Mirandi who chose the Huntington to house Babitz’s entire archive: dozens of boxes filled with handwritten letters, journal entries, drawings, paintings, unfinished screenplays and some of Babitz’s most intimate truths.

I went through them all — the pages smelled like old cigars and wood. I could feel Babitz there at her typewriter, a lover probably snoring in her bed, and smoke curling around the words she left behind. I found one whole unpublished manuscript written entirely in pencil and looping cursive (which is a lost art — she’d be devastated). Seeing every curse and crude line — “stupid bastard,” “Roman hookers” — wrapped in those delicate swirls was peak Babitz: classy, even when it shouldn’t be.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Griffith Observatory

Griffith Park Observatory
Dusk settles in over the city in a view from above the Griffith Park Observatory.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Jasmine Desiree
Perched on the top of Mt. Hollywood, the Griffith Observatory has watched over L.A. since 1935. It’s equal parts planetarium, Art Deco time capsule and the best free city view you can get without a drone. Babitz loved it as a backdrop for her photography long before she put her stories on paper. As Mirandi told me, “The Observatory is where she would do photography before she started to write again. She shot the album cover of the Byrds there.” She’d probably roll her eyes at the crowds now, but I think she would appreciate the cafe that was added — a great spot to eavesdrop on Hinge dates as potential couples explain astrology to each other while watching the sun set over Babitz’s “gigantic, ongoing studio,” as she called it. Everything off the record — just how she liked it.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Sign up for The Wild

We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement